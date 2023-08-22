You are here

  • Home
  • Iran unveils advanced ‘Mohajer’ drone with enhanced range — state media

Iran unveils advanced ‘Mohajer’ drone with enhanced range — state media

Iran unveils advanced ‘Mohajer’ drone with enhanced range — state media
This handout picture released by Iran's Army office on April 19, 2023 shows military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV or drone) on display during a ceremony at an undisclosed location in Iran. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5zf5

Updated 43 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Iran unveils advanced ‘Mohajer’ drone with enhanced range — state media

Iran unveils advanced ‘Mohajer’ drone with enhanced range — state media
Updated 43 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named MoHajjer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.
The drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours, media said. Its payload can reach 300 kg (661 pounds), double the capacity of the “MoHajjer-6” drone.
A video released on Tuesday by Iranian media displayed the drone among other military hardware, with text saying “prepare your shelters” in both Hebrew and Persian.
Published on Iran’s military industry day, the video’s text reflects simmering tensions between arch foes Iran and Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying on Monday that Tehran has funded and encouraged a series of recent deadly attacks against Israelis.
US officials have accused Iran of providing MoHajjer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this.

Topics: Iran

Related

Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran
Middle-East
Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran
Iran says prisoner exchange process with US will take up to two months
Middle-East
Iran says prisoner exchange process with US will take up to two months

Algeria refuses French request to fly over its airspace for military operation in Niger

Algeria refuses French request to fly over its airspace for military operation in Niger
Updated 17 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Algeria refuses French request to fly over its airspace for military operation in Niger

Algeria refuses French request to fly over its airspace for military operation in Niger
  • Algeria opposes any foreign military action in Niger and favors diplomacy
Updated 17 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Algeria has refused a French request to fly over its airspace for a military operation in Niger, state radio said late on Monday, after a July 26 coup in the West African nation that lies south of the Algerian border.
Algeria opposes any foreign military action in Niger and favors diplomacy to restore constitutional order, state radio said.
France has about 1,500 troops in Niger that were stationed there before last month’s coup. It is not clear what military operation Algeria was referring to, but France has not said it would intervene militarily to overturn the military takeover.
West Africa’s main regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said last week said it had agreed an undisclosed “D-Day” for a possible military intervention if diplomatic efforts fail — an escalation that could further destabilize a conflict-torn and impoverished region.
Algeria has repeatedly said it was against any foreign military intervention in the Sahel region fearing repercussions such as an influx of migrants into its territory, a government source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
“We are against the coup but we are against a military action that would worsen the situation in Niger and beyond in the Sahel,” the source who asked not to be named told Reuters.
French authorities did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Topics: Algeria France Niger Niger Coup

Related

Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, a CNSP (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie) member, reading a statement on TV.
World
Niger coup leaders take aim at France on eve of key summit
Thousands demonstrate in Niger after army warns against foreign intervention
World
Thousands demonstrate in Niger after army warns against foreign intervention

Ministry of Transport bids to address congestion chaos at Egypt-Sudan border

Ministry of Transport bids to address congestion chaos at Egypt-Sudan border
Updated 22 August 2023
Gobran Mohammed

Ministry of Transport bids to address congestion chaos at Egypt-Sudan border

Ministry of Transport bids to address congestion chaos at Egypt-Sudan border
  • Situation has worsened with increase in volume of Egyptian exports destined for Sudan
Updated 22 August 2023
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Transport is attempting to address the problem of traffic congestion at the two land ports of Argeen and Goustol at the Egyptian-Sudanese border.

The ministry said that the accumulation of trucks and the resultant queues at the border were due to the slowdown in customs clearance procedures at the land crossings on the Sudanese side.

The situation has been made worse by an increase in the volume of Egyptian exports destined for Sudan, which has led to the accumulation of trucks.

The Egyptian Council of Ministers has looked at the issue and a directive has been issued following coordination with the Ministry of Transport and other concerned parties to quickly facilitate the movement of traffic.

It has been reported that the Council of Ministers has approved a new system to regulate the arrival of trucks at the crossings.

Trucks at the border are to use a convoy system and they will move in numbers that correspond to the capacity of the port to avoid congestion.

Authorities have sent ambulances to congested areas and distributed water and meals to truck drivers stuck in the chaos.

The ministry added that healthcare facilities and food supplies would be made available to all truck drivers at the assembly points.

Bloody clashes between Sudan’s Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces began on April 15.

