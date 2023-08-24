You are here

  • Home
  • Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
Supporters of former President Donald Trump and journalists gather in front of Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7fhj

Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
  • Trump will be arrested at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, accused of colluding with 18 co-defendants to try to overturn the 2020 election result
  • Indictment is his fourth since April and sets the stage for a year of unprecedented courtroom drama as he tries to balance appearing in the dock with running another White House campaign
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

ATLANTA: Former US president Donald Trump heads to Georgia on Thursday to face racketeering and conspiracy charges and likely be subjected to a historic mugshot.
The 77-year-old Trump will be arrested at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, accused of colluding with 18 co-defendants to try to overturn the 2020 election result in the key southern state.
The billionaire’s indictment is his fourth since April and sets the stage for a year of unprecedented courtroom drama as he tries to balance appearing in the dock with running another White House campaign.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would be arrested at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) for “having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN (sic) ELECTION.”
Trump was able to dodge having a mugshot taken during his previous arrests this year: in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star, in Florida for mishandling top secret government documents, and in Washington on charges of conspiring to upend his 2020 election loss.
But Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said standard procedure in Georgia is to take a defendant’s photograph before they are released on bond — already set at $200,000 in Trump’s case.
The arrest will come one day after Trump spurned a televised debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring eight of his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — all of whom lag well behind him in the polls.
He still stole the spotlight though, with all but two of the candidates saying they would support him as the party’s nominee even if he were a convicted felon.
During a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson — which aired on social media at the same time as the debate — Trump dismissed the four criminal indictments filed against him as “nonsense.”
He said the Justice Department had been “weaponized” under Democratic President Joe Biden to hamstring his White House bid.
A tight security perimeter has been set up ahead of Trump’s arrival at Fulton County Jail, which is under investigation for a slew of inmate deaths and deplorable conditions.
Fani Willis, the district attorney who filed the sweeping racketeering case, set a deadline of noon (1600 GMT) on Friday for the 19 defendants to surrender.
Eleven have turned themselves in so far including Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who surrendered on Thursday and was released on $100,000 bond.
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal lawyer when he was in the White House and vigorously pushed the false claims that Trump had won the 2020 election, was booked in the case on Wednesday.
John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who is accused of drawing up a scheme to submit a false slate of Trump electors to Congress from Georgia instead of the legitimate Biden ones, has also been booked and released.
Several supporters of the ex-president gathered outside the jail on Thursday, including Sharon Anderson who spent the night in her car.
“I think this is a political persecution and now that’s turned into a political prosecution,” Anderson told AFP.
Trump is the first US president in history to face criminal charges.
His unprecedented trials may coincide with the Republican presidential primary season, which begins in January, and the campaign for the November 2024 White House election.
Special counsel Jack Smith has proposed a January 2024 start date for Trump’s trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the last election, a campaign of lies that culminated in the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
Trump’s attorneys have countered with suggested start date well after the election.
Georgia prosecutors want the racketeering case to begin in March next year, the same month Trump is scheduled to go on trial in New York on charges of paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The Florida case, in which Trump is accused of taking secret government documents as he left the White House and refusing to return them, is scheduled to begin in May.

Topics: Georgia Atlanta Fulton County Donald Trump

Related

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP)
World
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election
Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000
World
Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk

India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
  • The Chandrayan-3 Rover would conduct experiments over 14 days, says state-run Indian Space Research Organization
  • Residents of the world’s most populous country erupt into jubilation. "The moon is Indian," the Indian Express newspaper screams
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: A lunar rover slid down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft within hours of its historic touch-down near the moon’s south pole, Indian space officials said Thursday, as the country celebrated its new scientific accomplishment.
“India took a walk on the moon,” the state-run Indian Space Research Organization said, adding that the Chandrayan-3 Rover would conduct experiments over 14 days, including an analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.
Residents of the world’s most populous country had crowded around televisions in offices, shops, and restaurants on Wednesday and erupted into clapping, dancing, and exchanging of sweets when they saw the lander’s smooth touchdown. It landed on uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.
“India Goes Where No Nation’s Gone Before,’’ read Thursday’s headline in The Times of India daily, while the Indian Express newspaper exclaimed, “The moon is Indian.”
Ajay Bhargava, a New Delhi-based architect, said it was a great experience watching broadcasts of the landing, and that he felt it was the culmination of hard work by India’s scientists over the years.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other politician should not take credit for this achievement,” Bhargava said in a telephone interview.

Indian Space Research Organization Chairman S. Somnath said the lander had touched down close to the center of the 4.5-kilometer-wide (2.8-mile-wide) area that had been targeted for the landing. “It landed within 300 meters (985 feet) of that point,” the Press Trust of India cited him as saying.
The rover was on the move, and working "very well,” Somnath said.
Somnath said there are two scientific instruments in the rover and three instruments on board the lander, and all of them have been switched on sequentially.
“They will study basically the mineral composition of the moon, as well as the atmosphere of the moon and the seismic activities there,” he added.
After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India on Wednesday joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.
The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million. Somnath said that India would next attempt a manned lunar mission.
Many countries and private companies are interested in the South Pole region because its permanently shadowed craters may hold frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.
India’s success comes just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years. Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.
Active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014. India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States.

