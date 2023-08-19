You are here

Integrated communications agency Atteline establishes sustainability division

Integrated communications agency Atteline establishes sustainability division
Founded and based in the UAE, Atteline aims to become B Corp certified by 2024. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • Company to achieve B Corp certification by 2024
  • Certification recognizes that a business meets high standards
DUBAI: Atteline, an integrated communications agency, has established a sustainability division as part of its commitment to environmental and social responsibility across its consumer and corporate divisions, the company said.

Founded and based in the UAE, the business aims to become B Corp certified by 2024. According to a company statement, this would make it the first business of its kind with headquarters in the UAE to achieve the recognition.

B Corp certification is a “designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply-chain practices and input materials,” according to B Corp, the nonprofit organization that awards it.

In order to achieve this recognition, businesses must demonstrate high levels of social and environmental performance according to the organization’s risk reviews, make a legal commitment by changing corporate governance structures so that they are accountable to all stakeholders and not only shareholders, and display transparency by publicly sharing information about performance.

“Atteline is dedicated to being a force for good across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council area), and our pursuit of B Corp certification is another step in this direction,” Malaika Fernandes, the sustainability ambassador and strategic counsel for the company’s new sustainability division, told Arab News.

“We are committed to driving positive change while setting high social and environmental responsibility standards in our industry, aligning with the sustainable agenda of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the upcoming COP28” UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, she added.

Atteline said it has already put a number of measures in place to achieve these aims. For example, it has implemented a monthly plan to reduce the carbon footprint of its employees through support for initiatives such as the reforestation of mangroves at the Marovolavo Planting Site in Madagascar, forest preservation at the Canande Reserve and Narupa Reserve in Ecuador, and a wind farm project in India.

“We recognize that climate action, energy security and economic prosperity are interconnected threads of progress, and with the launch of this new division, Atteline is playing a pivotal role in helping brands communicate their sustainability agenda and influence meaningful change,” said Fernandes.

Topics: #Sustainability

Smartphones used to play video games by over 70 percent of weekly gamers in Saudi Arabia, study shows

Smartphones used to play video games by over 70 percent of weekly gamers in Saudi Arabia, study shows
Smartphones used to play video games by over 70 percent of weekly gamers in Saudi Arabia, study shows

Smartphones used to play video games by over 70 percent of weekly gamers in Saudi Arabia, study shows
  • YouGov survey reveals gaming habits and attitudes in Kingdom’s fast-growing gaming community
DUBAI: Gamers8, one of the world’s largest gaming festivals, has been drawing crowds to Riyadh since July 6, including big names such as US entrepreneur Dhar Mann, and comedians Anwar Jibawi and Adam Waheed.

Based on the success of the event and the growing popularity of gaming in the Kingdom, research firm YouGov conducted a study into people’s gaming habits, as well as their attitude to the festival.

The study found that most Saudi residents surveyed have a positive perception of the festival, with 67 percent believing it “will strengthen the Kingdom’s standing as a future global hub for the gaming industry,” 64 percent saying it will encourage tourism within the region, and 63 percent believing it will help nurture gaming athletes and develop Saudi Arabia’s gaming community.

Most of those surveyed were interested in the event, with three in five saying they plan to engage in some way with the festival.

The multi-faceted event includes concerts, attractions and gaming tournaments.

Of the various events, people found e-sports competitions and tournaments the most appealing (55 percent), followed by cultural and entertainment elements such as live concerts (50 percent), family attractions (44 percent), community gaming events (42 percent), and educational workshops and masterclasses (27 percent).

Saudi residents are avid gamers, with gaming surpassing other activities, including watching live streamed video content online, listening to radio or podcasts, reading a newspaper or book, and streaming music.

When asked about the time they typically spend on gaming each week, the largest proportion said they devote around three to six hours (22 percent), followed by a fifth (20 percent) who said they spend two hours every week.

Smartphones are the top device used among weekly gamers in Saudi Arabia at 73 percent.

Gaming consoles are still popular, with 34 percent of weekly gamers using dedicated gaming consoles to play video games, while 33 percent use a desktop or laptop, and 25 percent use tablets.

