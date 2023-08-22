Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election

You are here

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP)
  • Trump will face a $200,000 bond and orders not to send threatening social media messages as the former US president awaits trial in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a court filing on Monday showed
NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote on his social media network Monday night, hours after his bond was set at $200,000.
It will be Trump’s fourth arrest since April, when he became the first former president in US history to face indictment. Since then, Trump, who remains the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, has had what has seemed like an endless procession of bookings and arraignments in jurisdictions across the country. His appearances in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C., have drawn enormous media attention, with news helicopters tracking his every move.
Trump’s announcement came hours after his attorneys met with prosecutors in Atlanta to discuss the details of his release on bond. The former president is barred from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case — including on social media — according to the bond agreement signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump’s defense attorneys and the judge. It explicitly includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts” made by others.
Trump has repeatedly used social media to attack people involved in the criminal cases against him as he campaigns to reclaim the White House in 2024. He has been railing against Willis since before he was indicted, and singled out Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — a Republican who rebuffed his efforts to overturn the election — by name in a social media post Monday morning.
The agreement also prohibits the former president from making any “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against witnesses or co-defendants, and from communicating in any way about the facts of the case with them, except through attorneys.
The order sets Trump’s bond for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations — or RICO — charge at $80,000, and adds $10,000 for each of the 12 other counts he is facing. Bond is the amount defendants must pay as a form of collateral to ensure they show up for required court appearances.
Willis set a deadline of noon Friday for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to turn themselves in to be booked. The prosecutor has proposed that arraignments for the defendants follow during the week of Sept. 5. She has said she wants to try the defendants collectively and bring the case to trial in March of next year, which would put it in the heat of the presidential nominating season.
A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing. A phone message seeking comment was also left for an attorney for the former president.
Trump’s appearance in Georgia will come a day after the first Republican primary debate, which he has decided to skip.
He is expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail, which has long been plagued with problems. The Department of Justice last month opened a civil rights investigation into conditions, citing filthy cells, violence and the death last year of a man whose body was found covered in insects in the main jail’s psychiatric wing. Three people have died in Fulton County custody in the past month.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday afternoon that when Trump surrenders there will be a “hard lockdown” of the area surrounding the jail.
But Trump is not expected to spend much time there.
When defendants arrive at the building, they typically pass through a security checkpoint before checking in for formal booking in the lobby. During the booking process, defendants are typically photographed and fingerprinted and asked to provide certain personal information. Since Trump’s bond has already been set, he will be released from custody once the booking process is complete.
Unlike in other jurisdictions, in Fulton County, arraignments — where a defendant first appears in court — are generally set after a defendant completes the booking process and do not happen on the same day.
Booking a former president, who still has 24-hour Secret Service protection, has created myriad security and logistical issues in other jurisdictions.
In his past appearances in a New York state court and federal courts in Miami and Washington, Trump was not handcuffed while in custody. He was also not required to pose for a mugshot, with officials instead using existing photographs of the former president.
Georgia officials have said Trump will be treated like others charged with crimes in their state.
“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said at a news conference earlier this month.
Trump was charged last week in the case alongside a slew of allies, who prosecutors say conspired to subvert the will of voters in a desperate bid to keep the Republican in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and he characterizes the case — and the three others he is facing — as efforts to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign. He has regularly used his Truth Social platform to single out prosecutors and others involved in his cases, and to continue to spread falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
In a post on Monday, Trump called the Fulton County district attorney “crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan.” He also attacked Kemp, whom he has long targeted for the governor’s refusal to intervene after the 2020 election. Kemp has been outspoken in pushing back against Trump, writing in social media last week: “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.”
Bond was also set Monday for three lawyers who were indicted along with Trump. For each of them, the bond for the RICO charge was set at $20,000, with varying amounts for the other charges they face. John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro each had a bond set at $100,000, while Ray Smith’s bond is $50,000.
Bail bondsman Scott Hall, who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, had his bond set at $10,000.
Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who aided the then-president’s efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.
The Georgia indictment came just two weeks after the Justice Department special counsel charged Trump in a separate case in a vast conspiracy to overturn the election. Besides the two election-related cases, Trump faces a federal indictment accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents as well as a New York state case charging him with falsifying business records.
 

Topics: Donald Trump

AI-generated art cannot receive copyrights, US court says

AI-generated art cannot receive copyrights, US court says
Updated 22 August 2023
Reuters

