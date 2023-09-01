You are here

  • Home
  • Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians

Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians

This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nvq6p

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians

This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
  • New strongman Gen. Nguema blasts corruption among state contractors in a fiery address
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters AFP

LIBREVILLE: Gabon’s main opposition group, Alternance 2023, urged the international community on Friday to encourage the junta that overthrew President Ali Bongo this week to hand power back to civilians.

Military officers seized power in a coup on Wednesday minutes after an announcement that Bongo had secured a third term in an election, ending his family’s nearly 60-year hold on power.
They placed him under house arrest and installed Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema as transitional leader.
The coup — West and Central Africa’s eighth in three years — drew cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital, Libreville.
But the opposition, which says it is the rightful winner of Saturday’s election, has raised objections.
“We were happy that Ali Bongo was overthrown but ... we hope that the international community will stand up in favor of the republic and the democratic order in Gabon by asking the military to give back the power to the civilians,” Alexandra Pangha, spokesperson for Alternance 2023 leader Albert Ondo Ossa, told the BBC.

BACKGROUND

Opponents say that the family of Ali Bongo did little to share Gabon’s oil and mining wealth.

She said that the junta’s plan to inaugurate Nguema as head of state on Monday was “absurd.”
Bongo was elected 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967.
Opponents say the family did little to share Gabon’s oil and mining wealth.
Before being detained, the Bongos lived in a luxurious palace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
They own expensive cars and properties in France and the US, often paid for in cash, according to a 2020 investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project or OCCRP, a global network of investigative journalists.
Meanwhile, almost a third of the country’s 2.3 million people live in poverty.
Military leaders ordered the arrest of several members of Bongo’s Cabinet early on Wednesday on accusations ranging from alleged embezzlement to narcotics trafficking.
State broadcaster Gabon 24 said on Thursday that duffel bags stuffed with cash wrapped in plastic have been confiscated from the homes of various officials.
Its footage included a raid on the house of former Cabinet director Ian Ghislain Ngoulou.
He told the channel that the money was part of Bongo’s election fund.
The coup in Gabon follows others in Guinea, Chad and Niger, plus two each in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020. The takeovers have erased democratic gains in a region where insecurity and widespread poverty have weakened elected governments, worrying international powers with strategic interests at stake.
Alternance 2023 has said it wants a full vote count from Tuesday’s election, which it said would show Ondo Ossa had won.
Gabon’s election commission said after the election that Bongo had been re-elected with 64 percent of the vote, while Ondo Ossa secured almost 31 percent.
Ballot counting was done without independent observers amid an internet blackout.
Pangha said the opposition hoped to get an invitation from the junta to discuss the Central African country’s transition plan but said it had not received anything yet.
The junta has not made its transition plans public.
The African Union’s Peace and Security Council demanded on Thursday that the military refrain from any interference in the political process and called for fair and transparent elections.
It said it will impose sanctions on the coup leaders if they do not return to barracks and restore constitutional order.
France, Gabon’s former colonial ruler, and other Western powers have condemned the military takeover.
Gabon’s sovereign dollar bonds rebounded slightly on Friday, with the 2025 issuance gaining 1.46 cents.
On Wednesday, when news of the coup hit markets, bonds fell at the fastest daily pace fall since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and at 85.29 cents on the dollar, it remained 7.7 cents below the pre-coup traded level.
Gen. Nguema has blasted corruption among state contractors in a fiery address, telling business leaders they must commit to the “development of the country.”
On Thursday, he summoned around 200 Gabonese business leaders to a meeting, where he lashed out against firms overbilling for their services.
The speech was broadcast on state television on Friday.
Opponents of the ousted regime had regularly accused contractors close to the government of massively overbilling on state contracts in return for kickbacks to high-ranking government officials.
“It is difficult to perceive, at this stage, your commitment or patriotism when it comes to the development expected by our compatriots,” Nguema said, vowing to make sure the overcharged money “comes back to the state.”
“This situation, for me, cannot continue, and I will not tolerate it.”
National TV also showed rolling images of the deposed president’s son Noureddin Bongo Valentin and other arrested officials in front of suitcases filled with cash allegedly seized from their homes.
The military has accused them of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president’s signature, among other allegations.

