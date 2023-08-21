You are here

  • Home
  • Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters

A 50 years old and immunocompromised resident receives a second booster shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Waterford, Michigan, US, April 8, 2022. (REUTERS)
A 50 years old and immunocompromised resident receives a second booster shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Waterford, Michigan, US, April 8, 2022. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pqr3v

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
  • Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine makers Novavax, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration plans to urge all Americans to get a booster shot for the coronavirus this autumn to counter a new wave of infections, a White House official said on Sunday.
The official said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.
On Thursday, Moderna said initial data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the “Eris” and “Fornax” subvariants in humans.
Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine makers Novavax, Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.
Pending approval from health regulators in the United States and Europe, the companies expect the updated shots to be available in the coming weeks for the autumn vaccination season.
“We will be encouraging all Americans to get those boosters in addition to flu shots and RSV shots,” the official said, referring to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus US Joe Biden

Related

As Trump wrestles indictments, Biden keeps focus on economy
World
As Trump wrestles indictments, Biden keeps focus on economy
Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border
World
Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border

Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates

Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates

Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
  • Trump, according to a person close to him, was unswayed, believing executives would not have been wooing him if they weren’t concerned about their ratings
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and others as well.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.
The former president and early GOP frontrunner had said for months that he saw little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee Wednesday, given his commanding lead in the race. And he had made clear to those he had spoken to in recent days that his opinion had not changed.
“Why would I allow people at 1 or 2 percent and 0 percent to be hitting me with questions all night?” he said in an interview in June with Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be serving as a moderator. Trump has also repeatedly criticized Fox, the host of the Aug. 23 primetime event, insisting it is a “hostile network” that he believes will not treat him fairly.
Trump had been discussing a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on the website formerly known as Twitter. Carlson was spotted at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club ahead of the announcement, according to a person familiar with the visit who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it. The New York Times reported Saturday the interview set to air Wednesday has already been taped.
“We cannot confirm or deny — stay tuned,” said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.
The idea had been one of several alternatives Trump had floated in conversations in recent weeks. They included possibly showing up in Milwaukee at the last minute or attending but sitting in the audience and offering live commentary on his Truth Social site. He had also discussed potentially calling into different networks to draw viewers from the debate, or holding a rally instead.
The decision marks another chapter in Trump’s ongoing feud with Fox, which was once a staunch defender, but is now perceived to be more favorable to his leading rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fox executives and hosts had lobbied Trump to attend, both privately and on the network’s airwaves. But Trump, according to a person close to him, was unswayed, believing executives would not have been wooing him if they weren’t concerned about their ratings.
A person familiar had said earlier Sunday that Trump and his team had not notified the Republican National Committee of his plans.
Meanwhile, Trump’s rivals had been goading him to appear and preparing in the hopes that he might, concerned that a no-show might make them appear like second-tier candidates and deny them the opportunity to land a knockout blow against the race’s Goliath that could change the trajectory of the race.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, one of the few candidates willing to directly take on Trump, has been accusing the former president of lacking “the guts to show up” and calling him “a coward” if he doesn’t.
A super PAC supporting DeSantis also released an ad in which the narrator says: “We can’t afford a nominee who is too weak to debate.”
Trump has pushed back on the attacks, telling Newsmax’s Eric Bolling that he saw little benefit in participating when he’s already leading by a wide margin.
“It’s not a question of guts. It’s a question of intelligence,” he said.
Trump has also said that he will not sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee if he loses the nomination — a requirement set by the Republican National Committee for appearing on stage.
“Why would I sign it?” he said. “I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there, there’s a problem.”
Nonetheless, his advisers insisted for weeks that he had yet to make a final decision, even as they acknowledged it was “pretty clear” from his public and private statements that he was unlikely to appear.
It’s not the first time Trump has chosen to skip a major GOP debate.
During his 2016 campaign, Trump decided to forgo the final GOP primary face-off before the Iowa caucuses and instead held his own campaign event — a flashy telethon-style gathering in Iowa that was billed as a fundraiser for veterans.
While the event earned him headlines and drew attention away from his rivals, Trump went on to lose the Iowa caucuses to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — a loss some former aides have blamed, at least in part, on his decision to skip the debate.
In 2020, Trump pulled out of the second general election debate against now-President Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonpartisan group that has hosted general election debates for more than three decades, sought to make it virtual after Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Trump refused, saying he would only debate on stage.
Trump is not the only candidate who will likely be missing Wednesday’s event. Several lesser-known rivals appear unlikely to reach the threshold set by the RNC to participate. To qualify, candidates must have received contributions from at least 40,000 individual donors, with at least 200 unique donors in 20 or more states. They also must poll at at least 1 percent in three designated national polls, or a mix of national and early-state polls, between July 1 and Aug. 21.
Candidates who have met the qualifications include DeSantis, Christie, former vice president Mike Pence, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
Beyond the fundraising and polling requirements, the RNC has said candidates must also sign the pledge agreeing to support the eventual party nominee as well as agreeing not to participate in any non-RNC sanctioned debate for the remainder of the election cycle. The RNC is boycotting events organized by the Commission for Presidential Debates, alleging bias.
“I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination of President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden,” reads the pledge, according to a copy posted by DeSantis to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. Candidates also must pledge not to run as an independent, write-in candidate or third-party nominee.
While several candidates, including Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have taken issue with the requirement, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd so far is the only one who has said definitively that he will not sign the pledge because he refuses to support Trump if he becomes the eventual nominee. Christie has said he will sign whatever is needed to get him on the stage.
In addition to voicing opposition to the loyalty pledge, Trump has suggested he is opposed to boycotting general election debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates. “You have, really, an obligation to do that,” he said in a radio interview this spring.

