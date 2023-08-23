You are here

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
Rudy Giuliani exits US District Court after attending a hearing in a defamation suit related to the 2020 US presidential election results, Washington, US, May 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
  • Former New York City mayor, celebrated as ‘America’s mayor’ for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Trump and 17 other people
  • Giuliani, 79, is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

ATLANTA: Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
The former New York City mayor, celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. His bond has been set at $150,000, second only to Trump’s $200,000
Jail records showed he was booked Wednesday afternoon.
Giuliani, 79, is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters and illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump.
Georgia was one of several key states Trump lost by slim margins, prompting the Republican and his allies to proclaim, without evidence, that the election was rigged in favor of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Giuliani is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phony paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said that, if convicted, Giuliani will be sentenced to prison.
Giuliani has denied wrongdoing, arguing he had a right to raise questions about what he believed to be election fraud. He has called the indictment “an affront to American democracy” and an “out and out assault on the First Amendment.”
“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” Giuliani told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday, adding that he is “fighting for justice” and has been since he first started representing Trump.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
ATLANTA: Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
The former New York mayor was indicted last week along with Trump and 17 others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.
Giuliani faces charges related to his work as a lawyer for Trump after the general election. At a meeting Wednesday with Willis’ team, Giuliani’s bond was set at $150,000, an attorney for Giuliani told The Associated Press. That’s higher than any of the defendants so far, except for Trump whose bond has been set at $200,000.
“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” Giuliani told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday, adding that he is “fighting for justice” and has been since he first started representing Trump.
Trump, the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has said he plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. He and his allies have characterized the investigation as politically motivated and have heavily criticized Willis, a Democrat.
Giuliani criticized the indictment of lawyers who had worked for Trump and said the justice system was being politicized. He also highlighted the fact that some of the people indicted are not household names.
“Donald Trump told you this: They weren’t just coming for him or me,” Giuliani said. “Now they’ve indicted people in this case I don’t even know who they are. These are just regular people making a normal living.”
Willis has set a deadline of noon on Friday for the people indicted last week in the election subversion case to turn themselves in. Her team has been negotiating bond amounts and conditions with the lawyers for the defendants before they surrender at the jail.
A $100,000 bond was set Wednesday for Trump-allied lawyer Sidney Powell, one of several people accused in a breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County, in south Georgia. Misty Hampton, who was the Coffee County elections director when the breach happened, had her bond set at $10,000.
David Shafer, who’s a former Georgia Republican Party chair and served as one of 16 fake electors for Trump, and Cathy Latham, who’s accused in the Coffee County breach and was also a fake elector, turned themselves in early Wednesday morning. Also surrendering Wednesday were lawyers Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro, who prosecutors said helped organize the fake electors meeting at the state Capitol in December 2020.
Attorney John Eastman, who pushed a plan to keep Trump in power, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in Coffee County, turned themselves in Tuesday.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has said it will release booking photos at 4 p.m. each day, but Shafer appeared to post his on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, just after 7 a.m. Wednesday with the message, “Good morning! #NewProfilePicture.”
While Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere are calling for Willis to be punished for indicting Trump, a group of Black pastors and community activists gathered outside the state capitol in Atlanta Wednesday to pray for and proclaim their support for the Democratic prosecutor.
Bishop Reginald Jackson, who leads Georgia’s African Methodist Episcopal churches, said that Willis is under attack “as a result of her courage and determination.”

Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record

Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record

Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record
  • International Aviation HQ says there is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed mid-air into a Gol Boeing 737-800 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

The Embraer executive jet model that crashed in Russia, apparently with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin onboard, has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, and that was not related to mechanical failure.
Russian authorities said Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening, killing all those onboard. Russia’s TASS news agency said the plane was a Brazilian Embraer jet.
Embraer said it was aware of a plane crash in Russia involving a Legacy 600 aircraft, but it did not have further information about the case and had not been providing support services for the jet since 2019.
“Embraer has complied with international sanctions imposed on Russia,” the planemaker said. Sanctions block Western planemakers from providing parts or support for planes operated in Russia.
Flightradar24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) said to be carrying Prigozhin had dropped off the radar at 6:11 p.m. local time (1511 GMT). An unverified video on social media showed a plane resembling a private jet falling out of the sky toward the earth.
The Legacy 600 entered service in 2002, according to International Aviation HQ, with almost 300 produced until production ceased in 2020.
There is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, according to International Aviation HQ, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed mid-air into a Gol Boeing 737-800 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States.
Despite damage to the aircraft, the pilot landed the Embraer plane and there were no deaths or injuries. The Boeing commercial airliner was downed and all 154 passengers killed.
Two years later, a Brazilian air force report blamed two US pilots, traffic controllers and faulty communications for the mid-air collision.
At the time, a lawyer for the pilots said individual air traffic controllers and flaws in Brazil’s air traffic control system caused the accident. (Additional reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Stephen Coates)