Topics: moon missions Indian Space Research Organization S. Somnath Chandrayan-3 Rover Luna-25

Related

In historic first, India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon's south pole
World
In historic first, India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon's south pole
Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure
World
Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home

Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home

Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home
  • Trump has agreed to post $200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening witnesses or his co-defendants in the Georgia case
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

ATLANTA: Donald Trump left an Atlanta jail after he was booked on more than a dozen felony charges on Thursday as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former US president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.
Authorities had said they expected to take Trump’s mug shot at Fulton County Jail — a first for Trump, who did not have to sit for a photograph when making initial appearances in three other criminal cases.
Trump’s motorcade left the jail about 20 minutes after entering and headed toward Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, where his private jet was waiting to ferry him back to his New Jersey golf club.
Trump, 77, already has entered uncharted territory as the first former US president to face criminal charges, though the four cases filed against him have not damaged his front-runner status in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.
Dozens of supporters, waving Trump banners and American flags, jostled for a glimpse as Trump arrived at the jail. Among the Trump backers gathered outside was Georgia US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the former president’s most loyal congressional allies.
Lyle Rayworth, 49, who is in the aviation industry in the Atlanta area, had been waiting near the jailhouse for 10 hours, since early on Thursday.
“Yeah, I’m hoping he sees me waving the flags, showing support,” Rayworth said as he awaited Trump’s arrival. “He needs us.”
The mug shot adds Trump to the ranks of gangster Al Capone, crooner Frank Sinatra and other high-profile Americans who have posed for jailhouse photographs.
The image is certain to be circulated widely by Trump’s foes and supporters alike.
“We want to put it on a T-shirt. It will go worldwide. It will be a more popular image than the Mona Lisa,” said Laura Loomer, 30, a Republican former congressional candidate who mingled with other Trump supporters outside the jail on Thursday morning.
Earlier in the day, Judge Scott McAfee set a trial date of Oct. 23 for one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed that date in response to Chesebro’s request for a speedy trial. The judge’s order said the schedule does not yet apply to Trump or any of the other defendants.
At least 10 of his co-defendants already have been booked. Some, like Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York mayor, were stone-faced in their mug shots, while others, such as lawyer Jenna Ellis, smiled for the camera.
All 19 defendants face a Friday deadline to surrender. Court records showed that Mark Meadows, who served as Trump’s White House chief of staff, was processed at the jail on Thursday.
The jail has a reputation for grim conditions that have inspired rap songs and prompted an investigation by the US Justice Department.
Trump faces 13 felony counts in the Georgia case, including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss and setting up an illegitimate slate of electors to undermine the formal congressional certification of Biden’s 2020 victory.

TRIAL DATE WRANGLING
Willis originally proposed a trial date of March 4 but moved it up for Chesebro after he asked that his trial start by October. Trump’s legal team has not yet proposed a date but is expected to push for a much later start. On Thursday, his newest Atlanta lawyer, Steven Sadow, asked for Trump to be tried separately from Chesebro.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in the three other cases. He has denied wrongdoing and has called all the cases politically motivated.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed the first case, accusing Trump of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to a porn star who claims to have had a sexual encounter with him years ago.
Trump also faces two sets of federal charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith — one case in Washington involving election interference and one in Miami involving classified documents he retained after leaving office in 2021. He faces 91 criminal counts in total.
Trump agreed to post $200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening witnesses or his co-defendants in the Georgia case.
Republicans who control the US House of Representatives said on Thursday they would investigate whether Willis improperly coordinated with federal prosecutors. They previously launched an investigation of Bragg, who accused them of a “campaign of intimidation.”
On Wednesday, Trump’s leading rivals in the race for the Republican presidential nomination met in Milwaukee for their first debate. Trump skipped that event, instead sitting for a pre-taped interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson aimed at siphoning away viewers.
“I’ve been indicted four times — all trivial nonsense,” Trump told Carlson.

