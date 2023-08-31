Palestinian trucker kills Israeli soldier in ramming, is shot

TEL AVIV, Israel: A Palestinian truck driver killed an Israeli soldier and injured two others in a ramming attack on a checkpoint on the boundary with the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Israeli police and medical officials said.
The driver was shot and wounded by troops following a pursuit between Maccabim checkpoint and the Palestinian village of Nilin, a police commander said. The commander described the driver as a 41-year-old who had a permit to work in Israel.
The militant group Hamas, which has stepped up attacks in the West Bank in a challenge to Israel and the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, described the incident as an “heroic operation” but did not claim credit.
The violence comes a day after Israeli police shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy who stabbed a man in a Jerusalem light-rail station and after Palestinian militants detonated a bomb near a convoy of Israeli troops escorting Jewish worshippers to a holy site in the occupied West Bank, wounding four Israeli troops.
The unrest is part of more than a yearlong wave of violence that has surged to levels unseen in the West Bank in some two decades.
According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, the driver sped away from the area and was stopped by security guards at a separate checkpoint nearby.
Palestinian assaults against Israelis have spiked alongside Israel’s intensification of arrest raids in the West Bank since last spring. Some 30 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis since the start of 2023.
The near-nightly raids have fueled tensions in the region and have ushered in some of the worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank since the last Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.
Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed in the violence. Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions as well as people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.
JERUSALEM: A junior conservative justice on Wednesday launched a bid to become president of Israel’s Supreme Court, an unprecedented move that legal scholars said is yet another challenge to the tribunal’s independence as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government advances with its plan to overhaul the judiciary.
In Israel’s 75-year history, the committee that selects the president of the country’s top court has always nominated the most senior judge for the position. With the court’s current president, Esther Hayut, due to retire in October, Judge Yosef Elron’s decision to throw his name in the ring as her replacement represents a departure from tradition.
Isaac Amit, the justice set to replace Hayut under the seniority system, is a liberal who has sat on the court for over a decade. Elron, who joined the court in 2017 and is considered its most conservative justice, is believed to be favored by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the chief architect of the contentious judicial overhaul.
By shattering the tradition of seniority appointment, Elron’s bid threatens to further politicize the court as justices potentially compete against one another for committee votes, legal experts say.
“People see this as another move of the overhaul and serious evidence of a change in the justice system,” said Amir Fuchs, a senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank. “Once the seniority precedent is gone, then all the justices know that they are being judged by the coalition in power, and their independence is undermined.”
Constitutional law professor Amichai Cohen said while Elron is unlikely to be chosen as president of the court, his bid threatens to exacerbate discord between liberal and conservative justices ahead of two key decisions next month on the limits of the court’s power.
Levin, a key Netanyahu ally, has sought to change the composition of the committee that selects the nation’s judges, including the president of the Supreme Court, through legislation in Israel’s parliament. Since that legislation stalled, Levin has refused to convene the committee.
In September, the Court will hear petitions challenging Levin’s decision to freeze committee meetings. The Court will also hear challenges to the first measure of the judicial overhaul, which Netanyahu’s government passed in July.
The supporters of Netanyahu’s far-right, ultra-Orthodox government say the law will prevent liberal, unelected judges from interfering with the decisions of elected lawmakers. They also say the court should not be able to rule on a law limiting its own authority.
The overhaul has prompted months of massive protests. But if the court strikes down the new legislation, Netanyahu’s government could ignore the ruling, setting the stage for a crisis over who has ultimate authority.
JERUSALEM: An Israeli police officer shot dead a Palestinian teenager who stabbed and wounded a civilian at a light rail station in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, Israeli police and medics said.
It is the latest incident among surging violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“A suspect armed with a knife committed a terrorist attack near Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem,” Israeli police said in a statement.
“The suspect was neutralized on the spot,” it said.
A border police officer who was traveling in a tram saw the attack as it happened and took action, the police said. He “promptly disembarked from the train and fired,” hitting the suspect, they said.
Police spokesman Dean Elsdunne told AFP that the attacker was a “minor” from east Jerusalem, a predominantly Palestinian area.
The 14-year-old attacker was from Beit Hanina neighborhood in east Jerusalem and that medical officials had pronounced him dead, he said.
The Magen David Adom emergency service said it had treated a man aged around 25 who had been stabbed in the back. He was later taken to hospital.
The wounded man was in a “stable” condition, according to a statement issued by Shaare Zedek Hospital.
Dozens of Israeli security personnel converged on the station, where many ultra-Orthodox Jews dressed in black suits and white shirts were also gathered, an AFP correspondent reported.
An AFP photographer saw the body of the attacker lying on the ground under a blanket.
Some security officers used ice to clean the site, where blood stains were still visible.
Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said the attacker had carried out a “heroic” operation at the tram station.
Under international law east Jerusalem is occupied territory.
About 230,000 Israelis live in annexed east Jerusalem, along with at least 360,000 Palestinians who want to make the sector the capital of their future independent state.
But Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far has claimed the lives of at least 223 Palestinians this year.
At least 31 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have also been killed this year, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.
DUBAI: Anti-Palestinian violence committed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank has skyrocketed in the past year, with more than 100 incidents reported by the UN this month alone and more than 400 people driven from their homes since the start of the year.
As properties are destroyed and young men fall victim to armed settler attacks, the question on the lips of many Palestinians and their international supporters is this: Does Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu care?
With the Israeli Cabinet now packed full of far-right, hyper-religious politicians who have previously agitated for the removal of Palestinian rights, analysts and observers say settler violence is not only tolerated but actually encouraged by the state.
Amman-based journalist and political commentator Osama Al-Sharif warns of a grim future for Palestinians as the Israeli government slides further to the right.
“The far right has now become at the center of Israeli politics after sitting on the margins for decades,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.
“Jewish nationalism in its extreme form is now in control and is pushing its agenda openly without any regret. So, we can expect to see worse acts of violence by the settlers backed by the government in the coming days.
“This could include denying Palestinians the right to drive their vehicles on certain roads on certain days and even indefinitely. This government is crossing all red lines and the world is watching.”
The latest surge in settler violence in the West Bank began shortly after the advent of Israel’s new far-right, nationalist government in December 2022.
Many of the new Cabinet members, all of them appointed by Netanyahu, are West Bank settlers themselves, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Moreover, these individuals have taken an active role in promoting the construction, expansion and protection of illegal settlements in the West Bank.
Earlier this month, Smotrich reportedly planned to ask the Cabinet for approximately $180 million in funding for the expansion and support of settler communities in the West Bank. He has also stated publicly that Palestinian culture, history, and people “do not exist.”
Ben-Gvir has an even more egregious history of direct participation in anti-Arab violence. In 2021, he and Arab Knesset member Ayman Odeh had a physical altercation after the former accused the latter of supporting terrorism during a visit to see a detained Hamas operative.
Just two months later, the future minister was filmed pulling a handgun on Arab parking attendants who had asked him to move his vehicle in Tel Aviv.
Last year, Ben-Gvir participated in clashes between Israeli Jewish settlers and Palestinian residents in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah, where he was seen brandishing a weapon and attempting to goad security forces into shooting Palestinians who were throwing stones.
This year has seen two particularly violent settler attacks in the West Bank. The first was the Huwara rampage, during which a mob of armed Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Huwara in retaliation for the killing of two Israeli settlers earlier the same day.
One Palestinian was killed and hundreds injured in the attack. It remains one of the worst instances of settler violence in the West Bank in decades. Yet, in the wake of the incident, Smotrich said the village should be “wiped out” by the Israeli state.
Four months later, in retaliation for the killing of four settlers by Hamas in the West Bank settlement of Eli, hundreds of settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya, killing one and wounding 12 in addition to setting dozens of homes and vehicles ablaze.
“Israeli Jewish settlers are operating freely in the West Bank, often with the permission, protection and, at times, participation of the Israeli military and police,” Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian author and commentator, told Arab News.
“Netanyahu’s government is allowing them the space to carry out individual or mob violence in many areas in the West Bank with the hope of pacifying the likes of Ben-Gvir, thus keeping the coalition government stable.
“Now they are at the height of their power, they do not hesitate to express this newfound influence through daily violence.”
INNUMBERS
100+ Palestinian citizens of Israel murdered in first six months of 2023.
591 Settler-related incidents resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage or both in the first six months of 2023.
399 Documented cases of people from 7 Palestinian herding communities displaced by settler violence.
(Source: UN OCHA & Abraham Initiatives)
Meir Javedanfar, a commentator on Israeli affairs for various Persian language media, believes the words and actions of the Netanyahu government are causing great damage to Israel’s relations with the Arab world.
“This government is by far the most racist government in Israel’s history. Its officials have repeatedly made racist statements against Arabs. These cause damage to Israel’s relations with Arab countries with whom Israel has peace accords and Israel’s Palestinian neighbors,” he told Arab News.
“Violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians have further increased tensions. Things could get worse as the government has stated that it has plans to significantly expand settlements in the West Bank.”
Javedanfar sees no effort by the prime minister to stop such behavior and policies. “This could be due to two possibilities. First, if Netanyahu admonishes his coalition partners strongly and tries to curtail their statements and activities, theoretically they could leave his coalition government, thus causing its collapse,” he said.
“Second, it is possible that Netanyahu agrees with them. The correct answer is likely to be a combination of both.”
Whether Netanyahu cares about settler violence or not, Baroud, the Palestinian commentator, says the Israeli leader “has lost control of the situation — the settlers are now his major constituent and the backbone of his government.”
Beyond attacks by settlers and the construction of illegal settlements in the West Bank, Arabs living within the agreed-upon borders of Israel, known as “48 Arabs,” are experiencing an unprecedented wave of inter-communal violence, which the state seems to have little interest in stopping.
