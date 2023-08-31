You are here

Saudi Arabia seeks to boost gaming community at Next World Forum

Day 1 of the Next World Forum saw former footballer Gareth Bale (third left) discuss the popularity of esports athletes. (SEF)
  • In keynote speech, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, lauds Kingdom’s development
  • Former football star Gareth Bales says esports athletes could become more popular than footballers with the public and sponsors
RIYADH: The Next World Forum, a major global industry gathering created to shape the future of the rapidly evolving gaming and esports sector, opened here this week with a host of top international participants.

High-profile guests from the worlds of gaming, entertainment, technology, sports and government, led discussions on an industry worth around $170 billion — more than Hollywood and the music industry combined. The two-day event, which concludes on Thursday, is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, the organizers of the Next World Forum, was one of several speakers on the opening day on Wednesday. He shared his expertise on a panel titled “Creating the Gold Standard of the Competitive Gaming Scene.”

“The esports industry is one that changes on a daily basis, let alone a monthly or yearly basis. People always ask, ‘what’s going to change in the next 10 years?’ — but never ask ‘what’s going to stay the same over the next 10 years?’ And that might be the more important of the two. For us, that constant is the community and the gamers,” he said. “If we can keep focus on the fact that everything we’re doing is for our community then we set ourselves up to be in the best position for what’s coming up next.”

“Saudi Arabia’s aim is to become a global hub for gaming and esports, and hosting events such as Next World Forum are a key part on the journey to fulfilling that quest,” Prince Faisal added.

More than 2,500 delegates are attending the two days of the Next World Forum.

Gareth Bale, former star footballer, esports investor and enthusiast, and director of Primesure Ltd., appeared on a celebrity panel alongside Michael Bay, the director and producer of Bay Films, and Gary Vaynerchuk, the CEO of Vaynermedia.

Bale, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, said the growth of esports could see gamers become more popular than footballers with sponsors and the public.

“Never say never. The scope is so big,” he said. “Esports is definitely catching up with real football, and that’s not a bad thing. It gives kids a lot more opportunities to do what they want. Even my kids now, they’re growing up enjoying their consoles and have the opportunity to interact with their friends in another country.

“It’s a nice way to keep in touch — we’ve been in Spain, America, and obviously Wales and England, and they play games online and keep in touch. From where gaming has gone from when I started playing to now is incredible — just look at the facial hair and the acrobatics in celebrations.”

Bale added: “Since I’ve had the opportunity to invest in esports, it’s been really good. It’s been nice to invest and give opportunities to others.

“Virtual reality is becoming the next best thing to the real thing.”

The Next World Forum saw an agreement signed between the Saudi Esports Federation, represented by CEO Turki Alfawzan, and the Qatar Esports Federation, represented by Secretary-General Faisal Al-Khalid.

Omar Batterjee, director of corporate communications and public relations at the Saudi Esports Federation, and program director for the Next World Forum, said: “(The) Next World Forum is our unified commitment for the gaming and esports movement and what we are discussing here will lay the foundations and framework for many years to come.”

 

Saudi Arabia beach football team hit No. 23 in world rankings

Saudi Arabia beach football team hit No. 23 in world rankings
The Saudi beach football national team is now ranked 23rd in the world
  • The Greens have jumped 91 positions in the last 5 years
Saudi Arabia’s beach football team have jumped 91 spots in five years to reach a world ranking of 23, according to the latest classification issued by the International Beach Soccer Federation this August.

This year, the team progressed from 29 to 25, before hitting the current high of 23 — fifth-best in Asia and fourth among Arab nations — and is the highest spot they have ever reached.

Last year, the Greens joined the top 50 teams in the world, before ending the year at 35.

The Saudi team were ranked at 114 in 2019, before rising to 98 in 2020, then 95 in 2021.

 

Djokovic ramps up US Open bid as Swiatek, Gauff progress

Djokovic ramps up US Open bid as Swiatek, Gauff progress
  • Zhang made history as the first Chinese man to defeat a top-five player, dumping out last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud in five sets
  • Ruud’s exit left just two other top-10 seeds in Djokovic’s half of the draw after Stefanos Tsitsipas’ US Open misery continued
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic sailed into the US Open third round Wednesday in his quest for a 24th Grand Slam triumph as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff stayed on a quarterfinal collision course in New York.

