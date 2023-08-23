Prominent journalist says Russia’s Surovikin dismissed as head of aerospace forces

MOSCOW: A prominent Russian journalist on Tuesday said General Sergei Surovikin, who at one time was commander of Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, has been dismissed as head of the country’s aerospace forces.
There was no official confirmation of the report by Alexei Venediktov, the well-connected former head of the now-defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station.
Venediktov on his Telegram channel said Surovikin had been removed by official decree, without providing any further details.
The RBC media outlet later on Tuesday also reported that Venediktov has been dismissed, citing its own sources.
“Army General Sergei Surovikin has been relieved of his post in connection with the transition to another job and is at the disposal of (the Ministry of Defense),” RBC said.
One of the paper’s sources said Surovikin “is currently on short-term leave.”
The general has not been seen in public since a short-lived mutiny in June by the Wagner mercenary group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against Russia’s defense establishment.
During the revolt, Surovikin appeared in a video urging Prigozhin to stand down. Since the mutiny, Russian and foreign news reports have said that Surovikin was being investigated for possible complicity in it.
Surovikin earned the nickname “General Armageddon” during Russia’s military intervention in Syria’s civil war.
In October he was placed in charge of Russian military operations in Ukraine, but in January that role was handed to General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff, and Surovikin was made a deputy to Gerasimov.
Emerging economies eye a multipolar world order at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg
The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are meeting in Johannesburg from Aug. 22 to 24
Prince Faisal bin Farhan is heading the Saudi delegation participating in the BRICS Plus and BRICS Africa Dialogue
Updated 4 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: World leaders participating in the three-day BRICS summit taking place in South Africa’s Johannesburg this week have cast their eyes on the future of the global economy in what is viewed as an increasingly multipolar world.
The leaders of the BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will discuss trade, investment, infrastructure, climate change, and de-dollarization during the 15th annual summit, hosted by this year’s president South Africa from Aug. 22 to 24.
Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, was welcomed by his South African host and President Cyril Ramaphosa, as were India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin joined the summit via video link.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is heading the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the BRICS Plus and BRICS Africa Dialogue on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Saudi delegation includes the Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi; Director General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Dawood; and Director General of International Organizations Shahir AlKhonaini.
The BRICS countries are all united by their shared economic potential and their desire to play a more prominent role in the global economy. They are also united by their common challenges, such as poverty, inequality and climate change.
Representing 40 percent of the world’s population, and made up of economies that have varying levels of growth, the BRICS nations share a common desire for a global order they see as better reflecting their interests and rising influence.
“As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of BRICS, trade between BRICS countries totaled $162 billion last year,” Ramaphosa told assembled leaders on the opening day of the summit.
“Foreign investment has played an important role in the BRICS economy. We need to reaffirm our position that economic growth must be underpinned by transparency by inclusiveness. It must be comparable with the multilateral trading system that supports a developmental agenda.”
Indeed, such is the speed and scale of economic development in several of these countries, analysts believe Western governments cannot deny them a greater say in how the global financial and political order is managed.
Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg on Tuesday, India’s Prime Minister Modi highlighted what he described as his country’s economic achievements and its potential to become a global growth engine.
“Despite turbulence in the global economic situation, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world,” Modi told forum delegates. “Soon, India will be a $5 trillion economy. There is no doubt India will be the growth engine of the world.”
One of the key issues that is likely to be discussed at this year’s summit is the possibility of expanding the BRICS bloc to include new members.
China, Russia, and South Africa are in favor of expansion to transform the loosely-defined club of major emerging economies into a counterweight to the West and its institutions, while Brazil and India have been more skeptical.
In a social media broadcast from Johannesburg on Tuesday, Brazil’s President Lula said the BRICS bloc aims to organize the developing Global South — not to rival the US, G7 or G20.
Lula has nevertheless endorsed the admission of new members, including fellow Latin American economy, Argentina.
In his address to the business forum, Lula highlighted the massive untapped potential of the African continent. “Fifty-four countries, 1.3 billion people with over $3 trillion in GDP in this continent,” said Lula, flagging the “countless” opportunities for cooperation with Brazil.
Almost 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc, which began life as four nations in 2009 but expanded the following year to include South Africa.
These potential new members include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, the UAE, and Turkiye. According to officials, some 50 heads of state and government will attend this week’s summit.
