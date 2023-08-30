You are here

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Dominik Koepfer, of Germany, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships Tuesday in New York. (AP)
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round

Alcaraz, Medvedev ease into US Open second round
  • While Alcaraz and Medvedev cruised into the second round, Karen Khachanov — a semifinalist at last year’s US Open — was on the wrong end of a first-round upset
  • Third seed Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, kept home hopes alive with a clinical 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Italy’s Camila Giorgi
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz launched the defense of his US Open crown with a brisk victory after his opponent suffered an injury on Tuesday as third seed Daniil Medvedev strolled into the second round with a quick-fire win.

Alcaraz, returning to the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where he lifted his first Grand Slam as a teenager a year ago, was always in control after Germany’s Dominik Koepfer rolled his left ankle badly in the opening game.

Koepfer tried to continue despite being in obvious discomfort, but finally called it quits while trailing 3-2 in the second set after dropping the first 6-2.

“That’s not the best way to get through into another round,” said world No.1 Alcaraz. “But I have to say on my side I was playing great.”

Alcaraz, who faces Lloyd Harris of South Africa in the second round, is on course to face 2021 US Open champion Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medvedev opened his account on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Hungary’s Attila Balazs in just 74 minutes.

The Russian will face Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in the second round on Thursday for a spot in the last 32.

“That’s probably the fastest three-set match I played,” Medvedev said after his blistering demolition of Balazs.

While Alcaraz and Medvedev cruised into the second round, Karen Khachanov — a semifinalist at last year’s US Open — — was on the wrong end of a first-round upset.

The 11th-seeded Russian was bounced out in straight sets by American world No.89 Michael Mmoh, losing 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Germany’s 12th seed Alexander Zverev, a beaten finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2020, never looked in danger of following Khachanov out of the tournament, registering a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic.

Jannik Sinner, the Italian sixth seed, trounced Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

In other men’s games on Tuesday, British veteran Andy Murray downed France’s Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-5, 6-3, in a match that saw a bungled attempt to use the US Open’s new video review technology for the first time.

Chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell attempted to deploy the system after Moutet requested a review following a double-bounce call.

The umpire was forced to abandon the attempt however after discovering officials were unable to properly access footage of the incident.

“I don’t know how the technology works,” Murray said. “But it obviously didn’t go to plan in a pretty important moment of the match. So, yeah, it would be good if they could get that fixed.”

Meanwhile, China sealed a notable first when Wu Yibing beat Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to join compatriot Zhang Zhizhen in the second round.

It is the first time in tennis’s Open era that two Chinese men have reached the second round of the same Grand Slam tournament.

In the women’s draw meanwhile another semifinalist from 2022 also made an early exit, with French seventh seed Caroline Garcia slumping to a 6-4, 6-1 reverse against Chinese qualifier Wang Yafan.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, desperate to land her first Grand Slam title after losing in three major championship finals in 2022 and 2023, survived a medical scare before scraping past Colombia’s Camila Osorio.

The 29-year-old fifth seed looked out of sorts throughout her 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win, at one stage in the opening set complaining of breathing difficulties before taking an extended medical timeout.

Jabeur has played only one tournament since being upset in last month’s Wimbledon final by unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Vondrousova, seeded ninth in New York, cruised into the second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-0 win over South Korean qualifier Han Na-Lae.

Third seed Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, kept home hopes alive with a clinical 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

But there was disappointment for American icon Venus Williams, competing in her record-extending 24th US Open.

Williams was bounced out 6-1, 6-1 by Belgium’s Greet Minnen — who was just a few weeks old when Williams reached her first US Open final back in 1997.

Williams, 43, whose ranking has fallen to 410th in the world after a season disrupted by injury, refused to give any clue as to when she may follow her sister Serena into retirement.

Asked what would be the decisive factor in determining her next career move, she replied: “I wouldn’t tell you so I don’t know why you’re asking.”

