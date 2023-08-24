Court in Pakistan bars police from detaining relatives of dead UK schoolgirl in hunt for missing father

You are here

A photo combination issued by Surrey Police on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 showing Urfan Sharif, left and Beinash Batool. (Surrey Police via AP)
  • Brothers of Urfan Sharif questioned by authorities in Jhelum as officers hunt group of 8 people
  • Sara Sharif, 10, found dead day after her father, his partner, brother and 5 children fled
LONDON: A court in Pakistan has ruled that relatives of Urfan Sharif, who is wanted in the UK for questioning over the death of his daughter Sara Sharif, cannot be detained and interrogated as part of the international manhunt for him.

Ten-year-old Sara was found dead on Aug. 10, having sustained “multiple and extensive injuries” over a prolonged period of time, the day after her father, 41, left their home in Woking, Surrey, with one of his brothers, his partner and five children aged 1 to 13 years old.

The group is thought to be hiding in Pakistan. His family claims two more of his brothers have been detained by police searching for Sharif in the city of Jhelum.

The Lahore High Court heard that the local police took the two men but had not formally arrested either of them, instead questioning them following a request by Interpol.

Despite the court ruling that the authorities could not detain any more of Sharif’s relatives, officers said they would keep questioning them despite both having been released.

Sharif’s father and brother told the BBC he had visited Jhelum upon his arrival in Pakistan from the UK, but had since left, and that they were not in contact with him and were not sure of his whereabouts.

Surrey Police has made a fresh appeal for information regarding the location of Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28. 

Sharif is known to have contacted police in the UK by phone once he arrived in Pakistan, leading to the discovery of Sara’s body.

Senior officers urged “people in the Woking community and beyond” who had contact with Sara to reach out to them with relevant information. Det. Supt. Mark Chapman added the force had had “historic” contact with the Sharif family over a number of years.

India seeks greater engagement with GCC after G20 commerce meeting

India seeks greater engagement with GCC after G20 commerce meeting
Updated 7 sec ago

India seeks greater engagement with GCC after G20 commerce meeting

India seeks greater engagement with GCC after G20 commerce meeting
  • G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting held in Jaipur
  • Arab nations are the country’s largest trading partner
Updated 7 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

JAIPUR, India: India is seeking greater trade engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, its commerce minister told Arab News on Thursday, as delegates gathered for the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting.
Held under India’s G20 presidency in the northern city of Jaipur, the meeting, which takes place from Aug. 24-25, is expected to feature talks on World Trade Organization reforms, and ongoing challenges to global trade logistics, investment, and integration of micro, small and medium enterprises into world commerce.
The Saudi delegation is led by Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, who held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal ahead of the summit.
“It was a very, very useful engagement,” Goyal said. “A lot of decisions have been made, about which you will hear in the days to come.”
While Saudi Arabia is a member of the G20, India has invited to the ministerial meeting delegates from the UAE, Oman and Egypt, which are not G20 states.
Their presence is seen as reflecting New Delhi’s growing ties with Arab countries, which are India’s largest trading partner, with the volume of bilateral trade exceeding $240 billion during the financial year 2022-23.
The bulk of India’s trade has been with GCC countries, especially the UAE, with which New Delhi signed a free trade pact last year, and with Saudi Arabia.
“We have large investments coming from GCC countries,” Goyal said.
“Our relations with the Middle East (countries) are on the growth trajectory. We are in dialogue with many of the GCC countries, Middle Eastern countries, for greater engagement in trade and furthering the shared interests of prosperity for both the region and India.”
The minister was expecting the two-day summit to conclude on Friday, with various agreements in place.
“I have the confidence looking at the first session this morning that we will all be able to agree on a broad consensus on all trade-related issues,” he said.
“There’s been significant progress in the deliberations at various levels to come up with a strong outcome document.”

King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September

King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September
24 August 2023
AP

King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September

King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September
  • The couple had planned to tour Paris and Bordeaux in March as part of their debut on the world stage as monarch and queen consort
  • Palace officials say a state visit to France will now take place from Sept. 20 to 22
24 August 2023
AP

LONDON: King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, after their planned state visit in March was postponed amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms.
The couple had planned to tour Paris and Bordeaux in March as part of their debut on the world stage as monarch and queen consort. But the trip was shelved after violent nationwide protests rocked France, and Germany, which was originally intended to be the second leg of the journey, became the royals’ first destination instead.
Palace officials say a state visit to France will now take place from Sept. 20 to 22.
“The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Macron said he had asked for the March state visit to be delayed out of “common sense and friendship” because of the risks of violent protests.
While Charles and Camilla still made it to Germany, decoupling the two visits diluted one of the original goals of the trip — highlighting the British government’s efforts to improve relations with the European Union after six years of squabbling over Brexit.
The program for the September state visit is expected to remain broadly similar to events planned for the original trip, with Macron expected to host a state banquet in honor of his guests.
Charles, 74, ascended the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. He was crowned king in a lavish ceremony in May.

