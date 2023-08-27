Crown prince launches master plan for logistics centers in Saudi Arabia  

You are here

This announcement follows Saudi Arabia’s remarkable rise in the World Bank’s Logistics Efficiency Index last April, jumping 17 places to rank 38th globally among 160 countries.  File
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday launched a master plan to develop logistics centers in the Kingdom as part of its efforts to diversify the economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The crown prince unveiled a comprehensive plan that seeks to develop 59 logistics centers, encompassing a total area exceeding 100 million sq. meters.   

These centers will span various regions, including 12 each in Riyadh and Makkah, 17 in the Eastern Province, and 18 across other parts of the Kingdom. The strategy aims for the completion of all centers by 2030.  

The crown prince affirmed that the initiative is integral to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s international trade connections, particularly given its strategic geographic location that bridges Asia, Europe, and Africa, according to SPA’s report.   

The logistics centers will facilitate faster export of Saudi products, and bolster e-commerce by ensuring quick, efficient connections between logistics and distribution hubs nationwide.  

The plan is also expected to generate numerous job opportunities and expand the private sector’s role through partnerships as it is an extension of a series of ongoing initiatives aimed at elevating the Kingdom’s economic growth and enhancing its role on the global stage.  

This announcement follows Saudi Arabia’s remarkable rise in the World Bank’s Logistics Efficiency Index last April, jumping 17 places to rank 38th globally among 160 countries.   

Additionally, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics launched a package of initiatives in April to raise performance efficiency, re-engineer procedures, and apply international best practices in this vital sector.    

As part of this overarching strategy, a specialized logistics zone will be established at King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, with Apple announced as its first international investor.   

By 2030, the Kingdom aims to be among the top 10 countries globally in the logistics performance index, marking a significant milestone in its Vision 2030 objectives.  

This strategic move confirms Saudi Arabia’s commitment to becoming a major player in the global logistics and transportation sector, underscoring its ambitious plans for economic diversification and international collaboration.  

RIYADH: Saudi flagship carrier Riyadh Air is not planning to compete with its Gulf neighbors’ vast hubs; instead, it will focus on the niche market of flights to and from the Kingdom, said a top official.  

Speaking to Financial Times, Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said that regional competitors like Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways have grown by offering connecting flights through their airports.  

However, Riyadh Air will focus on carrying passengers to and from Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom emerges as a tourism hub.  

“If we look at our closest neighbor, Qatar, obviously Qatar Airways has an incredible international network, global reach, and a population of give or take 2 million people,” said Douglas.  

However, he added: “A very substantial percentage of that traffic is transfer. Very little of it proportionally is point-to-point.”  

Set to launch operations in 2025, Riyadh Air has its sights set on connecting to more than 100 destinations by 2030. 

Douglas stressed that Riyadh Air will offer “absolutely obsessional attention to detail” about the “guest experience” on board.  

“For many international guests in the future, the first impression they’ll get is at 38,000 feet with Riyadh Air,” he added. 

Talking about supply chain issues, Douglas said that the aerospace industry has struggled to cater to the demand rise after the pandemic.  

“Seats, airframes, engines . . . the supply chain for the last three, four years internationally has been challenged at the extreme,” said Douglas.  

Saudi Arabia’s unveiling of Riyadh Air as its second flagship carrier aligns with the Kingdom’s rapid transformation into a global tourist destination, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. 

Driven by the National Tourism Strategy, the Kingdom aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. 

During the Paris Air Show in June, Douglas told Arab News that Riyadh Air is poised to function as a full-service carrier, focusing on enhancing the guest experience with the current level of digitalization.  

“We’ll be the world’s first-ever true digital native. We will make sure we interact with people the way people interact with their mobile phone or handheld device,” he explained.

RIYADH: In a major move aimed at reshaping the real estate sector, Saudi Arabia has unveiled the Real Estate Market initiative. This platform is poised to elevate the management of property transactions, spanning ownership transfers, purchases, sales, and mortgages. 

The Real Estate Market’s primary objective is to establish a robust system for monitoring and regulating transactions, while also preventing any potential price manipulation. 

The newly launched market includes many services that will contribute to accelerating the implementation of real estate operations as well as providing data with high quality and efficiency.  

Moreover, it is expected to foster transparency and ensure fair and competitive opportunities for all stakeholders, thereby dismantling monopolistic practices.

RIYADH: Despite the high interest rates that followed the US Federal Reserve’s recent quantitative tightening, the banking sector within the Gulf Cooperation Council exhibited continuous lending growth during the second quarter of 2023, as per findings from a Kamco Invest report. 

