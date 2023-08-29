You are here

Lawsuit freezes Lebanese investigations into Riad Salameh

Prosecutors in Beirut decided not to arrest the former governor of the Banque Du Liban, Riad Salameh, after a dispute was filed by his attorney on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 29 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • A judicial source told Arab News the Salameh investigation has been frozen in a manner similar to how the Beirut Port explosion investigation was frustrated and halted
BEIRUT: Prosecutors in Beirut decided not to arrest the former governor of the Banque Du Liban, Riad Salameh, after a dispute was filed by his attorney on Tuesday.

The Indictment Division communicated its decision to the head of the Cases Authority at the Ministry of Justice, Judge Helena Iskandar, having accepted the appeal submitted by the judge against leaving Salameh under investigation after he was questioned a few weeks ago.

Charbel Abu Samra, the first investigative judge in Beirut, left Salameh under investigation last month after accusations were made against him, his brother Raja Salameh and former aide Marianne Hoayek over “embezzlement of public money, money laundering, forgery, the use of counterfeiting, illegal enrichment, violation of employment law, and tax evasion.”

Hafez Zakhour, Salameh’s attorney, appeared before the indictment committee and announced that his client “will not attend the session held by the Division to decide whether or not to arrest him.”

Instead, Zakhour filed a lawsuit against the Indictment Division, saying Salameh was being “investigated for alleged and unrealistic crimes.”

He continued: “The Indictment Division, as an appellate reference for the decisions of the investigating judge, is not entitled to take over the file and invite the defendant to a session before it in order to interrogate him or expand the investigation with him. The Indictment Division’s decision can be considered null and void. The Division cannot interrogate a defendant who is still undergoing interrogation before the investigative judge (Samra). Otherwise, we would be before two judicial authorities who interrogate the same defendant in the same case before one of them decides the fate of arresting or leaving the defendant.”

A judicial source told Arab News the Salameh investigation has been frozen in a manner similar to how the Beirut Port explosion investigation was frustrated and halted.

“Salameh is still a suspect in the Lebanese investigations, despite the accusation against him, until an indictment is issued that may make him an accused (party),” the source said.

“What is happening in this file is similar to what happened in the file of investigations into the crime of the Beirut Port explosion, which was also frozen a year ago due to the lawsuits filed against the judicial investigator in the crime, Judge Tarek Bitar, by several ministers and MPs, who were defendants in the investigation.”

Salameh’s mandate as governor of the BDL expired at the end of July, and security services have not been able to notify him since then of dates for his questioning sessions, under the pretext of not being able to find his place of residence in Lebanon.

The Lebanese judiciary confiscated Salameh’s Lebanese and French passports and prevented him from traveling on May 24, the day after authorities received a red notice from Interpol based on French and German arrest warrants against him.

Salameh is facing European investigations on charges of corruption, forgery, the formation of a gang for money laundering, and embezzlement of public funds in Lebanon worth more than $330 million between 2002 and 2021.

A year ago, France, Germany and Luxembourg froze &euro;120 million euros ($129.88 million) of Lebanese assets following an investigation targeting Salameh and those close to him on charges of money laundering.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh Banque du Liban Beirut

Egypt announces first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan

EgyptAir Express plane is seen after landing at the new Sphinx International Airport in west Cairo, Egypt January 26, 2019.
EgyptAir Express plane is seen after landing at the new Sphinx International Airport in west Cairo, Egypt January 26, 2019.
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

Egypt announces first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan

EgyptAir Express plane is seen after landing at the new Sphinx International Airport in west Cairo, Egypt January 26, 2019.
  • The decision comes after Sudanese authorities re-opened the airspace in the eastern sector of the country, after closing the entire airspace since April 15 after war broke out
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir announced it will operate its first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan starting Sept. 1, the Egyptian civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday.
The decision comes after Sudanese authorities re-opened the airspace in the eastern sector of the country, after closing the entire airspace since April 15 after war broke out.
Since then, humanitarian and evacuation flights have operated out of Port Sudan airport on the Red Sea coast.

