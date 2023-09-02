You are here

Charles III maintains royal tradition at Highland Games event
Britain's King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne are given flowers as they attend the annual Braemar Gathering in Braemar, central Scotland, on September 2, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

  • The Braemar Gathering, near the British sovereign’s remote Balmoral retreat in northeast Scotland, is always held on the first Saturday in September
  • Senior royals, including kings and queens, have attended the games regularly since the mid-19th century, to watch feats of strength and endurance
AFP

BREAMAR, United Kingdom: Britain’s King Charles III on Saturday attended his first annual Highland Games in Braemar as monarch, a traditional highlight of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s summer visits to Scotland.
The Braemar Gathering, near the British sovereign’s remote Balmoral retreat in northeast Scotland, is always held on the first Saturday in September and is the most famous on the Highland Games circuit.
Senior royals, including kings and queens, have attended the games regularly since the mid-19th century, to watch feats of strength and endurance.
Events include tossing the caber, in which kilted competitors endeavour to lift and throw a full-length log of Scots Pine.
Charles ascended to the throne last September on the death of his mother Elizabeth, who had become Britain’s longest-serving monarch during her seven-decade reign.
Wearing a kilt in the newly created King Charles III tartan, the 74-year-old monarch was accompanied at Braemar by his wife Camilla, his sister Anne, the Princess Royal, and her husband.
Charles is hosting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family at his nearby Balmoral estate this weekend, in another royal and political summer tradition.
But Sunak had so far not been spotted at the games alongside the royals.

IsDB unit’s initiatives support coffee farmers in Indonesia

Updated 02 September 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Indonesia is world’s fourth-largest coffee producer and Asia’s second-biggest
  • Partnership with Indonesia to increase farmers’ output by 15 percent
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, a member of the Islamic Development Bank, is training Indonesian coffee producers in sustainable farming to increase their share of the global market.
Indonesia is the fourth-largest coffee producer in the world and the second-biggest in Asia, accounting for around seven percent of global coffee output.
Indonesia exported roughly 434,000 metric tons, worth over $1.1 billion, in 2022, according to government data. The Jeddah-based ITFC has been running Master Trainer Upgrade programs with the Sustainable Coffee Platform of Indonesia, which hopes to boost sustainable coffee production in the country and increase output by 15 percent by 2026.
“The ITFC’s joint endeavors with SCOPI are aligned with its broader mission of fostering sustainable economic growth in partner countries,” the ITFC told Arab News this week. “By enhancing the value chain from cultivation to export, this initiative has the potential to drive poverty reduction, economic diversification, and increased incomes for all participants in the coffee industry.”
The training programs covered sustainable methods of production, quality standards and market readiness.
“This strategic collaboration is poised to provide Indonesian coffee producers with improved market access, equipping them to meet international standards and cater to global market demands effectively,” the ITFC said, adding that the corporation was eager to initiate additional projects in Indonesia to “catalyze broader trade advancement, fostering economic progress and enhancing livelihoods.”
SCOPI, whose work focuses on developing partnerships in the coffee industry for the welfare of farmers, said its cooperation with the ITFC is “a driving force for positive change, as it involves everyone involved in the coffee value chain.”
The training programs, it added, have the potential to reach other coffee farmers in Indonesia and have an even broader impact.
So far, training has involved participants from Aceh, North Sumatra and South Sulawesi, among other areas. SCOPI is also optimistic about forming similar partnerships across the Middle East.
“The Middle East is a priority export destination for Indonesian coffee,” it said. “We see that there will be more opportunities for cooperation with even more organizations in the Middle East.”

Egyptian people-smuggler jailed in UK after snapping selfies on dinghy

Updated 02 September 2023
Arab News

  • Reda Hamoud Abdurabou, 25, piloted boat carrying 50 migrants across English Channel
  • ‘This defendant gloated as he risked dozens of lives,’ says Home Office official
Arab News

LONDON: An Egyptian people-smuggler who took selfies on an inflatable dinghy he piloted across the English Channel with 50 people on board has been imprisoned in the UK, Metro reported.