The report attributed this sequential growth during the quarter to a robust projects market pipeline and government efforts to mitigate the impact of higher interest rates. 

In response to persistent inflation in the US economy, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate from 0.5 percent in March 2022 to 5.5 percent in July 2023, marking its highest level in over two decades. 

The report added that the impetus provided by a range of new big-ticket projects and reform initiatives announced across the GCC, which in turn have boosted corporate lending. 

Moreover, GCC-listed banks registered a record-high distribution of $1.9 trillion in gross loans at the end of the second quarter. 

Kamco’s report underscored a quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.9 percent or $36.3 billion, backed by growth observed across all GCC markets. 

Similarly, the report noted that aggregate net loans experienced a slightly more modest growth of 1.7 percent during the quarter, reaching a total of $1.8 trillion. 

RIYADH: In a major push to bolster startup growth, Oman’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority has unveiled a series of pivotal amendments to the regulatory framework governing SME and craftsman financing. 

Among the most significant changes, the loan ceiling has been raised from 5,000 Omani rials ($12,994) to 20,000 rials, and additional administrative fees have been waived.  

Moreover, the maximum loan value and upper age limit for applicants have been removed, allowing more entrepreneurs to access funding.  

Article 14, which previously imposed a cap on financing at 50 percent of the original funding, has now been removed. The move is intended to boost flexibility for the growth and sustainability of the SME sector in the country.

These revisions are poised to stimulate both local and international expansion of SMEs, augmenting their contributions to Oman’s gross domestic product and overall economic advancement. 

The restructured regulations introduce greater flexibility in loan disbursement, catering to the specific needs and nature of each project. They also open doors for financing projects that have previously secured funding with varying loan values. 

Furthermore, the revised framework sets a maximum 60-day period for decision-making on financing requests. It also outlines mechanisms for disbursement, grace periods for repayment, and beneficiaries’ obligations.

As of Aug. 10, the SME Development Authority has approved 170 financing requests, aggregating to 15.7 million Omani rials in 2023.  

The Industrial Projects and Services Financing Program dominated the year, encompassing 110 requests totaling 11.4 million Omani rials. Other programs such as Contract Financing and Working Capital and Fixed Assets Financing also garnered significant attention.  

Geographically, the province of Muscat took the lead in approved financing, with 63 requests totaling 4.9 million Omani rials. North Al Batinah and South Al Batinah regions followed suit with 29 and 19 approved requests, respectively. 

In addition to financial support, the regulatory amendments mandate periodic follow-ups by the authority and the Omani Development Bank. These reviews aim to identify challenges faced by projects and devise suitable solutions. 

The authority has concurrently introduced seven financing programs catering to diverse sectors. These initiatives include programs for industrial projects, craft businesses and even mobile commercial activities. The scope extends to SMEs that have contracts with Omani Investment Authority-affiliated companies. 

RIYADH: In a bid to explore advancements and future trends in the software sector amid Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey, both local and global experts are set to convene in Riyadh. 

Scheduled for Oct. 18, the Digital Technology Forum will be hosted by the Kingdom’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

This third edition of the forum, themed “Pioneering Software for a Prosperous Digital Economy,” coincides with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy in line with the Vision 2030 agenda. 

The event will take place under the patronage of Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CSTC. 

With a focus on the software market, the forum will assess its impact on the development of the digital economy and the future of software in Saudi Arabia.   

A significant aspect of the forum will revolve around strategies for bolstering the efficiency of the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure. It will also highlight prominent software market opportunities and their impact on promoting digital transformation.    

During the panel discussions, experts will examine business models conducive to software’s integration within the digital economy, support programs for the software market, and pivotal emerging technologies. 

This year’s edition will witness the launch of several programs, initiatives, and competitions — details of which will be unveiled at a later date. 

Saudi Arabia’s progress in the information and communication technology sector is aligned with its Vision 2030 goals. As per data released by the CSTC, the Kingdom’s ICT market reached a notable SR154 billion ($40.9 billion) in 2022. 

During the same year, Saudi Arabia marked several developments that boosted its ICT sector forward. This included the registration of 600 firms in the inaugural global spectrum auction aimed at covering airspace with internet services, with anticipated investment opportunities reaching SR1 billion. 

Additionally, owing to regulatory reforms by the commission, the number of ICT firms seeking listing in the financial market reached 11, showcasing a 350 percent growth rate when compared to 2021.

