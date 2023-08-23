Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions -Medvedev
Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions -Medvedev
Russia's former president and now serving as deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev (L), visits the Totsky military training field outside Siberian city of Orenburg on July 14, 2023. (AFP)
MOSCOW: The deputy chair of the Russian security council Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow may annex Georgia’s breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
“The idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia,” Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote in an article published early on Wednesday by Argumenty I Fakty newspaper.
“It could quite possibly be implemented if there are good reasons for that,” said Medvedev, who has cast himself as one of Russia’s most hawkish political voices since its forces invaded Ukraine starting in February 2022.
Georgia lost control over the regions after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Moscow recognized their independence in 2008, following Georgia’s attempt to regain control of South Ossetia by force that led to a Russian counter-attack.
Although Russian relations with Georgia have improved since then, Medvedev accused the West of creating tensions around the country by discussing its possible admission by NATO.
“We will not wait if our concerns become closer to reality,” Medvedev said in the article that marked the 15th anniversary of the independence recognition, referring to a possible annexation.
Georgian officials have repeatedly said they are committed to joining the US-led military alliance that would preserve the territorial integrity of the country.
Russia declared the annexations four provinces of Ukraine in September last year, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, but none of the annexations are recognized internationally.
India’s historic cut-price Moon mission set for touchdown
Chandrayaan scheduled to touch down shortly after 6:00 p.m. India time near little-explored lunar south pole
Latest attempt comes just days after Russia’s first Moon mission in almost 50 years crashed on the lunar surface
BENGALURU: India readied Wednesday to become the first nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole, days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region.
The latest attempted Moon landing is a historic moment for the world’s most populous nation, as it rapidly closes in on milestones set by global space powers.
Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, is scheduled to touch down shortly after 6:00 p.m. India time (1230 GMT) near the little-explored lunar south pole.
“India reaches for the Moon,” The Times of India front-page headline read Wednesday, with the hoped-for lunar landing dominating local news. “It’s D-Day for Moon Mission,” The Hindustan Times said.
A previous Indian effort failed in 2019, and the latest attempt comes just days after Russia’s first Moon mission in almost 50 years, destined for the same region, crashed on the lunar surface.
But former Indian space chief K. Sivan said the latest photos transmitted back home by the lander gave every indication the final leg of the voyage would succeed.
“It is giving some encouragement that we will be able to achieve the landing mission without any problem,” he told AFP on Monday.
Sivan added that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had made corrections after the failure of four years ago, when scientists lost contact with the previous lunar module moments before its slated landing.
“Chandrayaan-3 is going to go with more ruggedness,” he said. “We have confidence, and we expect that everything will go smoothly.”
The mission was launched nearly six weeks ago in front of thousands of cheering spectators, but took much longer to reach the Moon than those of the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s, which arrived in a matter of days.
India is using rockets much less powerful than those the United States used back then, meaning the probe must orbit Earth several times to gain speed before embarking on its month-long lunar trajectory.
The spacecraft’s lander, Vikram, which means “valour” in Sanskrit, detached from its propulsion module last week and has been sending back images of the moon’s surface since entering lunar orbit on August 5.
A day ahead of the landing, the ISRO said on social media the landing was proceeding on schedule and that its mission control complex was “buzzed with energy and excitement.”
“Smooth sailing is continuing,” the agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
India has a comparatively low-budget aerospace program, but one that has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the Moon in 2008.
The latest mission comes with a price tag of $74.6 million — far lower than those of other countries, and a testament to India’s frugal space engineering.
Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing space technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts’ wages.
In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to put a satellite into orbit around Mars and is slated to launch a three-day manned mission into Earth’s orbit by next year.
Sivan, the former ISRO chief, said India’s efforts to explore the relatively unmapped lunar south pole would make a “very, very important” contribution to scientific knowledge.
Only Russia, the United States and China have previously achieved a controlled landing on the lunar surface.
Russia launched its own lunar probe earlier in August — its first in nearly half a century.
