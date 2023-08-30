You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor

Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor

Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor
1 / 4
The Saudi-based brand was first born out of the need to diversify offerings for those who follow plant-based diets. (Supplied)
Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor
2 / 4
The Saudi-based brand was first born out of the need to diversify offerings for those who follow plant-based diets. (Supplied)
Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor
3 / 4
The Saudi-based brand was first born out of the need to diversify offerings for those who follow plant-based diets. (Supplied)
Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor
4 / 4
The Saudi-based brand was first born out of the need to diversify offerings for those who follow plant-based diets. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mwy8p

Updated 20 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor

Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor
  • Ayla’s Choice plant-based alternatives boost sustainability in the Kingdom
Updated 20 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The Saudi vegan food scene has been growing at a steady rate, providing an abundance of restaurants and cafes that serve friendly options. Ayla’s Choice has changed the game by allowing vegans to bring locally made plant-based products home.

The Saudi-based brand was first born out of the need to diversify offerings for those who follow plant-based diets.

“We named it the way we did because we wanted to provide choices,” co-partner and head chef Ayla Dimitriadis told Arab News. The brand has become a popular option for vegans cooking at home.

“For us, it’s an alternative and a healthy choice … it’s a (more fun) way to consume vegetables,” Dimitriadis said.

By offering plant-based alternatives, such as soy-based skewers, vegan cream cheese and vegan chocolate fudge cake, among others, the Saudi company also aims to bolster food security in the Kingdom.

“We’re here because we want to create choices that help the environment, help sustainability, of course; plant-based food is eventually sustainable because it uses fewer resources,” Dimitriadis said.

A research study by Our World in Data suggests that if the world’s population shifted to a plant-based diet, it would create a 75 percent reduction in global land use for agriculture.

Most of the world’s inhabitable farmlands are used to raise livestock for dairy and meat production. But an increase in plant-based diets would need less cropland and is claimed to be the quickest way toward global food security.

While some studies have shown that crop-only production could pose issues such as higher pressure on water and land resources, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published in 2022 said that shifting to a plant-based diet can also have a significant impact on reducing global carbon footprints and climate change.

The past few years have seen a positive shift in demand for healthier, more conscious foods. “From where I stand, I feel like it’s been moving at a really great pace,” Dimitriadis said.

Co-partner and general manager at Ayla’s Choice, Faisal Alsughayer, said: “People are more aware now about the options for healthier (choices) than before. Awareness is key in this field of business.”

A few weeks ago, and for the first time, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture hosted an event and workshop centered around acknowledging plant-based foods as a route forward.

The ministry collaborated with local vegan companies in hosting the event.

“It’s a recognition that we’re on the right path, we have the right message, that we’re a positive company for the country and all the changes happening,” Dimitriadis said.

Under the MEWA collaboration, the company is working on a project with the Saudi Farmers Union, Alsughayer said, to support local farmers and utilize local produce in an effort to boost food security in the region. By connecting with local farmers, Ayla’s Choice can push the vegan scene forward using homegrown produce.

“In Saudi, on average, we consume fewer vegetables than international standards per person. By adding all these options, we can help people consume more vegetables,” Alsughayer said.

Aside from being locally sourced, their products are also non-processed. Their interesting takes on meat alternatives have become popular largely by word of mouth.

Their faux salmon, for example, is made of carrots, and caters to people who have fish intolerances, allergies, or just want to increase their vegetable intake in a new and creative way.

They also match flavors that are comforting and familiar to Middle Eastern consumers, making their soy shish taouk and soy lahme skewers some of their bestselling products.

“It has the herbs and spices that we’re all used to … that we all love,” Dimitriadis said.

The company’s products are also much more affordable than imported meat-substitutes across the Saudi market.

“We do believe that the products that we make at Ayla’s Choice do really support the quality of life of Saudis in terms of having a healthier, cheaper option. The price range of plant-based salmon is cheaper than the actual smoked salmon … I think that’s why the Ministry of Environment was interested in recognition of plant based — it’s because it also goes under the Quality of Life program,” Alsughayer said.

Ultimately, the company wishes to grow both nationally and globally, but most importantly, create a positive impact on Saudi lifestyles.

“Our objective as well is to have plant-based products that are produced locally, and that we make it as a Saudi international brand, available everywhere,” Alsughayer said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ayla’s Choice vegan food

Related

Serving sustainability on a plate: Furahaa’s vegan delights land in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Serving sustainability on a plate: Furahaa’s vegan delights land in Saudi Arabia
Ola Kayal, founder of ‘Nabati’ plant-based ice cream. (AN photos by Ali Khamaj)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi vegan chef Ola Kayal is out to start a food revolution — one scoop at a time

Saudi hospital launches first electronic medicine dispenser

Saudi hospital launches first electronic medicine dispenser
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi hospital launches first electronic medicine dispenser

Saudi hospital launches first electronic medicine dispenser
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk has trialled its first electronic medicine dispenser, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The device reads the barcode of a prescription and features a screen, an operating system and a message platform that notifies patients when their medicine is ready to collect.