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk initiative in Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk initiative in Bangladesh
24 August 2023

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk initiative in Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk initiative in Bangladesh
  • Launch of platform aims to increase number of visitors to Makkah, Madinah and beyond
  • KSA, Bangladeshi civil aviation authorities sign agreement to enhance connectivity
24 August 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia launched its flagship Nusuk initiative in Dhaka on Thursday to streamline the Umrah journey for Bangladeshis.

The South Asian nation is the fourth-largest Muslim-majority country, and more than 150 million people profess Islam. Every year, tens of thousands of them visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages.

Nusuk, an e-visa, planning and booking platform that allows travelers to create pilgrimage itineraries for Makkah, Madinah and beyond, is aimed to help them organize their visit.

The platform was launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority and Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, on his first official visit to Dhaka.

“It is our holy responsibility and we are committed to do everything possible to make the spiritual journey of the pilgrims safe, accessible, hassle-free and comfortable. We are constantly working on enriching your pilgrimage experience,” the minister said during the launching ceremony of the service at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, which was attended by Bangladeshi officials, tour operators and travel organizations.

“We welcome you to Makkah, we welcome you to Madinah, we welcome you to Saudi Arabia. You can come anytime. You are always welcome.”

Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, president of the Asia-Pacific markets at STA, told reporters that the introduction of Nusuk aimed to “increase the ease and accessibility for Bangladeshi travelers, especially with the growing numbers of Umrah pilgrims.”

Fahd Hamidaddin, managing director of Nusuk, said that Bangladesh was a “key strategic market” under Saudi Vision 2030, and in this year alone 332,000 Bangladeshi travelers had already visited the Kingdom.

“We look forward to growing this number to 3 million by 2030,” he said. “We are excited about working together with our key trade partners and collaborating more closely with them to facilitate fulfilling our brothers’ and sisters’ Umrah dream and spiritual and cultural enrichment. I cannot wait to welcome everyone to Saudi very soon.”

The Saudi delegation’s two-day trip to Bangladesh followed a similar visit to Pakistan this week, as part of efforts to highlight the Kingdom’s progress in transforming the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem.

The most recent changes to the Kingdom’s policies allow those performing Umrah to stay longer, as Umrah visas have been extended from 30 to 90 days.

The Hajj minister on Wednesday also announced free four-day visas for Bangladeshis transiting via Saudi Arabia, and the civil aviation authorities of both countries signed an agreement to enhance connectivity.

“Having more direct flights will make it more convenient, also reduce the cost, and there are low-cost carriers being introduced to take travelers between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia,” Al-Rabiah said.

“The visa process now is much faster, much more efficient ... I am still working to enhance the visa facilities more. It’s a continuing process.” 

Bangladeshis welcomed the moves, and the minister’s visit. Al-Rabiah is the first Hajj minister to pay an official visit to Dhaka.

“We are delighted to see him here, and the whole country was waiting to see him, to receive him, to give him a warm reception,” said Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh.

“Today they have a roadshow here for Nusuk ... This is a wonderful platform to book an Umrah visa, ground service and transportation, and other facilities.”

Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation

Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation
an Afghan pilot stands next to a line of US-made MD-530 Helicopters in Kabul. (AFP Filephoto)
24 August 2023
Arab News

Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation

Afghan pilot granted asylum in UK after struggle against deportation
  • Described as a ‘patriot’ by colleagues, pilot was threatened with removal to Rwanda having entered UK illegally
  • Home Office admits he has ‘well-founded fear of persecution’ but his family remains trapped in Afghanistan
24 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A former Afghan military pilot locked in a battle to remain in the UK as a refugee has been granted asylum.

The pilot, who flew numerous missions against the Taliban and was described as a “patriot” by coalition allies who worked with him, traveled to Britain illegally through several safe countries and across the English Channel in a small boat, having found it “impossible” to find legal means of reaching the UK.

His asylum application was initially rejected, and he was threatened with deportation to Rwanda, but following a long campaign led by UK newspaper The Independent, supported by numerous politicians and military figures and which even posed questions directly to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the case, that decision has been overturned.

