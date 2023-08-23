CAIRO: A 3-year-old girl was rescued by police after spending several days alone with the body of her dead mother, without food or drink, in their apartment in Hurghada, Egypt.
Neighbors heard the child’s nonstop cries and when repeated attempts to communicate with the mother failed, they eventually called the police. Officers broke into the apartment and found the extremely fatigued girl next to her mother’s body, authorities said on Tuesday.
It is believed the 31-year-old mother, named Iman, had died about five days earlier of natural causes.
The girl was being cared for at Hurghada General Hospital.
3-year-old Egyptian girl rescued after days alone in apartment with dead mother
- Neighbors heard the child’s nonstop cries and contacted police after their repeated attempts to communicate with the mother failed
