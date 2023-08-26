European coaches announced for Saudi national handball team

AMSTERDAM: The Saudi Arabian Handball Federation announced the appointments of Erlingur Richardsson of Iceland and Edwin Kippers of the Netherlands as the new coaches for the men’s senior national team.
From 2017 to 2022, the duo worked together for the Netherlands men’s national handball team, elevating it from 20th place to the top 10 in the world. This will be their first coaching experience outside Europe.
They will officially take up their new roles on Sept. 1 and will immediately face a challenging task, with the Asian Games, scheduled in China, set to begin on Sept. 24.
Among their other short-term goals are the 2024 Olympic Games qualifications and preparations for the World Cup.
“I think the Saudi national team has potential, and hopefully we’re able to develop that potential,” Kippers told Arab News.
Considering their long-term achievements, the pair aims to inspire the next generation of young players.
“We’re at a crossroad between a relatively old national team, and starting to think about the younger guys and for the future. We have to make sure we get a better balance,” Kippers said.
Last week, he and his team arrived in Dammam, which he described as the handball hub of Saudi Arabia.
With no prior familiarity with Saudi handball, he committed his summer to extensive research and game observation.
Now, having spent some time in the region, he is optimistic. “I really like the spirit (here) … They want to play for their country. It looks really good,” Kippers said.
The plan for the weeks ahead includes attending as many matches as possible and getting better acquainted with all the players.
Kippers noted the growing popularity of handball in the Kingdom, where more top players are joining the Saudi League.
Referring to the camaraderie among handball players worldwide, he said: “It’s actually one big family. There’s always a connection no matter where you are. I’ve seen it already right here in Saudi.”
He added that his expectations of the country in general have been exceeded. “You hear all kinds of stories about Saudi Arabia, but my first impression … is quite good,” he said, adding that he was given a warm welcome and appreciates the friendly, supportive and hospitable people in the Kingdom.