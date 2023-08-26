You are here

European coaches announced for Saudi national handball team

The Saudi Arabian Handball Federation announced the appointments of Erlingur Richardsson of Iceland and Edwin Kippers of the Netherlands as the new coaches for the men’s senior national team. (Twitter/@sahfksa)
  • Erlingur Richardsson, Edwin Kippers elevated Dutch men’s team to top 10 in the world
  • ‘The Saudi national team has potential, and hopefully we’re able to develop that potential,’ Kippers tells Arab News
AMSTERDAM: The Saudi Arabian Handball Federation announced the appointments of Erlingur Richardsson of Iceland and Edwin Kippers of the Netherlands as the new coaches for the men’s senior national team.

From 2017 to 2022, the duo worked together for the Netherlands men’s national handball team, elevating it from 20th place to the top 10 in the world. This will be their first coaching experience outside Europe.

They will officially take up their new roles on Sept. 1 and will immediately face a challenging task, with the Asian Games, scheduled in China, set to begin on Sept. 24.

Among their other short-term goals are the 2024 Olympic Games qualifications and preparations for the World Cup.

“I think the Saudi national team has potential, and hopefully we’re able to develop that potential,” Kippers told Arab News.

Considering their long-term achievements, the pair aims to inspire the next generation of young players.

“We’re at a crossroad between a relatively old national team, and starting to think about the younger guys and for the future. We have to make sure we get a better balance,” Kippers said.

Last week, he and his team arrived in Dammam, which he described as the handball hub of Saudi Arabia.

With no prior familiarity with Saudi handball, he committed his summer to extensive research and game observation.

Now, having spent some time in the region, he is optimistic. “I really like the spirit (here) … They want to play for their country. It looks really good,” Kippers said.

The plan for the weeks ahead includes attending as many matches as possible and getting better acquainted with all the players.

Kippers noted the growing popularity of handball in the Kingdom, where more top players are joining the Saudi League.

Referring to the camaraderie among handball players worldwide, he said: “It’s actually one big family. There’s always a connection no matter where you are. I’ve seen it already right here in Saudi.”

He added that his expectations of the country in general have been exceeded. “You hear all kinds of stories about Saudi Arabia, but my first impression … is quite good,” he said, adding that he was given a warm welcome and appreciates the friendly, supportive and hospitable people in the Kingdom.

Topics: handball Saudi Arabia

Hussein Furaij stars for impressive Saudi Arabia at handball youth world championship
Sport
Hussein Furaij stars for impressive Saudi Arabia at handball youth world championship
Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26. Credit: @sahfksa
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia’s youth handball team beat Iran at world championships

Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss

Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss
Updated 44 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss

Football’s ruling body FIFA suspends Spanish federation chief over kiss
  • The suspension from national and international activities takes effect immediately from Saturday
  • FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday over his actions last Sunday in Sydney
Updated 44 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: Football’s ruling world body FIFA said on Saturday it had suspended Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months as it investigates an incident in which he kissed player Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory.
The suspension from national and international activities takes effect immediately from Saturday, FIFA said in a statement on the action taken by disciplinary committee chief Jorge Ivan Palacio.
FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday over his actions last Sunday in Sydney.
Rubiales has been defiant over the kiss — which has been condemned as unwanted by Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government — arguing it was consensual. Earlier on Saturday the federation he heads had said it would stick by him.
However, after the FIFA statement, a spokesperson for the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said “We respect all the pronouncements of FIFA.”
In a statement hours before the FIFA move, the federation had said it would show there have been lies told about what happened by Hermoso or people speaking for her.
The statement, issued on the RFEF website, said it would take appropriate legal action to defend Rubiales’ honor, but did not say what the action would consist of.
Rubiales refused on Friday to resign as RFEF chief, seeking to defend his behavior and calling the kiss “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual.”
Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss and felt “vulnerable and the victim of an aggression.”
The Spanish government cannot fire Rubiales but has strongly denounced his actions and said on Friday it was seeking to get him suspended using a legal procedure before a sports tribunal.
The Spain women’s team has also mutinied. In a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union on Friday evening, all 23 of the cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as 32 other squad members, said they would not play internationals while Rubiales remains head of the federation.
In the same statement, Hermoso denied Rubiales’ contention that the kiss he gave her was consensual, writing, “I want to clarify that, as was seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and, of course, in no case did I seek to lift the president.”