The countries that are interested in joining are all major emerging economies with growing global influence. They are also all located in the Global South, which is the term used to describe the countries of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
Addressing the summit on Tuesday, Russia’s President Putin said the BRICS countries speak for the “global majority.”
“We cooperate on the principles of equality, partnership support, respect for each other, and this is the essence of the future-oriented strategic course of our association, a course that meets the aspirations of the main part of the world community, the so-called global majority,” he said.
If the BRICS decides to expand, it would cause a potential major shift in the global political and economic landscape, challenging the US and European preeminence in world affairs that has prevailed since the end of the Second World War.
However, there are challenges that need to be addressed before the BRICS can expand.
Analysts believe that in order to succeed, BRICS will need to ensure that all members are committed to the same goals and objectives; avoid creating a bloc that is seen as a rival to the West; and ensure that the expansion does not dilute the influence of existing members.
Another issue that is likely to be discussed at the summit is the possibility of de-dollarizing the global economy. This is the idea of moving away from the US dollar as the dominant currency in international trade and finance.
There has been growing interest in de-dollarization in recent years, as some countries have become concerned about the US government’s ability to impose sanctions on them. China and Brazil recently agreed to manage their trade relationship in their own currencies.
However, de-dollarization is a complex and challenging issue. It would require a significant shift in the global financial system, and it is not clear whether it is actually feasible. Nonetheless, the dialogue alone might signal a sea change in the global power balance.
UNICEF to commit $270 mln to support poverty alleviation in Nigeria
UNICEF said the agency will support the establishment of a humanitarian emergency operation center that will help monitor, mitigate and prevent emergencies
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters
ABUJA: The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, plans to commit $270 million to Nigeria’s humanitarian and poverty alleviation efforts and pledged to help set up an emergency operation center, its executives said on Tuesday.
The government of President Bola Tinubu wants to lift 133 million citizens out of poverty, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Betta Edu told UNICEF executives Christian Munduate and Eduardo Celades at a meeting in Abuja.
Edu did not provide a timeline for achieving the target.
UNICEF said the agency will support the establishment of a humanitarian emergency operation center that will help monitor, mitigate and prevent emergencies, and also help the ministry build capacity for its staff.
Edu said the government will target about 71 million “extremely poor Nigerians” who live on less than $1.95 a day because “time is of essence.”
“We need to run at the speed of light to roll out social programs that will bring relief to the burdens of the poor,” she said.
Africa’s largest economy is struggling with record debt, unemployment, and insecurity that have contributed to years of anaemic growth.
Sluggish growth, low human capital, labor market weaknesses, and exposure to shocks are holding Nigeria’s poverty reduction efforts back, the World Bank said in report last year.
Major Cyprus police operation on migrants at condemned building
The issue resurfaced after the state electricity utility cut power to the complex and placed the local substation under guard
European Union member Cyprus argues it is a "frontline country" on the Mediterranean migrant route
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP
CHLORAKA, Cyprus: A major Cypriot police operation Tuesday found dozens of migrants living in a condemned apartment complex near the resort city of Paphos, after protests by residents and allegations of electricity theft.
There has long been friction between the asylum-seekers and residents of the town of Chlorakas, who have held protests demanding that the flats be cleared.
The issue resurfaced after the state electricity utility cut power to the complex and placed the local substation under guard.
European Union member Cyprus argues it is a "frontline country" on the Mediterranean migrant route. Last year, according to EU data, it had the highest number of first-time asylum applications relative to population in the 27-member bloc.
"Personnel are in the area and have blocked off the building complex and begun to register all the foreigners who are settled in the specific complex in Chlorakas," Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou told reporters.
He said the asylum-seekers would be registered and transferred to a migrant reception centre for processing to determine whether they have the right to stay on the east Mediterranean island.
The interior ministry later said inspection of the 250 apartments had found 81 people living there, including 23 asylum seekers.
Deportation procedures will be started for one person found to be in Cyprus illegally, a ministry statement said.
The remainder "made known their intention to leave in the next few days and find another place to stay", it added.
But one resident, who gave his name only as Mahmud, told AFP they have no alternative.
"We have no electricity and no water, the police threaten us with eviction every day. Where can we go?" the Syrian asylum seeker asked.
Another Syrian, Abu Shahinaz, said they have difficulty finding other accommodation because of local attitudes.
"When you want to rent a house, the owners tell you: 'Are you Syrian? Then no.'"
