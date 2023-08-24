You are here

  • Home
  • US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks during a meeting at Department of Justice in Washington, June 14, 2023. Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the US Justice Department announced Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wkawc

Updated 28 sec ago
AP

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
  • The three-month operation, which ended in July, resulted in more than 300 people being charged, underscoring the pervasiveness of the fraud
Updated 28 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the US Justice Department announced Wednesday.
More than 60 of the defendants have alleged connections to organized crime, the department said, including members of a criminal gang accused of using stolen pandemic aid to pay for a murder.
“This latest action, involving over 300 defendants and over $830 million in alleged COVID-19 fraud, should send a clear message: the COVID-19 public health emergency may have ended, but the Justice Department’s work to identify and prosecute those who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
The three-month operation, which ended in July, resulted in more than 300 people being charged, underscoring the pervasiveness of the fraud.
“We’ll stay at it for as long as it takes,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who led of a meeting of law enforcement officials livestreamed on the Justice Department’s website.
An Associated Press analysis published in June found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Most of the money was grabbed from three large pandemic-relief initiatives designed to help small businesses and unemployed workers survive the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic. Nearly 3,200 defendants have been charged with COVID-19 aid fraud, according to the new Justice Department figures. About $1.4 billion in stolen pandemic aid has been seized.
The murder-for-hire case cited by Justice officials involved alleged members of a Milwaukee gang known as the Wild 100s, according to court records. Federal prosecutors said they stole millions of dollars in pandemic unemployment assistance and used part of the money to purchase guns, drugs and to pay to have a person killed.
The federal indictment identifies the victim in the Wisconsin case only by the initials N.B. and doesn’t specify how much of the plundered cash was used to finance the slaying.
The Justice Department also said Wednesday it was creating more strike forces to combat COVID-19 fraud in Colorado and New Jersey, joining those already in operation in California, Florida and Maryland.
“I don’t see an end,” said Mike Galdo, the department’s acting director for COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement. “Based on what we’ve seen from the scope of the fraud, I don’t see an end to our work.”

Topics: US Justice Department fraudsters COVID-19

Related

US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
World
US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP)
World
US Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation

Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
  • Experts warn infrastructure like roads can buckle under the extreme strain of enduring and recurring heat waves brought on by climate change
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