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round

Ailing Ons Jabeur battles into US Open second round
  • Jabeur needed treatment from medical staff after going 5-4 down in the first set
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

NEW YORK CITY: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur overcame a medical scare to battle into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets defeat of Colombia's Camila Osorio.
Jabeur, chasing a first Grand Slam crown after three agonising defeats in finals since 2022, opened her US Open campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) victory on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The 29-year-old looked to be struggling during a tense first set, complaining to the chair umpire that she was having difficulty breathing after Osorio fought back from 4-1 down to level at 4-4.
Jabeur needed treatment from medical staff after going 5-4 down in the first set, and appeared to have her blood pressure taken during a timeout.
She then rallied to take the first set and appeared to poised to clinch victory after holding two match points in the second set while 5-3 up.
However Osorio rallied to stave off defeat, and went on to level at 5-5 after breaking Jabeur.
Jabeur broke back immediately to take a 6-5 lead but was then broken once again to send the second set to a tie break.
Jabeur proved too strong for Osorio in the breaker, however, and will now face the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in the second round.

US Open preview: Djokovic looking for slice of history as Alcaraz aims for repeat triumph

US Open preview: Djokovic looking for slice of history as Alcaraz aims for repeat triumph
Updated 27 August 2023
Reem Abulleil

US Open preview: Djokovic looking for slice of history as Alcaraz aims for repeat triumph

US Open preview: Djokovic looking for slice of history as Alcaraz aims for repeat triumph
  • Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur hoping to banish Wimbledon heartache
Updated 27 August 2023
Reem Abulleil

NEW YORK: The final Grand Slam of the tennis season begins on Monday in New York with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek searching for US Open repeats, while Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is looking to go one further than her runner-up showing from last year.

Here are some of the main talking points to look out for in Queens this coming fortnight.

 Next chapter in Alcaraz-Djokovic rivalry?

There’s a 16-year age difference between them and they’ve only squared off in four previous meetings, yet it’s impossible to argue against the fact that the rivalry between world No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic is the most exciting thing in men’s tennis right now.

They’ve split their four previous clashes and even though they can only play each other in the final, as the top two seeds, everyone is already salivating at the thought of Alcaraz and Djokovic fighting for the US Open trophy in the championship match in two weeks’ time on Arthur Ashe stadium.

Alcaraz, already a two-time Grand Slam champion at the age of 20, is bidding to become the first man to successfully defend his US Open crown since Roger Federer won five in a row in New York between 2004 and 2008.

Djokovic is looking for another slice of history as he targets Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors won.

The Serb, who lost in five close sets to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last month, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccination status and will be keen to make up for lost time at this event.

A three-time champion in New York, Djokovic’s last appearance at the event was a heartbreaking final defeat to Daniil Medvedev, who stopped him from completing a historic calendar-year Grand Slam.

“I don’t know how many more Slams I’ll have. I’ll still keep going. I don’t have an end in my mind at the moment. I also understand that things are different when you’re 36, so I have to be more appreciative, a bit more present, treating every Grand Slam as maybe your last one in terms of commitment and performance,” Djokovic told reporters at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday.

“I see this every Grand Slam that I play right now as really a golden opportunity to make more history. Of course, there’s a big significance to that.”

The No. 1 ranking has swapped hands six times so far this season and will likely switch again by the end of the US Open. Given he has no points to defend at the tournament while Alcaraz is defending 2,000 points for winning last year, all Djokovic has to do to dethrone the Spaniard is win his first round in New York.

Is it Coco’s time?

Since her opening-round loss at Wimbledon to Sofia Kenin last month, 19-year-old Coco Gauff has won 11 of 12 matches, dominating the North American hard-court swing by winning the WTA 500 tournament in DC, and a maiden WTA 1000 trophy in Cincinnati, where she claimed a statement victory over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

With a new team in her corner — comprised of Andre Agassi’s former coach Brad Gilbert and Spanish former top-70 player Pere Riba — and new-found confidence that is palpable the second you watch her hit a ball on court, Gauff arrives in New York as one of the favorites for the US Open title.

“I think I’m obviously a lot more confident and I think the mindset is different,” said Gauff on the eve of the US Open.

“Having like that first-round loss at Wimbledon shows that it wasn’t really as bad as it could happen, so I’m not going into this tournament worried if I lose early or not. I can’t really control that result.

“I think now I’m going in with a lot more confidence. I feel like no matter the score line in the match, I can be able to problem solve and troubleshoot my way out.

“I know I can win matches not playing my best game now. I think I wasn’t playing my best in every single match in DC and Cincinnati, it’s impossible. I do feel I’m much more confident in my B or C game.”