Djokovic climbed through the gears against 76th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, winning 13 of the last 15 games to ease through 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

“At 36 years of age, after 20 years of coming to New York, I still have the hunger to play my best tennis on this court,” said Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion.

Next up for the Serbian star is compatriot and 32nd seed Laslo Djere after Djokovic preserved his record of always reaching at least the last 32 in New York.

“I’m pleased with the way I’m feeling, playing on the court,” said Djokovic, who missed last year’s tournament due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Can always be better, but first two rounds didn’t spend too much time on the court and played very solid and hopefully I can keep building.”

Women’s defending champion and world No. 1 Swiatek swept past Australia’s Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4.

The Pole is bidding to become the first woman to successfully defend her US Open crown since Serena Williams won a hat-trick of titles from 2012-2014.

“It wasn’t easy but I’m happy I tried to play my game and play aggressively with a lot of intensity and I’m just happy to be in the third round,” said Swiatek, aiming for her fifth Grand Slam triumph.

Swiatek will now play Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan on Friday for a place in the last 16.

Gauff, 19, brushed aside 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, the youngest player in the draw, 6-3, 6-2 to continue her strong run on hard courts this summer after titles in Washington and Cincinnati.

The sixth seed, viewed as one of the favorites in New York, takes on Belgium’s Elize Mertens for a place in the last 16 after getting the better of Andreeva for the second time in three Grand Slams.

“I just learned to be aggressive, because if you give her something she is going to take advantage,” said Gauff, who overcame Andreeva in three sets at Roland Garros in June.

“She has a great future in front of her — I think she is going to be back on this stage many more times.”

Mertens, the 32nd seed, battled back from the brink by saving two match points in the second-set tie-break to knock off Collins 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1.

Zhang Zhizhen made history as the first Chinese man to defeat a top-five player, dumping out last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud in five sets.

The 67th-ranked Zhang avenged his loss to the Norwegian fifth seed at the French Open, where he also reached the third round, advancing 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.

Zhang, 26, will next play Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata. No Chinese man has made the fourth round of a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Ruud’s exit left just two other top-10 seeds in Djokovic’s half of the draw after Stefanos Tsitsipas’ US Open misery continued.

The Greek crashed out to 128th-ranked Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker in five sets, and has still not gone beyond round three in six visits to New York.

Tsitsipas served for the match at 5-3 in the fourth set but the 21-year-old Stricker rallied to prevail 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in just over four hours.

Dominic Thiem, plagued by injury since his 2020 US Open victory, retired early in the second set against Ben Shelton after losing a tie-break.

Frances Tiafoe, a semifinalist last year, barged past Austria’s Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 and 14th seed Tommy Paul recovered from two sets down to outlast Russia’s Roman Safiullin.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz routed Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas as 17-year-old Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik, ranked 206th, became the youngest man to reach the third round here since 1990.

Two-time runner-up Caroline Wozniacki prolonged her US Open comeback by bundling out 11th seed Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) — her first win over a top-20 player since the 2018 WTA Tour Finals.

“If you’d asked to me three years ago I’d have said, I’ll never be back here playing on this court,” said mother-of-two Wozniacki, playing her first Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open.

“But to be back and to beat to the world number 11 feels very, very special.”

Elena Rybakina, seeded fourth, received a walkover when Australian Ajla Tomljanovic withdrew from their night session clash because of injury.

Czech 10th seed and French Open finalist Karolina Muchova sailed past Magdalena Frech.

Meanwhile, former Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady — sidelined for two years by injury — took down 24th seed Magda Linette.

Former US Open champion Gary Woodland to have brain surgery

  • Woodland: I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone
  • The 39-year-old didn’t give a timetable for his return
LOS ANGELES: Former US Open champion Gary Woodland said Wednesday that he will have surgery next month to remove a lesion from his brain.

