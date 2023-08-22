You are here

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 22, 2023, that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack. (AP)
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes
  • “Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said
  • The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the US ambassador.
Siskel, who’ll begin in September, takes over during a critical time at the White House, when Biden is vying for reelection and congressional and judicial investigations into his administration and family are swirling. House Republicans are also talking about opening an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president.
“Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said in a statement.
Biden’s personal attorney remains Bob Bauer, who represents the president in his personal capacity, most notably in matters related to the classified documents found in his office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency. The office is the primary White House contact for the Justice Department, and it handles presidential pardons, works on judicial appointments and reviews legislation. The office also helps investigate and manage congressional investigations into the administration and lawsuits against the president when he is sued in his official capacity.
This year will be a thorny one: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing pressure to impeach Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, Biden’s son Hunter is under federal investigation, and former President Donald Trump has been charged with federal and state crimes as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Plus, GOP lawmakers are probing the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Siskel replaces Stuart Delery, who spent nearly three years in the job. Delery joined Biden’s transition legal team after Biden defeated the incumbent Trump in November 2020. Delery served as deputy counsel before he was elevated to the top job last summer after Biden’s first counsel, Dana Remus, left the White House.
Under the Obama administration, Siskel oversaw the White House legal response to congressional oversight and the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. Siskel, a Chicago native and the nephew of movie critic Gene Siskel, served for two years as the top lawyer in Chicago under Mayor Rahm Emanuel and is a former assistant US attorney in Illinois. He also clerked for Justice John Paul Stevens on the US Supreme Court.

Topics: Joe Biden White House Ed Siskel Obama administration

Major Cyprus police operation on migrants at condemned building

Major Cyprus police operation on migrants at condemned building
Updated 7 sec ago

Major Cyprus police operation on migrants at condemned building

Major Cyprus police operation on migrants at condemned building
Updated 7 sec ago
CHLORAKA, Cyprus: A major Cypriot police operation Tuesday found dozens of migrants living in a condemned apartment complex near the resort city of Paphos, after protests by residents and allegations of electricity theft.
There has long been friction between the asylum-seekers and residents of the town of Chlorakas, who have held protests demanding that the flats be cleared.
The issue resurfaced after the state electricity utility cut power to the complex and placed the local substation under guard.
European Union member Cyprus argues it is a "frontline country" on the Mediterranean migrant route. Last year, according to EU data, it had the highest number of first-time asylum applications relative to population in the 27-member bloc.
"Personnel are in the area and have blocked off the building complex and begun to register all the foreigners who are settled in the specific complex in Chlorakas," Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou told reporters.
He said the asylum-seekers would be registered and transferred to a migrant reception centre for processing to determine whether they have the right to stay on the east Mediterranean island.
The interior ministry later said inspection of the 250 apartments had found 81 people living there, including 23 asylum seekers.
Deportation procedures will be started for one person found to be in Cyprus illegally, a ministry statement said.
The remainder "made known their intention to leave in the next few days and find another place to stay", it added.
But one resident, who gave his name only as Mahmud, told AFP they have no alternative.
"We have no electricity and no water, the police threaten us with eviction every day. Where can we go?" the Syrian asylum seeker asked.
Another Syrian, Abu Shahinaz, said they have difficulty finding other accommodation because of local attitudes.
"When you want to rent a house, the owners tell you: 'Are you Syrian? Then no.'"
When AFP visited the Ayios Nikolaos complex more than 18 months ago around 700 refugees were living there, most of them from Syria.
On Tuesday police carried out an eviction order issued in November 2020 but not implemented.
State broadcaster CyBC said that around 150 migrants had left the complex before the operation began.
Under the 2020 decree, the Ayios Nikolaos apartment complex -- whose abandoned swimming pool is filled with rubbish -- should have been closed on health and safety grounds.
Around 100 migrants launched a protest last week demanding to be rehoused elsewhere. The police anti-riot unit intervened, using tear gas against them.