  The Copyright Office in a statement on Monday said it "believes the court reached the correct result"
WASHINGTON: A work of art created by artificial intelligence without any human input cannot be copyrighted under US law, a US court in Washington, D.C., has ruled.
Only works with human authors can receive copyrights, US District Judge Beryl Howell said on Friday, affirming the Copyright Office’s rejection of an application filed by computer scientist Stephen Thaler on behalf of his DABUS system.
The Friday decision follows losses for Thaler on bids for US patents covering inventions he said were created by DABUS, short for Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience.
Thaler has also applied for DABUS-generated patents in other countries including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and Saudi Arabia with limited success.
Thaler’s attorney, Ryan Abbott, on Monday said that he and his client strongly disagree with the decision and will appeal. The Copyright Office in a statement on Monday said it “believes the court reached the correct result.”
The fast-growing field of generative AI has raised novel intellectual property issues. The Copyright Office has also rejected an artist’s bid for copyrights on images generated through the AI system Midjourney despite the artist’s argument that the system was part of their creative process.
Several pending lawsuits have also been filed over the use of copyrighted works to train generative AI without permission.
“We are approaching new frontiers in copyright as artists put AI in their toolbox,” which will raise “challenging questions” for copyright law, Howell wrote on Friday.
“This case, however, is not nearly so complex,” Howell said.
Thaler applied in 2018 for a copyright covering “A Recent Entrance to Paradise,” a piece of visual art he said was created by his AI system without any human input. The office rejected the application last year and said creative works must have human authors to be copyrightable.
Thaler challenged the decision in federal court, arguing that human authorship is not a concrete legal requirement and allowing AI copyrights would be in line with copyright’s purpose as outlined in the US constitution to “promote the progress of science and useful arts.”
Howell agreed with the Copyright Office and said human authorship is a “bedrock requirement of copyright” based on “centuries of settled understanding.”

 

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) US law

Injuries, flight disruption in Moscow after new Ukraine drone attacks

Injuries, flight disruption in Moscow after new Ukraine drone attacks
Updated 21 August 2023
Arab News

  Nearly 90 flights in and out of the capital were disrupted
JEDDAH: Ukraine launched a new drone attack on Moscow on Monday targeting buildings in the Russian capital and causing widespread disruption to air traffic.

At least two people were injured when parts of a Ukrainian drone destroyed by Russian air defenses fell on a house in Moscow.
Nearly 90 flights in and out of the capital were disrupted after Russia jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Ruzsky district west of the capital and destroyed another one in the nearby Istrinsky district.
Arrivals and departures from Moscow’s four main airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — were restricted, delaying or grounding 45 passenger planes and two cargo planes.
Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned that military drones flying over Moscow, which along with its surrounding region has a population of nearly 22 million, could cause a major disaster.
Elsewhere, Russian air defenses downed two drones in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, and another landed on a military airfield in the Kaluga region south of Moscow, causing a crater and a fire that was quickly put out. No damage or injuries were reported in those attacks.
Drone strikes deep inside Russia have increased since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Attacks on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months.
It is unclear what impact the drone attacks have on perceptions of the war among the Russian population. Polling indicates support for the invasion of Ukraine is about 75 percent, though there are questions over how accurate polling is in Russia.
Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience in Denmark that promised deliveries of US-made F-16 fighter jets had made him confident Ukraine could win the war.
Denmark and the Netherlands said on Sunday they would supply the first F-16s to Ukraine, with the initial six due to be delivered around New Year. Washington approved the delivery of the jets before Zelensky’s trip to Copenhagen.
“Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war,” Zelensky told thousands of people who had gathered outside the Danish parliament to hear his speech.
The Ukrainian military said the jet was vital to the success of its counteroffensive, which has proceeded slowly since its launch in early June, as it would prevent Russian fighter jets attacking advancing forces.
“Superiority in the air is key to success on the ground,” air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Pakistan to discuss increase in quota during Saudi Hajj minister's visit

Pakistan to discuss increase in quota during Saudi Hajj minister’s visit
Updated 21 August 2023

  Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah to meet Pakistani president, prime minister during official visit
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani religious affairs authorities will discuss an increase in the country’s quota for the Hajj pilgrimage during the Saudi Hajj Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah’s four-day visit to the South Asian country, an official said on Sunday, following the arrival of the high-ranking Saudi delegation in Islamabad.

Al-Rabiah, who is also the chairman of the administrative board of the Two Holy Mosques, is leading a large delegation comprising the deputy ministers of Hajj and Umrah, tourism, international cooperation, presidents of Saudi airlines, general authority of civil aviation, and representatives from the Saudi Aviation.

Pakistan’s Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, former Minister of Religious Affairs Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and other officials welcomed the esteemed guests on Sunday.

Muhammad Umer Butt, a spokesperson for the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry, said the visit was of great importance for Pakistan, adding the Saudi Hajj minister had been given the status of a state guest by the government.

“During the visit, multiple issues related to facilities for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and expansion of the Route to Makkah project to other Pakistani cities will be discussed,” he told Arab News.

“We will also discuss increase in Hajj quota according to the population of Pakistan under the new census and if they (Saudi delegation) agree, then our Hajj quota will be the highest in the world on the basis of the new census.”

In 2019, Saudi Arabia introduced the Makkah Route initiative in Pakistan and four other countries, streamlining Hajj visas, customs and health requirements at their departure airports and thus saving substantial time upon arrival in the Kingdom. This year, over 26,000 Pakistani pilgrims benefited from the project from Islamabad airport.

On Saturday, the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry stated that a memorandum of understanding will also be signed during the visit to enhance future Hajj arrangements.

Along with delegation-level talks with the caretaker religious affairs minister, the visiting Saudi minister will also meet Pakistan’s president, the prime minister, and the chief of army staff, according to the Pakistani religious affairs ministry.

