Does Israeli PM Netanyahu care as Palestinians in the West Bank reel from Jewish settler violence?

Does Israeli PM Netanyahu care as Palestinians in the West Bank reel from Jewish settler violence?
This picture taken on February 27, 2023 shows an aerial view of a scrapyard where cars were torched overnight during an attack by Jewish settlers on the Palestinian town of Huwara near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. (AFP/File)
Does Israeli PM Netanyahu care as Palestinians in the West Bank reel from Jewish settler violence?
Homes and vehicles have been torched and villages attacked amid a wave of Jewish settler violence targeting Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank. (AFP)
Does Israeli PM Netanyahu care as Palestinians in the West Bank reel from Jewish settler violence?
Homes and vehicles have been torched and villages attacked amid a wave of Jewish settler violence targeting Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank. (AFP)
Does Israeli PM Netanyahu care as Palestinians in the West Bank reel from Jewish settler violence?
Israeli riot policemen surround Knesset member and head of the far right Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party Itamar Ben-Gvir as he leads settlers building illegal homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on May 10, 2021. (AFP/File)
Does Israeli PM Netanyahu care as Palestinians in the West Bank reel from Jewish settler violence?

Does Israeli PM Netanyahu care as Palestinians in the West Bank reel from Jewish settler violence?
  • Experts say racist rhetoric and hate crimes are now not only tolerated but actually encouraged by the state
  • Netanyahu Cabinet packed with far-right politicians with a track record of agitating for removal of Palestinian rights
Lucas Chapman

DUBAI: Anti-Palestinian violence committed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank has skyrocketed in the past year, with more than 100 incidents reported by the UN this month alone and more than 400 people driven from their homes since the start of the year.

As properties are destroyed and young men fall victim to armed settler attacks, the question on the lips of many Palestinians and their international supporters is this: Does Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu care?

With the Israeli Cabinet now packed full of far-right, hyper-religious politicians who have previously agitated for the removal of Palestinian rights, analysts and observers say settler violence is not only tolerated but actually encouraged by the state.




Settler aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank has been encouraged by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has packed his Cabinet with Jewish extremists, critics say. (AFP)

Amman-based journalist and political commentator Osama Al-Sharif warns of a grim future for Palestinians as the Israeli government slides further to the right.

“The far right has now become at the center of Israeli politics after sitting on the margins for decades,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.

“Jewish nationalism in its extreme form is now in control and is pushing its agenda openly without any regret. So, we can expect to see worse acts of violence by the settlers backed by the government in the coming days.

“This could include denying Palestinians the right to drive their vehicles on certain roads on certain days and even indefinitely. This government is crossing all red lines and the world is watching.”

The latest surge in settler violence in the West Bank began shortly after the advent of Israel’s new far-right, nationalist government in December 2022.




Aside from stating publicly that Palestinian culture, history, and people “do not exist,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (C) has had been promoting the construction, expansion and protection of illegal settlements in the West Bank. (Pool/AFP)

Many of the new Cabinet members, all of them appointed by Netanyahu, are West Bank settlers themselves, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Moreover, these individuals have taken an active role in promoting the construction, expansion and protection of illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Earlier this month, Smotrich reportedly planned to ask the Cabinet for approximately $180 million in funding for the expansion and support of settler communities in the West Bank. He has also stated publicly that Palestinian culture, history, and people “do not exist.”

Ben-Gvir has an even more egregious history of direct participation in anti-Arab violence. In 2021, he and Arab Knesset member Ayman Odeh had a physical altercation after the former accused the latter of supporting terrorism during a visit to see a detained Hamas operative.




Knesset member and head of the far right Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party Itamar Ben-Gvir argues with a Palestinian man in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on May 10, 2021. (AFP)

Just two months later, the future minister was filmed pulling a handgun on Arab parking attendants who had asked him to move his vehicle in Tel Aviv.

Last year, Ben-Gvir participated in clashes between Israeli Jewish settlers and Palestinian residents in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah, where he was seen brandishing a weapon and attempting to goad security forces into shooting Palestinians who were throwing stones.

