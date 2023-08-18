You are here

UN peacekeepers hurt in Cyprus buffer zone clash with Turkish forces

A Turkish and Turkish-occupied north flags fly in front of UN casemate inside the buffer zone that slices between the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish-occupied north, in Nicosia. (AFP)
A Turkish and Turkish-occupied north flags fly in front of UN casemate inside the buffer zone that slices between the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish-occupied north, in Nicosia. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Footage of the incident showed UN peackeepers being manhandled by personnel in Turkish Cypriot police and military uniforms
NICOSIA: Scuffles broke out between United Nations peacekeepers and Turkish Cypriot security forces in ethnically split Cyprus on Friday over unauthorized construction work in an area under UN control, the peacekeeping mission said.
Footage of the incident showed UN peackeepers being manhandled by personnel in Turkish Cypriot police and military uniforms. United Nations trucks, cement bollards and barbed wire were being moved by bulldozers in the UN-administered buffer zone splitting the island, the footage showed.

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history
  • Al-Nahdi has been accredited as the first Saudi international referee in the history of basketball in the Kingdom
  • FIBA also accredited three other Saudi international basketball referees
RIYADH: For most teens, picking a sport to play in school relies on passion and love for a particular game; for others, choosing is a tough decision. For Lamya Al-Nahdi, opting to play basketball was not something she knew she wanted, as she had played a few different sports, but basketball resonated with her the most.

“I have been playing basketball since I was 13 years old; it is one of the unique sports that relies on speed, intelligence and teamwork. Those three elements combined really got my attention in this beautiful sport,” Al-Nahdi said.

“Basketball is not only about being healthy and sporty and all of that, it gives you so many values when it comes to teamwork, when it comes to the decision-making phase in the court, it is so much more than just a sport,” she said.

After more than ten years of devotion to the sport, Al-Nahdi has been accredited as the first Saudi international referee in the history of basketball in the Kingdom, having passed the test for becoming an international basketball referee set by the international basketball federation FIBA.

FIBA also accredited three other Saudi international basketball referees: Ahmed Hassan Al-Khamis, Abdullah Marzouq Al-Hujaili and Razen Ahmed Al-Awfi. The accreditation of the three Saudi referees follows them successfully passing the FIBA theoretical and practical exams.

“I had to go through a lot of preparation and training in basketball in the field, and also with the legislation and laws,” Al-Nahdi said.

Al-Nahdi said that becoming the first Saudi international basketball referee was both an honor and a huge responsibility.

“I am not only representing myself but also representing a beautiful sport that I grew up playing for more than ten years, so it represents the love and passion for that sport,” she said.

“And it also represents my country, religion and lots of values that I took along with me.”

While playing basketball, Al-Nahdi graduated from Dar Al-Hekma University with a human resources management degree. After graduating, Al-Nahdi worked in human resources for five years before joining her family business as a business development manager of Blooming, a female clothing brand founded by Saudi women.

Al-Nahdi being accredited as the first Saudi International referee in basketball follows the efforts made by the Saudi Sport Federation to empower Saudi women in the sport sector, particularly Saudi female referees, and to support Saudi women locally and internationally.

“Now is the time for anything, particularly in the Saudi sports industry, with the support system we have,” Al-Nahdi said.

“I am loving the focus on females playing sports, specifically basketball,” she said. “I do believe it is the number one sport when it comes to female sport, gaining much attention among Saudi females compared to other sports.”

Encouraging women to take up sport and providing job opportunities in several sports fields, including football and basketball, has allowed Saudi women to excel in professional and recreational sports.

“In my early years of playing basketball, we actually used to do it not secretly, but no one knew about us back then, compared to the attention, support and the number of basketball coaches available to train Saudi women,” Al-Nahdi said.

“Now is the time. The support structure is there, all you need to do is to believe in yourself and work hard toward your goal.”

Al-Nahdi said that believing in yourself was the first and most important step in achieving anything, the second was surrounding yourself with supportive people to help you along the way.

Her elevation as the first Saudi international referee for basketball has been welcomed enthusiastically.

The Saudi Embassy in the US tweeted: “The @FIBA has approved Lamia Fawzi Al-Nahdi as the first Saudi international referee in the history of Saudi basketball. This is the result of the efforts of the @sbfksa to empower Saudi female referees and support them locally and internationally.”

Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee for football was appointed by the FIFA in January this year, when Anoud Al-Asmari was awarded the international badge, less than a year after the Kingdom’s national women’s team made their debut.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women basketball Saudi sport

Pakistani traders stage protest demonstration amid rising cost of business, spiraling inflation

Pakistani traders stage protest demonstration amid rising cost of business, spiraling inflation
Pakistani traders stage protest demonstration amid rising cost of business, spiraling inflation

Pakistani traders stage protest demonstration amid rising cost of business, spiraling inflation
  • Demonstrators say they are trying to protect their businesses from total collapse due to mounting energy prices
  • Pakistan recently increased electricity tariff and fuel prices to implement economic reforms agreed with the IMF
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Pakistani traders on Friday staged a protest demonstration in the commercial capital of the country against the escalating costs of energy and essential food items amid mounting inflationary pressure.

The protest was organized by various representative bodies of traders in front of Karachi’s historic Memon Masjid situated near the harbor. Around 100 trade associations participated in the protest and vowed to continue their struggle against the rising cost of doing business in the country.

Speaking to the participants of the demonstration, Atiq Mir, chairman of All Karachi Tajir Ithehad (AKTI), said traders had launched a series of protests in different parts of the city to save their business from complete collapse and protect their livelihood.

“The unprecedented rise in the prices of electricity and fuel has now become unbearable for traders and masses alike,” he said. “That is why we have launched the drive to protect the business.”

Local traders stage protest demonstration against rising inflation caused by increased fuel and electricity prices in Karachi, Pakistan, on August 18, 2023. (AN Photo)

He warned if the government failed to take corrective measures by curtailing power and fuel rates, all traders would begin to stop payment of electricity bills.

“In the next phase of our protests, the payments of electricity bills would be stopped,” Mir said, adding: “Payment of electricity bills has become a more difficult task for over 90 percent of people due to high tariffs.”

In Pakistan, the outgoing coalition government of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had authorized a significant increase in the electricity base tariff to meet one of the key demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA), a short-term financing program signed in June 2023.

The power regulator, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), in June this year raised the power base tariff by Rs4.96 per unit.

The power tariff hike has increased electricity bills between Rs1,836 to Rs16,000 for various categories of consumers across the country.

Hamid Mehmood, another trade leader, representing small industries agreed with Mir and his other colleagues.

“The high cost of electricity is badly impacting the business,” he said and demanded that all the taxes imposed on electricity consumption must be withdrawn.

Local traders stage protest demonstration against rising inflation caused by increased fuel and electricity prices in Karachi, Pakistan, on August 18, 2023. (AN Photo)

Traders also urged the government to end the peak hours and off-peak hours while calculating electricity bills.

Pakistan has jacked up fuel prices twice in the last 30 days under a fortnightly price adjustment mechanism. The fuel rates with over 15 percent hike have gone up to an all-time high in the country.

Traders said the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and power couple with spiraling inflation had almost crippled the business activities.

“Our business has almost declined by 80 percent,” Ahsan Gujjar, a motorcycle dealer, said, adding that most of the traders were surviving on what used to be about 20 percent of their trade.

Traders also criticized the newly appointed caretaker administration, saying they were following in the footsteps of the previous coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif which, according to many of them, was responsible for the current economic chaos.

Inflation in Pakistan hit a historic high of 38 percent in May this year before easing off to 28.3 percent in July. However, it still remains toward the higher side.

Topics: pakistani traders traders protest Inflation

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA)
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA
Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA
  • Both parties discussed ways of strengthening joint cooperation
  • Al-Fadhli is currently visiting Kazakhstan with a delegation from the Saudi environment, water and agriculture sector
RIYADH: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stressed the depth of ties between Saudi Arabia and his country, and the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fields of environment, water and agriculture.

Tokayev made the remarks during the meeting he held recently in the capital Astana with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli. Al-Fadhli is currently visiting Kazakhstan, heading a high-level delegation from the environment, water and agriculture sector in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, both parties discussed ways of strengthening joint cooperation, and reviewed the most important opportunities available in the fields of environment, water and agriculture between the two countries.

Al-Fadhli conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed to the president and people of Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstani leader expressed his greetings and appreciation to King Salman, the crown prince, and the government and people of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan water environment Agriculture

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship
UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship

UAE eyes 4th consecutive title at Ju-Jitsu World Youth Championship
  • 86 fighters will compete against more than 1,000 others from 43 nations
  • Team ‘primed to make a lasting mark’ on world stage, head coach says
ABU DHABI: A team of 86 athletes from the UAE are set to take part in the JJIF World Championship Youth 2023, which opens on Tuesday in Astana, Kazakhstan, the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation has announced.

About 1,100 fighters from 44 countries will compete across various weight divisions in three age categories: under-16, under-18 and under-21.

The UAE team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Co., have been preparing for the event at an intensive training camp and are hoping to build on the wins achieved by the senior squad at the World Championship in Mongolia in July and the Asian Championship in Thailand in February.