AUSTIN, Texas: Temperatures have soared in the central US, leading to deaths in some states as more dangerous heat is expected, a national weather service official said Wednesday.
The harsh heat wave has broken records, damaged roads and water lines, and forced the evacuation of a nursing home this week as some cities brace for triple digit temperatures through August. There have been 25 heat-related deaths this summer in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday, and in Nebraska, a 1-year-old left in a hot van died.
The heat is expected to become “dangerous to the average person” if they don’t have air conditioning, said Alex Lamers, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
It has felt hotter than 110 degrees in cities in Texas and Louisiana more often than at any time since World War II, Lamers said. The brunt of the enduring heat has hit states from Florida to New Mexico, he said.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked residents twice last week to conserve energy because of high demand and low reserves. The agency issued a weather watch from Wednesday to Aug. 27.
The council hasn’t had an outage all summer despite unrelenting heat and high demand, said Alison Silverstein, a Texas-based independent energy analyst and former adviser to the state’s energy regulator.
But there are risks the longer this drags on, Silverstein said, comparing it to a car overheating.
“At least your car on a long trip has a chance to rest overnight and cool off,” she said. “A lot of these plants have been running nonstop, or pretty close to it, since June.”
Experts warn infrastructure like roads can buckle under the extreme strain of enduring and recurring heat waves brought on by climate change. Union Pacific has imposed more speed restrictions this summer across its network of more than 32,000 miles (51,499 kilometers) of Western track as a “precaution to reduce the impact on the rail when it gets hot,” spokeswoman Kristen South said Tuesday.
Costs in the US for road maintenance and replacement due to rising temperatures could reach $26.3 billion by 2040, with most of the damage expected to hit Texas, California and Illinois, according to a 2017 study by University of Arizona and Arizona State University researchers.
The heat has already caused an unusual number of Texas water line breaks and roadway issues.
Texas officials are monitoring the heat, roadways and tips from residents to address issues as quickly as possible, said transportation department spokesman Danny Perez. Houston officials learned of likely heat-related damage to a road Sunday after about 10 other similar reports in June, he said.
Houston’s high temperatures and a lack of rain have caused the ground to shift and damage the city’s aging pipes. Residents’ top service request is for water leaks, according to city data. Reports of water leaks from the past month were up 25 percent from the same period last year.
Demand and leaks are both increasing, and the city is using emergency purchase orders to add contractors for repairs, said Erin Jones, Houston Public Works spokeswoman.
San Antonio Water Systems has already tallied more breaks this month than in all of July, said the agency Wednesday. Customers need to cut back on outdoor watering, the agency said.
Cooling systems are also under strain. Missouri firefighters helped remove 117 patients from a Kansas City nursing facility Tuesday after the air conditioning failed in temperatures that felt as high as 115 degrees (46.1 C). Most Parkview Healthcare nursing facility residents were taken to other facilities, but seven who had COVID-19 were taken to hospitals, authorities said.
At least 20 complaints have been made against the facility in the past five years, since August 2018, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Denise Oates, whose mother lives at the facility, told television station WDAF that it was upsetting to learn through social media that the air conditioning failed. She called and couldn’t get any answers about what was happening, Oates said.
“I’m just like, ‘Call me and let me know before you move her. I need to know where she moves to,’” Oates said.
The facility and owner, Cor Healthcare Partners based in Baltimore, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Not everywhere has been feeling the heat. In North Dakota, the city of Dickinson set a record of 60 degrees (15.6 C) for Aug. 20, beating the benchmark of 62 in 1974. On the same day, Bismarck tied its record of 62, set in 1966. The temperatures on Sunday were due to
An unseasonably cool air mass, clouds and rain helped bring temperatures down Sunday, but warmer temperatures are forecast in the coming days, said Corey King, an emergency response specialist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Topics: heat wave US

Related

Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
World
Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit South Korean jamboree
World
US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit South Korean jamboree

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
  • Joe Biden: ‘There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind’
  • White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson: ‘The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this’
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was “not surprised” at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, may have died in a plane crash in Russia.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said.
“There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind,” Biden told reporters after taking an exercise class with his family near Lake Tahoe.
“But I don’t know enough to know the answer” of what may have happened to the powerful former Putin henchman, he said.
Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of the aircraft, which crashed northwest of Moscow, according to Russian state media.
The crash came two months after he launched Wagner on a short-lived rebellious march on Moscow, aiming to force the removal of the country’s military leadership.
Last month in Helsinki, Biden jokingly warned that Prigozhin, whose elite Wagner force has played an important role in the war on Ukraine, should watch his step after his abortive rebellion.
“If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said.
White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson also said Wednesday that no one should be surprised about Prigozhin’s sudden death, if confirmed.
She pointed to the June uprising and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now — it would seem — to this,” said Watson.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Joe Biden Yevgeny Prigozhin Vladimir Putin

Related

Update Russian agency says Wagner leader Prigozhin aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
World
Russian agency says Wagner leader Prigozhin aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future
World
Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
  • Former New York City mayor, celebrated as ‘America’s mayor’ for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Trump and 17 other people
  • Giuliani, 79, is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