The dispenser operates 24 hours a day and can store 102-700 prescription medicines of various sizes. The medicines are protected from damage, vandalism and theft, and the device provides statistics for medicines dispensed to a patient on a daily, monthly or annual basis.

Director of the pharmacy department at the hospital Maj. Olayan Al-Atwi said that patients can use the device to choose other dispensers closer to their homes. A pharmacist also checks all details on the prescription system.

In the event that the prescription is accepted and there are no notes, a text message will be sent to the patient with a special code and the geographical location of the device, in addition to the status of the request.

This allows the patient to go to the device and dispense the medical prescription within 48 hours by entering their personal details and the verification code sent to their phone.

Al-Atwi added that the device dispenses all medicines that are prescribed to any patient except for those that need to be stored at very low temperatures. Medicines can be dispensed around the clock, thereby reducing waiting times.

Topics: King Salman Armed Forces Hospital Electronic medicine dispenser

Related

Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector
Panasonic introduces latest water dispensers
Corporate News
Panasonic introduces latest water dispensers

Captivating artworks take center stage at ‘Beauty of the Soul’ exhibition

Captivating artworks take center stage at ‘Beauty of the Soul’ exhibition
Updated 58 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

Captivating artworks take center stage at ‘Beauty of the Soul’ exhibition

Captivating artworks take center stage at ‘Beauty of the Soul’ exhibition
  • The recent event featured Islamic calligraphy, landscapes, portraits, contemporary pieces, photography, sculptures, ceramics, and other artistic forms
Updated 58 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: More than 35 artists participated in the “Beauty of the Soul” exhibition, organized by NWA Art Gallery in Jeddah, to showcase their work.

The recent event featured Islamic calligraphy, landscapes, portraits, contemporary pieces, photography, sculptures, ceramics, and other artistic forms.

Nahed Turkestani, an art lecturer, ceramicist, and founder of NWA Art Gallery, also participated.

She spoke about the gallery’s mission to promote the visual art scene in Saudi Arabia and provide a platform for local artists to showcase their creations.

The exhibition not only allowed visitors to appreciate and acquire artwork, but also offered them a chance to meet the artists, gain cultural insights, and develop a deeper artistic vision.

Turkestani said: “The exhibition provided a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the local art scene, gain a deeper understanding of artistic expressions, and support both established and emerging talents.”

Commenting on her own work, Turkestani added: “My ceramic sculptures represent Jeddah and its elements, symbolizing what it means to its citizens.

“The mosques represent religion, palm trees represent nature, waves represent the entertainment and luxury of life, and the old Jeddah house represents family and stability.”

Artist Bayda Shugdar said she was delighted to be part of the experience as such events helped her network and collaborate with other artists, giving her the space to grow within the community.

Shugdar, whose artworks at the exhibition were inspired by the sea and beach, said: “The response to my acrylic art pieces has been exceptionally positive, with many appreciating the intricate details.

“They have also expressed fascination with the uniqueness of my resin and wood creations, as it is a technique they have not come across before.

“As an artist I constantly seek new artistic horizons and strive to learn, grow, and evolve. This continuous process enables me to produce one-of-a-kind art pieces.”

Sanaa Alajamy’s artwork was a unique combination of sea corals and bakhoor, and she “created pieces that beautifully express my love for the sea and perfume.”

She added: “This exhibition provided me with a wonderful opportunity to showcase my creations with those who appreciate the beauty and symbolism behind my artwork.”

Meanwhile, Samo showcased various objects such as handbags, abayas, hats and dresses.

She said: “Painting on everyday objects allows me to bring art into people’s lives in unexpected ways. It’s a joy to see how my artwork transforms these objects into unique and personalized pieces.”

Visitor Ali Mohammed said: “It’s fascinating to see how each artist brings their own perspective and style to their artwork. There is something for everyone, and it’s a joy to explore and appreciate the diverse range of artistic expressions.”

Hafsa, who also visited the event, said: “This exhibition truly celebrates the boundless nature of artistic expression.

“The talented local artists have fearlessly explored new techniques and pushed the limits of their creativity, resulting in a captivating and thought-provoking collection.

“It serves as a powerful reminder of art’s ability to stir emotions and ignite meaningful conversations.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia art

Related

Saudi artist exhibits two artworks at Rome art fair photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist exhibits two artworks at Rome art fair
Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artists showcase palm tree heritage at Buraidah Date Festival

Saudi sky illuminated by giant blue moon

Saudi sky illuminated by giant blue moon
Updated 33 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi sky illuminated by giant blue moon

Saudi sky illuminated by giant blue moon
  • This lunar phase represents a good time for observing prominent craters on the moon’s surface
Updated 33 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and the Arab world witnessed the third significant full moon of the year on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

This rare lunar phenomenon is referred to as a “blue moon.” Despite the name, the moon’s color remains unchanged.

According to Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, most months usually have only one full moon in the solar calendar. 

However, August has featured two full moons, leading to the blue moon phenomenon.