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB
Updated 9 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty — ADB
  • Inflation in most countries has soared to multi-year highs last year, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a surge in supply chain disruptions
Updated 9 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The coronavirus pandemic and rise in cost of living have pushed close to 70 million more people in developing Asia into extreme poverty as of last year, the Asian Development Bank said, eroding efforts to combat deprivation.
In a new report released on Thursday, the ADB said an estimated 155.2 million people in developing Asia, or 3.9 percent of the region’s population, lived in extreme poverty as of last year, 67.8 million more than would have been the case without the health and cost-of-living crises.
Developing Asia consists of 46 economies in the Asia-Pacific and excludes Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
“Asia and the Pacific is steadily recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the increased cost-of-living crisis is undermining progress toward eliminating poverty,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.
Extreme poverty is defined as living on less than $2.15 a day, based on 2017 figures.
Inflation in most countries has soared to multi-year highs last year, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a surge in supply chain disruptions.
Price increases affected everyone but poorer people were hit the hardest because they had to spend more on food and fuel, making it difficult for them to save money and pay for essentials including health care and education.
“By strengthening social safety nets for the poor and fostering investment and innovation that creates opportunities for growth and employment, governments in the region can get back on track,” Park said.
Developing Asia was on track to grow 4.8 percent this year from a year earlier, faster than the previous year’s 4.2 percent expansion, the ADB said in July.
But while economies in developing Asia were expected to make progress in addressing poverty, the ADB said 30.3 percent of the region’s population, or about 1.26 billion people, will still be considered economically vulnerable by 2030.

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT
Updated 27 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT

Senior doctors in England to strike during Tory conference in October — FT
Updated 27 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Senior National Health Service (NHS) doctors in England will strike for three consecutive days during the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference in October, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing the British Medical Association (BMA).
The planned Oct. 2-4 walkout would be the longest so far in the dispute, the report said.
The BMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
On Aug. 7, senior doctors announced their plan to strike again in September unless the government agreed to more pay negotiations. The consultant-level doctors in Britain’s publicly funded NHS are set to go on strike on Sept. 19 and 20.
The NHS has been disrupted by health care workers walking out in demand of pay rises to cope with record inflation. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month said, however, that “no amount of strikes will change” the government’s decision on public sector pay.

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
AP

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, ‘Putin’s chef’: The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
AP

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s fate has been entwined with the Kremlin for decades — as a trusted government contractor, and the head of the Wagner mercenary army that fought in Ukraine and has been blamed for doing Russia’s dirty work in Syria and Africa.
But when he turned his men toward Moscow two months ago, many inside Russia and beyond started wondering just how long he could last after drawing the fury of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prigozhin cut a deal with Putin and the leader of Belarus for a safe haven for himself and the men involved in the rebellion. He was reported to pop up periodically in Russia, and appeared in a recruitment video earlier this week.
But then on Wednesday Russia’s civil aviation agency said he was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people on board.
Prigozhin's background
Prigozhin was convicted of robbery and assault in 1981, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. When he got out, he opened a restaurant business in St. Petersburg in the 1990s. Putin was the city’s deputy mayor at the time.
Prigozhin used that connection to develop a catering business and won lucrative Russian government contracts that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef.” He later expanded into other areas, including media and an infamous Internet “troll factory” that led to his indictment in the US for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Wagner was first seen in action in eastern Ukraine soon after a separatist conflict erupted there in April 2014, in the weeks following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. At the time, Russia denied sending its own weapons and troops despite ample evidence to the contrary. The private Wagner army gave Moscow a degree of deniability.
Wagner personnel also deployed to Syria, where Russia supported President Bashar Assad’s government in a civil war. In Libya, they fought alongside forces of commander Khalifa Haftar. The group has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.
But it wasn’t until September 2022 that Prigozhin acknowledged founding, leading and financing Wagner. By then, his mercenaries — including men he’d recruited in Russian prisons — were fighting and dying by scores in Ukraine, especially in the shattered town of Bakhmut.
Reputation for truthfulness

