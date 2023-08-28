You are here

French abaya ban in schools draws applause, criticism

French abaya ban in schools draws applause, criticism
French conservatives on Monday applauded the government’s decision to ban children from wearing the abaya worn by some Muslim women in state-run schools. (AFP)
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

  • France has struggled to update guidelines to deal with a growing Muslim minority
  • The strict brand of secularism, known as ‘laicite,’ is a sensitive topic, and one often quick to trigger tension
PARIS: French conservatives on Monday applauded the government’s decision to ban children from wearing the abaya, in state-run schools, but the move also drew criticism and some mockery.
France, which has enforced a strict ban on religious symbols in state schools since 19th century laws removed any traditional Catholic influence from public education, has struggled to update guidelines to deal with a growing Muslim minority.
The strict brand of secularism, known as “laicite,” is a sensitive topic, and one often quick to trigger tension.
“Our schools are continually put under test, and over the past months, breaches to laicite have increased considerably, in particular with (pupils) wearing religious attire like abayas and kameez,” Education Minister Gabriel Attal told a news conference to explain Sunday’s ban.
The head of the conservative Les Republicains party, Eric Ciotti, was quick to welcome the move, stressing that his group had repeatedly asked for it.
But Clementine Autain, an MP for the hard-left France Insoumise, criticized what she called the “clothes police” and a move “characteristic of an obesssional rejection of Muslims.”
The SNPDEN-UNSA union of school principals welcomed the move, saying what it needed above all was clarity, its national secretary, Didier Georges, told Reuters.
“What we wanted from ministers was: yes or no?” Georges said of the abaya. “We’re satisfied because a decision was made. We would have been equally happy if the decision had been to authorize the abaya.
“We were worried by a strong increase in the (the number of pupils) wearing the abaya. And we believe that it was not our role to arbitrate, but one for the state,” he said, speaking of concerns over principals’ security.
In 2020, history teacher Samuel Paty was killed by an Islamist radical in an attack that struck at the heart of the country’s secular values and the role teachers have.
Sophie Venetitay, from the SNES-FSU union, said it was key to focus on dialogue with pupils and families to ensure the ban did not mean children will be taken away from state-run schools to go to religious schools.
“And what is certain is that the abaya is not the main problem for schools,” she told Reuters, stressing that a lack of teachers was a much bigger issue.
In 2004, France banned headscarves in schools and passed a ban on full face veils in public in 2010, angering some in its five million-strong Muslim community.
Less than a year ago, Attal’s predecessor, Pap Ndiaye, decided against going further and specifically banning the abaya, telling the Senate that “the abaya is not easy to define, legally... it would take us to the administrative tribunal, where we would lose.”
Abdallah Zekri, vice-chair of the French Council of the Muslim Faith, made a similar point, saying Attal’s decision was misguided.
“The abaya is not religious attire, it’s a type of fashion,” he told BFM TV.

Russia's Putin says won't visit India for G20 summit next month, FM to attend

Russia’s Putin says won’t visit India for G20 summit next month, FM to attend
  • Two leaders speak over the phone about planned expansion of BRICS group of emerging economies
  • Russia has sought to further strengthen already warm ties with India since invasion of Ukraine in 2022
Russia will be represented by its foreign minister at the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Monday where the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties.

The two leaders also spoke about the planned expansion of the BRICS group of emerging economies — comprising India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa — as well as a summit of the G20 club of major economies that New Delhi will host next month.

Last week, Modi and Putin both took part in the BRICS summit in South Africa, though the Russian leader attended only via video link because of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, which strongly denies the ICC allegations, has said Putin would also not attend the G20 gathering in India.

Putin told Modi Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to a statement from the Indian government.

“While expressing an understanding for Russia’s decision, PM thanked President Putin for Russia’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency,” the Indian government said.

Russia has sought to further strengthen already warm ties with India after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 triggered sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow. India is a major buyer of Russian oil.

“Topical issues of Russian-Indian relations, which are progressively developing in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership, were considered (in the call),” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation was affirmed,” it added.

Both Russia and India launched lunar probes this month, but only the Indian one landed successfully on the moon while the Russian craft crashed.

British man who plotted to kill for Daesh released from prison

British man who plotted to kill for Daesh released from prison
  • Watson was denied parole in January 2022 but was released in February after serving his full five-year sentence
  • 33-year-old extremist will remain under supervision until February 2024
LONDON: A British man who “demonstrated a willingness to kill” for Daesh has been released from prison after being considered too dangerous to be released a year before, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. 

Ismael Watson was denied parole in January 2022 but was released in February after serving his full five-year sentence in jail.

Under current law, convicted terrorists like Watson who are serving a fixed-term sentence and have behaved well in prison will be released with limited restrictions.

When Watson was sentenced in December 2017, the judge ordered an additional 12-month extended license. This means the 33-year-old extremist will remain under supervision until February 2024.

Following this, Watson will be subject to limited restrictions, such as a police notification order requiring him to provide information such as his home address or passport number, which enables authorities to monitor an offender and manage any ongoing risk that they pose.

Chris Phillips, the UK’s former head of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office, told the Daily Mail that the specific threat posed by terrorists may necessitate a revision in the legislation to ensure that all terror offenders receive indefinite sentences.

This would mean that a convicted terrorist would serve a minimum term and then have to convince the Parole Board they were no longer dangerous before being released. 

Watson, who suffered from bipolar disorder, had denied involvement in the preparation of terrorist acts and chose to represent himself before refusing to attend court.