This occurrence happens approximately every two-and-a-half years when a full moon falls within the initial hours of the start of the month.

Abu Zahra said that the giant blue moon will rise in the southeast at sunset, possibly appearing orange due to atmospheric dust.

After rising, it returns to its usual silvery-white hue and joins Saturn as a bright golden dot in the night sky. This pairing lasts until Thursday’s sunrise.

Abu Zahra added that the giant blue moon will be 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter than regular full moons, but this difference may go unnoticed by most due to its subtle nature and potential distractions like clouds and city lights.

Furthermore, when high in the sky, there is no explicit reference for perceiving its size.

He said that the moon will achieve its fullness at 4:35 a.m. Makkah time on Thursday.

The influence of the giant moon will be limited and it should not significantly affect the Earth’s internal energy balance, which contributes to daily ebbs and flows of tides. 

This lunar phase represents a good time for observing prominent craters on the moon’s surface, and often sees astronomers actively seeking to pinpoint features.

Topics: Blue moon Saudi Arabia Arab World Lunar

Related

Blue moon offers Saudi Arabia stargazers a celestial treat
Saudi Arabia
Blue moon offers Saudi Arabia stargazers a celestial treat
Rare ‘super blood blue moon’ visible on Jan 31
Offbeat
Rare ‘super blood blue moon’ visible on Jan 31

Saudi ambassador to US meets with US envoy to Kingdom

Saudi ambassador to US meets with US envoy to Kingdom
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi ambassador to US meets with US envoy to Kingdom

Saudi ambassador to US meets with US envoy to Kingdom
  • Two officials discussed strategic bilateral relations
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar recently met Michael Ratney, the US ambassador to the Kingdom, at the US Embassy in Riyadh.

Princess Reema later wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I was delighted to meet with the US Ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney as the last visitor to Quincy House, the official residence of the ambassador for the past 35 years, as it goes under renovation.

“We discussed the strategic bilateral relations between our two countries and ways to advance this historic relationship.”

Quincy House is located in the Diplomatic Quarter, on the northeast side of Riyadh. It is named in honor of a historic meeting between US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and King Abdulaziz, the founder of Saudi Arabia, that took place toward the end of the Second World War.

Topics: Saudi ambassador to US Princess Reema bint Bandar

Related

Boeing officials receive Princess Reema bint Bandar in South Carolina, US. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Princess Reema bint Bandar meets Boeing team in US
Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud received an honorary doctorate from Marymount University in Virginia. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud receives honorary doctorate from Marymount University

Who’s Who: Reham Al-Musa, Managing Director and Country Leader for Oracle Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Reham Al-Musa, Managing Director and Country Leader for Oracle Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Reham Al-Musa, Managing Director and Country Leader for Oracle Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Reham Al-Musa, Managing Director and Country Leader for Oracle Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Reham Al-Musa is the vice president, cloud applications for Oracle’s public sector business in Saudi Arabia. She is also the managing director and country leader for Oracle Saudi Arabia, making her one of the first Saudi women to lead the business operations of a global information technology major in the Kingdom.

As the leader of Oracle’s cloud applications business for the public sector, Al-Musa helps Kingdom’s government entities drive strategic digital transformation initiatives that are aligned with the scope and objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.   

She is also responsible for helping accelerate innovation across Oracle’s fast-growing public sector customer portfolio in the Kingdom with latest emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things and more.  

Al-Musa started her career in the IT industry as an intern and quickly proved her mettle to hold several key leadership positions across leading tech companies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, before assuming the role of Oracle’s country leader in the Kingdom.   

She holds a bachelor’s degree in IT from King Saud University. Being well aware of this social responsibility to Saudi youth, Al-Musa is passionate about helping young talent explore career opportunities in the IT sector to help create a strong local talent pipeline while also contributing to the Kingdom’s digital economy.   

Al-Musa regularly hosts workshops at Oracle and at leading educational institutions to share key career learnings with young Saudi students.  

She is also a diversity and inclusion advocate, and works actively to inspire more women to join the technology industry and take up leadership roles. Al-Musa is an active member of the Oracle Women’s Leadership group, a global development program with a mission to engage and empower current and future generations of women leaders at Oracle.  

Academically inclined, she also holds several leadership certifications from INSEAD.   

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Ghassan Mirdad
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Ghassan Mirdad, CEO of Arabian Drilling
Who’s Who: Feras Al-Heraish, Director of Accelerators and Entrepreneurship at SDAIA
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Feras Al-Heraish, Director of Accelerators and Entrepreneurship at SDAIA

Latest updates

Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor
Saudi brand creates vegan food with local flavor
5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows
Saudi hospital launches first electronic medicine dispenser
Saudi hospital launches first electronic medicine dispenser
Captivating artworks take center stage at ‘Beauty of the Soul’ exhibition
Captivating artworks take center stage at ‘Beauty of the Soul’ exhibition
Saudi sky illuminated by giant blue moon
Saudi sky illuminated by giant blue moon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.