If successful, it would have beaten Chandrayaan-3 by a matter of days to become the first mission of any nation to make a controlled landing around the lunar south pole.
But the Luna-25 probe crash-landed on Saturday after an unspecified incident as it was preparing for descent.
Punishing sanctions since the outset of the Ukraine war have affected Russia’s space industry, which has also been beleaguered by corruption and a lack of innovation and partnerships.
Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken multiple shots at the West on the opening day of an economic summit in South Africa
He used a 17-minute prerecorded speech that was aired Tuesday on giant screens to rail at what he called “illegitimate sanctions”
JOHANNESBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin took multiple shots at the West on the opening day of an economic summit in South Africa, using a prerecorded speech that was aired on giant screens Tuesday to rail at what he called “illegitimate sanctions” on his country and threaten to cut off Ukraine’s grain exports permanently.
Putin, the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant related to the war in Ukraine, did not travel to Johannesburg for the summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies. Instead, he plans to participate remotely in the three-day meeting of the bloc that encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
His 17-minute speech recorded in advance centered on the war in Ukraine and Russia’s relationship with the West — even though South African officials had said East-West frictions should not dominate the first in-person BRICS summit since before the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped to guide the conversation away from the deteriorating geopolitical climate.
Sitting at a desk with a white notebook in front of him and a Russian flag behind, Putin said a wartime deal to facilitate Ukrainian grain shipments that is critical for the world’s food supply would not resume until his conditions — the easing of restrictions on Russian food and agricultural products — are met.
The West’s attempts to punish and isolate Russia financially for sending troops into Ukraine are an “illegitimate sanctions practice and illegal freezing of assets of sovereign states, which essentially amounts to them trampling upon all the basic norms and rules of free trade,” the Russian leader asserted.
Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July and stepped up drone and missile attacks on the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, home to one of the ports the controlled passage agreement covered.
The initiative was credited with helping reduce soaring prices of wheat, vegetable oil and other global food commodities. Putin maintained that even with Russian exports of grain and fertilizer being “deliberately obstructed,” his country has “the capacity to replace Ukraine in grain, both commercially and in free aid to needy countries,” according to an official translation of his speech at the summit.
The United States and other Western nations have not directly targeted Russian agricultural exports, but moves to restrict Russia’s access to international financial payment systems under some sanctions have made it difficult for the country to get food, fertilizer and other products to market.
“With these facts in mind, since July 18 we have refused to extend the so-called deal,” Putin said. “We will be ready to get back to it, but only if all the obligations to the Russian side are truly fulfilled.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping also brought an air of confrontation to the Johannesburg summit, saying in a speech read on his behalf by a Chinese government minister minutes after Putin’s address that “some country, obsessed with maintaining its hegemony, has gone out of its way to cripple the emerging markets and developing countries.”
“Whoever is developing fast becomes its target of containment. Whoever is catching up, becomes its target of obstructions,” Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said while delivering Xi’s speech.
It was a clear reference to the United States and the growing economic friction between the US and China.
Xi is in South Africa for the summit and met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier Tuesday. He didn’t attend the opening-day business forum where the other three BRICS leaders gave their addresses in person and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented his country. No reason was given for the Chinese leader’s absence.
However, Xi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ramaphosa were all expected to meet over dinner at a luxury estate in suburban Johannesburg. Putin also planned to take part virtually, officials said.
The leaders were expected to discuss the top agenda point for the three-day summit, a possible expansion of BRICS. They are scheduled to reconvene for the summit’s main day of talks on Wednesday.
The five BRICS countries are already home to 40 percent of the world’s population and responsible for more than 30 percent of global economic output, and more than 20 nations have applied to join, according to South African officials, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi planned to attend the summit.
The five current member countries will have to agree on the criteria for new members before any countries are admitted, but a bigger BRICS is seen as a policy favored by China and Russia amid those deteriorating relations with the West.
Brazil, Russia, India and China formed the bloc in 2009. South Africa was added in 2010.