His first trial was abandoned and following a two-day retrial, he was found guilty in his absence.

Sentencing him, Judge Anuja Dhir QC said she believed Watson was an extremist and a danger to society.

“The evidence in this case proved that at the time of the offenses, you held deep and extensive radicalized beliefs that were demonstrated by the large volume of extremist material found on your mobile phone, and your positive and stated support for Islamic State and those involved in jihad,” the judge said.
 

UK Home Office considers tagging asylum-seekers

UK Home Office considers tagging asylum-seekers
  • Electronic monitoring ‘something the Home Office has been keen on,’ source says
  • Shadow employment minister calls proposal ‘just another gimmick’
LONDON: The UK Home Office is considering fitting asylum-seekers with electronic tags as a way to prevent those who cannot be placed in a detention facility from fleeing, The Times reported on Sunday.

Under the Illegal Migration Act, the government has a legal duty to detain and remove those arriving in the UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another “safe” country. But officials have been exploring alternatives amid a shortage of available space in Home Office accommodation, the online report said.

Another possibility being considered is requiring asylum-seekers to report regularly to the Home Office in order to receive support such as accommodation or financial aid, a source from the department said.

“Tagging has always been something that the Home Office has been keen on and is the preferred option to withdrawing financial support, which would be legally difficult as migrants would be at risk of being left destitute,” the person said.

When asked about the reports, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told BBC Breakfast: “We’re considering a range of options, all options, to ensure that we can exert some control over those people who are arriving illegally so that we can thereafter remove them to a safe country like Rwanda.

“We will of course need to increase some of our detention capacity.”

Justin Madders, Labour’s shadow employment minister, described the idea as a gimmick.

“The only people you tag are criminals. And my understanding is that people who are coming to this country seeking asylum are not criminals,” he told Sky News.

“They are usually people fleeing persecution. And if there’s a problem with people absconding, this is the first I’ve heard about it. Clearly the solution to that is actually to get on and process the asylum applications a lot quicker than is happening.

“I think this is just another gimmick that is not dealing with the root of the problem at all.”

Despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats,” channel crossings have surpassed 19,000 this year.

On Thursday, the backlog of asylum cases rose to a record of more than 175,000, an increase of 44 percent from the same time last year. The spike came despite the government almost doubling its expenditure on asylum-related matters.
 

Rights groups slam Taliban ban on women in national park for failing to wear hijab 

Rights groups slam Taliban ban on women in national park for failing to wear hijab 
  • Taliban morality ministry closed Band-e-Amir national park to women at the weekend
  • The ministry said female visitors were failing to cover up with proper Islamic dress
KABUL: Rights monitors condemned on Monday a ban on women visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, the latest curb shutting women out of public life under Taliban government rule. 

The Taliban government’s morality ministry closed the Band-e-Amir national park to women at the weekend, claiming female visitors were failing to cover up with proper Islamic dress. 

The park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site 175 kilometers (110 miles) west of Kabul, is renowned for its striking blue lakes surrounded by sweeping cliffs. 

The Bamyan province park is a hugely popular spot for domestic tourism and is regularly swarmed with Afghans relaxing at the shore or paddling the waters in rented boats. 

Human Rights Watch’s Associate Women’s Rights Director Heather Barr told AFP the decision to ban women was “cruel in a very intentional way.” 

“Not content with depriving girls and women of education, employment and free movement, the Taliban also want to take from them parks and sport and now even nature,” she said in a separate statement. 

“Step-by-step the walls are closing in on women as every home becomes a prison,” she said. 

The Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Mohammad Khalid Hanafi justified the ban on Saturday on the grounds women were failing to wear hijabs properly. 

“We must to take action from today. We must prevent the non-observance of hijab,” he said during a visit to Bamyan province. 

Ministry spokesman Akef MuHajjir told AFP local religious leaders requested the temporary closure because women from outside the province were not observing the hijab dress code. 

Other national parks in Afghanistan remain open to all, he said. 

Since returning to power in August 2021, Taliban authorities have imposed a strict interpretation of Islam, with women bearing the brunt of laws the UN has labelled “gender apartheid.” 

United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett asked on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday “why this restriction... is necessary to comply with Sharia and Afghan culture?” 

Women have been barred from visiting parks, fairs and gyms, and must cover up in public since the Taliban authorities returned to power two years ago. 

They have also mostly been blocked from working for UN agencies or NGOs, with thousands sacked from government jobs or paid to stay at home. 

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister over Israel meeting
  • Libya does not recognize Israel and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state
  • Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush reportedly met Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Italy last week
TRIPOLI: Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has dismissed Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush after her meeting with her Israeli counterpart triggered protests, a Libyan government source said on Monday.

Al-Dbeibah suspended Mangoush late on Sunday after Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met her in Italy last week despite the countries not having formal relations.

Libya does not recognize Israel and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Foreign Ministry in Tripoli said Mangoush had met Cohen only in an informal, unplanned encounter during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and that she had previously rejected a formal meeting with Cohen.

The Israeli official disputed that account.

“The meeting was coordinated at the highest levels in Libya and lasted almost two hours. The Libya prime minister sees Israel as a possible bridge to the West and the US administration,” the official said.

Protesters demonstrated in front of Libya's Foreign Ministry late on Sunday, causing some damage outside the building, where a large security presence was visible early on Monday. Protests took place in other parts of Tripoli, as well as other cities. 