Topics: Gamers8 gaming and esports industry

Microsoft to shut Xbox 360’s online store next year

Microsoft to shut Xbox 360’s online store next year
Microsoft to shut Xbox 360’s online store next year

Microsoft to shut Xbox 360’s online store next year
  • Gamers using the old console will not be able to purchase and download new games
  • Xbox has a 6.5% share of the Saudi Arabian gamers market, report shows
LONDON: Microsoft said on Thursday it would pull the plug on Xbox 360’s online store and marketplace next year, as it focuses on its latest consoles and subscription service Game Pass.

Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace will be shut on July 29, 2024, and gamers using the old console will not be able to purchase and download new games, according to a post on Xbox’s website.

Microsoft is, however, allowing users to play with their already purchased Xbox 360 games and older titles that are compatible with the console.

“A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future,” Xbox said.

Microsoft stopped the production of Xbox 360 in 2016 and a year later launched Xbox Game Pass, a subscription gaming service that can be accessed on consoles and Windows platforms.

As part of its latest move, the Movies & TV app on the older console will also be removed.

Xbox 360 is regarded as one of the best-selling gaming consoles of all time, right up against Sony’s PlayStation 3. Microsoft had sold about 84 million units of Xbox 360 till 2014, which is when it stopped reporting its sales because of the launch of the successor Xbox One.

In Saudi Arabia Xbox has a strong presence. According to the 2023 Saudi Gaming Market Outlook Report, the company controls 6.5 percent market share in the video game console market among non-professional gamers.

The Middle East, and Saudi Arabia in particular, has emerged as a key player in the gaming industry in recent years. According to a report by tech company Game Changer, 60 percent of the region’s population consider themselves to be gaming enthusiasts.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a national strategy to make the country a global hub for gaming and esports.

The strategy, which is backed by a $38-billion investment, aims to develop 30 games and create 40,000 jobs by 2030 and is expected to contribute $13.3 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030.

With Reuters

Topics: Microsoft xbox

Government media reform bill rings alarm bells in Israeli TV industry

Government media reform bill rings alarm bells in Israeli TV industry
Government media reform bill rings alarm bells in Israeli TV industry

Government media reform bill rings alarm bells in Israeli TV industry
  • Israeli major broadcasters banded together to oppose government’s proposed media reforms
  • Controversial bill come amid political tension over anti-democratic judicial reform
LONDON: The Israeli government is in the process of passing a controversial new media law that experts believe could pose a threat to the country’s media independence and freedom of the press.

The bill, which is expected to pass later this year, has been met with fierce opposition from some of Israel’s major television networks, who have banded together to defy the government’s proposed reforms.

Israel’s three main broadcasters, Keshet 12, Reshet 13 and Kan, announced on Thursday they had formed a group action to “prevent the expected harm to media independence and freedom of the press as a result of the reform.”

In a statement, the so-called Israeli TV Channels Forum said that the group will “use all the tools at its disposal to prevent the dangerous move of a hostile takeover of the Israeli media.”

The bill, championed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, has raised concerns among the TV channels at a time when political tensions are all-time high in the country.

Israel has been rocked by mass public opposition to the government’s controversial judicial reforms in recent months. Analysts have warned that the changes could jeopardize the balance of power and further divide Israeli society.

The proposed media bill, which is seen by many as part of a broader anti-democratic reform agenda, would create a new regulatory body for the media and grant the government more control over the appointment of board members.

However, the networks said the bill would grant the government too much power to interfere with their editorial content and called for a revision of the law.

“The components of the reforms, alongside the context in which they are being proposed, make clear that their objective is a politicization and government control of regulatory bodies,” wrote Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, in an explainer piece for the Israeli Democracy Institute.

Although there is a broad consensus that “reforms are indeed necessary,” any change should be “carefully considered,” she added.

The proposed reforms also include reducing local content quotas, eliminating the requirement for independent licenses for broadcasting news, and placing ratings data oversight in the hands of a government committee which the forum fears could have a catastrophic economic impact in the country’s small media market.

“The expected bill is intended to blatantly intervene in the economic sphere as well, by rewarding specific media outlets — that the government desires to reward — with specified benefits and exemptions from payment,” the forum said.

“At the same time, the bill confiscates the rights of free channels, eliminates the local production industry, and severely harms Israeli public broadcasting and the Israeli music industry.”