 

 

Topics: EgyptAir port sudan Red Sea coast Sudan

Related

Update Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, meets with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in El-Alamein. video
Middle-East
Sudan’s army chief visits Egypt as deadly violence grips Darfur
39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur: medics, witnesses
Middle-East
39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur: medics, witnesses

39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur: medics, witnesses

39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur: medics, witnesses
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur: medics, witnesses

39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur: medics, witnesses
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Thirty-nine civilians were killed, most of them women and children, when shelling hit their homes on Tuesday in war-torn Sudan’s vast western region of Darfur, medics and witnesses said.
The sources said the attack occurred in Nyala, the capital of Darfur South state, from which 50,000 people have been forced to flee since August 11, according to the United Nations.
 

 

Topics: Sudan Darfur

Related

Update Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, meets with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in El-Alamein. video
Middle-East
Sudan’s army chief visits Egypt as deadly violence grips Darfur
Fears for displaced as Sudan war spreads in Darfur
Middle-East
Fears for displaced as Sudan war spreads in Darfur

Clashes in Kurdish-held east Syria kill 22: monitor

Clashes in Kurdish-held east Syria kill 22: monitor
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

Clashes in Kurdish-held east Syria kill 22: monitor

Clashes in Kurdish-held east Syria kill 22: monitor
  • The US-backed, Kurdish-led SDF spearheaded the battle that dislodged Daesh group fighters from the last scraps of territory they controlled in Syria in 2019
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Twenty-two people including three civilians have died in clashes in Kurdish-held northeastern Syria between US-backed fighters and members of an affiliated group whose leader was arrested, a war monitor said Tuesday.
“Sixteen local fighters and three members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been killed” during the clashes in several villages in the east of Deir Ezzor province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, raising an earlier toll.
Three civilians including two children have also been killed in the violence, it added.
The US-backed, Kurdish-led SDF spearheaded the battle that dislodged Daesh group fighters from the last scraps of territory they controlled in Syria in 2019.
The affiliated group, the Deir Ezzor Military Council, is led by Ahmad Al-Khabil, also known as Abu Khawla, who was arrested in the city of Hasakah late Sunday, the Observatory said.
The move sparked tensions that deteriorated into clashes after gunmen attacked SDF positions, added the Britain-based Observatory, which has a network of sources inside Syria.
The charges against Khabil were not immediately clear. However, the Observatory and an activist told AFP he was known to have been involved in smuggling and had amassed considerable wealth over the years.
The Deir Ezzor Military Council, one of several Arab groups affiliated with the SDF, is responsible for security in parts of Arab-majority Deir Ezzor province.
Swathes of the province are part of a semi-autonomous administration in north and northeast Syria that the Kurds carved out following the defeat of Daesh.
The Kurds administer the area through local civilian and military councils in an effort to stave off any Arab discontent.
“What’s happening today is a settling of scores,” said Omar Abu Layla, an activist who heads the DeirEzzor24 media platform.
“Corrupt commanders felt they were in danger after Abu Khawla was arrested and have tried to turn it into a tribal and Arab issue in order to protect themselves,” he added, warning that the unrest could “negatively impact the region.”
The SDF has not commented, but said in a statement that it had launched “an operation to bolster security” on Monday in Deir Ezzor province against Daesh and “criminals... involved in drug trafficking and benefiting from arms smuggling.”
The operation was continuing “in order to arrest those involved in criminal activity,” added the statement.
The areas where clashes have occurred are along “a known smuggling route,” an SDF source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people since it broke out in 2011, escalating into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and terrorists insurgents.
 

 

 

Topics: Syria Kurds

Related

A view of the airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo upon the relaunch of commercial flights. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Syria’s Aleppo airport to resume operations following air strike -ministry
Turkish strikes kill 8 Kurdish fighters
Middle-East
Turkish strikes kill 8 Kurdish fighters

Syria’s Aleppo airport to resume operations following air strike -ministry

A view of the airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo upon the relaunch of commercial flights. (AFP file photo)
A view of the airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo upon the relaunch of commercial flights. (AFP file photo)
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