Already a Grand Slam finalist, at Roland Garros last year, Gauff is seeded No. 6 this fortnight and starts her campaign against recent Warsaw finalist Laura Siegemund. She is in the same quarter of the draw as Swiatek and the duo are on collision course for a highly anticipated potential last-eight clash.

Can Jabeur bounce back?

Tunisian fan favorite Ons Jabeur admits her Wimbledon final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova last month “still hurts” but she has taken her time to refresh mentally and has played just one tournament — Cincinnati, where she made the quarters — prior to the US Open.

A finalist in three of her past five Grand Slams, Jabeur will begin her quest for a maiden major title against Colombia’s Camila Osorio on Tuesday.

The No. 5 seed is in world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s quarter of the draw. Should they meet in the last eight, it would be a third consecutive tournament where Jabeur has taken on the Belarusian.

“I wasn’t ready to come back soon on tour because I felt like I needed time for myself,” said Jabeur of opting out of playing the WTA 1000 event in Canada post-Wimbledon.

“They say time heals. I’m still waiting a bit. The Wimbledon loss still hurts. It’s much better than a month ago, for sure. I’m 28 years old now (turns 29 on Monday), I’ve learned from the mistakes of playing, playing, playing tournaments all the time. I think I was really proud of myself to just take a step back, enjoy time with my family, and get ready for the next tournaments.”

Can Tiafoe end American men’s drought at the majors?

It’s been 20 years since ex-world No. 1 Andy Roddick won the US Open title and no American man has won a Grand Slam singles title since.

Frances Tiafoe put in a fantastic effort in New York last year, defeating Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev en route to a maiden major semifinal, before losing in five close sets to Alcaraz.

The 25-year-old has since cracked the top 10 for the first time and has high ambitions for this US Open. He will take on 17-year-old American Learner Tien during the day session on Arthur Ashe stadium on Monday.

After losing to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the Wimbledon third round last month, Tiafoe says that he plans on approaching this US Open with a different mindset.

“I think sometimes you have such high expectations, you put so much pressure on yourself, you want to do well. You don’t perform and you’re like, ‘Whoa, what was that?’” said Tiafoe of his Wimbledon performance.  

“I think sometimes people make the moment bigger than what it needs to be. At the end of the day it’s a tennis match. We played many of them. Just go out and do what you do, enjoy the game. You’re going to hopefully get that shot many more times to be in that position.

“No need to be like, ‘This is the time right now or the world is going to end.’ I think that’s kind of what happened there. Totally different approach now. I’m just going to be me, have fun. Whatever the result is, it is. I can live with it at the end of the day, no matter what.”

A fifth Slam for Swiatek?

After successfully defending her French Open title in June, Swiatek now has another defense to attend to, this time in New York.

Since her quarter-final loss to Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon, the 22-year-old Pole has won her home tournament in Warsaw before suffering semifinal exits in Canada and Cincinnati.

As she bids for a fifth Grand Slam trophy, Swiatek explains her approach to arriving at the US Open as the reigning champion.

“Remembering this is a totally different chapter always helps. I also want to just take a lesson from last year. I learned a lot during the US Open. This was probably the most important tournament in terms of me believing in myself and progressing on hard courts,” she said.

“I’ll try to just focus on that, take everything step by step.”

Swiatek’s No. 1 ranking is once again under threat and she will need to go at least one round better than her closest rival Sabalenka if she wants to extend her tenure at the summit.

Djokovic treating 'every Slam as last' ahead of US Open return

Djokovic treating ‘every Slam as last’ ahead of US Open return
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

Djokovic treating ‘every Slam as last’ ahead of US Open return

Djokovic treating ‘every Slam as last’ ahead of US Open return
  • At 36, Djokovic said Friday he is increasingly aware that opportunities to improve his record may become harder to come by even if he is not contemplating retirement
  • With Djokovic absent in 2022, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz emerged to claim the US Open crown
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic says he is treating every Grand Slam tournament like it’s his last as he prepares to make a long-awaited return to the US Open next week.

The Serbian star, winner of a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, is bidding to add a 24th to his collection in New York over the next fortnight, which would put him two clear of Rafael Nadal’s 22 Slam titles.

