You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 20 cooperation agreements across various sectors

Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 20 cooperation agreements across various sectors

Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 20 cooperation agreements across various sectors
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. (AN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/47ydd

Updated 36 sec ago
Mohammed Kinani
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 20 cooperation agreements across various sectors

Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 20 cooperation agreements across various sectors
Updated 36 sec ago
Mohammed Kinani Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: In a bid to further deepen economic and trade ties, Saudi Arabia and Italy will sign 20 cooperation agreements across various fields, said Khalid Al-Falih, the Kingdom’s minister of investment.   

Speaking at the Saudi-Italian Investment Forum in Milan on Sept. 4, Al-Falih said that both countries can complement and leverage each other’s strengths to build a better future.   

During the speech, Al-Falih invited Italian firms to come and operate in the Kingdom, noting that 150 licensed companies from the European nation are already functioning in Saudi Arabia.  

“But while Italy clearly belongs in the list of top 10 economies globally, it is only in the top 20 as an investor in the Kingdom, and the value of our bilateral non-oil trade amounts to a mere €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) — which means we are far from reaching the full potential of our partnership,” added Al-Falih. 

According to the minister, Saudi Arabia and Italy should specifically focus on expanding the scale and quality of joint investments to further deepen the strategic relationship between the nations.   

“In the context of areas of complementarity and shared interests, I’d like to emphasize a handful that are of particular significance to Italy: energy and sustainability; advanced manufacturing and supply chains; culture and sports; and innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Al-Falih. 

Talking about the energy sector, the minister noted that Saudi Arabia and Italy could become partners in green technologies, as the Kingdom leads the sustainable journey in the region from the front.  

“With regards to energy and sustainability, the Kingdom is an ideal partner, including for decarbonized hydrogen – blue and green – given our plans and projects to lead the world in clean energy production, just as we have been global leaders in traditional energy for 80 years,” said Al-Falih.  

He further added: “Our green hydrogen project at NEOM through ACWA Power and Air Products is by far the largest of its kind in the world and also Aramco has the world’s most ambitious program for products and export of blue hydrogen.”  

Reiterating Saudi Arabia’s aim to become a global tourism destination, Al-Falih said that the Kingdom wants to attract 100 million visitors by 2030.  

“I believe we have the right offerings — including AlUla, the Red Sea project, the Qiddiya entertainment park, as well as concert halls, cultural centers, and film and music festivals for our vibrant, young, and rapidly growing population,” he said.  

Al-Falih added: “But achieving these ambitious targets will require investments exceeding €250 billion — and we can clearly also learn a lot from you in this space.”

He went on to say that Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product has already achieved a cumulative growth rate of 66 percent since the launch of Vision 2030.   

The minister added that the Kingdom is now one of the top 10 destinations for foreign direct investments globally.  

Topics: saudi-italy Italy Saudi Arabia Saudi-Italian Investment Forum

Related

Public Investment Fund acquires Hadeed from SABIC for $3.33bn
Business & Economy
Public Investment Fund acquires Hadeed from SABIC for $3.33bn

Diriyah Gate Development Authority signs deal to boost geospatial information exchange in Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Gate Development Authority signs deal to boost geospatial information exchange in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah Gate Development Authority signs deal to boost geospatial information exchange in Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Gate Development Authority signs deal to boost geospatial information exchange in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to foster Saudi Arabia’s geospatial industry, the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority signed a memorandum of understanding to provide accurate geography and mapping data.

The agreement aims to promote joint cooperation between the two sides in areas like data governance, sharing of geospatial information, and exchange of technical advice.

Additionally, the agreement will boost collaboration in surveying and drone projects, technical consultations, and training and development.

“I am delighted to sign this MoU with DGDA, one of our most important partners. This collaboration is an integral part of DGDA’s mandates in regulating the survey and geospatial information sector, overseeing related activities in the Kingdom, and advancing them,” stated Mohammed Al-Sayel, president of GEOSA.  

This falls in line the DGDA’s framework of promoting qualitative partnerships with numerous agencies to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.    

Topics: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information

Related

Diriyah master plan sets green benchmark with global award
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah master plan sets green benchmark with global award

Saudi carrier flynas expands reach with new base at Madinah Airport  

Saudi carrier flynas expands reach with new base at Madinah Airport  
Updated 24 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi carrier flynas expands reach with new base at Madinah Airport  

Saudi carrier flynas expands reach with new base at Madinah Airport  
Updated 24 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier flynas is set to become the sole low-cost airline operating from four bases within the Kingdom, following a recent agreement. 

In a significant development, flynas has inked a deal with Tibah Airports Operation Co. to establish its latest operations hub at Madinah Airport in line with its expansion and growth plans, according to a press release. 

This expansion also aligns with the goals outlined in the National Civil Aviation Strategy, which seeks to facilitate national air carriers in playing a pivotal role in connecting Saudi Arabia with the global aviation network. 