The American golfer said he had been trying to treat the lesion, which was diagnosed “a few months ago,” with medication, but after consultation with specialists has decided to go ahead with surgery on Sept. 18.

“I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone,” Woodland, whose four US PGA Tour titles include the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach, wrote on social media.

Woodland warmed hearts after that victory when he took a moment to make a video call to Amy Bockerstette, a young Arizona golfer with Down Syndrome that Woodland had met and played with during the week of the PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open.

Video of Bockerstette’s confident par save from a bunker in Phoenix, and Woodland’s clear delight in her performance, charmed golf fans when it went viral on social media, the moment sparking a lasting friendship between the two.

He and his wife, Gabby, have three children.

This season Woodland finished 94th in the FedExCup standings, making 18 cuts in 24 starts with two top-10 finishes.

The 39-year-old didn’t give a timetable for his return, saying only: “Thank you for your support during this time.”

Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup

Chelsea and Everton survive scares in English League Cup
  • Second-tier Blackburn crushed fourth-tier Harrogate 8-0, their biggest away win in their 148-year history
  • Newcastle to play Manchester City in third round
LONDON: Chelsea and Everton survived major scares against fourth-tier opponents to advance to the third round of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Ultimately, it was another Premier League team, Sheffield United, that was on the end of an unlikely upset, losing a penalty shootout to third-tier Lincoln for the biggest shock of the second round.

Chelsea fielded a heavily rotated starting lineup, which was missing the likes of Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez, against Blackpool and fell behind to a 19th-minute penalty at Stamford Bridge.

Noni Madueke equalized with a penalty of his own in first-half stoppage time and Fernandez, on as a 65th-minute substitute, grabbed the winner seven minutes later after a defensive mix-up to seal a 2-1 victory.

Everton left it much later for their 2-1 win at Doncaster, with Beto — a Portuguese striker who only joined the club from Udinese on Wednesday — and Arnaut Danjuma scoring in the 73rd and 88th minutes, respectively, to complete a nervy comeback.

Everton have started the Premier League with three straight losses, without scoring a goal, and the pressure would have piled on manager Sean Dyche if his team had been eliminated by an opponent sitting in last place in the fourth tier.

Like Everton, Sheffield United have no points from three games in the league but won’t have League Cup games for respite in the coming weeks. After a 0-0 draw at home to Lincoln, Sheffield United lost the shootout 3-2.

Burnley scored in the 90th through substitute Zeki Amdouni, a recently signed Switzerland international, to win 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in an all-Premier League matchup and second-tier Blackburn crushed fourth-tier Harrogate 8-0.

That was Blackburn’s biggest away win in their 148-year history.

Third-round draw

The third round sees the teams involved in European competition this season enter the League Cup. The draw was made after Wednesday’s games and there were five all-Premier League matchups picked out, with the standout being Newcastle hosting Manchester City. Manchester United begin their title defense at home to Crystal Palace.

Here’s a look at the draw:

  • Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton
  • Exeter vs. Luton
  • Aston Villa vs. Everton
  • Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
  • Port Vale vs. Sutton
  • Bradford vs. Middlesbrough
  • Bournemouth vs. Stoke
  • Lincoln vs. West Ham
  • Brentford vs. Arsenal
  • Chelsea vs. Brighton
  • Salford vs. Burnley
  • Fulham vs. Norwich
  • Blackburn vs. Cardiff
  • Liverpool vs. Leicester
  • Newcastle vs. Manchester City
  • Mansfield vs. Peterborough
Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beat Rangers in playoffs

Champions League draw to include 14 former winners as PSV Eindhoven beat Rangers in playoffs
  • PSV’s single European title means winners of 48 of the 68 editions of Europe’s most prized club title will enter the draw
  • They include record 14-time champions Real Madrid and defending champions Manchester City, who won their first title in June
MONACO: There will be 14 winners of the Champions League, or the old European Cup, in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday after PSV Eindhoven advanced in the qualifying playoffs.

PSV, the European champions in 1988, beat Rangers 5-1 in their playoff second leg Wednesday to complete a 7-3 aggregate score.

