You are here

  • Home
  • Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants

Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants

Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants
A file photo shows A Kurdish flag amid the destruction caused by a reported Iranian rocket attack last november near town city of Altun Kupri (Perdi), north of Kirkuk, in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5fjbs

Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants

Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants
  • The spokesperson did not specify where militants would be relocated
  • ran has long accused Iraq’s autonomous northern Kurdish region of harboring terrorist groups
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement that “armed terrorist groups” in Iraq’s Kurdistan region will be disarmed and relocated next month, Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
“An agreement has been struck between Iran and Iraq, in which Iraq has committed to disarm armed separatists and terrorist groups present in its territory, close their bases, and relocate them to other locations before the 19th of September,” ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a weekly briefing.
The spokesperson did not specify where militants would be relocated. There was no immediate comment from Iraq.
Iran has long accused Iraq’s autonomous northern Kurdish region of harboring terrorist groups involved in attacks against the Islamic Republic, with the Revolutionary Guards repeatedly targeting their bases.
Last September, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired missiles and drones at militant targets at Iraq’s Kurdish region, killing 13 people, according to local authorities.
Iraq’s foreign ministry had condemned the attacks. Iran’s elite military and security forces had said it would continue targeting what it called terrorists in the region. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Topics: Iran Iraq Kurdistan

Related

President Bashar al-Assad (C-R) touring the new power plant in the coastal city of Baniyas on August 3, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Syrian Kurds: US-led coalition needs ‘to have a clear stance’
Kurdish groups: Turkish strikes in Syria, Iraq kill eight fighters
Middle-East
Kurdish groups: Turkish strikes in Syria, Iraq kill eight fighters

Egypt’s FM holds talks with UN special envoy for Yemen

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discusses developments on the Yemeni crisis with Hans Grundberg. (@MfaEgypt)
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discusses developments on the Yemeni crisis with Hans Grundberg. (@MfaEgypt)
Updated 28 August 2023
Gobran Mohammed

Egypt’s FM holds talks with UN special envoy for Yemen

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discusses developments on the Yemeni crisis with Hans Grundberg. (@MfaEgypt)
  • Hans Grundberg hails Cairo’s role in averting FSO Safer ‘ticking time bomb’
Updated 28 August 2023
Gobran Mohammed

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday discussed developments on the Yemeni crisis with Hans Grundberg, special envoy of the UN secretary-general for Yemen, noting Egypt’s support for all efforts to reach sustainable solutions.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Shoukry affirmed Cairo’s commitment to supporting the role of the UN in Yemen, and the efforts to reach a political solution, as well as alleviate the humanitarian burdens on the Yemeni people.

The meeting also saw Shoukry and Grundberg exchange views on a number of regional and international developments, and their impacts on Yemen.

During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, the UN envoy briefed Shoukry on the results of his contacts with various Yemeni and regional parties.

Shoukry stressed Cairo’s position on supporting an inclusive political process for all Yemeni parties, which preserves the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of citizens, and eases economic and humanitarian concerns.

The envoy expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Egyptian side on the political and humanitarian tracks.

The minister asked Grundberg to convey a congratulatory message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the success of the first part of the UN plan to save FSO Safer — an oil storage vessel “ticking time bomb” that threatens the marine environment and international navigation in the Red Sea.

Grundberg praised Egypt’s hosting and care for large numbers of Yemenis, as well as the important role played by Cairo in facilitating the unloading of oil from the FSO Safer.

In July, Egypt welcomed the start of the plan for the vessel, which is moored off Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

Topics: Egypt Yemen Hans Grundberg UN Sameh Shoukry

Related

Egypt’s FM meets with US counterpart, envoy to Yemen
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM meets with US counterpart, envoy to Yemen
Egypt affirms support for political solution to Yemeni crisis
Middle-East
Egypt affirms support for political solution to Yemeni crisis

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container

UK footballers’ stolen luxury cars discovered in Dubai-bound container
  • Police trace Ferrari, Range Rover Sport to Essex port
  • Vehicles can fetch up to 3 times UK price on Middle East black market
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK police have recovered two luxury cars belonging to Premier League footballers that had been stolen and were bound for Dubai, The Times reported.

The Ferrari and Range Rover Sport were found hidden in shipping containers at London Gateway port in Thurrock, Essex by the Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit.

The vehicles, stolen from two neighboring counties earlier this year, belong to two players who between them have more than 100 international caps.

So far this year, 517 stolen cars and parts worth $20 million have been seized by the unit.

Criminal gangs across the UK have turned to vehicle theft, particularly in wealthy areas, with thieves choosing to strip cars or ship them overseas to be sold.

Luxury vehicles can fetch two to three times their UK value on the black market in the Middle East and Africa.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics recorded 130,289 vehicle thefts in 2022, an increase of 25 percent over the previous year.