“I am glad to note that over 20 countries are knocking on the door of BRICS. China hopes to see more joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism,” Wang said while giving Xi’s speech.
Overall, around 1,200 delegates from the five BRICS nations and dozens of other developing countries are in South Africa’s biggest city, and more than 40 heads of state were expected to take part in some of the summit meetings, according to Ramaphosa.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also was expected to attend.
While summit host South Africa has pushed back at characterizations that BRICS is taking more of an anti-West turn under Russian and Chinese influence, it’s clearly a forum for growing discontent in the developing world with global institutions.
That unhappiness has been directed at bodies seen as Western-led, including the UN, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which many countries in the Global South feel do not serve their interests.
While in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria, earlier Tuesday for his meeting with Xi, Ramaphosa said he was seeking “Chinese support for South Africa and Africa’s call for the reform of global governance institutions, notably the United Nations Security Council.”
Africa and South America have no permanent representatives on the Security Council despite being home to nearly 2 billion people.
The US and EU will be closely monitoring events in Johannesburg, with the long list of countries lining up to join BRICS suggesting that the bloc’s calls for a reorganization of the global governance structure might be hitting home with many.
Campbell, 45, was the subject of a two-day search after a paddleboarder was seen to struggle and go under the water in Edgartown Great Pond near a home owned by Obama last month
WASHINGTON: The death of former US President Barack Obama’s personal chef Tafari Campbell while paddleboarding in the Massachusetts resort community of Martha’s Vineyard was an accident, a state official said on Tuesday.
Timothy McGuirk, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, told the media that the cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.
Campbell’s body was recovered from a lake on the island in late July. Campbell, 45, was the subject of a two-day search after a paddleboarder was seen to struggle and go under the water in Edgartown Great Pond near a home owned by Obama last month.
The Obamas were not present at the time of his death, state police said.
Campbell had been a sous chef at the White House and came to work for the family after Obama completed his second term in 2017, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, said last month.
The chef, who lived in Dumfries, Virginia, leaves behind his wife, Sherise, and twin sons.
Prominent journalist says Russia’s Surovikin dismissed as head of aerospace forces
The general has not been seen in public since a short-lived mutiny in June by the Wagner mercenary group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against Russia’s defense establishment
MOSCOW: A prominent Russian journalist on Tuesday said General Sergei Surovikin, who at one time was commander of Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, has been dismissed as head of the country’s aerospace forces.
There was no official confirmation of the report by Alexei Venediktov, the well-connected former head of the now-defunct Ekho Moskvy radio station.
Venediktov on his Telegram channel said Surovikin had been removed by official decree, without providing any further details.
The RBC media outlet later on Tuesday also reported that Venediktov has been dismissed, citing its own sources.
“Army General Sergei Surovikin has been relieved of his post in connection with the transition to another job and is at the disposal of (the Ministry of Defense),” RBC said.
One of the paper’s sources said Surovikin “is currently on short-term leave.”
The general has not been seen in public since a short-lived mutiny in June by the Wagner mercenary group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against Russia’s defense establishment.
During the revolt, Surovikin appeared in a video urging Prigozhin to stand down. Since the mutiny, Russian and foreign news reports have said that Surovikin was being investigated for possible complicity in it.
Surovikin earned the nickname “General Armageddon” during Russia’s military intervention in Syria’s civil war.
In October he was placed in charge of Russian military operations in Ukraine, but in January that role was handed to General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff, and Surovikin was made a deputy to Gerasimov.
Emerging economies eye a multipolar world order at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg
The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are meeting in Johannesburg from Aug. 22 to 24
Prince Faisal bin Farhan is heading the Saudi delegation participating in the BRICS Plus and BRICS Africa Dialogue
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: World leaders participating in the three-day BRICS summit taking place in South Africa’s Johannesburg this week have cast their eyes on the future of the global economy in what is viewed as an increasingly multipolar world.