During the four-day visit, the delegation plans to visit Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi and meet dignitaries and the business community in the Pakistani commercial hub.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia

Maryland man charged with Daesh-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack

Maryland man charged with Daesh-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

  Felony carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years
SILVER SPRING: A Maryland man charged in 2019 with planning a Daesh-inspired attack at a Washington, D.C., area shopping and entertainment complex pleaded guilty on Monday to engaging in a separate plot to drive a stolen van into a crowd of people at a nearby airport.
Rondell Henry’s plea agreement with Justice Department prosecutors could lead to his release from federal custody as soon as October, when a judge is scheduled to sentence him in the airport plot, which Henry abandoned. Henry, who has remained in custody for over four years, didn’t harm anybody before police arrested him.
Henry, 32, of Germantown, Maryland, pleaded guilty to attempting to perform an act of violence at an international airport, court records show.
Henry admits that he stole a U-Haul van from a parking garage in Alexandria, Virginia, drove it to Dulles International Airport in Virginia and entered a terminal building on March 27, 2019.
“Henry unsuccessfully attempted to follow another individual into a restricted area of the airport, but the other individual prevented Henry from entering the restricted area,” according to a court filing accompanying his plea agreement.
Henry later told investigators that he went to the airport because he “was trying to hurt people there” and “was going to try to drive through a crowd of people,” but ultimately left because “there wasn’t a big enough crowd” at the airport, according to the filing.
Henry pleaded guilty to a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. But prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that an appropriate sentence for Henry would be the jail time he already has served and lifetime supervised release with mandatory participation in a mental health treatment program, according to his plea agreement.
US District Judge Paula Xinis, who isn’t bound by that recommendation, is scheduled to sentence Henry on Oct. 23. He will remain jailed until his sentencing hearing.
Henry’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond Monday to an email seeking comment on his guilty plea and plea deal.
Henry was charged in 2019 with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Daesh group. But the charge to which he pleaded guilty is unrelated to what authorities had said was a Daesh-inspired plot to carry out an attack at National Harbor, a popular waterfront destination in Maryland just outside the nation’s capital.
Monday’s filing doesn’t mention the Islamic State or specify any ideological motivation for an attack at the airport.
Henry left the airport and drove the stolen U-Haul to National Harbor, where he parked it. Police arrested him the next morning after they found the van and saw Henry jump over a security fence.
Henry told investigators he planned to carry out an attack like one in which a driver ran over and killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016, authorities said. A prosecutor has said Henry intended to kill as many “disbelievers” as possible.
Monday’s court filings don’t explain why Henry didn’t plead guilty to any charges related to the alleged National Harbor plot.
The case against Henry remained on hold for years amid questions about his mental competency. Last year, Rondell Henry’s attorneys notified the court that he intended to pursue an insanity defense.
Xinis had ruled in February 2020 that Henry was not competent to stand trial. She repeatedly extended his court-ordered hospitalization.
But the judge ruled in May 2022 that Henry had become mentally competent to stand trial, could understand the charges against him and was capable of assisting in his defense. Xinis said a March 2022 report on Henry’s medical condition found experts had restored his mental competence.
Prosecutors have said Henry watched Daesh group propaganda videos of foreign terrorists beheading civilians and fighting overseas. Investigators said they recovered a phone Henry had discarded on a highway in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence, including images of the Islamic State flag, armed Islamic State fighters and the man who carried out the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida.
Henry is a naturalized US citizen who moved to the country from Trinidad and Tobago more than a decade ago.

Topics: Daesh Maryland

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

  Peacekeepers were attempting to block construction of a road in the buffer zone between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north
NICOSIA: A tense calm held Monday in Cyprus after the UN accused Turkish Cypriot forces of assaulting peacekeepers attempting to block construction of a road in the buffer zone.

It was one of the most serious incidents for years on the divided Mediterranean island and drew widespread international condemnation.

The confrontation occurred on Friday in Pyla, an ethnically mixed village in the UN-patrolled buffer zone between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north.

The UN said four peacekeepers were injured and its vehicles were also damaged as they tried to block the “unauthorized construction work” near Pyla.

“All is calm in Pyla this morning,” Aleem Siddique, spokesman for the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, said.

“The mission remains on standby to block any resumption of construction works,” he said, adding that the injured peacekeepers have been released from hospital.

Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told reporters that meetings have been held internally and with permanent members of the UN Security Council since Thursday over the tensions.

“At this time, very delicate and specific handling is required,” he said on Monday. Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Colin Stewart, is to brief the UN Security Council later Monday about the Pyla incident, Siddique said.

Authorities in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, who say the road project is aimed at easing the plight of its people, dismissed the UN mission’s allegations as “baseless.”

Veysal Guden, the Turkish Cypriot mayor of Pyla, said construction on the road would continue Monday in Turkish Cypriot controlled areas, but workers would not enter the UN-controlled zone.

“A chance will be given to diplomacy. Talks will continue,” Guden said.

The EU condemned the incident, and in a joint statement Britain, France and the US expressed “serious concern at the launch of unauthorized construction” of the road.

Local media reported that talks would take place between TRNC and the UN on Monday.

Topics: Cyprus