One of the footballers praised the unit for recovering his vehicle, with PC Phil Pentelow saying: “He was genuinely thankful and taken aback by the lengths we had gone to.

“His car was clearly very dear to him and he was very impressed with the service he’d had from the police.

“Even though he plays for one of my team’s biggest rivals, he was a nice guy and down to earth. It was good to help him.”

Topics: Dubai United Kingdom (UK) English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Dubai Customs thwarts attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills
Middle-East
Dubai Customs thwarts attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills
Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK
Middle-East
Kuwaiti crown prince to visit UK

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting
  • Libya does not recognize Israel and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has dismissed Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush after her meeting with her Israeli counterpart triggered protests, a Libyan government source said on Monday.

Al-Dbeibah suspended Mangoush late on Sunday after Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met her in Italy last week despite the countries not having formal relations.

Libya does not recognize Israel and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Foreign Ministry in Tripoli said Mangoush had met Cohen only in an informal, unplanned encounter during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and that she had previously rejected a formal meeting with Cohen.

An Israeli official disputed that account in comments to Reuters. 

“The meeting was coordinated at the highest levels in Libya and lasted almost two hours. The Libya prime minister sees Israel as a possible bridge to the West and the US administration,” the official said.

Protesters demonstrated in front of Libya's Foreign Ministry late on Sunday, causing some damage outside the building, where a large security presence was visible early on Monday. Protests took place in other parts of Tripoli, as well as other cities. 

Topics: Libya Israel Meeting

Related

The meeting was between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Najla Mangoush, foreign minister of the Tripoli-based government.
Middle-East
Israel says FM met with Libyan counterpart in sign of burgeoning ties
Libya suspends foreign minister over meeting with Israeli counterpart
Middle-East
Libya suspends foreign minister over meeting with Israeli counterpart

Jordan downs drone from Syria in third incident this month - army

Jordan downs drone from Syria in third incident this month - army
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

Jordan downs drone from Syria in third incident this month - army

Jordan downs drone from Syria in third incident this month - army
Updated 28 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Jordanian army on Monday downed a drone coming from Syrian territory, said a statment by the Jordanian army on Monday.

The army said in a statement that the drone was brought down in its territory but did not say what it was carrying. Officials have recently revealed weapons were being smuggled as well as narcotics by drone.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges and security concerns that Jordan face along its borders, particularly with the use of emerging technologies like drones.

Earlier this month the Jordanian army downed a drone loaded with explosive materials (TNT) coming from Syrian territory. The smuggling attempt was thwarted in collaboration between the Drug Control Department and military security services.

 

 

Topics: Jordan Syria

Related

Jordan’s FM, US official discuss joint cooperation
Middle-East
Jordan’s FM, US official discuss joint cooperation
Jordan to host meeting for pan-Arab negotiation team
Middle-East
Jordan to host meeting for pan-Arab negotiation team

Israel strikes force closure of Syria airport: state media

Israel strikes force closure of Syria airport: state media
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

Israel strikes force closure of Syria airport: state media

Israel strikes force closure of Syria airport: state media
  • The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that also put it out of service
  • Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Israeli air strikes on Aleppo airport in northern Syria caused the grounding of flights on Monday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.
“At about 4:30 am (0130 GMT) this morning, the Israeli enemy undertook an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport,” the source said, adding that this resulted in damage to the airport runway.
During more than 12 years of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out in Syria, but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to expand its presence in the country.
The strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in Aleppo and the capital Damascus, both of which are controlled by the government.
In early May, Israeli strikes on the Aleppo area killed four Syrian officers and three Iran-backed fighters and forced a halt to flights, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.
Israel strikes put the airport out of service twice in March.
Three people were killed during a March 7 strike, while another strike two weeks later destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Aleppo airport, the Britain-based Observatory reported.
Monday’s strikes come a week after two fighters backing the Syrian government were killed in Israeli air strikes on sites near Damascus, said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria.

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Syria’s Assad’s ruling party office shut by protests in rebellious Druze city
Middle-East
Syria’s Assad’s ruling party office shut by protests in rebellious Druze city
Update Militants kill 11 Syria soldiers in tunnel attack: Monitor
Middle-East
Militants kill 11 Syria soldiers in tunnel attack: Monitor

Latest updates

Saudi Defense Ministry says fighter aircraft crashes on training mission in Eastern region, crew survives
Saudi Defense Ministry says fighter aircraft crashes on training mission in Eastern region, crew survives
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region receives $19m funding boost to foster agricultural innovation
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Baha region receives $19m funding boost to foster agricultural innovation
UK Home Office considers tagging asylum-seekers
UK Home Office considers tagging asylum-seekers
Closing bell: TASI closes flat at 11,464 points; total trade volume at $1.4bn
Closing bell: TASI closes flat at 11,464 points; total trade volume at $1.4bn
PIF’s AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn
PIF’s AviLease to acquire Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing unit for $3.6bn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.