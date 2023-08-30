Saudi Arabia’s robust IT infrastructure suitable for gaming industry

RIYADH: As the Kingdom is among the top countries in terms of connectivity, coverage, and 5G internet, its business ecosystem is suitable to host different activities related to the development of the gaming industry, said an IT expert.
Mohammed Al-Otaiby, chief operating officer at Saudi Cloud Computing Co. Alibaba Cloud, was speaking at a panel discussion on the first day of the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.
He said being one of the biggest cloud providers, his company can provide every facility required for game development. The expert said his company has the capability to cater to the needs of the sophisticated technology used in the gaming industry.
“Cloud computing is solving a lot of problems,” he said. Al-Otaibi said the previous generations had to face several challenges while playing computer games but due to modern technology, it has become easier and people can play online games on the internet without difficulty.
AlOtaiby also highlighted how cloud computing is evolving into software as a service, also known as SaaS, where a range of services will be available at one’s fingertips, requiring just a few simple steps and allowing access to bundled services with a single click.
Speaking on the same panel discussion, Badr Al-Marshoud, head of STC Play, said Saudi Arabia possesses considerable potential to emerge as a key player in the gaming sector both within the region and on a global scale.
“Vision 2030 has a lot of well-designed initiatives that will enable the gaming industry in the country and the region,” Al-Marshoud said.