Prigozhin fostered Wagner’s reputation for ruthlessness, and the mercenaries have been accused by Western countries and UN experts of human rights abuses throughout Africa, including in Central African Republic, Libya and Mali.
A 2017 online video showed a group of armed people, reportedly Wagner contractors, torturing a Syrian and beating him to death with a sledgehammer before mutilating and burning his body.
In 2022, another video showed a former Wagner contractor beaten to death with a sledgehammer after he allegedly fled to the Ukrainian side and was repatriated.
Despite public outrage and demands for investigations, the Kremlin repeatedly turned a blind eye.
Wagner’s role in Ukraine
Wagner took an increasingly visible role in the Ukraine war as regular Russian troops suffered heavy attrition and lost territory in humiliating setbacks.
Prigozhin toured Russian prisons to recruit fighters, promising pardons if they survived a half-year tour of front line duty with Wagner.
In the interview in May, he claimed to have recruited 50,000 convicts, with about 35,000 men on the front lines at all times. He has also said he had lost more than 20,000 men — half of them convicts — in the battle for Bakhmut.
The US has estimated Wagner had about 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts.
Poking the bear
Prigozhin claimed full credit in January for capturing the Donetsk region salt mining town of Soledar in Ukraine, and he accused the Russian Defense Ministry of trying to steal Wagner’s glory. He repeatedly complained the Russian military failed to supply Wagner with sufficient ammunition to capture Bakhmut and threatened to pull out his men.
After the capture of Soledar, Prigozhin increasingly raised his public profile, for months boasting almost daily about Wagner’s purported victories, sardonically mocking his enemies and complaining in profanity-laced diatribes about the military brass.
On June 23, he called for an armed uprising against the defense minister and headed from Ukraine toward Moscow with his mercenaries. His forces took control of the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, the city in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine, and continued their “march of justice,” until stopping a mere 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the Russian capital.
Putin branded Prigozhin a traitor as the revolt unfolded. But the criminal case against the mercenary chief on rebellion charges was later dropped. Unusually, the Kremlin said Putin had a three-hour meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner Group commanders days after the rebellion.
Some number of Wagner mercenaries headed to Belarus, but the fate of both Prigozhin and his force remained unclear.
US President Joe Biden recently suggested Prigozhin was a marked man.
“If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said last month.
But the man who made his first fortune as a caterer was undaunted in his latest appearance on Monday, telling would-be Wagner recruits his organization was “making Russia even greater on all continents.”

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans

Japan set to release Fukushima water amid criticism, seafood import bans
  • South Korea’s majority opposition party and civic groups around the country stepped up protests on Wednesday against Japan’s plan
Updated 24 August 2023
AP

TOKYO: Japan will start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, a plan that has drawn heavy criticism from China and seafood import bans.
Japanese fishing groups said they feared the release would lead to reputational damage.
Japan has maintained that the water release is safe. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, also greenlighted the plan in July saying it met international standards and the impact it would have on people and the environment was “negligible.”
Despite such assurances, Hong Kong and Macau — both Chinese-ruled regions — said they will implement a ban on Japanese seafood from regions including the capital Tokyo and Fukushima starting Thursday. China will also take necessary measures to protect marine environment, food safety and public health, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has called the move “extremely selfish.” He said China was deeply concerned about the decision and had lodged a formal complaint.
South Korea’s majority opposition party and civic groups around the country stepped up protests on Wednesday against Japan’s plan. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government has come under criticism for saying that its own assessment found no problems with the scientific and technical aspects of the release.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee called the discharge “irresponsible” and said the city would impose import controls covering live, frozen, refrigerated, dried seafood, as well as sea salt and seaweed.
On Monday, head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations Masanobu Sakamoto said that local fishing groups understood the release could be scientifically safe but still feared reputational damage.
“Being told something is scientifically safe and feeling reassured are two different things... Proof that the water release is scientifically safe may not remove reputational damage,” he said.
Japan says it will remove most radioactive elements from the water except for tritium, a hydrogen isotope that must be diluted because it is difficult to filter.
The water will initially be released in smaller portions and with extra checks, with the first discharge totalling 7,800 cubic meters over about 17 days, Fukushima power plant operator Tepco said on Tuesday.
That water will contain about 190 becquerels of tritium per liter, below the World Health Organization drinking water limit of 10,000 becquerels per liter, according to Tepco. A becquerel is a unit of radioactivity.