This year has seen two particularly violent settler attacks in the West Bank. The first was the Huwara rampage, during which a mob of armed Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Huwara in retaliation for the killing of two Israeli settlers earlier the same day.

One Palestinian was killed and hundreds injured in the attack. It remains one of the worst instances of settler violence in the West Bank in decades. Yet, in the wake of the incident, Smotrich said the village should be “wiped out” by the Israeli state.

Four months later, in retaliation for the killing of four settlers by Hamas in the West Bank settlement of Eli, hundreds of settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya, killing one and wounding 12 in addition to setting dozens of homes and vehicles ablaze.




Israeli soldiers have been accused of abetting Jewish settler land-grabs by restraining Palestinian when they try to protect their lands. (AFP/File)

“Israeli Jewish settlers are operating freely in the West Bank, often with the permission, protection and, at times, participation of the Israeli military and police,” Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian author and commentator, told Arab News.

“Netanyahu’s government is allowing them the space to carry out individual or mob violence in many areas in the West Bank with the hope of pacifying the likes of Ben-Gvir, thus keeping the coalition government stable.

“Now they are at the height of their power, they do not hesitate to express this newfound influence through daily violence.”

100+ Palestinian citizens of Israel murdered in first six months of 2023.

591 Settler-related incidents resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage or both in the first six months of 2023.

399 Documented cases of people from 7 Palestinian herding communities displaced by settler violence.

(Source: UN OCHA & Abraham Initiatives)

Meir Javedanfar, a commentator on Israeli affairs for various Persian language media, believes the words and actions of the Netanyahu government are causing great damage to Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

“This government is by far the most racist government in Israel’s history. Its officials have repeatedly made racist statements against Arabs. These cause damage to Israel’s relations with Arab countries with whom Israel has peace accords and Israel’s Palestinian neighbors,” he told Arab News.

“Violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians have further increased tensions. Things could get worse as the government has stated that it has plans to significantly expand settlements in the West Bank.”




Abraham Initiatives infographic

Javedanfar sees no effort by the prime minister to stop such behavior and policies. “This could be due to two possibilities. First, if Netanyahu admonishes his coalition partners strongly and tries to curtail their statements and activities, theoretically they could leave his coalition government, thus causing its collapse,” he said.

“Second, it is possible that Netanyahu agrees with them. The correct answer is likely to be a combination of both.”

Whether Netanyahu cares about settler violence or not, Baroud, the Palestinian commentator, says the Israeli leader “has lost control of the situation — the settlers are now his major constituent and the backbone of his government.”




Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points from an overview at the Israeli settlement of Har Homa (background) on February 20, 2020, during which he announced plans to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in annexed east Jerusalem. AFP/File)

Beyond attacks by settlers and the construction of illegal settlements in the West Bank, Arabs living within the agreed-upon borders of Israel, known as “48 Arabs,” are experiencing an unprecedented wave of inter-communal violence, which the state seems to have little interest in stopping.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, a non-profit supporting inter-communal peace and equal rights, more than 100 Palestinian citizens of Israel were murdered in the first six months of this year alone — more than twice the number in the same time period last year.

Baroud believes the empowerment of settlers and the rise in violence “are part of a single strategy,” highlighting the fact that Ben-Gvir had requested the formation of national guard forces — the purpose of which is to crack down on Palestinians in both Israel and Palestine — that would report directly to his office.

“While the Israeli government was conjuring up ideas to increase surveillance, policing and violence to prevent Palestinian Arabs in Israel from having a political voice, they had no plan whatsoever to control crime-related violence within these communities,” he said.

According to Abraham Initiatives’ statistics, only 10 of the reported murders of Arab citizens this year were investigated by police. Baroud says even those that are investigated are rarely taken seriously by the state.




Abraham Initiatives infographic

“Palestinian Arab areas in Israel are the least funded in terms of state budget in all sectors, including education, health, job creation, and so on.”