Reda Hamoud Abdurabou crossed into Britain in July last year, but was intercepted by Border Force agents and arrested.

The 25-year-old was jailed for three years and two months at Salisbury Crown Court for assisting unlawful immigration and attempting to enter the UK illegally.

Chris Foster, deputy director of criminal and financial investigations at the UK Home Office, said: “This defendant gloated as he risked dozens of lives by crossing the Channel illegally.”

After his arrest, the Egyptian’s mobile phone was confiscated, with authorities discovering images and text messages on the device laying out smuggling plans.

Some of the photos show Abdurabou’s migrant passengers hanging on the edge of the dinghy or sitting on the floor of the boat.

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “This pilot brazenly tried to flout our laws, and has rightly been brought to justice today.

“Putting lives at risk by steering men, women and children across the Channel in flimsy dinghies will not be tolerated and we will continue to work relentlessly to stop these completely unnecessary crossings and ensure those responsible are put behind bars.”

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge, shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead

Updated 02 September 2023
AP

  • One naval drone destroyed late Friday and two others early Saturday morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
  • Key supply route for Kremlin forces in war with Ukraine, Kerch bridge has come under repeated attack
AP

KYIV: Russia said Saturday its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea, forcing its temporary closure for a third time in less than a year.
One naval drone was destroyed late Friday and two others early Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.
A key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine, the Kerch bridge has come under repeated attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
An explosion in October, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, left three people dead. A further attack on the bridge in July, killing a couple and seriously wounding their daughter, left a span of the roadway hanging perilously.
The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, both logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014.
On Saturday afternoon, one civilian was killed and two wounded during shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Two Ukrainian drones attacked the region's Valuysky district, causing minor damage to a private home and car, while another drone was intercepted by Russian air defense in the Grayvoronsky district.
A woman was also wounded Saturday during shelling of a village in the neighboring Kursk region, also bordering Ukraine, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit said. He blamed Ukraine for the shelling.
Ukrainian authorities, which generally avoid commenting on attacks on Russian soil, didn’t say whether they launched the attacks. Drone strikes and shelling on the Russian border regions are a regular occurrence.
Meanwhile, four people were wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, Moscow-installed mayor Aleksei Kulemzin said Saturday. Donetsk is the regional capital of the eastern Ukrainian province of the same name, which was among the four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed by Russia in September. The city came under the control of Russia-backed separatists in 2014.
The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Saturday that over the previous 24 hours Russia had launched four missile strikes and 39 airstrikes, in addition to 42 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
One person was killed and two were wounded during shelling of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Saturday, according to Gov. Oleh Prokudin. Farther north, Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said the anti-aircraft defense in the central Ukrainian city, which is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, had successfully thwarted a strike, without specifying the nature of the attack.
U.K. military officials said Saturday that Russia risks splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine’s south. According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces continued to take offensive action on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, with units reaching the first Russian main defensive line.
Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Friday that Kyiv’s troops were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks next week, the Kremlin announced Friday, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal brokered by Ankara and the U.N. that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets safely despite the 18-month war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Erdogan would meet Monday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony

Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

  • The Swedish foundation however said Thursday it was returning to its previous practice of inviting ambassadors from all countries
  • It noted however that the strong reactions “completely overshadowed this message”
AFP