Topics: Egypt Sudan

Related

Egypt welcomes joint Libyan statement signed in Benghazi
Middle-East
Egypt welcomes joint Libyan statement signed in Benghazi
Update Egypt’s El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Two Palestinians arrested, one teenager shot dead after Israeli settlers killed: army

Two Palestinians arrested, one teenager shot dead after Israeli settlers killed: army
Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Two Palestinians arrested, one teenager shot dead after Israeli settlers killed: army

Two Palestinians arrested, one teenager shot dead after Israeli settlers killed: army
  • Another raid came as Israeli security forces were still searching for Palestinian gunman that carried out shooting in Hawara
Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces on Tuesday arrested two Palestinians suspected of shooting dead an Israeli settler near Hebron in the occupied West Bank, where violence has surged since early last year. Batsheva Nigri, 40, was killed on Monday in a drive-by shooting while traveling in a car with her daughter and a man near Hebron, in the second attack targeting Israelis in the territory within days.
Her daughter was unhurt but the man was wounded and was in serious condition, the Israeli army and medics said.
Two Palestinian residents of Hebron suspected of being the perpetrators of the shooting were arrested, the army said, after roads in the vicinity of the attack were blocked and a large manhunt was conducted.

On Tuesday also Israeli security forces stormed into a town the northern West Bank, leading to fighting that killed a 17-year-old Palestinian, according to Palestinian health officials, the latest violence to grip the occupied territory.
The Israeli military conducted an arrest raid before dawn in the town of Zababdeh south of Jenin, local medics said. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 17-year-old Othman Abu Kharj was fatally shot in the head. The raid came as Israeli security forces were still searching for the Palestinian gunman that carried out a shooting in the northern Palestinian city of Hawara that killed an Israeli father and son on Saturday.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the raid in Zababdeh.
Hebron shooting
The two Palestinians arrested on Tuesday related the the women killing were questioned according to the army this morning, “During their initial questioning, the two linked themselves to carrying out the attack,” the army said in a statement, adding they had turned in the weapon allegedly used in the attack.
Nigri was a teacher and resident of Beit Hagai, an Israeli settlement south of Hebron.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, had called her killing a “heroic act” and a “normal response” to settlement projects.
The attack came two days after an Israeli father and son were shot dead at a car wash in the town of Hawara in the West Bank.
Israel has yet to make any arrests in that case despite a search operation that has seen troops raid villages and carry out house-to-house searches.
There has been a surge in violence in the West Bank since early last year, with a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, repeated deadly Israeli army raids and violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War, when it also seized the Gaza Strip but withdrew from it in 2005.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.
At least 218 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Some 31 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

Related

Suspected Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli woman in West Bank
Middle-East
Suspected Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli woman in West Bank
This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says
Middle-East
This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says

This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says

This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says

This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says
  • US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reiterated US support for a two-state solution and “good-faith dialogue” between the parties
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has killed over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis so far this year – already surpassing last year’s annual figures and the highest number since 2005, the UN Mideast envoy said Monday.
Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council that the upswing in violence is being fueled by growing despair about the future, with the Palestinians still seeking an independent state.
“The lack of progress toward a political horizon that addressed the core issues driving the conflict has left a dangerous and volatile vacuum, filled by extremists on all sides,” he said.
While Israelis and Palestinians have taken some actions toward stabilizing the situation, Wennesland said unilateral steps have continued to fuel hostilities.
He pointed to the unabated expansion of Israeli settlements – which are illegal under international law “and a substantial obstacle to peace” – as well as Israel’s demolition of Palestinian houses, its operations in the West Bank area under Palestinian administrative and police control, and attacks by Israeli settlers. He also cited “Palestinian militant activity.”
Wennesland said the current situation is compounded by “the fragility” of the Palestinian Authority’s financial situation and severe funding shortages facing UN agencies including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.
“While we must urgently focus on addressing the most critical issues and on de-escalating the situation on the ground, we cannot ignore the need to restore a political horizon,” he said.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who chaired the meeting, condemned violence by both sides and urged immediate steps to reduce the escalating violence.
She reiterated US support for a two-state solution and “good-faith dialogue” between the parties. And she acknowledged the appointment of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Jordan as non-resident consul general in Jerusalem, adding that the US will support “any and all efforts that will bring us closer to a two-state solution.”
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the council the long-term stagnation of the peace process “is compounded by the ongoing illegal unilateral actions of Israel to create irreversible facts on the ground, which negates the prospects for reviving direct talks between Palestinians and Israelis.” He called the “unprecedented pace” of Israel’s settlement expansion the biggest threat.
Polyansky called a visit to the region by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expected before the end of the year, “very timely.” And he reiterated Russia’s call for a meeting of the so-called Quartet of Mideast mediators – the UN, US, European Union and Russia — “to revive the peace process and direct Palestinian-Israeli talks on all final status issues.”
France’s political coordinator Isis Jaraud Darnault also condemned “the Israeli colonization of the Palestinian territories” that it wants for its future state, and continuing Israeli demolitions, including a school in the West Bank’s Ramallah region on Aug. 17 which was financed by European donors including France. She also condemned violence against Israelis.
Darnault told the council the UN and regional actors have an essential role to play in restoring “a credible political horizon.”
“The normalization of relations between Israel and several states in the region contributes to stability and security, but this dynamic will remain incomplete as long as it is not accompanied by a resumption of the political process toward a solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis,” she said.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
Middle-East
Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
Middle-East
Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
  • “Preventing the Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla from reaching their own land is neither legal nor humane,” Erdogan said
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

