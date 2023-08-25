Best and Worst: Saudi social-media star and fashion designer Tamaraah Al-Gabbani  talks accessories, joy, and travel

DUBAI: The Saudi social-media star and fashion designer talks accessories, joy, and travel.
Best TV show/film you’ve ever seen?
My favorite film is “The Usual Suspects.” My favorite TV show is “The Office.”
Worst TV show/film you’ve ever seen?
Any horror film.
Best personal style moment so far?
Paris Fashion Week 2022. It was the first fashion week I attended after the COVID pandemic and I’d put together a really nice look. And I went blonde as well, which went really well.
Worst personal style moment?
Before social media.
Best accessory for a little black dress?
Red lipstick.
Worst accessory for a little black dress?
Trainers.
Best fashion trend of 2023?
Lavender hair, sheer knits and cut-outs.
Worst fashion trend of 2023?
Haven’t seen any so far.
Best advice you’ve ever been given?
Inject the energy of joy into all that you do, even when you hate what you’re doing and — especially when it comes to others — watch how quickly life changes.
Worst advice you’ve ever been given? (You don’t need to say who gave it!)
I won’t repeat the negativity, it dies with me! The lesson is when it comes to anyone else’s limiting beliefs and judgements, let it stay with them. Don’t even remember it.
Best book you’ve ever read?
“Principles” by Ray Dalio. I found it very insightful. And I learned a lot about the world’s economic state and future.
Worst book you’ve ever read?
I don’t think I’ve ever made it through a book I don’t like.
Best thing to do when you’re feeling low?
Seek uplifting support for yourself and show kindness to a person or animal.
Worst thing to do when you’re feeling good?
Argue. Let them be.
Best holiday destination?
Somewhere new and undiscovered. Recently, that was Phuket for me. Being unable to travel for a couple of years in COVID, I remember thinking to myself, ‘Why do I always go to the same place when there’s this whole beautiful world that is undiscovered?’ So, I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t go to the same places that I’ve always gone to my whole life.
Worst holiday destination?
The same place you’ve always been to.
Best subject at school?
History. I was just really good at it; I always remembered the details.
Worst subject at school?
Math. I was so bad that they had to create a separate class for me and three other students. But two of us have gone on to create our own successful businesses…
Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?
Write down a list of goals to achieve by the end of it.
Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?
Break your word and don’t fulfill your commitments.
Best concert you’ve ever been to?
There are two: Guns N’ Roses and Backstreet Boys. I caught both in Abu Dhabi. Axl Rose was just so impressive, how he kept going non-stop for two hours and 45 minutes. And Backstreet Boys were just so much fun.
Worst concert you’ve ever been to?
I dare not say.