Athens district evacuated as Greek fire death toll hits 20

Athens district evacuated as Greek fire death toll hits 20
Updated 46 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Athens district evacuated as Greek fire death toll hits 20

Athens district evacuated as Greek fire death toll hits 20
  • Civil protection ordered the evacuation of Ano Liosia in northwest Athens, a district of over 25,000 people
  • "The situation is unprecedented, weather conditions are extreme," fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios told state TV ERT
Updated 46 min 9 sec ago
AFP

ALEXANDROUPOLI, Greece: Thousands of people in an outer district of Greece’s capital Athens were under evacuation orders Tuesday as firefighters battled a steadily growing wave of wildfires around the country that has left 20 dead.
Civil protection ordered the evacuation of Ano Liosia in northwest Athens, a district of over 25,000 people while at the neighboring community of Fyli an AFP journalist saw homes on fire.
Over 60 fires have erupted in the past 24 hours, and six countries were sending help via the European Union’s civil protection mechanism, the fire department said, amid a dangerous mix of gale-force winds and temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius.
“The situation is unprecedented, weather conditions are extreme,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios told state TV ERT, adding that the Tuesday fires “grew to gigantic size” in a short space of time.
The fire is burning the lower slopes of the Mount Parnitha, the largest forest bordering Athens, which has been burned several times.
Another big blaze was still raging at a landfill in the industrial zone of Aspropyrgos, west of Athens, covering the area in a noxious black cloud.
Over 40,000 hectares were destroyed in wildfires the three days from August 19 to 21, according to a report by the National Observatory of Athens.
Earlier on Tuesday, eighteen suspected migrants were found dead in a forest fire near the Turkish border, north of the city of Alexandroupolis. Two children were among them, a police official said.
As no local residents had been reported missing “the possibility that they are people who entered our country illegally is under investigation,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said in a televised address.
The area is a frequent entry point for irregular migrants.
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed her deep sorrow.
“We must urgently take effective initiatives to ensure that this bleak reality does not become the new normality,” she said in a statement.
The latest deaths pushed the overall toll from this week’s fires to 20.
Another suspected migrant was found dead in the area and an elderly shepherd was found dead north of Athens on Monday.
“Greece is witnessing an unprecedented scale of wildfire devastation this summer and in such trying times the EU’s swift assistance is vital,” Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said in a statement.
The lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, the largest forest bordering Athens, was ablaze, having already fallen victim to wildfires several times.
Officials shut down the nearest section of the Athens ring road, and advised residents to stay indoors.
Flames continued to spread unchecked in northeastern Greece as well as the islands of Evia and Kythnos, the region of Boeotia north of Athens, in the Peloponnese and in western Greece.
Late Monday, an evacuation was ordered at the hospital of Alexandroupolis, a northeastern Greek port city located in an area where fires were raging for a fourth day.
The coast guard said it had moved 65 patients to a waiting ferry at the city harbor.
The fire near Alexandroupolis is also threatening the national park of Dadia, home to rare birds of prey.
On the island of Evia, near the capital, officials late Monday evacuated the industrial town of Nea Artaki, where the fire has damaged poultry and pork farms.
The very hot and dry conditions which increase the fire risk will persist until Friday, according to meteorologists.
Amid a heatwave, a fire that started on July 18 and was fanned by strong winds ravaged almost 17,770 hectares (more than 43,000 acres) in 10 days in the south of Rhodes, a popular tourist island in the southeastern Aegean Sea.
Around 20,000 people, mostly tourists, had to be evacuated.

Topics: Athens wildfires Greece

Biden to attend next month's G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN

Biden to attend next month's G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

Biden to attend next month's G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN

Biden to attend next month's G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN
  • The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with
  • The leaders' summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will attend next month's Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that meetings—and Biden's talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit—will focus on climate change, Russia's war in Ukraine and more.
The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with but China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who have been invited to attend the leaders' meeting
“He’ll discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine to increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world,” Sullivan said.
The leaders' summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10.
Sullivan said Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sept. 4 to 7 to take part in the US-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit and East Asia Summit to engage with Indo-Pacific leaders.

Topics: US President Joe Biden White House G20

North Korea plans satellite launch as Seoul, US hold drills

North Korea plans satellite launch as Seoul, US hold drills
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

