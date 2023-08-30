Saudi sky illuminated by giant blue moon

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and the Arab world witnessed the third significant full moon of the year on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

This rare lunar phenomenon is referred to as a “blue moon.” Despite the name, the moon’s color remains unchanged.

According to Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, most months usually have only one full moon in the solar calendar.

However, August has featured two full moons, leading to the blue moon phenomenon.

This occurrence happens approximately every two-and-a-half years when a full moon falls within the initial hours of the start of the month.

Abu Zahra said that the giant blue moon will rise in the southeast at sunset, possibly appearing orange due to atmospheric dust.

After rising, it returns to its usual silvery-white hue and joins Saturn as a bright golden dot in the night sky. This pairing lasts until Thursday’s sunrise.

Abu Zahra added that the giant blue moon will be 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than regular full moons, but this difference may go unnoticed by most due to its subtle nature and potential distractions like clouds and city lights.

Furthermore, when high in the sky, there is no explicit reference for perceiving its size.

He said that the moon will achieve its fullness at 4:35 a.m. Makkah time on Thursday.

The influence of the giant moon will be limited and it should not significantly affect the Earth’s internal energy balance, which contributes to daily ebbs and flows of tides.

This lunar phase represents a good time for observing prominent craters on the moon’s surface, and often sees astronomers actively seeking to pinpoint features.