The leaders of the BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will discuss trade, investment, infrastructure, climate change, and de-dollarization during the 15th annual summit, hosted by this year’s president South Africa from Aug. 22 to 24.
Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, was welcomed by his South African host and President Cyril Ramaphosa, as were India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin joined the summit via video link.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is heading the Kingdom’s delegation participating in the BRICS Plus and BRICS Africa Dialogue on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Saudi delegation includes the Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi; Director General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Dawood; and Director General of International Organizations Shahir AlKhonaini.
The BRICS countries are all united by their shared economic potential and their desire to play a more prominent role in the global economy. They are also united by their common challenges, such as poverty, inequality and climate change.
Representing 40 percent of the world’s population, and made up of economies that have varying levels of growth, the BRICS nations share a common desire for a global order they see as better reflecting their interests and rising influence.
“As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of BRICS, trade between BRICS countries totaled $162 billion last year,” Ramaphosa told assembled leaders on the opening day of the summit.
“Foreign investment has played an important role in the BRICS economy. We need to reaffirm our position that economic growth must be underpinned by transparency by inclusiveness. It must be comparable with the multilateral trading system that supports a developmental agenda.”
Indeed, such is the speed and scale of economic development in several of these countries, analysts believe Western governments cannot deny them a greater say in how the global financial and political order is managed.
Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg on Tuesday, India’s Prime Minister Modi highlighted what he described as his country’s economic achievements and its potential to become a global growth engine.
“Despite turbulence in the global economic situation, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world,” Modi told forum delegates. “Soon, India will be a $5 trillion economy. There is no doubt India will be the growth engine of the world.”
One of the key issues that is likely to be discussed at this year’s summit is the possibility of expanding the BRICS bloc to include new members.
China, Russia, and South Africa are in favor of expansion to transform the loosely-defined club of major emerging economies into a counterweight to the West and its institutions, while Brazil and India have been more skeptical.
In a social media broadcast from Johannesburg on Tuesday, Brazil’s President Lula said the BRICS bloc aims to organize the developing Global South — not to rival the US, G7 or G20.
Lula has nevertheless endorsed the admission of new members, including fellow Latin American economy, Argentina.
In his address to the business forum, Lula highlighted the massive untapped potential of the African continent. “Fifty-four countries, 1.3 billion people with over $3 trillion in GDP in this continent,” said Lula, flagging the “countless” opportunities for cooperation with Brazil.
Almost 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc, which began life as four nations in 2009 but expanded the following year to include South Africa.
These potential new members include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, the UAE, and Turkiye. According to officials, some 50 heads of state and government will attend this week’s summit.
The countries that are interested in joining are all major emerging economies with growing global influence. They are also all located in the Global South, which is the term used to describe the countries of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
Addressing the summit on Tuesday, Russia’s President Putin said the BRICS countries speak for the “global majority.”
“We cooperate on the principles of equality, partnership support, respect for each other, and this is the essence of the future-oriented strategic course of our association, a course that meets the aspirations of the main part of the world community, the so-called global majority,” he said.
If the BRICS decides to expand, it would cause a potential major shift in the global political and economic landscape, challenging the US and European preeminence in world affairs that has prevailed since the end of the Second World War.
However, there are challenges that need to be addressed before the BRICS can expand.
Analysts believe that in order to succeed, BRICS will need to ensure that all members are committed to the same goals and objectives; avoid creating a bloc that is seen as a rival to the West; and ensure that the expansion does not dilute the influence of existing members.
Another issue that is likely to be discussed at the summit is the possibility of de-dollarizing the global economy. This is the idea of moving away from the US dollar as the dominant currency in international trade and finance.
There has been growing interest in de-dollarization in recent years, as some countries have become concerned about the US government’s ability to impose sanctions on them. China and Brazil recently agreed to manage their trade relationship in their own currencies.
However, de-dollarization is a complex and challenging issue. It would require a significant shift in the global financial system, and it is not clear whether it is actually feasible. Nonetheless, the dialogue alone might signal a sea change in the global power balance.