Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president in scene of jubilation

Gabon’s new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema (2nd R) greets members of staff after he was inaugurated as Gabon’s interim President. (AFP)
Updated 04 September 2023
Reuters

  • Nguema was given a standing ovation by military officers and officials as he arrived for the ceremony
  • State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armored personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment
LIBREVILLE: The leader of a coup that ousted Gabon’s President Ali Bongo was sworn in as interim president and cheered by jubilant supporters on Monday in a televised ceremony designed to cast the military as liberators of an oppressed society.
In West and Central Africa’s eighth coup in three years, army officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had won an election they annulled and said was not credible.
Nguema was given a standing ovation by military officers and officials as he arrived for the ceremony, and again just after he was sworn in by a panel of constitutional court judges.
State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armored personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment.
In a speech, Nguema proposed reforms including a new constitution to be adopted by referendum, new electoral and penal codes, and measures to prioritize local banks and companies for economic development. He also said political exiles would be welcomed back and political prisoners freed.
Repeatedly interrupted by cheers, he described the coup, which ended the Bongo family’s 56-year hold on power in the oil-producing country, as a moment of national liberation and a manifestation of God’s will.
“When the people are crushed by their leaders ... it’s the army that gives them back their dignity,” he said. “People of Gabon, today the times of happiness that our ancestors dreamt of are finally coming.”
Several figures from Bongo’s government, including the vice president and prime minister, attended the ceremony.
Bongo himself remains under house arrest. He was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did too little to share Gabon’s oil and mining wealth with the country’s 2.3 million people.

Pledge to return power to civilians
Nguema reiterated that his administration would organize free and fair elections, though he gave no timetable.
“After this transition ... we intend to return power to civilians by organizing new elections that will be free, transparent, credible and peaceful,” he said.
Previously, Nguema had said the junta would proceed “quickly but surely,” but cautioned that too much haste could lead to elections that lack credibility.
The coup had drawn cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Libreville but condemnation from abroad.
Leaders of the Central African regional bloc ECCAS are due to meet in person on Monday to discuss their response. Last week they urged partners led by the United Nations and the African Union to support a rapid return to constitutional order.
Gabon’s main opposition group, Alternance 2023, which says it is the rightful winner of the Aug. 26 election, has called on the international community to encourage the junta to hand power back to civilians.
Members of Alternance 2023 met Nguema on Sunday for talks, a source in the alliance told Reuters, without sharing further details.
Gabon’s international bonds continued to claw back ground after their sharp tumble last Wednesday. The 2025 bond recorded the biggest gains, up 1.8 cents in the dollar according to Tradeweb data.
However, the bonds which are trading between 91.3 cents from 2024 maturities and 74 cents for issues coming due in 2031, are still down around 5 cents from their pre-coup levels.

AFP

NIAMEY: Niger’s military-appointed prime minister on Monday said he saw hopes of a deal with the West African bloc ECOWAS, which has threatened to use force to restore civilian rule after a coup in July.
“We have not stopped contacts with ECOWAS, we are continuing contacts. We have good hopes of reaching an agreement in the coming days,” Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine told a press conference in Niamey.
ECOWAS — the Economic Community of West African States — has imposed hefty sanctions against Niger after rebel soldiers on July 26 overthrew Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s democratically-elected president.
It has also warned several times of intervening militarily to reinstate Bazoum, but only if peaceful attempts to resolve the crisis fail.
“We are bracing to be attacked at any time. Every preparation has been taken. It would be an unjust war. We are determined to defend ourselves if there is an attack,” Zeine told reporters.
A key question in the crisis is a timeline for returning to civilian rule.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu — who is also the current chairman of ECOWAS — last Thursday suggested a nine-month period such as his country underwent in the late 1990s.
“The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger’s military authorities are sincere,” the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.
Algeria, Niger’s influential northern neighbor, has proposed a six-month transition.
The military rulers so far have not responded to the suggestions, having previously spoken of a three-year handback period.
ECOWAS has taken a hard line with regard to Niger following a cascade of coups in its region since 2020.
The military have taken power in Mali and Burkina Faso, where like Niger, losses among the armed forces are surging in the face of a long-running jihadist insurgency.
A putsch also took place in Guinea in 2021 after the country’s octogenarian president, Alpha Conde, ran for a third term in office, a move that opponents said breached constitutional limits.

Indonesia looks to double commerce with UAE as trade pact takes effect 

Indonesia’s Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis is pictured in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (File/Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi)
Indonesia’s Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis is pictured in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (File/Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi)
Sheany Yasuko

  • Indonesia-UAE bilateral trade volume reached around $5bn in 2022 
  • UAE is Indonesia’s entrance to Middle East, Africa and Europe, envoy says 
JAKARTA: Indonesia is hoping to boost commerce with the UAE more than two-fold in the next three years, Jakarta’s envoy to Abu Dhabi said on Monday as a free trade pact between the two countries went into effect at the beginning of this month.  

The Indonesia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement went into force on Sept. 1 after the two countries signed the pact in July last year, making it Jakarta’s first with a Gulf country and Abu Dhabi’s first with a Southeast Asian nation.   

Bilateral trade volume reached around $5 billion in 2022, according to Indonesian Trade Ministry Data, showcasing an increase of around 20 percent from the previous year, when it was worth $4 billion.  