Topics: Donald Trump Atlanta Georgia Fulton County

Related

Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
World
Trump to be arrested in Georgia election racketeering case
Update With Donald Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate
World
With Donald Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate

US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona

US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona

US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona
  • The training is part of a US and European effort to get the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine for its defense against invading Russian forces
  • Several Ukrainian fighter pilots and dozens of maintenance people for the jets will be trained, says Pentagon spokesman
Updated 25 August 2023
AP


WASHINGTON: The US will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly US-made F-16 fighter jets, beginning at an Air National Guard base in October, the Pentagon said Thursday.
The training is part of a US and European effort to get the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine for its defense against invading Russian forces.
The announcement came as President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to commemorate Ukraine’s Independence Day and to reiterate support for the effort to fight back Russian troops.
The two discussed the F-16 training, and Biden assured Zelensky of an expedited approval for other nations to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine once training is completed, the White House said in a statement.
Zelensky thanked Biden, Congress and “all Americans” in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The US took the lead in rallying global support for Ukraine. This crucial leadership enabled our struggle and bent the arc of history toward good.”
US military officials stress it takes years of training to be able to field F-16 squadrons, limiting the impact the aircraft will have on Ukraine’s defense for the near future.
“This is about the long-term support to Ukraine,” the Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, told reporters in Washington. “This is not about the counteroffensive that they’re conducting right now.”
The training will take place at Morris Air National Guard base in Tucson, Arizona. The pilots will first undergo English instruction at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, to bring their fluency up to the level needed to operate the aircraft, starting next month, Ryder said.
Ukraine has long pressed for the American fighter jets to help defend its cities and forces from Russian artillery and aviation. Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway announced in recent days they would supply the aircraft to Ukraine.
Ryder said the US decided to join European allies in the training to avoid bottlenecks in bringing Ukrainian pilots up to speed.
The US training would accommodate “several” Ukrainian fighter pilots and dozens of maintenance people for the jets, he said.
For experienced pilots, training can range around five months, Ryder said. He sketched out courses covering the basics. In addition to flying the advanced craft, they include formation flying, operating weapons, air combat and suppressing air defense systems, on top of centrifuge training on the ground to help pilots withstand the g-forces of an F-16 cockpit.

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Joe Biden F-16 fighter jets

Related

Ukraine claims Crimea landing in ‘special operation’
World
Ukraine claims Crimea landing in ‘special operation’
Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions – Medvedev
World
Russia may annex Georgian breakaway regions – Medvedev

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others
  • The US is seeking “fair consideration and back pay” for people who were deterred from or denied employment at SpaceX due to the company’s alleged discrimination, in addition to undetermined civil penalties
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum.
The complaint, filed in an administrative court within the department, asserts that SpaceX wrongly claimed that federal export control laws barred it from hiring anyone but US citizens and permanent residents. As a result, it discouraged refugees and asylum seekers and grantees from applying for jobs at the company, according to the complaint.
Export controls typically aim to protect US national security and to further national trade objectives. They bar the shipment of specific technologies, weapons, information and software to specific non-US nations and also limit the sharing or release of such items and information to “US persons.” But the Justice Department noted that the term includes not only US citizens, but also permanent US residents, refugees, and those seeking or granted asylum.
The department charged that SpaceX also refused to “fairly” consider applications from this group of people or to hire them. The positions in question included both ones requiring advanced degrees and others such as welders, cooks and crane operators at the company.
The US is seeking “fair consideration and back pay” for people who were deterred from or denied employment at SpaceX due to the company’s alleged discrimination, in addition to undetermined civil penalties.
SpaceX, which is based in Hawthorne, California, did not reply to a request for comment.

Topics: US Department of Justice SpaceX refugees asylum seekers

Related

SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
Offbeat
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
World
SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack
  • The main West African bloc ECOWAS has been trying to negotiate with the coup leaders but warned it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail
Updated 25 August 2023
Reuters

BAMAKO: Niger has authorized Mali and Burkina Faso’s armed forces to intervene on its territory in case of an attack, the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday, a possible sign the junta in Niger plans to keep resisting regional pressure to stand down.
The main West African bloc ECOWAS has been trying to negotiate with the coup leaders but warned it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.
Any escalation risks further destabilizing the insurgency-torn region as Niger’s junta-led neighbors, Mali and Burkina Faso, have said they would back Niger in any conflict with ECOWAS.
On Thursday, the three allies’ foreign ministers said they had met in the Nigerian capital Niamey to discuss boosting cooperation on security and other joint issues.
The statement said the ministers welcomed the signing on Thursday by Niger junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani of two orders “authorizing the Defense and Security Forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene on Nigerian territory in the event of an attack.”
“The Burkinabe and Malian Ministers ... reiterated their rejection of an armed intervention against the people of Niger which will be considered as a declaration of war,” it said.

Topics: Niger Niger Coup mali Burkina Faso ECOWAS

Related

Niger’s call for 3-year transition back to democracy ‘unacceptable’
World
Niger’s call for 3-year transition back to democracy ‘unacceptable’
Algeria sends official to Niger for talks after coup
Middle-East
Algeria sends official to Niger for talks after coup

Latest updates

Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead
Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead
Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League
Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League
India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
India’s lunar rover goes down a ramp to the moon’s surface and takes a walk
Libya captures Daesh militant behind three attacks: Tripoli
Libya captures Daesh militant behind three attacks: Tripoli
Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home
Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.