ATLANTA: Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
The former New York City mayor, celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after 9/11, is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. His bond has been set at $150,000, second only to Trump’s $200,000
Jail records showed he was booked Wednesday afternoon.
Giuliani, 79, is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters and illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump.
Georgia was one of several key states Trump lost by slim margins, prompting the Republican and his allies to proclaim, without evidence, that the election was rigged in favor of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Giuliani is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phony paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said that, if convicted, Giuliani will be sentenced to prison.
Giuliani has denied wrongdoing, arguing he had a right to raise questions about what he believed to be election fraud. He has called the indictment “an affront to American democracy” and an “out and out assault on the First Amendment.”
“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” Giuliani told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday, adding that he is “fighting for justice” and has been since he first started representing Trump.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
ATLANTA: Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
The former New York mayor was indicted last week along with Trump and 17 others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.
Giuliani faces charges related to his work as a lawyer for Trump after the general election. At a meeting Wednesday with Willis’ team, Giuliani’s bond was set at $150,000, an attorney for Giuliani told The Associated Press. That’s higher than any of the defendants so far, except for Trump whose bond has been set at $200,000.
“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” Giuliani told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday, adding that he is “fighting for justice” and has been since he first started representing Trump.
Trump, the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has said he plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. He and his allies have characterized the investigation as politically motivated and have heavily criticized Willis, a Democrat.
Giuliani criticized the indictment of lawyers who had worked for Trump and said the justice system was being politicized. He also highlighted the fact that some of the people indicted are not household names.
“Donald Trump told you this: They weren’t just coming for him or me,” Giuliani said. “Now they’ve indicted people in this case I don’t even know who they are. These are just regular people making a normal living.”
Willis has set a deadline of noon on Friday for the people indicted last week in the election subversion case to turn themselves in. Her team has been negotiating bond amounts and conditions with the lawyers for the defendants before they surrender at the jail.
A $100,000 bond was set Wednesday for Trump-allied lawyer Sidney Powell, one of several people accused in a breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County, in south Georgia. Misty Hampton, who was the Coffee County elections director when the breach happened, had her bond set at $10,000.
David Shafer, who’s a former Georgia Republican Party chair and served as one of 16 fake electors for Trump, and Cathy Latham, who’s accused in the Coffee County breach and was also a fake elector, turned themselves in early Wednesday morning. Also surrendering Wednesday were lawyers Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro, who prosecutors said helped organize the fake electors meeting at the state Capitol in December 2020.
Attorney John Eastman, who pushed a plan to keep Trump in power, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in Coffee County, turned themselves in Tuesday.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has said it will release booking photos at 4 p.m. each day, but Shafer appeared to post his on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, just after 7 a.m. Wednesday with the message, “Good morning! #NewProfilePicture.”
While Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere are calling for Willis to be punished for indicting Trump, a group of Black pastors and community activists gathered outside the state capitol in Atlanta Wednesday to pray for and proclaim their support for the Democratic prosecutor.
Bishop Reginald Jackson, who leads Georgia’s African Methodist Episcopal churches, said that Willis is under attack “as a result of her courage and determination.”

Topics: United States of America (USA) Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump

Related

Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe
World
Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference on June 7, 2022, in New York. (AP)
World
Rudy Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 US election

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA
  • Russia's aviation agency said mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board the plane
  • Plane was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Russia's emergency situations ministry said
Updated 23 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Eight bodies were found at the crash site of a private jet on which Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Wednesday, citing the emergency services.

According to the agency, search and rescue operations at the crash site are continuing.

There was no confirmation that Prigozhin was on board the plane that crashed north of Moscow, although Russia's aviation agency said he was on the passenger list.

Earlier Russia's emergency situations ministry said in a statement that 10 people had been on board the private Embraer Legacy aircraft, traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Topics: World Russia Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin

Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts

Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts

Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
  • In the last two days, 19 people believed to be migrants — including two children — have been killed in forest blazes
  • Hundreds of firefighters were battling on two major fronts, one near Athens and the other in northeastern Greece
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Greek firefighters on Wednesday struggled to contain uncontrolled fires throughout the country for a fifth day, several of them bordering an acrid, smoke-filled Athens.
In the last two days, 19 people believed to be migrants — including two children — have been killed in forest blazes.
Hundreds of firefighters were battling on two major fronts, one near Athens and the other in northeastern Greece, in addition to several other smaller fires.
One fire fanned by strong winds ripped through the foothills of Mount Parnitha, the largest forest adjoining the capital, burning near the outskirts of a national park.
“The situation in Parnitha is extremely critical,” Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias told a news conference.
The European Commission said 246 firefighters, 40 vehicles and eight aircraft from eight member states had been sent to help.
Evacuations were ordered on Wednesday morning for several settlements on the outskirts of the capital, including three nursing homes.
The blaze damaged homes in the northwestern Athens district of Menidi, and briefly threatened an army camp.
“Many people don’t want to leave their homes,” Nikos Kountromichalis, a Hellenic Red Cross organizer, told state TV ERT in Menidi.
“We found some elderly people who had fainted in their own yards,” he said, adding that his team had treated several residents for burns and respiratory problems.
Fires have already destroyed homes and properties in the nearby suburbs of Hasia and Fyli.
A migrant detention center in Amygdaleza, north of Athens, was also evacuated.
Another fire in Boeotia, north of Athens, came perilously close to a UNESCO-listed Byzantine monastery.
Greek firefighters have battled over 350 fires over the last five days, including over 200 in the last 48 hours, Kikilias said.
Nearly a hundred were currently unchecked, the fire service said.
Fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said 140 people had been arrested on suspicion of arson, most of it accidental.
Most cases were related to welding and agricultural work that ignored high-risk weather warnings.
“It’s an unprecedented situation, this is not a figure of speech,” he said.
Kikilias said the country was going through the worst summer of fires since fire-risk maps were introduced in 2009.
He noted that the number of fire emergency warnings issued this year were “twice as many as in 2021, four times those of 2019 and seven times those of 2012.”
In 32 years of service “I’ve never seen such extreme conditions,” Greek fire department chief Yiorgos Pournaras told reporters, noting that even during the night winds remained high.
The Parnitha fire had spread even though water bombers were on-site in minutes, Pournaras said.
The Greek capital woke up Wednesday to the smell of scorched earth and thick black smoke covering the sky.
“Unfortunately, the wind does not help at all,” Stathis Topalidis, deputy mayor of Menidi, told state TV ERT.
On Tuesday, authorities ordered the evacuation of Ano Liosia in northwest Athens — a district of over 25,000 people — although several stayed at their houses to try and protect their properties.
Flames continued to spread unchecked for a fifth day in the northeastern region of Evros, close to the Turkish border in Alexandroupolis and the Dadia forest, and home to rare birds of prey.
More evacuations were ordered in the region overnight.
Unfounded rumors and allegations have also been spreading rapidly on social media blaming migrants for responsibility for the outbreak of the fires.
Greece’s Supreme Court Prosecutor on Wednesday ordered local officials to investigate both the causes of the catastrophic fire and alleged claims of racism toward migrants.
Greek authorities on Tuesday arrested three people in northern Greece who had forced undocumented migrants into a cargo trailer, accusing them of being responsible for the fires.
Twenty people have been killed in this week’s wildfire wave.
Eighteen people including two children were found dead Tuesday in a forest fire near the Turkish border, north of Alexandroupolis.
As no local residents had been reported missing “the possibility that they are people who entered our country illegally is under investigation,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said in a televised address.
Another person believed to be a migrant was found dead in a nearby forest on Monday. An elderly shepherd had been found earlier Monday in central Greece.
Over 40,000 hectares (nearly 99,000 acres) were destroyed in wildfires in just three days from August 19 to 21, according to a report by the National Observatory of Athens.
The very hot and dry conditions which increase the fire risk will persist until Friday, according to meteorologists.

Topics: Greece Blaze Athens firefighters migrants

Related

Wildfire burns forests north of Athens, fires weaken in southeast and west
World
Wildfire burns forests north of Athens, fires weaken in southeast and west
Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia
World
Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia

Latest updates

US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
US Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters
Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation
Man dies in flood as Makkah is lashed by storm
Man dies in flood as Makkah is lashed by storm
After a recent spate of terror attacks, what explains Daesh’s continued resilience in Syria?
After a recent spate of terror attacks, what explains Daesh’s continued resilience in Syria?
King Salman sends message to Angolan president
King Salman sends message to Angolan president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.