While Baroud says many local initiatives have attempted to reduce criminal violence within Arab communities, “community policing receives little backing from the state, and when the majority of crimes are not investigated, let alone resolved, chances are the violence will grow.

“Equally important, crime itself is an outcome of socioeconomic inequality (and) lack of investment in education and job creation.”

Al-Sharif calls the issue of crime in Arab communities “a hot potato for Netanyahu,” who acknowledges the problem of violence, “but, at the same time, he has to coordinate through … Ben-Gvir, who cares little for Arabs and openly announces his racism.

“Like other challenges Israel is facing, it requires a political will to do the right thing. This means more funds going to Arab municipalities and more police getting involved to crack down on organized crime. Both constitute a problem for his right-wing government.”

Lowering the crime rate in Arab areas is low on the Israeli state’s to-do list. According to Al-Sharif, the majority of Israel’s current Cabinet has a fairly singular goal in mind.

“Ben-Gvir and Smotrich and others in the Cabinet have an open agenda — to annex the West Bank and drive the Palestinians into a corner,” he said.

 

Related

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters
Updated 30 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters

US, Iranian envoys in Lebanon as UNIFIL renewal vote falters
  • The US envoy began a two-day visit to Lebanon to follow up on the historic maritime boundary agreement reached last October
  • The US energy envoy was accompanied by US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, who described the meeting with Berri as “excellent and constructive”
Updated 30 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon is committed to maintaining internal security, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told US energy security envoy Amos Hochstein on Wednesday, hours before a UN vote on peacekeeping missions in the south of the country was delayed.
Berri highlighted “the depth of the relationship with UNIFIL since 1978, and Lebanon’s keenness to maintain stability and its sovereignty over all of Lebanese territory.”
The US envoy began a two-day visit to Lebanon to follow up on the historic maritime boundary agreement reached last October, and discuss areas of mutual and regional interest.
Hochstein oversaw the demarcation of maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel through indirect negotiations mediated by the US, and Lebanon is awaiting the results of exploration in Block 9, which was initiated by TotalEnergies. It is expected to take 60 days to discover the viability of commercial gas operations in the block.
The US energy envoy was accompanied by US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, who described the meeting with Berri as “excellent and constructive.”
On the first day of his visit, Hochstein also met caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Energy Minister Walid Fayad.
Hochstein’s visit comes at the invitation of the tripartite consortium of oil and gas exploration in Lebanese waters, which includes TotalEnergies of France, Eni of Italy and Qatar Energy. It comes days after Total began exploring for oil in Block 9, and as preparations are underway for a mission related to exploration surveys in Block 8.
The US envoy, accompanied by Fayad and Total officials, is set to visit an oil platform during his trip.
Hours after Hochstein’s arrival, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Lebanon on an unscheduled visit. His visit to the country comes after his latest trip to Riyadh, which involved talks with the Saudi leadership.
The Iranian minister’s itinerary includes meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as the Hezbollah leadership.
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani said on X (formerly Twitter) that Abdollahian’s agenda involves “talks and meetings with Lebanese officials on topics of common interest.”
He added: “This visit reflects Iran’s policy and its constructive role in supporting Lebanon’s stability and prosperity.”

Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties

Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties

Officials from Jordan and Oman discuss enhanced economic ties
  • Historical and cultural ties will help support efforts to strengthen the economic relationship, JBA chief says 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Hamdi Tabbaa, head of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, and Yaqoub Ruqaishi, the charge d’affaires at the Omani Embassy in Jordan, met to discuss ways in which bilateral economic relations might be enhanced, the Jordan News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The historical and cultural ties between the two countries help support efforts to strengthen the economic relationship, Tabbaa said, particularly in fields such as joint investments, information technology, tourism and education.

He highlighted as evidence of this recently signed trade and investment agreements to increase trade flow and investment opportunities, and invited Omani businesspeople to visit Jordan and learn more about those opportunities.

Ruqaishi said Oman’s business community is committed to increasing bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors within a framework of enhanced economic diplomacy.