When AFP visited the Ayios Nikolaos complex more than 18 months ago around 700 refugees were living there, most of them from Syria.
On Tuesday police carried out an eviction order issued in November 2020 but not implemented.
State broadcaster CyBC said that around 150 migrants had left the complex before the operation began.
Under the 2020 decree, the Ayios Nikolaos apartment complex -- whose abandoned swimming pool is filled with rubbish -- should have been closed on health and safety grounds.
Around 100 migrants launched a protest last week demanding to be rehoused elsewhere. The police anti-riot unit intervened, using tear gas against them.
Athens district evacuated as Greek fire death toll hits 20
Civil protection ordered the evacuation of Ano Liosia in northwest Athens, a district of over 25,000 people
"The situation is unprecedented, weather conditions are extreme," fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios told state TV ERT
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP
ALEXANDROUPOLI, Greece: Thousands of people in an outer district of Greece’s capital Athens were under evacuation orders Tuesday as firefighters battled a steadily growing wave of wildfires around the country that has left 20 dead.
Civil protection ordered the evacuation of Ano Liosia in northwest Athens, a district of over 25,000 people while at the neighboring community of Fyli an AFP journalist saw homes on fire.
Over 60 fires have erupted in the past 24 hours, and six countries were sending help via the European Union’s civil protection mechanism, the fire department said, amid a dangerous mix of gale-force winds and temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius.
“The situation is unprecedented, weather conditions are extreme,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios told state TV ERT, adding that the Tuesday fires “grew to gigantic size” in a short space of time.
The fire is burning the lower slopes of the Mount Parnitha, the largest forest bordering Athens, which has been burned several times.
Another big blaze was still raging at a landfill in the industrial zone of Aspropyrgos, west of Athens, covering the area in a noxious black cloud.
Over 40,000 hectares were destroyed in wildfires the three days from August 19 to 21, according to a report by the National Observatory of Athens.
Earlier on Tuesday, eighteen suspected migrants were found dead in a forest fire near the Turkish border, north of the city of Alexandroupolis. Two children were among them, a police official said.
As no local residents had been reported missing “the possibility that they are people who entered our country illegally is under investigation,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said in a televised address.
The area is a frequent entry point for irregular migrants.
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed her deep sorrow.
“We must urgently take effective initiatives to ensure that this bleak reality does not become the new normality,” she said in a statement.
The latest deaths pushed the overall toll from this week’s fires to 20.
Another suspected migrant was found dead in the area and an elderly shepherd was found dead north of Athens on Monday.
“Greece is witnessing an unprecedented scale of wildfire devastation this summer and in such trying times the EU’s swift assistance is vital,” Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said in a statement.
The lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, the largest forest bordering Athens, was ablaze, having already fallen victim to wildfires several times.
Officials shut down the nearest section of the Athens ring road, and advised residents to stay indoors.
Flames continued to spread unchecked in northeastern Greece as well as the islands of Evia and Kythnos, the region of Boeotia north of Athens, in the Peloponnese and in western Greece.
Late Monday, an evacuation was ordered at the hospital of Alexandroupolis, a northeastern Greek port city located in an area where fires were raging for a fourth day.
The coast guard said it had moved 65 patients to a waiting ferry at the city harbor.
The fire near Alexandroupolis is also threatening the national park of Dadia, home to rare birds of prey.
On the island of Evia, near the capital, officials late Monday evacuated the industrial town of Nea Artaki, where the fire has damaged poultry and pork farms.
The very hot and dry conditions which increase the fire risk will persist until Friday, according to meteorologists.
Amid a heatwave, a fire that started on July 18 and was fanned by strong winds ravaged almost 17,770 hectares (more than 43,000 acres) in 10 days in the south of Rhodes, a popular tourist island in the southeastern Aegean Sea.
Around 20,000 people, mostly tourists, had to be evacuated.
Biden to attend next month's G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN
The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with
The leaders' summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10
Updated 22 August 2023
AP
WASHINGTON: The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden will attend next month's Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that meetings—and Biden's talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit—will focus on climate change, Russia's war in Ukraine and more.
The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with but China's President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who have been invited to attend the leaders' meeting
“He’ll discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine to increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world,” Sullivan said.
The leaders' summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 9 -10.
Sullivan said Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Jakarta from Sept. 4 to 7 to take part in the US-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit and East Asia Summit to engage with Indo-Pacific leaders.