 

Topics: Gabon coup Ali Bongo

Related

African Union suspends Gabon’s membership after military coup
World
African Union suspends Gabon’s membership after military coup
EU rejects seizure of power by force in Gabon
World
EU rejects seizure of power by force in Gabon

Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes of deadly South African fire

Members of the K9 unit walk the dogs as they leave the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 1, 2023.
Members of the K9 unit walk the dogs as they leave the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 1, 2023.
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
AP

Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes of deadly South African fire

Members of the K9 unit walk the dogs as they leave the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 1, 2023.
  • We have been told that if you are able to identify your family members, then you will be able to collect the bodies
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters AP

JOHANNESBURG: Police with sniffer dogs searched on Friday through the gutted remains of a Johannesburg apartment block as authorities stepped up investigations into the cause of a fire that killed more than
70 people.
Officers cordoned off areas around the run-down five-story building that was destroyed in a blaze in the early hours of Thursday in one of South Africa’s worst such disasters in living memory.
Most of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and investigators would have to rely on DNA samples from friends and relatives to identify them, said Thembalethu Mpahlaza from Gauteng province’s Forensic Pathology Services.
Only 12 of the 74 bodies they had recovered so far were identifiable by sight, he added.
“I am devastated,” said block resident Wambali Kaunda, who lost his brother and niece in the fire.
“We have been told that if you are able to identify your family members, then you will be able to collect the bodies.”
He said he was on the first floor not far from the exit when the fire broke out, so managed to escape.
While household fires are common in Johannesburg, especially in poor areas, the incident has highlighted a housing crisis in one of the world’s most unequal cities with widespread poverty and joblessness.
The apartment block is owned by municipal authorities, but officials have struggled to provide a clear picture of who lived there, saying the block had been “invaded and hijacked” by unknown groups.
A provincial official said some of those who died may have been renting from, or were being extorted by, criminal gangs in the so called “hijacked buildings” syndicates.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the fire was “great tragedy” and a wake-up call for South Africa to tackle its inner-city housing crisis.
Ramaphosa, who visited the scene, also said the tragedy was partly caused by “criminal elements” who had taken over the building and were charging people to live there.
“The lesson for us is that we’ve got to address this problem,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa’s call was repeated by many figures from national and local government, who said it was time to resolve Johannesburg’s housing crisis. Emergency services teams have left the scene and pathologists on Friday faced the grisly task of identifying dozens of charred bodies.
Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said the building has been handed over to the police and forensic investigators, who will conduct their own searches and were already working at the scene on Friday.
The police have opened a criminal case, although it was unclear who might face any charges over the deaths as no official authority was in charge of running the building.
South Africa’s parliament has called for a wider investigation.
But hijacked buildings have been an issue in the city’s center for years, if not decades.
Senior city officials conceded they had been aware of problems at the building since at least 2019.
The sudden focus on the issue, only after so many people died, angered some.
“We have seen the president calling this incident tragic,” said Herman Mashaba, a former mayor of Johannesburg and now the leader of an opposition political party.
“What do you mean tragic? You’ve been aware of this. We have seen the decay of this city over 25 years. It’s not something that just happened overnight.”

 

Topics: South Africa fire

Related

Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit
World
Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit
Former South African President Zuma taken back to prison and released again within 2 hours
World
Former South African President Zuma taken back to prison and released again within 2 hours

UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs

UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs
Updated 5 min 12 sec ago
AFP

UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs

UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs
  • The UN’s International Organization for Migration warned on Friday of overcrowding in the migrant transit centers it runs in Niger
Updated 5 min 12 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The UN said on Friday it was seeking contact with Niger coup leaders after they stopped its agencies and other organizations from working in military “operation zones.”
“We’ve seen the reports. We are reaching out to the de facto authorities in Niger to better understand what this means and the implications for the humanitarian work,” UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said in Geneva.
Her comments came after Niger’s Interior Ministry late on Thursday announced it was stopping UN agencies, NGOs and international organizations from working in military “operation zones.”
It did not specify which regions were affected, but said the measures were “due to the current security situation.”
“All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended,” it said.