“Jordan is a key partner for Oman,” he said. “Both countries are working to strengthen economic ties and exchange expertise to achieve sustainable development to serve common interests.”

The embassy stands ready to provide any assistance required to improve the flow of joint investments, Ruqaishi added, and is keen to help expand cooperation in view of Jordan’s “remarkable” achievements in infrastructural fields.

Jordanian exports to Oman reached approximately $51.1 million in 2022, while imports stood at $40.8 million, according to the Jordan News Agency. This represented a positive trade balance of $10.3 million, compared with a negative balance of $4.8 million in 2021.
 

Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app

Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app

Dubai Taxi launches four new services to digital app
  • App users can make multiple nonstop trips without specifying a destination by using the Hourly Rental feature
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Taxi Corp. has announced the addition of four new services to its digital application, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday. 

App users can make multiple nonstop trips without specifying a destination by using the Hourly Rental feature. It caters to business executives by allowing them to order a single limousine for many meetings and is available 24/7. 

DTC also introduced the Lost and Found Service, which allows passengers who have misplaced any of their items during their journey to retrieve them by connecting with the driver.

The Meet Me Here tool allows users to share their exact location with others, making it simple for them to meet at the desired spot.

Furthermore, the Share My Trip Status tool allows users to accurately share their journey status with family or friends, providing them with information about their trip, route, and projected time of arrival.

The launch is in line with the DTC’s digital transformation strategy and its efforts to provide safe and sustainable digital transportation services.

“DTC is committed to achieving sustainable development and providing an innovative model of digital services,” Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Meer, director of digital transformation and commercial development at DTC, said. 

He added: “It aims to expand the use of artificial intelligence, smart systems, and automation by capitalizing on advanced technologies to deliver transportation services in an innovative and exceptional digital manner. 

“The drive cements DTC’s leading role in the smart transportation industry and promotes sustainability in Dubai’s transportation landscape.”
 

UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

UNRWA appeals for $15.5m for emergency response in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
  • Appeal aims to protect the education of children who must return to school in October
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees is appealing for $15.5 million for its emergency response in Lebanon’s Ein El Hilweh Refugee camp following armed clashes in August. 

Four days of fighting between Palestinian armed groups in the camp killed 13 people and injured more than 60. Thousands were forced to escape their damaged or destroyed homes. 

Armed militants have occupied and significantly damaged all eight UNRWA schools, which educate 5,900 children. 

“None of the eight UNRWA schools will be available for the children at the beginning of the new academic year,” Dorothee Klaus, director of UNRWA affairs in Lebanon, said.

“Damages have been significant and the conflict in the camp is unresolved. With fighters continuing to occupy UNRWA schools, they remain too insecure and off-limits for school children,” Klaud added. 

This appeal aims to protect the education of children who must return to school in October. UNRWA is setting up alternate schooling places outside of the camp, which will necessitate the upgrading and adjustment of facilities, as well as the provision of necessary learning and psycho-social support.

The financial aid will also include providing emergency cash assistance to families who have lost their homes as a result of the violence, as well as repairs and maintenance of important public infrastructure.

Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant

Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant

Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant
  • “The safety of the fourth unit of the Dabaa nuclear power generation plant was verified,” ENRRA said
  • The permission to establish the first unit was granted in June 2022, the second unit in October 2022, and the third unit in March 2023
Updated 30 August 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) granted the permission to establish the fourth and final unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant with a capacity of 1200 megawatts, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday citing ENRRA.
In June 2022, Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, said it won approval from an Egyptian regulator to start building the country’s first nuclear plant, which consists of four units with a capacity of 1200 MW each.
“The safety of the fourth unit of the Dabaa nuclear power generation plant was verified, and no risks were proven to threaten humans, the environment and properties,” ENRRA said in the statement.
The permission to establish the first unit was granted in June 2022, the second unit in October 2022, and the third unit in March 2023, it said.
Egypt and Russia signed an agreement to start work on the Dabaa nuclear power plant during a meeting in Cairo between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President Vladimir Putin in 2017.

