Closing bell: Saudi main index inches down, while Nomu gains 150 points 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped slightly on Wednesday as it shed 10.48 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 11,367.07.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 150.18 points, or 0.64 points, to close at 23,629.06.

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped 0.44 points to close at 1,471.10.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.29 billion ($1.41 billion) as 108 of the stocks advanced, while 99 declined.

The best-performing stock on the main index was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. The firm’s stock price soared 9.98 percent to SR24.68.

Other top performers included Thimar Development Holding Co. and Elm Co., whose share prices surged by 9.83 percent and 8.12 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was AL Maather REIT Fund, as its share price slipped 3.50 percent to SR8.83.

Share price of Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, dropped 3.28 percent to SR18.90.

The positive performance of Nomu on Wednesday was driven by Mayar Holding Co., whose share price soared 29.87 percent to SR160.

Other gainers on the parallel market were Nofoth Food Products Co. and Arabian Plastic Industrial Co., whose share prices edged up by 15 percent and 6.57 percent, respectively.

On the announcements front, Hail Cement Co.’s board of directors approved the payment of a cash dividend at SR 0.37 a share for the second quarter of this year.

The company had earlier reported a net profit of SR5.98 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of SR6.83 million it incurred in the same period a year ago.