 

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
World
Trump center stage despite threat to skip Republican debate
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
World
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
  • Pyongyang views such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take “overwhelming” action in response
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a test of strategic cruise missiles, state media KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States are set to begin annual military drills which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal of war.
Kim visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to inspect the test aboard a warship, KCNA said, without specifying the date of his trip.
The launch was aimed at verifying the “combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system,” while improving the sailors’ capability to carry out an “attack mission in actual war,” KCNA said.
“The ship rapidly hit target without even an error,” it said.
Kim touted the ship for maintaining “high mobility and mighty striking power and constant preparedness for combat to cope with sudden situations,” KCNA said.
The latest missile test came as South Korea and the United States are scheduled to stage the
Ulchi Freedom Guardian
summer exercises on Monday, designed to enhance their joint responses to North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.
Pyongyang has denounced the allies’ military drills as a rehearsal for nuclear war.
South Korea’s military has said this year’s exercises will be held on the “largest scale ever,” mobilizing tens of thousands of troops from both sides, as well as some member states of the UN Command.
South Korean
lawmakers
have said the North could seek to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest the allies’ drills or last week’s
summit
of South Korea, the United States and Japan.

 

 

Topics: North Korea missiles

Related

In this file photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows a general view of Pyongyang. (AFP)
World
North Korean hackers target US-South Korea military drills, police say
North Korea denounces US plans for an open UN Security Council meeting on its human rights record
World
North Korea denounces US plans for an open UN Security Council meeting on its human rights record

As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress

As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress

As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
  • The provincial government has issued a state of emergency and urged people not to travel for non-essential reasons to the central interior and southeast portions of the province due to “significant” wildfire activity
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia: As tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders across British Columbia and firefighters battled raging wildfires throughout Canada on Sunday, fire chiefs in a region known as a summer destination for families said they’ve made some progress in the struggle.
There’s “finally a bit of a glimmer of hope,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Broland told a news conference of the progress being made in the Lake Okanagan region of southern British Columbia, an area of picturesque resort towns surrounded by mountains.
“The weather has allowed us to make progress,” he said, adding that crews were able to conduct more traditional firefighting techniques such as putting out hot spots.
If “conditions hold as they are,” he said, fire crews will start to see “real progress being made in a measurable way. And that finally is a bit of a glimmer of hope for us.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of fires continued to rage across British Columbia and 35,000 people were under evacuation orders Sunday.
“It is still very much dynamic,” said Jerrad Schroeder, a British Columbia Wildfire Service chief. “There’s still portions of this fire that we just have not prioritized.”
The provincial government has issued a state of emergency and urged people not to travel for non-essential reasons to the central interior and southeast portions of the province due to “significant” wildfire activity.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the approval of British Columbia’s request for federal assistance and said the government was deploying assets from the Canadian Armed Forces to assist in evacuations. “We’ll continue to be here with whatever support is needed,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year that have caused choking smoke in parts of the US All told, there have been more than 5,700 fires, which have burned more than 137,000 square kilometers (53,000 square miles) from one end of Canada to the other, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center. There are still more than 1,000 active fires in the country, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center Inc.
Meanwhile, firefighters were working Sunday to keep blazes at bay near the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, where forecasters warned that drier and windier weather was coming.
The break that firefighters defending Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories capital, got from milder weather and a small amount of rain was expected to end, as temperatures were forecast to climb higher. Officials had managed to keep the flames from advancing closer than 15 kilometers (nine miles) to Yellowknife, left virtually empty when nearly all of its 20,000 residents fled for safety.
That blaze is one of 237 wildfires burning in the Northwest Territories.
In a Facebook post, Yellowknife officials said they were working with 20 contractors and 75 volunteers to establish wildfire defense lines around the city, such as fire breaks, water sprinklers and cannons, and aircraft dropping fire retardant. A protective line of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) has been established.
“We are not out of the woods yet as many factors can change the status of a fire quickly,” the post said.
Despite the advances made by firefighters in the Lake Okanagan region, which includes Kelowna, a city of 150,000 people about 90 miles (150 kilometers) north of the US border, fire chief Broland conceded that “some may be coming back to nothing” when evacuees are allowed to return.
“Some of you have lost your homes. There’s no question about that,” he said. “There are lots of backyards where the fire has come right to your patio furniture. And it’s been stopped there because of the work of the 500 people that are on the ground fighting. ”
Among those who fled as flames threatened their homes was Todd Ramsay. He recalled sitting on his deck in Kelowna’s North Clifton area watching the fire rage on the other side of Lake Okanagan, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) away. He didn’t think it would be possible for the flames to jump the lake, but they did.
“Sure enough, it started raining pine cones and tree bark,” he said. A fire quickly started behind his house and there were “huge plumes of smoke just carrying embers across the lake.” Ramsay said he turned on a water sprinkler and he and his family packed up to flee Thursday night as trees were burning, wondering if they’d see their home again.
By Saturday, Ramsay, his wife, two children, two cats and a dog had driven to North Vancouver to stay with his sister. Ramsay heard his house had not burned but didn’t know for sure.
“There’s definitely some anxiety around it. Where we’re going to stay, what we’re going to do when we get back, if it’s not there,” he said. “I’m an artist. I have a lot of my paints there. The more important thing obviously is all of us are safe. But we’ve worked hard our whole lives to have this home.”
 

