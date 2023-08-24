Sudan army chief Burhan appears to leave army HQ for first time

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, appeared in a video circulated by the army on Thursday outside of the army command compound in Khartoum for the first time since the beginning of a war more than four months ago.
The army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for control of the capital and several major cities since April 15. Attempts to mediate have proven fruitless as diplomats say both sides still believe they can win.
While the RSF has dominated Khartoum and its sister cities on the ground, the army has used air power to try to dislodge the paramilitary forces from key areas.
The fighting, during which neither side has gained a clear advantage, has inflicted high civilian casualties and displaced more than 4.5 million according to the United Nations.
In the video, which the army said was taken in the Wadi Sayidna air force base in Omdurman, across the Nile from the capital, Burhan greeted cheering soldiers.
“The work you are doing should reassure people that the army has men and that Sudan is being protected by the army,” he said in the video.
The video appearance comes as the RSF is pressing a multi-day attack on the Armored Corps base in southern Khartoum, the army’s only other major base in the capital apart from army command, which the RSF says it is blockading.
It was not clear how Burhan was able to leave Khartoum.
The army also controls bases in the cities of Omdurman and Bahri, including the Wadi Sayidna air force base, which the RSF has tried to attack but it remains well protected.
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF, has often mocked Burhan for what he termed hiding in a bunker, although Dagalo has only been seen in video once since the beginning of the war, speaking to soldiers outside a house in an unidentified location last month.
While the fighting has already created a humanitarian crisis, with hospitals shut, electricity and water outages, and food shortages, the rainy season, which began last month, threatens to make the situation worse.
The United Nations said on Wednesday that a measles outbreak has been reported, as well as growing cases of acute watery diarrhea, malaria, and dengue fever.
Three PKK members killed in Turkish drone strike in Iraq: authorities
Announcement came as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was visiting the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Irbil
Updated 42 min 33 sec ago
AFP
IRBIL: Three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were killed Thursday in a Turkish drone strike in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, authorities said, as Ankara’s top diplomat visited the northern region.
“A Turkish army drone struck a PKK vehicle, killing an official and two fighters” of the group — considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye and Western countries — in the Sidakan district, the Kurdish counter-terrorism services said.
It came as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was visiting the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Irbil after he began on Tuesday his first official trip to Iraq.
Fidan met with the Kurdistan region’s president Nechirvan Barzani and prime minister Masrour Barzani, amid calls by Ankara for Baghdad to label the PKK a terrorist organization.
“We have settled this question in Turkiye once and for all. Now the PKK is hiding in Iraqi territory. We are working with Baghdad and Irbil to protect Iraq from the PKK,” Fidan said at a joint news conference with Masrour Barzani.
On Tuesday Fidan had urged the federal government in Baghdad to brand the PKK a “terrorist” organization.
Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region has long been a target of Turkish air and ground operations against the PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Ankara.
The Turkish military rarely comments on individual strikes in northern Iraq.
Both the Kurdish authorities in Irbil and the federal government in Baghdad have long been accused of not doing enough to stop Turkiye’s frequent resort to military action on Iraqi soil in its nearly four-decade struggle against the PKK.
Statements condemning the violation of Iraqi sovereignty are periodically issued, particularly when there are civilian casualties.
But critics say both Irbil and Baghdad are more concerned with protecting trade and investment ties with Ankara.
On July 25, the office of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani announced a forthcoming visit to Iraq by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but a date has yet to be set.
UK trying to block fair ICJ appraisal of Israeli occupation: Experts
UN’s top court requested to provide advisory opinion following General Assembly vote
Outcome of case seen as critical by Israel, Palestine
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The UK has been accused by international law experts and Palestinian rights activists of attempting to block the International Court of Justice from making a fair appraisal on the Israeli occupation of Palestine, The Guardian reported.
A 43-page legal opinion submitted by the UK to the UN’s top court opposes an expected ICJ advisory ruling on the legal consequences of the “occupation, settlement and annexation” of Palestinian land.
So far, 57 opinions have been sent to the court ahead of the advisory ruling, which is viewed as critical to the future prospects of both Israel and Palestine.
But the UK’s stance is firmly in the minority, with legal experts and rights activists warning that the country’s opinion ignores Israel’s activities and is a “complete endorsement of Israeli talking points.”
Victor Kattan, an assistant professor in public international law at the University of Nottingham, said: “This is a rather weak and uninformed document that portrays Israel’s longstanding occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, and its annexation of East Jerusalem, as a bilateral dispute between two states.”