At 36, Djokovic said Friday he is increasingly aware that opportunities to improve his record may become harder to come by even if he is not contemplating retirement.

“I don’t know how many more slams I’ll have,” Djokovic told a press conference.

“I’ll still keep going. I don’t have an end in my mind at the moment.

“I also understand that things are different when you’re 36, so I have to be more appreciative, a bit more, I guess, present, treating every Grand Slam as maybe your last one in terms of commitment and performance.

“I see this every Grand Slam that I play right now as really a golden opportunity to make more history.”

Djokovic has not played at the US Open since 2021, when his bid to complete a rare calendar year Grand Slam of all four tennis majors was foiled by Daniil Medvedev in an agonizing defeat in the final.

Djokovic was subsequently barred from entry to the US over his refusal to get vaccinated — putting him at odds with US government Covid-19 travel rules meaning he missed last year’s US Open.

Djokovic, who opens his campaign on the Arthur Ashe main arena against France’s Alexandre Muller on Monday, says he is relishing his return to what he described as the most “electric” atmosphere in tennis.

“The first feeling that I have is excitement to come back because it is the biggest arena we have in our sport, the biggest stadium, and definitely the most fun, electric, exciting atmosphere out there in tennis, playing night session in Arthur Ashe, no doubt,” Djokovic said.

“Come back in front of probably the loudest fans in sport, tennis fans in sport.”

With Djokovic absent in 2022, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz emerged to claim the US Open crown.

Since then, Djokovic and Alcaraz have developed a fierce rivalry, with the Spaniard winning a five-set classic in the Wimbledon final last month, before Djokovic bounced back with a pulsating win in the Cincinnati Open final last weekend.

Djokovic said last week’s defeat of Alcaraz in Cincinnati in a near four-hour epic felt like winning a Grand Slam.

“It was one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals I was ever part of in best-of-three, no doubt, throughout my career,” Djokovic said.

“The amount of exchanges and rallies. It was physically so demanding and grueling that I felt very exhausted for the next few days.

“Those are kind of the moments in matches that I still push myself on a daily basis for day in and day out, practice, sacrifice, commitment. At 36, still have the drive. I love competition.”

While most neutrals will be craving a Djokovic-Alcaraz rematch in the US Open final on Sept. 10, Djokovic insists he is looking no further than Monday’s opener.

“I think it’s also in a way disrespectful to your next opponent if you’re already thinking about your finals matchup,” Djokovic said.

“Even though I’ve had tremendous success ... that kind of mindset never really resonated with me.

“But Carlos is No. 1 in the world. He’s definitely one of the best players in the world the last couple years.

“Sure, there’s always an eye that follows him from my team, from any other team. I know that the same goes for me probably. We follow each other.”

Next Gen ATP Finals head to Saudi Arabia

Next Gen ATP Finals head to Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

Next Gen ATP Finals head to Saudi Arabia

Next Gen ATP Finals head to Saudi Arabia
  • Jeddah’s successful bid makes history as the first official professional tennis event to take place in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Next Gen Finals are the latest major sporting event to head to Saudi Arabia with the ATP announcing on Thursday that Jeddah will be the host city until 2027.

This year’s end-of-season tournament will take place over five days at the King Abdullah Sports City on indoor hard court from November 28 to December 2, with a record $2 million prize money on offer.

The finals have been held for the last five years in Milan.

Jeddah’s successful bid makes history as the first official professional tennis event to take place in Saudi Arabia.

“The ATP Tour is truly global and exploring new markets is central to growing the game,” said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

“Bringing the Next Gen ATP Finals to Jeddah is our chance to inspire new fans, in a region with a vast young population, and unite audiences around tennis.

“Our congratulations go to Jeddah and the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF), we look forward to building on the event’s incredible success together,” he added.

The Next Gen Finals, first launched in 2017, brings together the world’s best 21-and-under players.

Nine of the current top 10 players in the ATP rankings have competed at the event, including past champions Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and current world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Tennis is at a major inflection point in Saudi Arabia. 

Recreational clinics are at full capacity across the country, reflecting STF’s commitment to raisin gawareness and fostering interest among Saudi’s young, sport-enthusiastic population. 