Syria’s Aleppo airport to resume operations following air strike -ministry

A view of the airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo upon the relaunch of commercial flights. (AFP file photo)
  • An Israeli air attack put the airport out of service on Monday, the Syrian defense ministry said, while regional intelligence sources said an Iranian arms depot was hit
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Air traffic at Syria’s Aleppo airport will resume on Tuesday following an Israeli air strike.
Operations will restart at the airport at midnight (2200 GMT), Syria’s transport ministry said.
An Israeli air attack put the airport out of service on Monday, the Syrian defense ministry said, while regional intelligence sources said an Iranian arms depot was hit.
Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases in particular to disrupt Iran’s use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to its allies, including Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has also deployed fighters to back Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Damascus denies allegations that Iran, whose top military officials frequently visit Syria and have signed deals to supply advanced weapons, has an extensive presence in the country, saying they only have military advisers who help its armed forces.

 

Topics: Syria Israel Iran

Related

Israel strikes force closure of Syria airport: state media
Middle-East
Israel strikes force closure of Syria airport: state media
US Congress members visit rebel area in northern Syria
Middle-East
US Congress members visit rebel area in northern Syria

Algeria hands Canada dual national researcher, journalist jail terms

Raouf Farrah (L) and Mustapha Bendjama. (Social media)
Raouf Farrah (L) and Mustapha Bendjama. (Social media)
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

Algeria hands Canada dual national researcher, journalist jail terms

Raouf Farrah (L) and Mustapha Bendjama. (Social media)
  • “They have both been sentenced to two years in prison,” said Zerguine, noting they had already been behind bars for more than six months
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: An Algerian court on Tuesday sentenced an Algerian-Canadian researcher, as well as an Algerian journalist, each to two years in prison, one of their lawyers said.
Raouf Farrah, 36, and Mustapha Bendjama, 32, were convicted of publishing classified information by the court in the eastern city of Constantine, said Kouceila Zerguine, who represents Farrah.
Farrah was also found guilty of receiving funds “with the intention of committing acts that could undermine public order,” the lawyer said on Facebook.
“They have both been sentenced to two years in prison,” said Zerguine, noting they had already been behind bars for more than six months.
Zerguine later told AFP that an appeal had been filed against the sentence, expressing hopes that Farrah and his father, who is also accused, will be “acquitted on appeal.”
Farrah, a research analyst for the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), was arrested on February 14 at his parents’ home in Annaba, an eastern port city.
GI-TOC has launched an international campaign for his release, posting Farrah’s photo and a count of the days and hours he has been imprisoned on their website.
Mark Micallef, the director of GI-TOC’s North Africa and the Sahel Observatory, on Tuesday said he was “appalled” by the verdict.
“We have obviously been following the case very closely and are of the opinion that the prosecution failed to present any basis to sustain the charges,” he told AFP.

Human Rights Watch’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa on Tuesday posted against the sentence, suggesting it was politically motivated.
“It once again attests to the all-out repression by the authorities under spurious pretexts and through the instrumentalization of the judiciary,” Eric Goldstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The researcher is married to a Canadian woman and has a four-year-old daughter.
Bendjama is the editor-in-chief of Le Provincial, a privately owned newspaper based in Annaba.
He has been implicated in several cases since he became involved in the pro-democracy Hirak movement in 2019.
The journalist was arrested on February 8 at his newspaper and accused of helping French-Algerian political activist Amira Bouraoui to travel from Algeria via Tunisia two days earlier, despite her being barred from leaving the country.
The Bouraoui case, described by the Algerian government as “illegal exfiltration,” led to the resurgence of diplomatic tensions with France that have since been resolved.
The trial of Bendjama and others accused of aiding the activist will be held separately at a date yet to be determined.
Several journalists and activists are imprisoned in Algeria, which ranks 136 out of 180 countries and territories in the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index.
 

 

Topics: Algeria Raouf Farrah Mustapha Bendjama

Related

Algerian ex-minister indicted by Swiss over civil war ‘torture’
Middle-East
Algerian ex-minister indicted by Swiss over civil war ‘torture’
US warns military takeovers in Africa’s Sahel hamper fight against terrorism in the volatile region
World
US warns military takeovers in Africa’s Sahel hamper fight against terrorism in the volatile region