Though the ICJ lacks the power to enforce any decisions, its rulings are legally binding according to international law.
Since the occupation began in 1967, no legal judgment has classified the Israeli strategy as a whole as unlawful, though various aspects have been deemed illegal.
Last December, a UN General Assembly resolution urged the ICJ to reach an advisory opinion, but the UK, Israel and several other Western countries voted against the move, claiming that it would push the two sides away from peace.
In its submission, the UK argues that any ICJ opinion would settle Israel’s “bilateral dispute” without consent, and that the court itself is ill-equipped to resolve the “complex factual issues” at play between both sides.
It adds that an advisory opinion could undermine existing peace arrangements between the two sides, and claims that the request is flawed on the grounds that it “assumes unlawful conduct on the part of Israel.”
Daniel Machover, of Hickman & Rose solicitors in London, said: “It is a matter of concern that the UK is seeking to block the court from addressing such important matters, something I am sure it would not do were the court asked to address comparable issues … such as Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory.”
The UK submission also ignores pertinent UN findings since 2016 that highlight Israel’s failure to uphold the rights of Palestinians.
One senior Palestinian source said: “The UK submission is a complete endorsement of Israeli talking points.
“They are not arguing that this is not the right time to go to the ICJ, because the peace process is working. They are saying the Israeli violations Palestinians point out are not as important as negotiation frameworks from decades ago.”
Submissions to the court will remain open until Oct. 25, with deliberations expected to last a year if the ICJ accepts the UN request to provide an advisory opinion.
Israel has criticized the move, with UN envoy Gilad Erdan labeling the General Assembly vote a “moral stain” that undermines his country.
A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “The UK is committed to working with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority to advance a peaceful two-state solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital.
“We are deeply concerned by instability in the West Bank and call on all sides to work together to urgently de-escalate the situation.”
A rockslide near the Dead Sea in Israel injures at least 7, including small children
Israeli medics say an avalanche of rocks tumbled down a hillside in Israel near the Dead Sea, injuring at least seven people, including children
Israel’s rescue service said Thursday that the victims ranged from 4 to 40 years old, with a 5-year-old boy in critical condition. It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide
Updated 24 August 2023
AP
JERUSALEM: An avalanche of rocks tumbled down a hillside in Israel near the Dead Sea on Thursday, Israeli medics said, injuring at least seven people, including children.
Israel’s rescue service said the victims ranged from 4 to 40 years old, including a 5-year-old boy in critical condition. A 4-year-old girl was in moderate condition and others were less seriously injured after layers of mud and rocks slammed into the hiking trail.
It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide, which typically occurs when torrential rains or earthquakes create fissures in a rocky hillside.
The Israel-based volunteer emergency medical service United Hatzalah said numerous others were still trapped under the rubble and rescue teams were trying to reach them. Military helicopters were flown in for the evacuation.
The rockslide took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in the country.
QAMISHLI, Syria: During the second week of August, the terror group Daesh carried out multiple attacks on Syrian regime soldiers in the governorates of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, leaving dozens dead and more injured.
With attacks in Syria’s central and eastern regions only continuing to grow in frequency and severity, some may wonder whether the group was truly eliminated when its defeat was announced in 2019.
Saturday, March 23, 2019, was a joyous occasion for the men and women of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the multi-ethnic, US-backed force which led the ground war against Daesh in Syria, as well as the people living in the autonomous regions of northern and eastern Syria.
From Manbij to Kobani, from Raqqa to Hasakah and Qamishli, the streets of cities in Syria’s northeast were packed with people from all walks of life celebrating Daesh’s final defeat at the Battle of Baghouz.
Little did they know that despite the group’s loss of territory, it would go on to maintain bases both inside and outside of the country, which it still uses to carry out operations in Syria.
“(Daesh) uses different frameworks for the continuation of its extremist ideology,” Sardar Mullah Darwish, a Syrian Kurdish journalist and director of Aso News Network, told Arab News.
The group “relies on cells spread in different areas in the governorates of Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and southern Hasakah, and particularly in the Badia, where they are in areas that are not fully controlled by the coalition, the SDF, or even the armed forces of the regime and other military forces,” he said.
Darwish added that Daesh sustains itself via financial extortion, threatening wealthy residents and those working with international or local NGOs. He added that the use of motorcycles and the black veil known as the niqab are both ways in which the group attempts to camouflage itself among civilians.