Ambitious participation targets, an increase the number of international tennis competitions, and establishing tennis as the marquee gender-equal sport in Saudi Arabia, have all been set as objectives in line with Vision 2030, that aspires to turn the Kingdom into a major sports, entertainment and tourism hub.

Arij Mutabagani, president of the Saudi Tennis Federation, said: “We are extremely proud that ATP has selected Jeddah to host such an important tennis event. The Next Gen ATP Finals embodies the philosophy of our Federation, which is to inspire young talent to reach the sport’s highest levels. We’re excited to collaborate to promote the ATP Tour’s most promising rising stars, and showcase new sporting innovations, in our special city of Jeddah.”

* With AFP

Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4 hours for title in Cincinnati; Coco Gauff wins women's title

Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4 hours for title in Cincinnati; Coco Gauff wins women’s title
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4 hours for title in Cincinnati; Coco Gauff wins women’s title

Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4 hours for title in Cincinnati; Coco Gauff wins women’s title
  • Djokovic survived the tournament’s longest men’s match since at least 1990 to become the oldest man to win the championship
  • Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up, earned her first Masters 1000 title when Muchova sailed a forehand return wide on Gauff’s fourth match point
Updated 21 August 2023
AP

MASON, Ohio: Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) on Sunday to take the Western & Southern Open.

In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history (since 1990), the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third among men in the professional era, dating to 1968.

In the women’s final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.

Djokovic was playing his first tournament on US soil in two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. He secured his third Cincinnati championship in six years on his fifth match point when Alcaraz went wide with a forehand return.

The 36-year-old Serbian fell on his back, arms and legs spread, before heading to the net to shake hands with his Spanish opponent. He then strutted around the court and ripped his shirt apart from the buttons on down.

“This was one of the exciting matches I’ve ever played in any tournament,” the winner of a men’s-record 23 Grand Slam titles said during the post-match trophy presentation. “It felt like a Grand Slam.”

With temperatures hovering near 90 degrees, Djokovic survived the tournament’s longest men’s match since at least 1990 to become the oldest man to win the championship. Ken Rosewall was 35 when he won in 1970.

The rematch of Alcaraz’s five-set victory at Wimbledon broke the previous Cincinnati record of 2 hours, 49 minutes, set in 2010 as Roger Federer was beating Mardy Fish. It’s the longest three-set match on the men’s tour this season by three minutes.

“I have so much to say, but I’m not sure that I have the energy,” Djokovic said, cradling his trophy. He paused and looked at Alcaraz.

“You never give up, do you?” he said. “I love that about you. I hope we meet in New York. That would be fun — well, for the fans, not for me.”

The US Open begins Aug. 28. Alcaraz, the defending champion, is guaranteed to remain No. 1 heading into the tournament.

The tiebreakers were Alcaraz’s fourth and fifth in four matches during the week. He went three sets in every match, while Djokovic didn’t drop a set until Sunday.

“The match was pretty close,” Alcaraz said. “I’ll be back.”

Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up, earned her first Masters 1000 title when Muchova sailed a forehand return wide on Gauff’s fourth match point. The 19-year-old American tossed her racket in the air and jumped up and down in glee after surviving a 1-hour, 56-minute match played in temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

“This is unbelievable,” Gauff said during the post-match trophy presentation. “I’m just happy to be here for this moment.

“I want to congratulate Karolina for an incredible run in this tournament,” she added. “Hopefully, we’ll play more often, and on a bigger stage than this.”

Gauff was the tournament’s fourth teenage finalist and first since Vera Zvonareva in 2004. She is the first teenage champion since 17-year-old Linda Tuero in 1968.

After a spotty first set that featured a combined five service breaks, including Gauff’s double fault on one game point, Gauff gained command over her Czech Republic opponent with a break in the eighth game.

She fought off two break points in the fourth game of the second set and took control with a break in the next game when Muchova sent a backhand wide. While winning the next game, Gauff caught a break with a winner off the net that left her with her left palm on her racket and looking up at the sky as if she was praying in gratitude.

She missed on three match points in the eighth game before closing it out.

“When I woke up this morning, the first thing I said was ‘Ouch,’” the 26-year-old Muchova said. “I knew it was going to be a tough task to win, especially against someone like Coco.”

The French Open runner-up will celebrate her birthday on Monday by moving to No. 10 on the WTA rankings.