 

Topics: wildfires British Columbia Canada

Related

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
World
Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as fleeing residents fill roads and flights
Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui video
World
Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui

Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean

Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean

Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean
  • Operation was successful, with 61 men, six women and 19 children brought safely to shore
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

NICOSIA: Cypriot authorities rescued 86 migrants on Sunday after their boat got into difficulty 12 nautical miles off the Mediterranean island’s southeast coast, officials said.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) said the operation was successful, with 61 men, six women and 19 children brought safely to shore.
They are expected to be transferred to a migrant reception center on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia.
A marine police patrol boat and two speedboats were involved in the rescue off Cape Greco, near the resort of Ayia Napa, a JRCC statement said.
No details were immediately available on the nationalities of those rescued or from where their boat had set sail.
On August 15, Cypriot authorities rescued 60 migrants in distress in the same area.
Authorities say there has been a rise in the number of migrants arriving by boat this year, with a 60 percent increase recorded in the first five months compared with the same period last year.
According to the Aliens and Immigration Unit, most irregular migrants arriving by sea board boats in the Syrian port of Tartus, and these vessels are usually detected off Cape Greco.
European Union member Cyprus argues that it is a “frontline country” on the Mediterranean migrant route, with asylum-seekers making up 5 percent of the 915,000 people living in government-controlled areas of the island — the highest proportion in the bloc.
Returns of failed asylum seekers have exceeded 4,370 so far this year, sharply up on the 2,353 recorded for 2022, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said last month.

Topics: Cyrpus

Related

Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
Middle-East
Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye
World
Greece and Cyprus welcome EU bid to re-engage with Turkiye

Somalia orders ban on TikTok, Telegram

Somalia orders ban on TikTok, Telegram
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Somalia orders ban on TikTok, Telegram

Somalia orders ban on TikTok, Telegram
  • Move comes ahead of a much anticipated second phase of a military offensive against Al-Shabab
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s government announced Sunday a ban on social media platforms TikTok and Telegram and an online betting app, saying they were being used by “terrorists” to spread propaganda.
The move comes ahead of a much anticipated second phase of a military offensive against Al-Shabab, the Islamist militant group that has been waging a bloody insurgency against the central government in Mogadishu for more than 15 years.
In a statement, the ministry of communications and technology ordered Internet service providers to implement the ban by August 24 or face unspecified legal action.
“In a bid to accelerate the war and elimination of the terrorists who have shed the blood of the Somali people, the minister of communication and technology instructs companies that provide Internet services to suspend TikTok, Telegram and 1XBET betting applications, which terrorists and groups responsible for spreading immorality use to spread graphic clips, photos and mislead society.”
The army has been waging an offensive against the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabab in central Somalia since August last year, joining forces with local clan militias in an operation backed by African Union troops and US air strikes.
Al-Shabab fighters were driven from the capital Mogadishu in 2011 but still control swathes of countryside and continue to wage deadly strikes on civilian, political and military targets despite the government offensive.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to rid the troubled Horn of Africa country of the jihadists and is expected to announce shortly a second phase of the offensive against them in southern Somalia.

Topics: Somalia TikTok

Related

Petitioner moves court to ban TikTok in Pakistan for ‘negative’ impact on youth
Pakistan
Petitioner moves court to ban TikTok in Pakistan for ‘negative’ impact on youth
France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants -minister
Media
France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants -minister

Latest updates

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates
Trump confirms he will skip Republican presidential debates
North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii
New find throws light on life of slaves in Ancient Rome’s Pompeii

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.