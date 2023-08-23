You are here

3-year-old Egyptian girl rescued after days alone in apartment with dead mother

A general view of the Egyptian city of Hurghada, where a 3-year-old girl was rescued by police after spending several days alone with the body of her dead mother, without food or drink, in their apartment. (AFP/File)
Gobran Mohamed

  • Neighbors heard the child’s nonstop cries and contacted police after their repeated attempts to communicate with the mother failed
CAIRO: A 3-year-old girl was rescued by police after spending several days alone with the body of her dead mother, without food or drink, in their apartment in Hurghada, Egypt.
Neighbors heard the child’s nonstop cries and when repeated attempts to communicate with the mother failed, they eventually called the police. Officers broke into the apartment and found the extremely fatigued girl next to her mother’s body, authorities said on Tuesday.
It is believed the 31-year-old mother, named Iman, had died about five days earlier of natural causes.
The girl was being cared for at Hurghada General Hospital.

Three wounded in Yemen power outage protests

  • Angry demonstrators blocked roads and set fire to car tires after power outages reached a record high of more than 19 hours per day
  • A statement by the security services of Aden expressed support for demonstrators’ demands for improved power services
AL-MUKALLA: Three people in Yemen were wounded during raging protests over chronic power outages in the southern port city of Aden on Tuesday evening, residents and local media said, with the event threatening to shatter months of tranquility in the key city.
For the second consecutive night, angry demonstrators blocked roads and set fire to car tires after power outages reached a record high of more than 19 hours per day.
In an effort to unblock roads, local security forces opened fire on the demonstrators, wounding three people.
A statement by the security services of Aden expressed support for demonstrators’ demands for improved power services but warned against sabotage of the city’s public infrastructure.
Aden remained without power for the majority of the day, according to the state-run Aden Electricity Cooperation, because 80 percent of the city’s power facilities were out of service due to a fuel shortage amid sweltering heat and high humidity.
Over the past eight years, Aden, Yemen’s interim capital and the seat of the internationally recognized government, has been plagued by deteriorating services, primarily electricity, and has been the site of intermittent violent clashes between Yemeni factions.
Residents of Aden have complained that the power outages have made living in the city unbearable. Many people, primarily the elderly and the ill, have died due to heat and humidity.
While some Aden residents took to the streets, others vented their frustrations over deteriorating services on social media.
“Aden is experiencing the worst times in its history. The power outages have lasted for more than nine hours and it is still out, and the weather is extremely hot,” Adel Babeki, a resident, said on Facebook.
In response to criticism for failing to provide regular fuel shipments to Aden’s power stations, the Yemeni government previously said that it was spending $55 million per month to generate electricity in the city, accounting for 60 percent of all state electricity expenditures in government-controlled regions of the country.

Arab Israelis bury official as crime wave toll nears 160

  • Abdelrahman Kashua, who held the post of director-general in Tira city, just north of Tel Aviv, was gunned down at a gas station on Monday
  • Mourners carrying black flags gathered outside a police station in protest as part of the funeral procession
TIRA, Israel: A high-ranking civil servant buried Wednesday in Israel is the latest victim of a crime wave that has killed almost 160 members of Israel’s Arab minority this year.
Abdelrahman Kashua, who held the post of director-general in Tira city, just north of Tel Aviv, was gunned down at a gas station on Monday, police said.
Mourners carrying black flags gathered outside a police station in protest as part of the funeral procession.
Kashua is among 156 Arab-Israelis killed so far this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives which promotes coexistence between Arabs and Jews.
Arab Israelis have long complained of discrimination and police inaction against crime that disproportionately affects their communities.
Experts say Arab gangs have amassed large quantities of illegal weapons over the past two decades and are involved in drug and other crimes.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday condemned Kashua’s killing as a “red line” and vowed to use all means “in order to defeat this crime” wave.
But just hours after his remarks, four more Arab men were murdered in the northern town of Abu Snan.
One of the victims, Ghazi Saab, had written on Facebook about his plans to stand in municipal elections later this year, and said “we can no longer remain silent.”
“Crime and acts of violence in our villages have crossed all limits,” he wrote in July.
“I appeal to all to not deal in violence. There is no reason to kill.”
A leading Arab politician, Mansour Abbas, on Wednesday called for greater support for his community.
“Our demand is only one, that the state of Israel carries out its duty to protect the lives of Arab citizens,” he said at Kashua’s funeral.
Abbas made history in 2021 when his Raam movement became the first Arab party to join a governing coalition, pressing while in power for funds to tackle crime.
Arab Israelis, descendants of Palestinians who stayed on their land after Israel’s creation in 1948, make up about 21 percent of the population and many identify as Palestinian.
Earlier this month Netanyahu blamed “out-of-control criminal organizations” for the violence, which has led to other protests by Arab Israelis this year.
In early June, the prime minister said he was “determined to stop this chain of murders” and would see that happen by not only reinforcing police but also “with the help of the Shin Bet,” the internal security agency.

