What We Are Reading Today: Digital Body Language

Author: Erica Dhawan

In “Digital Body Language,” Erica Dhawan, a go-to thought leader on collaboration and a passionate communication junkie, combines cutting edge research with engaging storytelling to decode the new signals and cues that have replaced traditional body language across genders, generations, and culture, says a review published on goodreads.com.
“Digital Body Language” will turn your daily misunderstandings into a set of collectively understood laws that foster connection, no matter the distance. Dhawan investigates a wide array of exchanges and offers insights and solutions to build trust and clarity with anyone in our ever-changing world.

 