The forum initially released a joint statement last month opposing the bill. In response, Karhi’s department said the proposal is “explicitly designed to not intervene in any content while opening up the market.”

It said that the reform would actually increase the “aspect of freedom of speech” by enabling more players in the sector, claiming that those who oppose it are “media monopolies with a vested interest in keeping the market closed.”

Topics: Israel media bill

Saudi culture minister signs deal with MBC to operate and manage new TV channel

Saudi culture minister signs deal with MBC to operate and manage new TV channel
Saudi culture minister signs deal with MBC to operate and manage new TV channel

Saudi culture minister signs deal with MBC to operate and manage new TV channel
  • Sources said the channel will showcase and celebrate the Kingdom’s culture in a way that reflects the views of the Saudi people and the heritage, civilization and cultural history of the country
  • The agreement aims to help ‘consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a regional cultural center of gravity and to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in its cultural aspects’
JEDDAH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the Saudi minister of culture, on Wednesday signed an agreement with the chairman of the board of directors of media organization MBC Group, Waleed Al-Ibrahim, for the launch and operation of a TV channel that showcases and celebrates Saudi culture.

The deal aims to help “consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a regional cultural center of gravity and to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in its cultural aspects,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sources said the channel, which will be available as part of MBC’s package of satellite and digital channels and on the Arabic-language streaming application Shahid from September, will aim to engage the general public in a modern and lively manner through content that reflects the views of the Saudi people and the heritage, civilization and cultural history of their country.

It will celebrate the richness of Saudi culture by offering unique perspectives on art, literature, heritage, poetry, theater, cinema, design, fashion and the culinary arts, they added, in ways that reflect rapid developments in technology and the ever-changing needs of local and global audiences.

In addition, it aims to help boost skills among the Saudi population, the sources said, while also providing extensive coverage of cultural events, producing documentaries about prominent Saudi figures, building a major archive of Saudi cultural works, and hosting discussions with cultural figures.

In addition to the main TV channel, the agreement includes plans for a digital media platform specializing in producing videos for online platforms, as well as articles, podcasts and documentary content that reflect the interests and tastes of the new generation, while expanding the scope, aspirations and capabilities of local content producers and connecting them with a network of leading international counterparts, the sources added.

Topics: Saudi Culture Ministry MBC Group Saudi Arabia

YouTube introduces ‘Samples’ feed for music video clips

YouTube introduces ‘Samples’ feed for music video clips
YouTube introduces ‘Samples’ feed for music video clips

YouTube introduces ‘Samples’ feed for music video clips
  • The TikTok-style service gives users personalized recommendations based on listening activity to help them discover new music and artists they might like
LONDON: YouTube has launched Samples, a new feature the platform said will help users to discover new music and artists they might like.

The feed of short music video clips became available within the YouTube Music mobile app on Wednesday to users around the world, including those in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“We didn’t build this experience to be a means to an end in itself but instead to be the appetizer to a whole meal,” T. Jay Fowler, director of product management for YouTube Music, said in a blog post.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for you to dive deeper into the songs and artists you discover and love, all without leaving YouTube Music.”

Samples is all about discovery rather than a content destination in its own right, he added, and the service will be personalized based on each user’s activity on YouTube Music and the main YouTube app.

It is a TikTok-style feature that showcases 30-second clips that play on a loop. Users navigate the Samples feed by swiping vertically. They can easily add a featured song to their library, share it with friends, watch the full music video, view the album page, or use the song to create their own “Short” on the main YouTube app.

Liliana Abudalo, head of music for YouTube Music MENA, said the new feature perfectly aligns with the platform’s core mission of allowing fans to “discover, consume and participate in the music they love.”

She added: “We know how valuable it is to discover new music that can breathe life into our daily routines. That’s why we created Samples.”

YouTube predicted the feature will have a positive effect on how artists engage with fans on the platform. Fowler said that by expanding the ways in which artists can reach new audiences and build communities, Samples will help artists grow their fan bases and boost their careers.

Artists cannot control which section of a music video appears in the Samples feed, but YouTube said views of videos on the feed will count toward total view counts on YouTube.

Topics: Youtube Music