US army chief visits Syrian camps for displaced persons

General Michael Kurilla meets with the administrators and residents of a displaced persons camp in Syria. (@CENTCOM)
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

US army chief visits Syrian camps for displaced persons

  • Kurilla met with residents to observe living standards, camp security, efforts to return people to their home countries
LONDON: General Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, traveled to Syria where he visited the Al-Hol and Al-Roj Displaced Persons Camps in northeast Syria. 

Al-Hol is the largest camp for displaced people, overpopulated with more than 50,000 residents, including relatives of suspected extremists, displaced Syrians and Iraqi refugees.

During the visits, Kurilla met camp administrators and residents to observe living standards, improvements in camp security, repatriation, rehabilitation, and reintegration efforts to return residents to their home countries. 

“Our continuing multinational effort to repatriate the residents of the camps to their countries of origin not only enhances security and stability in the region, but, more importantly, eases this humanitarian challenge,” Kurilla said. 

“The United States, SDF, and the Global Coalition remain focused and committed on the enduring defeat of Daesh while addressing the humanitarian and security challenges at camps in northeast Syria,” he said.

The general also met Syrian Democratic Forces to review the campaign to eliminate Daesh as well as assessing humanitarian aid efforts in the region.

Sudan paramilitaries press assault on key army base

Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

Sudan paramilitaries press assault on key army base

  • “This is the longest the fighting has lasted in Al-Shajara,” resident says
WAD MADANI: Sudanese paramilitaries fought the regular army in Khartoum on Wednesday as they targeted a key military base in the south of the capital for the fourth consecutive day, witnesses said.
Fighters from Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began their assault on the vast strategic base on several fronts on Sunday.
Residents of Al-Shajara, the neighborhood where the base is situated, reported “large losses on both sides” on the first day of the attack when the fighting was constant.
“This is the longest the fighting has lasted in Al-Shajara,” said one.
The army led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has put out several statements and videos saying it has repelled the RSF attacks.
But the paramilitaries said that since early Wednesday the RSF had “taken control of nearly the entire camp, with only a few minor areas still under contention.”
Both sides post regular videos online showing what they say is their men inside the base, but it is not possible to independently verify which force holds which perimeter.
Each side has in the past claimed to have taken strongholds in Khartoum while they are in fact still fighting for them, as was the case with the army headquarters and the presidential palace.
The war between the rival generals and former allies erupted on April 15, and conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project are that nearly 5,000 people have been killed since then.
It has proved impossible to estimate a reliable toll as both sides refuse to reveal their losses and many of the conflict areas, such as the vast Darfur region in the west, have had their communications with the outside world severed.
The bodies of many people caught in crossfire have also not been able to be recovered.
According to United Nations figures, in the four months since the fighting broke out more than four million people have had to flee their homes.
UN coordinator for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths late Tuesday again pleaded for both parties to stop fighting so aid could get through.
In a joint appeal on August 15, the heads of 20 global organizations had warned that “more than six million Sudanese people are one step away from famine.”

Cyprus detains five Syrians suspected of human trafficking

Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

Cyprus detains five Syrians suspected of human trafficking

  • The island, at the crossroads of three continents, has been struggling with a surge in irregular migration
  • Authorities had been collecting intelligence on the suspects over several months
NICOSIA: Police in Cyprus on Wednesday arrested five Syrian nationals suspected of being part of a crime gang involved in human trafficking, the government said.
The island, at the crossroads of three continents, has been struggling with a surge in irregular migration in recent years and arrivals by sea have risen in the past several days.
An early morning police raid in the southern district of Limassol found five Syrians and more arrests were expected, Cyprus's Presidency said in a statement. Authorities had been collecting intelligence on the suspects over several months.
"In attempting to effectively deal with the migration issue it is essential to confront trafficking rings which endanger the lives of irregular migrants attempting to enter the country," it said.
According to the U.N refugee agency UNHCR, Cyprus received 5,563 new asylum applications until the end of June 2023, compared to 21,565 for the whole of 2022.

