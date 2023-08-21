You are here

AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform

AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform
The “Green in Arabic” media platform aims to raise awareness about climate change. (File/AFP)
AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform

AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform
  • Platform aims to convey climate-change issues to Arabs in engaging ways using visual media
RIYADH: The Arab Network for NGOs, in partnership with the Arab Gulf Program for Development, has launched the “Green in Arabic” media platform to raise awareness about climate change, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. 

The platform was launched under the patronage of AGFUND President Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal. 

Hoda Al-Bakr, executive director of the Arab Network for NGOs, said that the initiative was in line with the recommendations of the first Arab Climate Forum in October 2022 and reflected the network’s efforts on climate adaptation and mitigation.

The platform aims to convey climate-change issues to Arabs in engaging ways, using video, graphics, infographics and other visual media.

AGFUND Executive Director Nasser Al-Qahtani said that AGFUND was an active member of Arab aid institutions. During the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh in November last year, it committed to providing cumulative joint financing to address climate challenges, he said. 
 

Topics: Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND)

Updated 8 sec ago

Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish, Dutch diplomats over Qur'an burnings

Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish, Dutch diplomats over Qur'an burnings
Updated 8 sec ago
ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s foreign ministry summoned the Danish charge d’affaires and a Dutch diplomat over Qur'an burnings, state-owned broadcaster TRT Haber said on Monday.
Anti-Islam activists have burned or damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that the Nordic governments ban such acts.
Turkiye has repeatedly condemned such protests in recent months, including those in Sweden, which is awaiting Ankara’s approval to join NATO.

'Apocalypse': 10 years on, Syrians recall chemical attack

‘Apocalypse’: 10 years on, Syrians recall chemical attack
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

'Apocalypse': 10 years on, Syrians recall chemical attack

‘Apocalypse’: 10 years on, Syrians recall chemical attack
  • The opposition accused the regime of using toxic gas in the attacks, which killed around 1,400 people, including more than 400 children
  • Survivors and activists gathered at several sites in Syria’s opposition-held north and northwest Syria on Sunday to mark the anniversary
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Afrin: Syrians in the country’s rebel-held north on Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of chemical attacks that killed over 1,400 people near Damascus, one of the conflict’s many horrors that went unpunished.
“I was in such shock. I smelt death,” said paramedic Mohammed Sleiman from Zamalka in Eastern Ghouta, who lost five members of his family that day.
On August 21, 2013, regime forces attacked Eastern Ghouta and Moadamiyet Al-Sham, rebel-held areas outside the capital.
The opposition accused the regime of using toxic gas in the attacks, which killed around 1,400 people, including more than 400 children.
The government denied the allegations.
Speaking from the northern city of Afrin, held by pro-Turkish rebels, Sleiman recalled rushing to the scene after hearing news of the attack.
He wrapped his face with a piece of cloth to protect himself from the gas.
“I found a large number of people hurt or dead. It was like the apocalypse. The scene was indescribable,” the 40-year-old told AFP ahead of the anniversary.
When he went back to his family home, he found it empty. With his brother, he went to look for them at a nearby medical facility.
“I found my father and all the neighbors, all of them just with numbers, no names. I remember my father was number 95. I identified the bodies of the people I knew,” he said.
Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011 after the government’s repression of peaceful demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The war has killed more than half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.
Sleiman later learned that his other brother, his sister-in-law and their two children had also been killed in the attack.
“We dug a communal grave for hundreds of people and buried them close together,” he said.
“When I tell the story, I can see it all in front of me as if it was now,” he said, adding that he was receiving psychological counselling because of the trauma.
Activists in 2013 posted dozens of amateur videos on YouTube said to show the effects of the attack, including footage of dozens of corpses, many of them children, outstretched on the ground.
Other images showed unconscious children, people foaming at the mouth and doctors apparently giving them oxygen to help them breathe.
The scenes provoked revulsion and condemnation around the globe.
A UN report later said there was clear evidence sarin gas was used.
Despite insisting the use of chemical weapons was a red line, then US president Barack Obama held back on retaliatory strikes, instead reaching a deal with Russia on the dismantlement of Syria’s chemical arsenal under UN supervision.
Eastern Ghouta returned to regime control in 2018.
Survivors and activist gathered at several sites in Syria’s opposition-held north and northwest Syria on Sunday to mark the anniversary.
At a commemoration in Afrin, survivors shared their stories while young children put on a small performance, re-enacting the horror.
The regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad agreed in 2013 to join the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) global watchdog and give up all chemical weapons.
The OPCW has since blamed Assad’s regime for a series of chemical attacks during Syria’s civil war.
Syria’s OPCW voting rights were suspended in 2021, in an unprecedented rebuke following poison gas attacks on civilians in 2017.
“We are not organizing this event in order to remember the massacre, as it is always on our minds,” said Mohammed Dahleh, a survivor from Zamalka who helped organize the Afrin commemoration.
“We are reminding the world... of its failure to support justice and rights,” he said.
“We will continue to insist on the need to hold Bashar Assad accountable.”

Topics: Syria chemical attack

French military trainer killed in Iraq: presidency

French military trainer killed in Iraq: presidency
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

French military trainer killed in Iraq: presidency

French military trainer killed in Iraq: presidency
  • France has around 600 troops taking part in what it calls Operation Chammal in Iraq
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Paris: A French military trainer was killed in Iraq on Sunday during an exercise, the French presidency said.
Named as Nicolas Latourte, the soldier “lost his life while accomplishing his mission,” Emmanuel Macron’s office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
His death followed that of another French soldier who was killed a few days ago in a road accident in Iraq.
France has around 600 troops taking part in what it calls Operation Chammal in Iraq aimed at bolstering the Iraqi national forces and fighting against the Daesh extremist group.

Topics: Iraq France

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkiye, leaving 12 passengers dead

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkiye, leaving 12 passengers dead
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkiye, leaving 12 passengers dead

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkiye, leaving 12 passengers dead
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

ANKARA: A passenger bus veered off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch in central Turkiye on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 19 others, officials said.
The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, which crossed into the oncoming lane and then plunged into the ditch near the central Turkish city of Yozgat, Gov. Mehmet Ali Ozkan said.
The bus was traveling from Sivas — some 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Yozgat — to Istanbul.
Ozkan said 11 of the passengers died at the scene of the crash while one died later in the hospital.
The injured passengers were being treated in nearby hospitals and one of them was in serious condition, he said.
The cause of the crash was under investigation, Ozkan said, adding that it appeared to be the result of “carelessness” by the driver.

Topics: Turkiye bus crash accident

Iran says prisoner exchange process with US will take up to two months

Iran says prisoner exchange process with US will take up to two months
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

Iran says prisoner exchange process with US will take up to two months

Iran says prisoner exchange process with US will take up to two months
  • Five US citizens held in Iran would be freed while $6bn of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea would be released
  • Iranian assets that had been frozen in South Korea were transferred to Switzerland’s central bank
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The process of releasing US prisoners held in Iran will take up to two months, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday during a press conference.
“A specific time frame has been announced by relevant authorities, and it will take a maximum of two months for this process to take place,” Kanaani said.
Earlier this month, Tehran and Washington reached an agreement whereby five US citizens held in Iran would be freed while $6bn of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea would be released.
Iranian assets that had been frozen in South Korea were transferred to Switzerland’s central bank last week for exchange and transfer to Iran, South Korean media reported on Monday.
Washington would also release some Iranians from US prisons, Iran said.
Iran allowed four detained US citizens to move into house arrest from Tehran’s Evin prison, a lawyer for one said. A fifth was already under home confinement.

Topics: Iran United States of America (USA) Iran-US tensions