The UK Home Office accepted the pilot’s claim that he had a “well-founded fear of persecution, and therefore cannot return to (his) country of origin.”

The pilot told The Independent: “I am really happy, completely happy. When they sent me the Rwanda letter I was in shock at how they could send me this kind of letter, but this morning I was equally shocked to see that they had granted me asylum. I couldn’t believe it.

“I want to say thank you very much to every one of you who has supported me,” he added.

“I read the letter and I thought, maybe I’m not understanding it, but really it was clear. I can stay in the UK and I have been given a life here. When I realized it fully, I became really, really happy at the result. And I am also really surprised.

“I have told my wife I have some important news for her. I hope she will be able to join me here soon.”

The pilot’s fight, though, is not yet over. He has still to bring his family, who are in hiding in Afghanistan, over to the UK in a process that can take years, with the waiting list at more than 11,000 for people seeking to relocate to join relatives in the UK. Having been living in a hotel on a grant of just £9 ($11.42) per week, he will also lose all government financial support within a month, and will need to find a job to support himself.

The decision to grant the pilot asylum was welcomed by those who supported his campaign.

Former head of the British Army Gen. Sir Richard Dannatt said he was “delighted,” while Lord Hutton, the former defense secretary, said that “justice has been done.”

Many, though, also voiced frustration that the process had taken so long, and said others were still stuck in similar situations.

Former UK naval staff chief Admiral Lord West said it was “unfortunate that it took so long to look at his case properly,” while Sir Laurie Bristow, the former British ambassador to Afghanistan, told The Independent: “I’m glad for him — it’s very good news. The underlying principle is that we should be fulfilling our obligation to the people who worked for us and with us, and whose lives are at risk as a result.”

Gen. Sir John McColl, the former deputy supreme allied commander for Europe, told The Independent: “The unfortunate thing is that there are many still marooned in Afghanistan and Pakistan, accepted as deserving support after fighting alongside us, waiting to get permission to come here. We’re still waiting for a coherent, focused plan. They are being treated as out of sight and out of mind.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, said: “I hope we help as many people as possible who have reason to be here. It seems very difficult to get the process going any faster, but for the people over there it’s a nightmare.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “I’m glad that things have been made right in this case, but it’s hard to keep something similar from happening again without real change.”

The pilot was supported through his ordeal by refugee charity Care4Calais. Its CEO, Steve Smith MBE, a former army colonel, said: “The pilot is an incredible person. We are proud of how he has conducted himself throughout this ordeal, and are honored to have supported him.

“This is a great outcome for the pilot, but it’s not the end. His young family remain in danger in Afghanistan, and steps should be taken to reunite them in the UK as soon as possible.”

A government spokesperson said: “The government provides a safe and legal route through its family reunion policy which enables individuals with protection status in the UK to sponsor their partner or children to stay with or join them here, provided they formed part of the family unit before the sponsor fled their country of origin to seek protection.”

North Korea: US driving Ukraine crisis toward nuclear disaster

North Korea: US driving Ukraine crisis toward nuclear disaster
24 August 2023
Reuters

North Korea: US driving Ukraine crisis toward nuclear disaster

North Korea: US driving Ukraine crisis toward nuclear disaster
  • Defense minister Kang Sun Nam: US has ‘no legal right or moral justification to criticize normal cooperation between sovereign states in the defense field’
24 August 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea accused the United States on Thursday of driving the Ukraine crisis toward a global nuclear disaster by supplying F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv’s forces, saying Washington had no right to criticize Pyongyang’s military cooperation with Russia.
North Korea has previously condemned Washington for supplying arms including cluster munitions to Ukraine and denied that it had provided artillery, rockets and missiles to Russia despite its support of Moscow over its war with Ukraine.
The United States has “no legal right or moral justification to criticize normal cooperation between sovereign states in the defense field,” the North’s defense minister Kang Sun Nam said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
Pyongyang has sought to deepen relations with Russia and last month invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to events marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.
“The United States is responsible for driving the Ukraine crisis to the brink of a global nuclear war by supplying F-16 fighter jets to the Zelensky puppet regime,” Kang said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We once again send full support and solidarity to the Russian people’s fight of justice waged to defend its sovereign rights and achieve international justice and will increase by hundredfold the military friendship with Russia,” he said.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, calling it a “special military operation” to eliminate security threats arising from Kyiv’s deepening ties with the West. Kyiv and its Western supporters call Russia’s actions an unprovoked war of conquest.
The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to help Kyiv in its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