Daesh carries out attacks on both regime-held areas and regions held by the SDF. According to Darwish, these attacks are attempts “to show continued presence and strength.”
The divided nature of Syria complicates the response.
“What remains of the terrorist group’s remnants in our regions is limited to sleeper cells, and they are dealt with firsthand by our security and military forces in coordination and cooperation with the Global Coalition,” Abu Omar Al-Idlibi, commander of the SDF-aligned Northern Democratic Brigade, told Arab News.
“As for the rest of Syria’s geography, Daesh is still strong because it represents one of the reasons for the survival of the Syrian regime as well as a justification for the presence of its supporters, Russia and Iran.”
Al-Idlibi believes the presence of Daesh is used as a justification for Iran’s increasing military presence in Syria. Iranian-backed pro-regime militias, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Basij Forces, Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, Kataib Hezbollah (also known as Iraqi Hezbollah), the Badr Organization, the Abu Al-Fadl Al-Abbas militia, the National Defense Forces, Liwa Al-Quds, Liwa Fatemiyoun and Liwa Zeynebiyoun, are all deployed across areas where Daesh remains strongest.
Since its territorial defeat in Syria, Daesh has carried out more than 1,400 attacks on military and civilian targets across the country, resulting in the deaths of more than 3,000 people.
These statistics, sourced from publicly available datasets compiled by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, also show that more than 320 of these attacks were carried out even after the 2022 death of Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, the successor to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
According to the Monitoring and Documentation Department of the local North Press Agency, direct Daesh attacks claimed more than 262 lives across the country in the first half of 2023 alone, the majority of which were civilians.
In addition to this, the terror group kidnapped more than 160 people. A large number of the victims of Daesh attacks and kidnappings were truffle pickers, who resort to scouring vast, unsafe areas of the Syrian Badia in order to gather the lucrative fungi amid difficult economic conditions.
The Syrian Badia is a massive desert, covering more than half of the country’s territory and spanning eight of Syria’s 14 governorates. The region has a history of use by insurgent groups, having been used by the Iraqi resistance during the Iraq War from 2003 to 2011.
The Badia’s geography, a mostly vast and empty expanse of rocky desert with inhabited settlements few and far between, made it ideal for Daesh as a base of operations after its flight from Baghouz.
The region’s proximity to the Iraqi border further added to its allure.
“This region was well known as an area controlled by smugglers, even before the Syrian war,” said Darwish. “The border crossing between the two countries has large gaps … and there is no control of military forces such as the regime, the SDF, or the Iraqi army, and so Daesh relies on this region for its activities.”
Darwish said Daesh had in recent years dug an extensive network of tunnels in the Iraqi-Syrian border region to aid in its smuggling operations between the two countries.
For the armed forces tasked with responding to the Daesh threat, these tunnels have proved a strategic headache.
“The geographical features of the region between Syria and Iraq have a great impact on the ease of movement by Daesh, especially in the areas under the control of Iran and its militias in Al-Bukamal and Al-Mayadeen, as these border areas are transit points for terrorist organizations and militias between Iraq and Syria,” said Al-Idlibi, the Northern Democratic Brigade commander.
Despite the large network of Iranian-backed, pro-regime militias deployed across central Syria, Al-Idlibi is doubtful that Damascus is serious about confronting Daesh remnants in the Badia.
“Daesh moves freely in the areas of the Syrian Badia … it has not been truly confronted in these areas due to the fact that they are under the control of the Syrian regime and its allies.”
At the end of 2019, Syrian regime forces were withdrawn from the Badia region to focus on Damascus’ new offensive aimed at retaking Idlib from the coalition of Syrian opposition and Islamist groups that held it. Although a ceasefire was declared in Idlib in 2020, the Badia had meanwhile become one of Daesh’s new havens in Syria.
“There are many vast and intertwined regions between the Syrian regime areas and Autonomous Administration (of North and East Syria) areas, with many natural crossings and land, and river routes,” said Al-Idlibi.
“This allows Daesh to move easily in order to infiltrate our areas in northern and eastern Syria … (Daesh) also finds support through sleeper cells present in our regions, and thus we see the terrorist group carrying out operations (here) from time to time.”
Both military personnel on the ground and civilian observers warn that the loosely held regime areas of the Syrian Badia are not the only stronghold for Daesh. Areas in the country’s north and northwest held by a coalition of militias known as the Syrian National Army, or SNA, have also served as a relatively safe area for Daesh militants for years.
