Niger's call for 3-year transition back to democracy 'unacceptable'
A Niger army sergeant performs as supporters of the National Council of Sefeguard of the Homeland gather at Place de la Concertation in Niamey. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

  • The coup has heightened worries over instability in the Sahel region, which faces growing insurgencies
LAGO: A call by Niger’s coup leaders for a three-year transition back to democracy is “unacceptable,” a representative of the West Africa bloc ECOWAS has said.

Niger’s Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani — who took power after army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 — said over the weekend that a transition of power would not go beyond three years.

He spoke after a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States, also known as ECOWAS, visited Niger for a final diplomatic push before deciding whether to take military action against Niger’s new rulers.

“The three-year transition is unacceptable,” Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for politics and security, told Al Jazeera channel in an interview broadcast on Monday.

“We want constitutional order to be restored as soon as possible.”

In his televised address on Saturday, Tiani charged ECOWAS with preparing to attack Niger by setting up an occupying force in collaboration with a foreign army, without referencing which country.

“If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think,” he said.

ECOWAS leaders say they have to act now that Niger has become the fourth West African nation since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The bloc has agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger and has said it is ready to act though it is still pursuing diplomacy.

But it has given no date or details about any intervention.

The coup has heightened international worries over instability in the Sahel region, which faces growing insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

Niger has been hit by several militant attacks since last month, but analysts caution against concluding that a long-running insurgency is shifting into higher gear as post-coup uncertainty mounts.

Since 2015, when militants started mounting cross-border strikes from Mali, thousands of people have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

In the first half of 2023, attacks on civilians fell by 49 percent compared with the same period in 2022, while the number of deaths was down by 16 percent, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project, an NGO monitor.

Western observers and partners, especially France, Bazoum’s ally, had been quick to highlight the improvement.

They praised a shift in strategy that began after Bazoum took office in April 2021 following historic elections.

The military regimes in Mali and neighboring Burkina Faso focus on hefty “anti-terrorist” operations that are often blamed for heavy loss of civilian life.

But Bazoum fostered localized peace agreements, development projects and negotiations with heads of armed groups — a flexible approach hailed as highly promising by western partners, but often criticized at home, especially within the army.

A June 2022 opinion poll by Afrobarometer found a big difference between rural and urban dwellers about how they rated Niger’s security situation.

People in the cities were far likelier to say that the problems were bad, even though people in the countryside were far likelier to be victims of violence.

“Urban people are more politically aware and have better access to information ... and the higher one’s standard of living, the more importance one attaches to issues of security and health,” said Mahamane Tahirou Ali Backo, an associate researcher at a Niamey-based social monitor called LASDEL, who took part in the survey.

“The highest-profile attacks are against symbols of state or are large-scale attacks, but background violence is a daily phenomenon, because of gangs and the guns in circulation,” he said. But rating insecurity on figures alone is not always accurate, say analysts.

Topics: Niger

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Kashmir news portal vacates office after India crackdown

Kashmir news portal vacates office after India crackdown
  • Critics have linked the shuttering of The Kashmir Walla news portal to a larger press crackdown
  • Indian PM Narendra Modi has been accused by critics of stifling opposition and critical media
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: A news portal in Indian-administered Kashmir was forced to dismantle and vacate its office in Srinagar city on Monday, two days after its website and social media accounts were blocked.

Critics have linked the shuttering of The Kashmir Walla news portal to a larger press crackdown in the disputed region where dozens of journalists have been regularly summoned by police and questioned about their work since 2019, when New Delhi revoked the territory’s partial autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

“Six persons used to sit at the office and we removed all our belongings and emptied out the premises today,” a staff member at the news portal told AFP on Monday.

India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who remains widely popular, and looks set to seek a third successive five-year term in office next year — has been accused by critics of stifling opposition and critical media. He denies the charge. 

On Saturday, “we woke up to another deadly blow of finding access to our website and social media accounts blocked,” staff at the outlet said in a statement late Sunday.

Their Internet service provider blamed the blocks on a government order, and they were also serviced an eviction notice by their landlord, the statement added.

“The opaque censorship is gut-wrenching. There isn’t a lot left for us to say anymore,” it said.

Fahad Shah, the portal’s editor — accused of “glorifying terrorism” and “spreading fake news” by Indian authorities — was arrested last year and remains in jail.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since both countries were granted independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the former Himalayan kingdom in full.

Over half a million Indian soldiers are deployed in the territory, battling a running insurgency from rebel groups demanding independence.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Topics: India Kashmir journalism news portal The Kashmir Walla

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders with top EU officials

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Maximou mansion in Athens.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Maximou mansion in Athens.
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

Ukraine's Zelensky visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders with top EU officials

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Maximou mansion in Athens.
  • In the evening, Zelensky was to join in an informal dinner organized by Mitsotakis for top officials from nine Balkan nations
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

ATHENS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Greece on Monday for talks with the country’s leadership and to attend an informal meeting of Balkan leaders with top European Union officials.
Zelensky met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and also was scheduled to meet the country’s figurehead president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
In the evening, Mitsotakis’ office said, Zelensky was to join in an informal dinner organized by Mitsotakis for top officials from nine Balkan nations as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel.
The dinner was scheduled to discuss the Western Balkans region’s future in the EU, which many countries have already joined and the rest are jockeying to enter.
Greece has joined its NATO and EU partners in strongly backing Ukraine against the Russian invasion, and has provided material military assistance in the form of armored personnel carriers and ammunition.
But Athens has resisted pressure to provide Kyiv with a Russian-made air defense missile system stationed on the southern island of Crete.
Earlier Monday, Zelensky was in Denmark, where he thanked lawmakers for helping his country resist Russia’s invasion. On Sunday, Denmark and the Netherlands announced they would provide Kyiv with F-16 warplanes that could be delivered around the end of the year.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Balkans EU Athens

UK Home Office to spend $389m on new migrant detention centers

UK Home Office to spend $389m on new migrant detention centers
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

UK Home Office to spend $389m on new migrant detention centers

UK Home Office to spend $389m on new migrant detention centers
  • Govt is looking for contractors to operate three ‘immigration removal centers’ that will hold 1,000 asylum seekers
  • Vacant student housing and disused office blocks reportedly under consideration
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Home Office is proposing to spend £306 million ($389 million) on new detention centers for migrants in response to what it described as an “unprecedented rise in small boat crossings.”