BACKGROUND

Niger’s new military leaders took power in a coup on July 26, when troops ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

Niger’s new military leaders took power in a coup on July 26, when troops ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.
Among the justifications they gave for unseating the democratically elected leader was the dire security situation in the landlocked former French colony in the heart of the Sahel.
Niger is battling two insurgencies — a spillover in southeastern Niger from a long-running conflict in neighboring Nigeria, and an offensive in the southwest by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso. But since the coup, the attacks have continued, with the UN refugee agency saying earlier this week that more than 20,000 people had been displaced by such violence in the past month alone.
More than 710,000 people are already displaced within the country, including uprooted Nigeriens and refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries.
The UN’s International Organization for Migration warned on Friday of overcrowding in the migrant transit centers it runs in Niger.
The organization hosts around 5,000 migrants in seven transit centers positioned along Niger’s migration routes.
It said that more than 1,400 people — mainly from Mali, Guinea, Senegal and Nigeria — had been unable to access the overcrowded centers and were outside awaiting assistance.
IOM is calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow people to return to their countries of origin, and thus relieve the strain on the centers.
“At this time, there are no possibilities for us to organize charter flights, and consequently people will remain there for weeks and months,” Christopher Gascon, IOM’s regional director for West and Central Africa, told journalists in Geneva.
Opening up humanitarian corridors would allow aid workers to bring migrants to the airport and organize charter flights out, he said.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has floated the idea of a transition back to democracy in Niger similar to the nine-month period his country underwent in the late 1990s.
Tinubu said Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999 after a nine-month transition period instituted by former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who has also headed delegations to meet the Niger junta.
“The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger’s military authorities are sincere,” the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.

 

Topics: Niger United Nations

Related

Nigeria president suggests nine-month transition for Niger junta
World
Nigeria president suggests nine-month transition for Niger junta
Nigerien police soldiers stand guard outside the Niger and French air bases in Niamey.
World
Algeria proposes transition to resolve Niger crisis

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
Updated 15 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in

Relative of Sara Sharif’s stepmother urges her to hand herself in
  • Beinash Batool currently thought to be in Pakistan with Urfan Sharif, his brother and five children
  • Adults wanted for questioning in connection with the death of the 10-year-old British schoolgirl last month
Updated 15 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Beinash Batool, the stepmother of dead British schoolgirl Sara Sharif, has been urged to hand herself in to the police by a relative.

Batool, 29, is currently thought to be in hiding with Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, in Pakistan, along with Urfan’s brother Faisal Malik. All three are wanted for questioning in connection with the death of the death of Sara, aged 10, whose body was found on Aug. 10 the day after the trio left the UK. 

A cousin of Batool, who requested to remain anonymous, urged her to return to the UK.

The cousin told Sky News: “Beinash should come back to the UK.

“I don’t know where she is. But I’m worried about her. I’m worried about her kids. She should come back to the UK, go to the police and tell them exactly what happened.”

She added: “I don’t know — my family don’t know — what happened. It could have been an accident; a misunderstanding.”

The cousin added that Batool had become estranged from her own parents as a result of her marriage to Urfan Sharif.

“The relationship (with her family) is finished,” she said. “She married secretly, and her father said, ‘she is not my daughter.’ She hasn’t spoken to her parents since.”

The revelations come a day after Urfan Sharif’s father urged his son to hand himself in. Police in the Pakistani city of Jhelum, where Sharif’s family is from, were reprimanded by a Rawalpindi court last week after it emerged that two of his relatives had been illegally detained and questioned by police over his whereabouts.

An international manhunt is underway for the three, with Interpol and other agencies in the UK and Pakistan doing their “level best” to locate the trio, who are believed to be accompanied by five of Sharif’s children.

Sara’s body was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, after police in the UK received a phone call from her father expressing fears for her safety from the Pakistani capital Islamabad. She and the family were known to police and social services.

A postmortem examination has failed to determine the cause of death, but stated that the girl had “suffered multiple and extensive injuries” that were “likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.” An inquest into the death has heard it was “likely to be unnatural” despite apparent claims by family members that she had been injured in a fall.