’LEGAL ACTIONS’
In its statement early on Saturday, the federation said: “The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the FUTPRO Union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions.”
“Where there is rule of law ... opinions are counteracted with facts and evidence, and lies are rebutted in court.”
“The RFEF and the President will show each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself,” it said.
The statement was accompanied by four photos of the event last Sunday that it said illustrated Rubiales’ contention that Hermoso lifted him by the hips.
Reuters could not immediately reach an official of the FUTPRO union by telephone for comment.
Two of the women’s team’s sponsors expressed support for the players on Friday.
Flag-carrier Iberia, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group, said: “When offensive situations occur, inappropriate for a developed, modern and egalitarian society such as Spain’s, Iberia supports the appropriate and pertinent measures that must be taken to preserve the rights and dignity of athletes.”
Power company Iberdrola was quoted by Spanish news agency EFE as saying: “We observe with great concern the situation which has developed in the past few days which has tarnished the great victory of the national team.”
Rubiales had been widely expected to resign at the federations’s emergency meeting on Friday. Instead he said repeatedly that he would not quit and complained that “false feminists” were “trying to kill me.”
Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz called his speech “unacceptable.” She wrote on social media: “The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”
Gender issues have become a prominent topic in Spain in recent years. Tens of thousands of women have taken part in street marches protesting against sexual abuse and violence.
The Socialist-led coalition government has presided over legal reforms including around equal pay, abortion, sex work and transgender rights.
Rubiales’ comments and the supportive reaction he got from many in the audience at the federation meeting on Friday were widely scorned on social media. The losing England national team said: “We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all players of the Spanish team.”

Topics: Luis Rubiales Jenni Hermoso Kiss FIFA Spanish football federation FIFA Women's World 2023

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Football
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah) video
Sport
Super Cup deal with Spain ‘will boost Saudi football’: Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales

How Saudi football twins became overnight social media stars

How Saudi football twins became overnight social media stars
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

How Saudi football twins became overnight social media stars

How Saudi football twins became overnight social media stars
  • Saudi internationals Ali, of Al-Nassr, and Qassem, of Al-Fateh, went viral on social media after they left Sadio Mane seeing double
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi football’s Lajami twins, Ali and Qassem, may have attracted a whole new army of followers in recent days, but the 27-year-old duo have been flying into tackles around the Kingdom’s domestic scene for almost a decade now.

The twins gained worldwide attention on Friday when Al-Nassr’s Sadio Mane — who only moved to Riyadh earlier this month — was left seeing double after discovering that teammate Ali had a twin playing for the opposition Al-Fateh.

While fans around the world enjoyed the novel exchange, seasoned SPL strikers will be far more familiar with the two international defenders.

 

 

Not surprisingly, the twins started out together at Al-Muhheet before a move to the Eastern Province to spend the 2014-15 season with Al-Khaleej’s youth team as 18-year-olds.

It was not long before both players progressed to Al-Khaleej’s first team, with Ali playing 51 times for the club before leaving for Al-Fateh in 2018.

Qassem would go on to play 70 SPL matches for Al-Khaleej before moving a year later, also to Al-Fateh, where he remains to this day.

In 2020, Ali has made his big move to Al-Nassr, where he now plays alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Talisca, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Mane.

Ali was part of the prestigious select team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal players that took on Lionel Messi and Paris Saint Germain on Jan. 19 in a match that marked Ronaldo’s first appearance on Saudi soil.

On the night, the Saudi selection lost 5-4 to the French champions at King Fahd International Stadium amid a global media frenzy.

The brothers have also represented the Saudi national team on exactly three occasions each, though Ali made his debut in 2019 while Qassem only made his bow for the Green Falcons earlier this year.

Following Friday night’s social media attention, not many players, or fans, will be caught by the twins the way Mane was.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Update Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich
Sport
Sadio Mane signs for Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich
Ronaldo hat trick finally kick-starts Al-Nassr’s season
Sport
Ronaldo hat trick finally kick-starts Al-Nassr’s season

Saudi Arabia to host the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup on Sept. 15

Saudi Arabia to host the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup on Sept. 15
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup on Sept. 15

Saudi Arabia to host the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup on Sept. 15
  • Egypt’s Al Ahly SC, Algeria’s Union Sportive de la Medina d’Alger meet at King Fahd Stadium
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

The Confederation of African Football and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation have announced that the Kingdom is to host the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2023 on Sept. 15.

The match, which will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif, is between Al Ahly SC, the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League champions, and Algeria’s Union Sportive de la Medina d’Alger, the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup champions.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, CAF’s general secretary, said: “We are excited to take the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup to a new territory in Saudi Arabia — a country that has been making significant strides in global football.

“African football ranks amongst the best in the world right now, and it’s fitting that, in an era where many international stars are heading to Saudi Arabia, African football is also a part of this movement.

“On behalf of CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, I would like to thank the Saudi Arabia football family for their cooperation and we look forward to what will be an exciting TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup.”