NICOSIA: A tense calm held Monday in Cyprus after the United Nations accused Turkish Cypriot forces of assaulting peacekeepers attempting to block road construction in the divided island’s buffer zone.
It was the most serious incident of its kind in years on the east Mediterranean island and drew widespread international condemnation.
The confrontation occurred on Friday in Pyla, an ethnically mixed village in the UN-patrolled buffer zone between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north.
The UN said four peacekeepers were injured and its vehicles were also damaged as they tried to block the “unauthorized construction work” near Pyla.
“All is calm in Pyla this morning,” Aleem Siddique, spokesman for the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), told AFP.
“The mission remains on standby to block any resumption of construction works,” he said, adding that the injured peacekeepers have been released from hospital.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused the peacekeepers of instigating the violence, calling their “physical intervention... unacceptable.”
“It is neither legal nor humane to prevent Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla from accessing their homeland,” Erdogan said in his first public remarks about the incident.
Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told reporters that meetings have been held internally and with permanent members of the UN Security Council since Thursday over the tensions.
“At this time, very delicate and specific handling is required,” he said on Monday.
The Council, after a closed-door session, condemned the assaults and said they could constitute crimes under international law.
It said the road construction work “runs contrary to Security Council resolutions and constitutes a violation of the status quo in the UN Buffer Zone.”

Authorities in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), who say the road project is aimed at easing the plight of its people, dismissed the UN mission’s allegations as “baseless.”
Veysal Guden, the Turkish Cypriot mayor of Pyla, said construction on the road would continue Monday in Turkish Cypriot controlled areas, but workers would not enter the UN-controlled zone.
“A chance will be given to diplomacy. Talks will continue,” Guden told AFP.
The European Union condemned Friday’s incident, and in a joint statement Britain, France and the United States expressed “serious concern at the launch of unauthorized construction” of the road.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said on Monday that “preventing tensions and ensuring the maintenance of the status quo across the buffer zone is the mission’s top priority.”
The peacekeeping mission “is engaging with the Turkish Cypriot side and all concerned” to agree on a “mutually acceptable way forward,” Dujarric said.
Local media reported that talks took place between the TRNC and UN on Monday.
EU member Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied the island’s northern third in response to a military coup sponsored by the junta then in power in Greece.
Only Ankara recognizes the statehood of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, proclaimed by Turkish Cypriot leaders in 1983.
Efforts to reunify the island have been at a standstill since the last round of UN-backed talks collapsed in 2017.
 

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Cyprus Pyla

Related

Turkiye’s leader Erdogan in Hungary for NATO, energy talks
Middle-East
Turkiye’s leader Erdogan in Hungary for NATO, energy talks
Turkiye warned Russia after cargo ship incident in Black Sea: Presidency
Middle-East
Turkiye warned Russia after cargo ship incident in Black Sea: Presidency

Latest updates

Saudi foreign minister leaves for BRICS Summit
Saudi foreign minister leaves for BRICS Summit
India eyes stronger ties with Federation of Saudi Chambers
India eyes stronger ties with Federation of Saudi Chambers
Hundreds of children die of starvation in war-hit Sudan: NGO
Hundreds of children die of starvation in war-hit Sudan: NGO
SABIC CEO to lead Saudi delegation at B20 Summit in India 
SABIC CEO to lead Saudi delegation at B20 Summit in India 
Algeria refuses French request to fly over its airspace for military operation in Niger
Algeria refuses French request to fly over its airspace for military operation in Niger

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.