At last year’s youth event, in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s under-16 team won 19 medals, with the under-18s and under-21s both picking up 17. The results led to the UAE winning the championship title for the third year in a row.

At the previous championship, also held in the UAE capital, the under-21s won 17 medals and the under-18s picked up 15.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, deputy chairman of the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation, said he expected the nation’s fighters to continue the winning trend in Astana.

“I have full faith in our talented UAE team to deliver a stellar performance on the international stage once again. Their commitment to excellence and their relentless training regimen have prepared them to represent our nation with honor and distinction and raise the nation’s flag high,” he said.

“The JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 marks the UAE team’s fifth international participation. Also, the team had the championship title in the past three editions. Our athletes’ dedication to perfecting their skills and their eagerness to compete at the highest level is truly commendable. We are steadfast in our belief that they will not only make us proud but also inspire aspiring athletes across the UAE.”

Ramon Lemos, the national team’s head coach, said the fighters had been working hard ahead of the competition.

“Our athletes have undergone rigorous training and tactical refinement. Their determination to excel is matched only by their technical prowess.” he said.

“As their coach, I am confident that they are primed to make a lasting mark on the international ju-jitsu landscape. We are currently in the final stages of preparation, focusing on enhancing their physical and mental strength. I have absolute confidence that they will give their utmost effort, filling us all with pride.”

Omar Alsuwaidi, who will compete in the 56 kg division in the under-21 category, said he and the rest of the team were committed to replicating the country’s previous medal achievements.

“I am filled with excitement and honor as I take on the role of representing the UAE on this remarkable stage once again,” he said.

“My teammates and I share an unwavering commitment to not only showcase our skills but also embody the true spirit of sportsmanship and unwavering dedication.

“We are fully aware of the significant responsibilities entrusted to us and we are committed to fulfilling these responsibilities.”

Topics: Martial Arts Jiu-Jitsu UAE

More than 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized in Pakistan blasphemy riot: police

Members of Christian groups and others demonstrate to condemn the attack on a Christian area and a burned church by a Muslim mob
Members of Christian groups and others demonstrate to condemn the attack on a Christian area and a burned church by a Muslim mob
More than 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized in Pakistan blasphemy riot: police

Members of Christian groups and others demonstrate to condemn the attack on a Christian area and a burned church by a Muslim mob
  • Hundreds of Pakistan’s Christian minority fled their homes Wednesday when an angry crowd of Muslim men tore through the streets of Jaranwala
  • On Friday, 3,200 churches were guarded by police across Punjab province to provide reassurance to the Christian community
LAHORE: More than 80 Christian homes and 19 churches in Pakistan were vandalized when a Muslim mob rampaged through the streets over alleged blasphemy this week, the head of Punjab provincial police, Usman Anwar, said Friday.
“The events that unfolded were tragic. Violence like this can never be justified,” he told AFP, adding that he will travel to the city of Jaranwala on Sunday to show solidarity with the Christian community.
Anwar said he personally interrogated two Christian brothers accused of desecrating the Qur'an “to avoid accusations of torture.”
Hundreds of Pakistan’s Christian minority fled their homes Wednesday when an angry crowd of Muslim men tore through the streets of Jaranwala, on the outskirts of the industrial city of Faisalabad, torching homes and churches.
On Friday, 3,200 churches were guarded by police across Punjab province to provide reassurance to the Christian community, Anwar said.
The angry mob of hundreds were ordered to protest by Muslim clerics, who used mosque loudspeakers to spread news of the allegations.
Homes in the Christian neighborhood were ransacked, with their contents strewn all over the streets.
Muslims living in the predominantly Christian area gave shelter to their neighbors and pinned Qur'anic verses to the doors of Christian homes to prevent them from being targeted, residents of both faiths told AFP.
Government and religious leaders have called for calm.
Christian groups have held a number of small protests across the country calling for greater protection.
“We hope that through this protest, the government must realize that this issue must be dealt with sternly and those who committed destruction must be brought to justice,” Archbishop of Karachi, Benny Travis, told AFP at a small rally.
The Punjab caretaker leader Mohsin Naqvi expressed solidarity with Christians, adding that they would be compensated for their losses.
The provincial government has announced an inquiry into the violence.
Christians, who make up around two percent of the population, occupy one of the lowest rungs in Pakistani society and are frequently targeted with spurious blasphemy allegations.
Blasphemy is an incendiary charge in deeply conservative, Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations of insulting Islam and its Prophet Muhammad can provoke death at the hands of vigilantes.
Politicians have been assassinated, lawyers murdered and students lynched over accusations of blasphemy.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said the number and size of the attacks “appear to have increased in recent years.”

Topics: Pakistan riots blasphemy Christian Punjab