“It has become an obvious fact that instability on the social, economic and subsistence level, as well as the spread of armed organizations, extremist ideology, inhumane and criminal practices, and the suppression of freedoms in the occupied areas controlled by the factions of the so-called (Syrian) National Army and terror group Al-Nusra Front, are what provide an incubator and required quagmire for the survival and existence of the leaders and emirs of terrorist organizations, foremost of which is the terror group Daesh,” Al-Idlibi added.
Since 2019, coalition forces have carried out more than 13 air and drone strikes targeting Daesh in SNA-controlled areas, the latest of which killed a Daesh commander in a village near Jinderis, in the Afrin region, in April this year.
Furthermore, a 2021 report by Aso News Network compiled a list of 95 Daesh leaders among the ranks of SNA groups.
Darwish said that further research by Aso News Network uncovered information suggesting that the 2022 Daesh prison uprising in Hasakah, which claimed the lives of 121 SDF fighters and civilians, was supported by Daesh elements hiding out in SNA-held Ras Al-Ain.
The research also showed that several Daesh families had managed to escape the infamous Al-Hol camp and settle in Ras Al-Ain and neighboring Tal Abyad.
General Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, was in northeast Syria on Wednesday, where he visited the Al-Hol and Al-Roj Displaced Persons Camps and met with SDF officials to review the campaign to eliminate Daesh.
“The US, SDF, and the Global Coalition remain focused and committed on the enduring defeat of Daesh while addressing the humanitarian and security challenges at camps in northeast Syria,” Kurilla said in a statement.
While the SDF and coalition continue to combat terrorism, the solution to the terrorism problem in Syria, says Al-Idlibi, is a political one.
“The real solution to rid Syria of terrorism once and for all lies in the need to implement a political solution in Syria, which was unanimously approved by the (UN) Security Council in 2015 via Resolution 2254,” said Al-Idlibi.
“The application of democracy is the ideal solution to eradicate the sources of extremism and terrorism … because tyranny and terrorism are inseparable and interdependent; they are the reasons for one another’s survival.”
700 Syrians caught trying to enter Lebanon in a week: army
The attempted influx coincides with days of rare protest in Syria’s southern city of Sweida
Lebanon’s army “prevented, over several days this past week, about 700 Syrians from crossing the Lebanese-Syrian border”
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army turned away around 700 Syrians attempting to cross into the neighboring country illegally over the past week, the armed forces said in a statement on Wednesday.
The attempted influx coincides with days of rare protest in Syria’s southern city of Sweida, as dire living conditions stoke discontent in regime-held areas.
Millions of Syrians have already fled abroad since Syria’s war began in 2011 following the government’s repression of peaceful pro-democracy protests.
Lebanon’s army “prevented, over several days this past week, about 700 Syrians from crossing the Lebanese-Syrian border,” the Lebanese armed forces statement said.
A security official told AFP that deteriorating economic conditions in Syria had pushed more people to flee their homeland, with many hoping to reach Europe. The official couldn’t give data to illustrate the increase, and it was not clear where along the border the migrants were blocked.
Syrians are fleeing “because of the economic situation, because the Syrian pound has further collapsed,” he said, on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the press.
Syria’s 12-year conflict has ravaged the country’s infrastructure and industry, the Syrian pound has lost most of its value against the dollar, and most of the population has been pushed into poverty.
“Some hope to find work here in Lebanon, but many are hoping to flee to Europe,” the source added.
The protests by hundreds in Syria erupted after the government lifted fuel subsidies last week, dealing a blow to people already struggling with the war’s heavy economic toll.
On August 12, Lebanon’s army said it arrested 134 migrants, most of them Syrians, near the northern border with Syria after foiling their attempt to take a boat to Europe.
The same day, the armed forces said they had arrested 150 Syrians who had crossed into Lebanon illegally in the same province of Akkar.
Lebanon’s own economic collapse has turned it into a launchpad for migrants. Lebanese are joining Syrian and Palestinian refugees clamouring to leave by taking dangerous sea routes.
Authorities say Lebanon currently hosts around two million Syrians, while more than 800,000 are registered with the United Nations — the highest number of refugees per capita in the world.
Migrants departing from Lebanon head for Europe, with one of the main destinations Cyprus, only 175 kilometers (110 miles) away.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people and forced around half the country’s pre-war population from their homes.