STOCKHOLM: The Nobel Foundation said Saturday it was reversing its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked a backlash.
In 2022, the Nobel Foundation, which organizes the annual Nobel prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm, decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to the Stockholm award event because of the war in Ukraine.
They made the same decision regarding the Iranian envoy over the country’s crackdown on a wave of protests.
The Swedish foundation however said Thursday it was returning to its previous practice of inviting ambassadors from all countries represented in Sweden, sparking a wave of angry reactions.
The foundation said Saturday that the decision was based on its belief “that it is important and right to reach out as widely as possible with the values and messages that the Nobel Prize stands for.”
It noted however that the strong reactions “completely overshadowed this message.”
“We, therefore, choose to repeat last year’s exception to regular practice — that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm,” the foundation said in a statement.
Last year, the Norwegian Nobel Institute still invited all ambassadors to the Peace Prize ceremony it organizes in Oslo, and the foundation said this would be the case again.
“As before, all ambassadors will be invited to the ceremony in Oslo,” it noted.
The decision to once again invite the Russian and Belarusian representatives sparked ire in Sweden and abroad.
Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the foundation should support efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus as “millions of Ukrainians suffer from an unprovoked war and the Russian regime is not punished for its crimes.”
On Saturday, Nikolenko called the reversal a “victory for humanism.”
“We thank everyone who demanded the restoration of justice. We are convinced that a similar decision should be made regarding the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to Oslo,” he said in another post to Facebook.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also said Friday he disagreed with the Foundation’s decision.
“I would not have done it if I were handling invites to an award ceremony and I understand that it upsets many people in both Sweden and Ukraine,” he said in a written statement to AFP.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kristersson on Saturday welcomed the new decision.
“The many and strong reactions show that the whole of Sweden unambiguously stand on Ukraine’s side against Russia’s appalling war of aggression,” Kristersson said.
Several prominent Swedish politicians, including the leaders of the Center, Green, Left and Liberal parties, had said they would boycott the event over the Russian ambassador’s presence.
The glitzy event is held each year in Stockholm on December 10 when laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics receive their awards from King Carl XVI Gustaf.
A separate ceremony is held in Oslo on the same day for the Peace Prize laureate.

Weeks after moon landing, India launches first mission to sun

Updated 02 September 2023

  • Aditya-L1 is heading for Lagrange point 1, 1.5 million km from Earth
  • Mission follows India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing on Aug. 23
Sanjay Kumar

New Delhi: India launched its first spacecraft dedicated to studying the sun on Saturday, less than two weeks after making history with a successful moon landing.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota island, off the Bay of Bengal, at 11:50 a.m. local time.

The craft will take over four months to reach its destination, to orbit around 1.5 million km from Earth and observe the photosphere and chromosphere and study solar wind particles and magnetic fields.

“After some earth maneuvers the Aditya-L1will start its journey to the L1 point — a very long journey of almost 125 days, so let us wish all the very best to Aditya spacecraft for its long journey and being put around halo orbit of L1,” Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, head of the Indian Space Research Organization, said in a televised address.

Indian authorities have not disclosed the cost of the mission, but local media estimated it to be around $46 million.

Aditya, which means “the sun,” is heading for Lagrange point 1, an area that lies between the sun and Earth where the gravitational pulls of both cancel each other out, which will allow the spacecraft to remain in orbit with little use of fuel.

“Lagrange-1 is a suitable location to look at the sun,” Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt (Retd.), director general of the Indian Space Association told Arab News. “We have multiwavelength observation which will monitor all these dynamic events that happen in the solar atmosphere, which directly impact the interplanetary space environment and, in turn, influence the Earth’s environment.”

India’s solar mission adds to its status as an emerging space superpower, building on ISRO’s historic success on Aug. 23, when it landed the moon rover Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, making India the first country to land near the lunar south pole and the fourth to land on the moon — after the US, Russia, and China.

“Working on two major projects and executing them within (a month of each other) is quite momentous,” said Dipankar Banerjee, director of the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences in Nainital, which specializes in astronomy and solar physics. “It also demonstrates to the global players that India is not behind; we have the manpower and the capacity to execute such major projects.”  

To date, the US is the only other country to have explored the sun. It launched the Parker Solar Probe in 2021.

“This is a huge milestone and it’s also a technological demonstration from the Indian Space Research Organization, because, so far, only NASA has been able to successfully send satellites to Lagrange-1,” Banerjee told Arab News. “We still have to reach there, but it’s a big milestone that we have started our journey.”