Topics: Flynas

Related

flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan
Business & Economy
flynas launches direct flights linking Jeddah and Osh in Kyrgyzstan

UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.

UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.

UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Affirming Egypt’s potential as a prospective investment destination, the UAE’s Global Investment Holding Co. has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in tobacco manufacture Eastern Co. for $625 million. 

According to a statement from Egypt’s Cabinet published on Facebook, Global Investment Holding will also provide Eastern Co. with $150 million for the purchase of raw materials for manufacturing.  

It is not clear whether this $150 million was an additional amount or was included in the $625 million purchase price. 

The Cabinet statement added that this deal is a part of the government’s efforts to increase private investments in various sectors.  

The Egyptian government had previously promised the International Monetary Fund that it would roll back the state’s involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role as part of a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package, signed in December.  

Italy’s Eni plans to invest $7.7bn in Egypt 

Meanwhile, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said that Italian energy major Eni is planning to invest $7.7 billion in the country.  

The announcement was made after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi, where he lauded the firm’s activities in his country.  

The meeting was also attended by Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla and senior Eni officials.  

In August, El-Sisi revealed that Egypt will receive a $3.5 billion investment from UK multinational oil and gas company BP over the next three years.  

During the meeting with BP CEO Bernard Looney, the president highlighted Egypt’s desire to strengthen cooperation with the company, including in emissions reduction, energy transition and green hydrogen production.  

In August, a report from Knight Frank had suggested that sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East region could inject as much as $120 billion into Egypt over the next few years.  

In its report, Knight Frank noted that major global powers including Saudi Arabia, the US, the UK, the UAE, South Korea, and China have renewed their investment interests in the African continent, especially after the recovery from the pandemic.  

Topics: Global Investment Holding Co. Eni eastern co.

Related

The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18% of the population are smokers.
Middle-East
Egyptians smoke 100 billion cigarettes annually, says Eastern Company’s CEO

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has established a regulatory body that would implement a framework for a national lottery and commercial gaming.

Kevin Mullally has been appointed as chief executive of the newly established General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), state news agency WAM reported, with industry veteran Jim Murren sitting as chairman of the board of directors.

“The GCGRA will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards. It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly,” WAM reported.

Topics: UAE

Related

UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project
Business & Economy
UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project
Wynn Resorts run luxury hotels and entertainment facilities worldwide, some of which have gaming facilities, with its flagship hotel in Las Vegas. (Shutterstock)
Offbeat
Las Vegas’s Wynn announces UAE resort with gaming facilities

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 
Updated 04 September 2023
REUTERS 

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 
Updated 04 September 2023
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation rate surged to a higher-than-expected 58.94 percent in August, official data showed on Monday, rising for a second month after a steep fall in the lira currency and recent tax increases. 

Month-on-month, consumer price inflation was 9.09 percent, easing slightly from 9.49 percent a month earlier. Price rises in transportation drove the monthly measure higher, while price increases for hotels, cafes and restaurants drove the annual measure. 

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek — who has spear-headed a summer policy U-turn meant to rein in prices — said the fight against inflation would take time and patience was needed in the transition period. 

“We will do whatever is necessary (monetary tightening, credit policy and income policies) to bring inflation under control and then lower it,” he said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“We are absolutely determined to fight inflation.” 

In a Reuters poll, annual inflation was predicted to be 55.9 percent with monthly inflation seen at 7.0 percent. In July, the annual figure was 47.83 percent. 

President Tayyip Erdogan’s aggressive policy of interest rate cuts set off a currency crisis in late 2021, and sent inflation soaring to a 24-year peak of 85.51 percent last October. 

Since an election runoff in late May this year, the lira has shed 25 percent of its value as authorities loosened their grip on the exchange rate as part of Erdogan’s U-turn toward more orthodox economic policies, including rate rises. 

The currency slipped slightly after the price data to 26.78 versus the dollar by 0724 GMT. 

The domestic producer price index was up 5.89 percent month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 49.41 percent, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute. 

Topics: Turkey Inflation CPI

Related

Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  
Business & Economy
Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  

Latest updates

Saudi perfume brand slammed over Georgina Rodriguez look-a-like in new ad 
Saudi perfume brand slammed over Georgina Rodriguez look-a-like in new ad 
Diriyah Gate Development Authority signs deal to boost geospatial information exchange in Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate Development Authority signs deal to boost geospatial information exchange in Saudi Arabia
Saudi carrier flynas expands reach with new base at Madinah Airport  
Saudi carrier flynas expands reach with new base at Madinah Airport  
UN nuclear watchdog report says Iran slows its enrichment of near-weapons-grade uranium
UN nuclear watchdog report says Iran slows its enrichment of near-weapons-grade uranium
UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.
UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.