According to the Abraham Initiatives, a non-profit supporting inter-communal peace and equal rights, more than 100 Palestinian citizens of Israel were murdered in the first six months of this year alone — more than twice the number in the same time period last year.
Baroud believes the empowerment of settlers and the rise in violence “are part of a single strategy,” highlighting the fact that Ben-Gvir had requested the formation of national guard forces — the purpose of which is to crack down on Palestinians in both Israel and Palestine — that would report directly to his office.
“While the Israeli government was conjuring up ideas to increase surveillance, policing and violence to prevent Palestinian Arabs in Israel from having a political voice, they had no plan whatsoever to control crime-related violence within these communities,” he said.
According to Abraham Initiatives’ statistics, only 10 of the reported murders of Arab citizens this year were investigated by police. Baroud says even those that are investigated are rarely taken seriously by the state.
“Palestinian Arab areas in Israel are the least funded in terms of state budget in all sectors, including education, health, job creation, and so on.”
While Baroud says many local initiatives have attempted to reduce criminal violence within Arab communities, “community policing receives little backing from the state, and when the majority of crimes are not investigated, let alone resolved, chances are the violence will grow.
“Equally important, crime itself is an outcome of socioeconomic inequality (and) lack of investment in education and job creation.”
Al-Sharif calls the issue of crime in Arab communities “a hot potato for Netanyahu,” who acknowledges the problem of violence, “but, at the same time, he has to coordinate through … Ben-Gvir, who cares little for Arabs and openly announces his racism.
“Like other challenges Israel is facing, it requires a political will to do the right thing. This means more funds going to Arab municipalities and more police getting involved to crack down on organized crime. Both constitute a problem for his right-wing government.”
Lowering the crime rate in Arab areas is low on the Israeli state’s to-do list. According to Al-Sharif, the majority of Israel’s current Cabinet has a fairly singular goal in mind.
“Ben-Gvir and Smotrich and others in the Cabinet have an open agenda — to annex the West Bank and drive the Palestinians into a corner,” he said.
BEIRUT: Lebanon is committed to maintaining internal security, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told US energy security envoy Amos Hochstein on Wednesday, hours before a UN vote on peacekeeping missions in the south of the country was delayed.
Berri highlighted “the depth of the relationship with UNIFIL since 1978, and Lebanon’s keenness to maintain stability and its sovereignty over all of Lebanese territory.”
The US envoy began a two-day visit to Lebanon to follow up on the historic maritime boundary agreement reached last October, and discuss areas of mutual and regional interest.
Hochstein oversaw the demarcation of maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel through indirect negotiations mediated by the US, and Lebanon is awaiting the results of exploration in Block 9, which was initiated by TotalEnergies. It is expected to take 60 days to discover the viability of commercial gas operations in the block.
The US energy envoy was accompanied by US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, who described the meeting with Berri as “excellent and constructive.”
On the first day of his visit, Hochstein also met caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Energy Minister Walid Fayad.
Hochstein’s visit comes at the invitation of the tripartite consortium of oil and gas exploration in Lebanese waters, which includes TotalEnergies of France, Eni of Italy and Qatar Energy. It comes days after Total began exploring for oil in Block 9, and as preparations are underway for a mission related to exploration surveys in Block 8.
The US envoy, accompanied by Fayad and Total officials, is set to visit an oil platform during his trip.
Hours after Hochstein’s arrival, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Lebanon on an unscheduled visit. His visit to the country comes after his latest trip to Riyadh, which involved talks with the Saudi leadership.
The Iranian minister’s itinerary includes meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as the Hezbollah leadership.
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani said on X (formerly Twitter) that Abdollahian’s agenda involves “talks and meetings with Lebanese officials on topics of common interest.”
He added: “This visit reflects Iran’s policy and its constructive role in supporting Lebanon’s stability and prosperity.”
AMMAN: Hamdi Tabbaa, head of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, and Yaqoub Ruqaishi, the charge d’affaires at the Omani Embassy in Jordan, met to discuss ways in which bilateral economic relations might be enhanced, the Jordan News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The historical and cultural ties between the two countries help support efforts to strengthen the economic relationship, Tabbaa said, particularly in fields such as joint investments, information technology, tourism and education.
He highlighted as evidence of this recently signed trade and investment agreements to increase trade flow and investment opportunities, and invited Omani businesspeople to visit Jordan and learn more about those opportunities.
Ruqaishi said Oman’s business community is committed to increasing bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors within a framework of enhanced economic diplomacy.
“Jordan is a key partner for Oman,” he said. “Both countries are working to strengthen economic ties and exchange expertise to achieve sustainable development to serve common interests.”
The embassy stands ready to provide any assistance required to improve the flow of joint investments, Ruqaishi added, and is keen to help expand cooperation in view of Jordan’s “remarkable” achievements in infrastructural fields.
Jordanian exports to Oman reached approximately $51.1 million in 2022, while imports stood at $40.8 million, according to the Jordan News Agency. This represented a positive trade balance of $10.3 million, compared with a negative balance of $4.8 million in 2021.