The government is looking for contractors to operate three “immigration removal centers” that will hold a total of 1,000 asylum seekers, the Independent newspaper reported on Monday.

Two of the contracts are for facilities that will each accommodate 360 migrants at a cost of £108 million, while they third will house 300 at a cost of £90 million, according to the Daily Mail.

In addition, up to 10 vacant student-housing properties and disused office blocks are reportedly under consideration, as the government continues its push to move migrants out of hotel accommodation while their cases are processed.

“We are committed to the removal of foreign criminals and those with no right to be in the UK,” a Home Office spokesperson told the Independent.

“Immigration removal centers play a vital role in controlling our borders and we have been finding further solutions to scale up our detention capacity.”

The proposal is part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” packed with migrants from crossing the English Channel. His government has enacted legislation designed to make it easier for people arriving illegally on boats to be “detained and swiftly returned” to their home countries or third-party nations such as Rwanda.

According to official figures, 16,790 migrants have arrived in the UK on small boats since Jan. 1 and the numbers are expected to rise as England’s southern coast enjoys a period of good weather.
 

Topics: UK Home Office

Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan faces charges over state secrets — source

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan. (File)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan. (File)
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan faces charges over state secrets — source

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan. (File)
  • Matter pertains to classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington last year, which Khan is alleged to have made public
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have opened a criminal investigation against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, after naming him and three aides in a fresh case, a top security source said on Monday.
The matter, currently under investigation, pertains to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington early last year, which Khan is alleged to have made public.
The 70-year-old former cricketer has accused that the cable was part of a US conspiracy to push the Pakistani military to oust him in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022 because he had visited Moscow ahead of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Both Washington and the military deny this.
Khan is currently serving a three-year sentence in a graft case and has been barred from politics for five years.
“Our investigation is collecting evidence to stand a case in a court to indict Imran Khan on charges of leaking official secrets,” a security source, who is directly responsible for the investigation, told Reuters.
Khan’s party’s information secretary Rauf Hasan did not respond to a request for comment.
His close aide Zulfi Bukhari, however, said such a charge against Khan would be unconstitutional after the law became controversial with an assertion by President Arif Alvi that he never signed recent amendments to the legislation, which was mandatory.
Khan has formally been arrested in connection with the charges, which the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is probing, the source said.
One of the three aides named in the case, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was arrested on Saturday and sent to the FIA’s custody by a court on Monday for four days, his lawyer Intazar Panjutha said.
A copy of the FIA case seen by Reuters said Khan and his aides disclosed the classified documents to unauthorized persons and were “twisting the facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains.”
Under Pakistan’s Official Secrets Act, a guilty sentence could range from two to 14 years in prison or even death, lawyers say.
Khan used the secret document for his “vested interest at the cost of national security,” the case says, adding that the former premier also retained illegally a copy of the classified cable.
Khan has been at the center stage of politics since his removal, with a countrywide protest movement and going through more than 100 cases against him.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan State secrets

Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 

Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
Updated 21 August 2023

Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 

Saudi Arabia to launch Nusuk platform for Bangladeshi pilgrims 
  • More than 332,000 Bangladeshis have visited Saudi Arabia so far this year 
  • Bangladesh is one of the Kingdom’s top five markets in the Asia-Pacific region, STA says
Updated 21 August 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia will launch the Nusuk platform in Dhaka on Thursday, Saudi tourism authorities told Arab News, as the Kingdom hopes to better facilitate Umrah pilgrims from Bangladesh. 

The South Asian nation is the fourth-largest Muslim-majority country in the world, where over 150 million people profess Islam. Every year, thousands of Bangladeshis visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages. 

A Saudi delegation led by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al-Rabiah is visiting Dhaka on Aug. 24-25 to promote the Kingdom’s efforts in transforming the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem, during which he will also inaugurate the launch of the Nusuk platform in Bangladesh. 

“In order to facilitate the Umrah pilgrims and tourists from Bangladesh, the Nusuk Roadshow has been organized for the first time in Dhaka. The main objective of this roadshow is to launch the Nusuk platform in the country … Bangladesh is a very important market for Saudi Arabia,” Alhasan Aldabbagh, Nusuk president for Asia Pacific markets, told Arab News on Monday. 

The platform, also launched earlier this year in Malaysia and Singapore by the Saudi Tourism Authority, allows pilgrims to plan and book visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, and beyond. 

Aldabbagh said the platform works as a digital passport that eases the journey for pilgrims, while also making it more accessible. 

Saudi Arabia has so far welcomed around 332,000 travelers from Bangladesh this year, which exceeded the Kingdom’s target by 7 percent, he added. 

“Dhaka is one of our top five markets in the Asia Pacific region. So, this market has a very important role in achieving Saudi’s Vision 2030 goals,” Aldabbagh said, referring to Saudi Arabia’s transformation plan that also focuses on the tourism sector. 

“Saudi Arabia is looking forward to welcoming 700,000 Bangladeshis this year, and in 2030, it will be 2.6 million.”

In the Kingdom, travelers with a personal visit visa can perform Umrah and also explore various tourist destinations in the Gulf nation, including its historical and cultural sites. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh Nusuk

