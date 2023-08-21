What We Are Reading Today: Digital Body Language

What We Are Reading Today: Of Divers Arts

Author: Naum Gabo

A leading exponent of the modern art movement known as Constructivism, Russian-born Naum Gabo was one of the most important sculptors of the twentieth century—an artist, designer, and theorist whose work changed the course of modern art.

“Of Divers Arts” is Gabo’s beautifully written personal account of his development and growing into consciousness as an artist and his constant search for new techniques of communication.