Royal Antwerp had not played in the competition since 1957 yet also sealed their place in the draw by winning 2-1 at AEK Athens. The champion of Belgium advanced 3-1 on aggregate.

Copenhagen completed the lineup with a 1-1 draw at home to competition debutant Rakow Częstochowa having already won 1-0 in Poland.

PSV’s single European title means winners of 48 of the 68 editions of Europe’s most prized club title will enter the draw. They include record 14-time champions Real Madrid and defending champions Manchester City, who won their first title in June.

FINAL FORMAT

This Champions League is the 20th and last in the familiar format of eight round robin groups of four teams each, sending the top two into a 16-team knockout bracket.

Next year the Champions League expands to 36 teams, playing eight games instead of six, ranked in a single standings. The top eight will advance direct to the round of 16. Teams ranked No. 9 through 24 go into a knockout playoffs round to decide the other eight places in the last-16.

The final edition in the established format starts Sept. 19 and group-stage games finish Dec. 13. The knockout stage starts in February and reaches the final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

PRIZE MONEY

UEFA has &euro;2 billion ($2.2 billion) prize money for the rest of the competition. Each of the 32 gets a basic &euro;15.64 million ($17.1 million) plus shares of a &euro;600 million ($656 million) fund distributed according to clubs’ historic record in UEFA competitions.

Top-ranked Real Madrid’s share will be about &euro;36.4 million ($40 million) and about &euro;1.14 million ($1.25 million) to the lowest-ranked team, Lens, which have not played in European soccer for 16 years.

UEFA also will pay teams &euro;2.8 million ($3.1 million) per win and &euro;930,000 ($1 million) per draw in the group stage, escalating payments for advancing through each knockout round, plus a share of the TV money paid by rights holders in their home country.

Real Madrid were the highest earnesr with &euro;133 million ($145 million) from UEFA when they won the 2022 title — the last figures published by UEFA. Moldovan champion Sheriff’s &euro;23.7 million s ($26 million) was the lowest UEFA payout that season.

NOMADIC SHAKHTAR

Shakhtar Donetsk have had several adopted home cities in Ukraine and abroad since losing access to their stadium in 2014 because of Russian-backed conflict and then war in the Donbas region.

Last season Shakhtar used Legia Warsaw’s stadium in Poland for their three “home” games in the group stage.

Shakhtar will now play in Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion that is one of Germany’s host venues for the 2024 European Championship. The club said last week it already sold 30,000 ticket packages.

Russian clubs, including champions Zenit St. Petersburg, are banned for the second straight season.

MULTI-CLUB OWNERSHIP

UEFA has had rules for more than 20 years limiting owners from having decisive influence over two or more clubs which can meet in the same European competition. They were designed to protect the integrity of games on the field.

Still, the trend toward multi-club ownership projects has intensified since a UEFA ruling in 2017 let Leipzig and Salzburg both enter the Champions League despite sharing deep ties to the Red Bull brand. The two clubs are in separate draw pots Thursday and can meet in the group stage.

Paris Saint-Germain can be drawn in the same group as Braga despite taking a 22 percent ownership stake in the Portuguese club last year.

CLUB WORLD CUP

The 32 teams also are playing for entry to — and more prize money from – the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup in June 2025 hosted by the United States.

Europe will send 12 teams to that 32-team lineup including the past three Champions League title holders — Man City, Real Madrid and Chelsea — plus the winner of this edition.

Other places should go to teams with the best overall record in the four Champions League seasons from 2020-24.

That’s good for consistent performers Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica. Not so much for clubs which missed qualification in at least one recent season, like Manchester United, Arsenal and now Juventus.

Draw Seedings

Pot 1: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Napoli (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands).

Pot 2: Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester United (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Leipzig (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Arsenal (England).

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Salzburg (Austria), AC Milan (Italy), Braga (Portugal), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Lazio (Italy), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Copenhagen (Denmark).

Pot 4: Young Boys (Switzerland), Real Sociedad (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkiye), Celtic (Scotland), Newcastle (England), Union Berlin (Germany), Royal Antwerp (Belgium), Lens (France).