North Korea plans satellite launch as Seoul, US hold drills

North Korea plans satellite launch as Seoul, US hold drills
  • The launch is set to take place between August 24 and 31
  • Seoul said the launch would be “an illegal act” because it violates UN sanctions
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea is planning to launch another satellite just three months after its first attempt to put a military eye in the sky failed, prompting condemnation from Tokyo and Seoul on Tuesday and demands to call it off.
The launch is set to take place between August 24 and 31, Pyongyang told Japan’s coast guard Tuesday, with Tokyo mobilizing ships and its PAC-3 missile defense system in case it lands in their territory.
Seoul said the launch would be “an illegal act” because it violates UN sanctions prohibiting the North from tests using ballistic technology, which is used for both space launches and missiles.
“North Korea’s so-called ‘satellite launch’ is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions... No matter what excuses North Korea tries to make, it cannot justify this illegal act,” South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a statement.
The foreign ministry said Seoul would “respond sternly to the North’s illicit provocation with close trilateral Korea-US-Japan cooperation.”
The United States echoed that statement.
“We urge the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful activity and call on Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy,” the State Department said in a statement, using the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Pyongyang’s announcement came days after leaders from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo met at Camp David in the United States, with North Korea’s growing nuclear threats a key item on the agenda.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Pyongyang to call off the launch, saying Japan was taking “all possible measures to prepare for any unforeseen eventuality.”
Japan’s Coast Guard said Pyongyang had informed it of three designated danger areas: the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and waters east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island.
In May, Pyongyang launched what it described as its first military reconnaissance satellite, but the rocket carrying it, the “Chollima-1” — named after a mythical horse that often features in official propaganda — plunged into the sea minutes after takeoff.
Soon after, Kim Jong Un’s government vowed to successfully launch its spy satellite “in the near future,” saying it was a necessary counterbalance to the growing US military presence in the region.
Pyongyang’s new launch plan follows Seoul and Washington kicking off their major annual joint military drills on Monday.
Known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, the exercises, which are aimed at countering growing threats from the nuclear-armed North, will run through August 31.
Pyongyang views all such drills as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take “overwhelming” action in response.
Suspected North Korean hackers have already targeted the exercises, with email attacks on South Korean contractors working at the allies’ combined exercise war simulation center.
On Tuesday, North Korea’s state news agency condemned “the aggressive character” of the US-South Korea drills.
KCNA warned in a commentary that if the drills involve a “nuclear provocation,” the possibility “of a thermonuclear war on the Korean peninsula will become more realistic.”
South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers last week that Pyongyang could launch a reconnaissance satellite ahead of the 75th anniversary of the North’s founding on September 9, member of parliament Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after the briefing.
Choi Gi-il, professor of national security at Sangji University, told AFP: “Pyongyang appears to be timing its next satellite launch with the ongoing joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, having improved and supplemented technical aspects of the launch over the past three months.”
“Given the nature of the North Korean regime, three months seems sufficient enough to find flaws from its failed May launch and apply fixes — though we have to see whether it can pull it off this time,” he said.
Kim has made the development of a military spy satellite a top priority.
The crash of the satellite in May sparked a complex South Korean salvage operation. The government analyzed the retrieved parts and concluded the satellite had no military utility.

Topics: North Korea Tokyo Pyongyang US UN

Top UN court to hear Russia objections to Kyiv case

Top UN court to hear Russia objections to Kyiv case
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Top UN court to hear Russia objections to Kyiv case

Top UN court to hear Russia objections to Kyiv case
  • Kyiv accuses Moscow of falsely using allegations of genocide in eastern Ukraine to justify the February 24 invasion
  • “The International Court of Justice... will hold public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation in the case,” the ICJ said
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

THE HAGUE: The UN’s top court will hear objections by Russia next month after Kyiv dragged it before the Hague-based body over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Kyiv accuses Moscow of falsely using allegations of genocide in eastern Ukraine to justify the February 24 invasion, and of planning genocide itself.
Judges last year issued a preliminary order telling Moscow to suspend its military operations, which are still ongoing in Ukraine.
“The International Court of Justice... will hold public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation in the case,” the ICJ said in a statement.
Russia will lodge its objections on Monday, September 18 while Ukraine will give counter-arguments the following day.
On Wednesday, more than 30 other countries — all Western allies of Ukraine — will also be given a chance to make statements.
The ICJ in June gave 32 countries the green light to lend support to Kyiv by allowing them to “intervene” in the case.
However, the ICJ dismissed a bid by the United States to join the case.
The allies’ interventions mainly concern whether the ICJ has jurisdiction in the case, a process that could take months or even years.
A second round of oral arguments will then follow on September 25 and September 27.
Ukraine has alleged that Russia breached the UN genocide convention by its stated justification early in the war that it invaded to halt what it called genocide in pro-Russian areas of eastern Ukraine.
Moscow had previously snubbed the hearings, saying in a written filing the ICJ “did not have jurisdiction” because Kyiv’s request fell outside the scope of the 1948 Genocide Convention on which it based its case.
The ICJ’s order in March last year that Russia must stop its invasion was just a preliminary ruling, pending a decision on whether it is competent to deal with it or not.
The ICJ was created after World War II to deal with disputes between UN member states.
Its decisions are binding although it has no means to enforce them.
The ruling comes as the court is dealing with a separate case filed by Ukraine alleging that Russia backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine for years before the invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict International Court of Justice (ICJ)