Ibrahim Al-Kassim, SAFF’s general secretary, said: “Our collaboration with CAF to host this event exemplifies our commitment to partnering with CAF in event hosting and match organization, in line with our existing partnership. This event marks yet another milestone in our ongoing collaboration.

“On behalf of SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal, we thank CAF for this opportunity and we look forward to a remarkable match for everyone involved.”

The two bodies signed a landmark five-year memorandum of understanding earlier this year which was aimed at hosting competitions and nurturing growth opportunities for both African and Saudi football.

The memorandum encompasses initiatives focusing on technical and football development at both club and national team levels, grassroots football, women’s football, talent identification, competitions, friendly matches, and commercial prospects.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development
Sport
CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development
Al-Ahly and Wydad set for battle in all-Arab CAF Champions League final
Sport
Al-Ahly and Wydad set for battle in all-Arab CAF Champions League final

Baseball United announces Arrieta as official uniform partner

Baseball United announces Arrieta as official uniform partner
Arrieta will provide uniforms for Baseball United's four franchises. (Baseball United)
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Baseball United announces Arrieta as official uniform partner

Baseball United announces Arrieta as official uniform partner
  • Mexican brand will be exclusive provider of apparel for Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, has announced that Mexico-based uniform and equipment provider Arrieta will serve as its official uniform partner.

Arrieta will provide three sets of colorways for each of Baseball United’s founding franchises for this November’s Dubai showcase, as well as officially licensed jerseys for fans to purchase at baseballunited.com.

Baseball United’s founding franchises include the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons. Collectively, this group of teams represent the first-ever professional baseball franchises in the history of India, Pakistan and the Arabian Peninsula.

Arrieta — celebrating its 50th anniversary this year — provides uniforms for several franchises in both the Mexican and Dominican professional baseball leagues. The deal with Baseball United is its first official league-wide partnership.

“We are very grateful to welcome Arrieta into the Baseball United family,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United’s CEO, chairman and majority owner.

“Since our very first conversations with the Arrieta team, it’s been clear that we share the same passion and commitment to growing the game of baseball. The Arrieta family has been providing high-quality jerseys and uniforms for some of the best professional baseball teams in Latin America for the last five decades. Now, we are excited to partner with them to extend that level of baseball excellence to the Middle East and South Asia — a bat and ball-crazed region that’s nearly 15 times larger in size.”

In addition to providing uniforms for each team, Arrieta will create custom jerseys for special giveaways and promotions, as well as power the fan-focused line of official jerseys. Jerseys are now available for purchase in the US, Mexico, and Canada, with plans for sale and shipping in the UAE, India and Pakistan later this year.

“We are honored to partner with Baseball United to bring the first official professional baseball jerseys to the Middle East and South Asia,” said Joaquin Arrieta, chief brand officer of Arrieta. “We have been truly inspired by what Kash and the Baseball United team are building, and we can’t wait to see history made in Dubai in just a few short months. My father began this business based on his love for the game of baseball, and to now see that love spread across oceans is a very special moment for my family and the whole Arrieta team.”

Baseball United’s inaugural showcase will take place from Nov. 10-12 at Dubai International Stadium — a cricket pitch that Baseball United will transform into a baseball field. The opening night will feature the Mumbai Cobras taking on the Karachi Monarchs. To join the waiting list for tickets, visit baseballunited.com.

Topics: baseball

Baseball United announce stellar management team for Dubai franchise
Sport
Baseball United announce stellar management team for Dubai franchise
Baseball United announces official schedule for Dubai Showcase in November
Sport
Baseball United announces official schedule for Dubai Showcase in November

Pakistan win toss, bat against Afghanistan in third ODI 

Pakistan win toss, bat against Afghanistan in third ODI 
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

Pakistan win toss, bat against Afghanistan in third ODI 

Pakistan win toss, bat against Afghanistan in third ODI 
  • Pakistan has already won the three-match series by winning the first two games 
  • A 3-0 win would push them above Australia to number one in the ODI rankings 
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final one-day international against Afghanistan in Colombo on Saturday. 

Pakistan has already won the three-match series by winning the first match by 142 runs and the second by one wicket — both in Hambantota. 

A 3-0 win would push them above Australia to number one in the ODI rankings. 

Their unassailable position prompted Pakistan to make four changes from the second match, bringing in Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim and Saud Shakeel. 

Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed are left out. 

Afghanistan made two changes, replacing Ikram Alikhil and Abdul Rahman with Gulbadin Naib and Fareed Ahmad Malik. 

Teams: 

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi 

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik 

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Cricket Pakistan vs Afghanistan