“It will indeed lead to a stronger bilateral economic relationship between two countries,” Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News. “Through IUAE-CEPA, I hope within three years, the total trade of both countries could reach more than $10 billion and the investment could reach $10 billion as well. 

“With the reduction of tariff or zero tariffs, Indonesia could strengthen exports. I believe once exports increase, it will attract more investment,” he added. 

The pact erases about 99 percent of existing tariffs and includes commitments to increase Indonesia’s services exports to the UAE by 6 percent and mutually recognize each country’s halal certification. 

Bagis said the pact could potentially open more doors for Jakarta to reach other countries in the region.  

“The UAE is a hub for Indonesia, as it is an entrance to countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, hence it will be an advantage for Indonesia to have CEPA with the UAE,” he said.  

Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the two countries must quickly resolve technical issues to ensure smooth implementation of their trade pact during a meeting with the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade in Jakarta on Sunday.  

“Indonesia is suggesting to the UAE to hold a Joint Committee Meeting at the level of senior officials and special committees of both nations to resolve technical issues in order to make sure that the agreement can be implemented smoothly,” Hasan said in a statement.  

Indonesia’s trade with the UAE reached over $2.2 billion as of June this year, with Hasan pushing for more cooperation between their private sectors, including through bilateral forums or business roadshows.  

“I have suggested the involvement of Indonesia-UAE business councils to further boost trade cooperation between the two countries,” he said.  

“I am optimistic that trade between Indonesia and UAE will increase further.”  

China’s Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.
  • G20 leaders are meeting in New Delhi this weekend
  • Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend in Xi’s absence
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to skip this week’s G20 Summit in New Delhi, Beijing announced on Monday, in what is seen as a setback for India’s presidency of the major forum for the world’s biggest economies.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Premier Li Qiang will be attending the meeting of global leaders in New Delhi on Sept. 9 and 10, without mentioning Xi. 

“Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the New Delhi G20 Summit in India,” Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the ministry, said during a press conference in Beijing. 

“The G20 is an important forum for international economic cooperation. China has all along attached great importance to and taken an active part in G20 events,” she added. “We are ready to work with all parties to make the G20 Summit a success and contribute to the steady recovery of the global economy and sustainable development.” 

Xi’s likely absence will be the first time China’s top leader has skipped a G20 summit and is seen as a setback to India’s presidency of the grouping this year. 

“Xi opting out of G20 is a setback,” Sanjay Kapoor, editor of the English fortnightly Hard News, told Arab News. 

“The credibility of the discussion would be hurt as China is a big power and you can’t talk about the world economy and other issues without their presence.” 

With Xi’s expected absence, China appears reluctant to endorse India’s global ambitions. 

“It’s not like Beijing does not see value in the grouping, but it does not want to be seen endorsing India as a leader of the Global South, which is how the Indian government has pitched its G20 presidency,” Manoj Kewalramani, a fellow in China studies and chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Studies programmes in Takshashila Institution, told Arab News. 

Indrani Bagchi, senior diplomatic editor at the Aspen Global Leadership Network, said that Xi’s absence at an important gathering for world leaders may risk China’s stance at the global stage. 

“It reflects very poorly on China’s own approach to the world,” Bagchi told Arab News. “Not showing up, for the second largest economy of the world — that does not reflect well on China.” 

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school
AFP

  • French government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools
  • Move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties
PARIS: French authorities were on Monday imposing a newly-announced ban on the abaya Muslim dress for women in schools, with over 500 establishments under scrutiny as children across the country returned to class.
The government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools, saying it broke the rules on secularism in education that have already seen Muslim headscarves banned on the grounds they constitute a display of religious affiliation.
The move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties.
“Things are going well this morning. There is no incident for the moment, we will continue all day to be vigilant so that the students understand the meaning of this rule,” said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne as she visited a school in northern France.
But she added that there was a “certain number” of schools where girls had arrived wearing an abaya.
“Some young girls agreed to remove it. For the others, we will have discussions with them, and use educational approaches to explain that there is a law that is being applied,” she added.
The hard-left has accused the government of centrist President Emmanuel Macron of trying with the abaya ban to compete with Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and shifting further to the right.
Education Minister Gabriel Attal told RTL radio that authorities had identified 513 schools that could be affected by the ban at the start of the school year.
There are around 45,000 schools in France, with 12 million pupils going back to school on Monday.
He said work had been done ahead of the start of the school year to see in which schools this could present a problem, adding that trained school inspectors would be placed in certain schools.
Attal however said he was against imposing a ban on parents wearing clothes that had religious significance when they accompanied their children on school outings.
“There is a difference between what happens in school and what happens outside school. What matters to me is what happens in school,” he said.
Some leading figures on the right have called on the government to make children wear school uniform in state schools and Attal said he would announce a uniform trial in the autumn.
“I am not sure it’s a miracle solution that will solve all school problems. But I think it merits testing,” he added.
A law introduced in March 2004 banned “the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation” in schools.
This includes large crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.
Unlike headscarves, abayas – a long, baggy garment worn to comply with Islamic beliefs on modest dress – occupied a grey area and had faced no outright ban until now.

Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter

Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter
Reuters

  • Biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022
KYIV: Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament, he said in a post on X on Monday.
Zelensky said on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defense minister, the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s defense establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