Topics: UK Pakistan Sara Sharif

Related

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif.
World
Pakistan police widen search as dead schoolgirl’s family use media to stay ‘one step ahead’
Pakistan police arrest uncle of Sara Sharif in hunt for her missing father
World
Pakistan police arrest uncle of Sara Sharif in hunt for her missing father

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year
Updated 01 September 2023
Reuters

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year

Ukrainian children head below ground at start of new school year
  • Many, at home and abroad, stayed online for a fourth year, their education ravaged by Russia's invasion and COVID-19
  • Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi reported this week that 84% of schools were now equipped with operational shelters
Updated 01 September 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian children began their second straight school year in wartime on Friday, some heading to new classrooms underground, others bracing to run to bomb shelters to take cover from Russian missiles and drones.
Many, at home and abroad, stayed online for a fourth year, their education ravaged by Russia's invasion and COVID-19.
Russian air attacks have totally destroyed 1,300 schools since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to data by the U.N. Children's Fund, which recorded damage to many other schools.
Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi reported this week that 84% of schools were now equipped with operational shelters.
"When he was studying online, there was not always an opportunity to get to a bomb shelter," said Mariia Doloban, 32, whose 8-year-old son Oleksii starts the year at a new school in the capital Kyiv with a proper bomb shelter.
"But at school, he will take cover every time the air raid siren goes off."
Doloban was one of millions of refugees who fled Ukraine, but like many others has since returned, saying she feels better back home than abroad, where children either study remotely or struggle in local schools.
They fled the southern city of Kherson for Thessaloniki in April 2022, but her son Oleksii felt lost in a Greek school.
"Whenever I asked what he was doing at school, he often said that he was sleeping during classes because he was bored and could not understand anything," said Doloban, who found herself bouncing around Ukrainian cities for a year after leaving Greece and is now living out the outskirts of the capital.
Oleksii told his father, a doctor on the front line, in a video call that he was worried about starting school, but joined in with the other children dancing in a welcome ceremony on their first day.
At another Kyiv school, 6-year-old Ulas Kyrychenko, kitted out with new stationary and a smart suit and tie, was looking forward to learning how the sea creates waves and making friends after spending time as a refugee in Germany during the early part of the war.
His mother Klarysa Kyrychenko said she knew when she returned to the Kyiv-area suburb that shelling and bombing would continue, so she chose a school in the city in an old building with a basement bomb shelter.
She protested when her son said he wanted to join the Ukrainian military like his father, who is fighting in the east.
"Russia is very big, the biggest country on Earth," he told Reuters, pointing it out, along with the much smaller Ukraine, on his toy globe at home. "I want us to win."

CLASSES UNDERGROUND
In the eastern city of Kharkiv, it can take less than a minute for a missile from Russia to arrive - so authorities there have had to improvise a way to get kids back into school.
Classrooms have been created in the city's ornate Soviet-era metro stations, some with views of chandeliers hanging over colonnaded platforms below.
More than 1,000 children will be able study in person in the 60 schoolrooms that have been built, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said, a development welcomed by many parents.
"They will be able to socialise with each other there, find a common language, communicate," Iryna Loboda said on a Kharkiv street where she was out with her school-aged son.
Not everyone is on board with the plan.
"Children's safety comes first," another mother, Tetiana Bondar, said. "My children will attend online classes, although our school offered a bus to transfer children to the subway."

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict children classrooms missiles drones

Related

Russia destroys 42 Ukrainian-launched drones over Crimea
World
Russia destroys 42 Ukrainian-launched drones over Crimea
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as foreign ship tries out Kyiv’s new Black Sea corridor
World
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as foreign ship tries out Kyiv’s new Black Sea corridor

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan
Updated 01 September 2023
AFP

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan
  • Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have escalated sharply in recent months, as both sides accuse the other of cross-border attacks
  • “As a result of an Azerbaijani provocation, four servicemen were killed and one wounded on the Armenian side,” Armenia’s defense ministry said
Updated 01 September 2023
AFP

YEREVAN: Four Armenian servicemen were killed and three Azerbaijani soldiers wounded on Friday, the two countries said, as they accused each other of engaging in a new round of clashes.
Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have escalated sharply in recent months, as both sides accuse the other of cross-border attacks.
“As a result of an Azerbaijani provocation, four servicemen were killed and one wounded on the Armenian side,” Armenia’s defense ministry said, after earlier reporting two were killed.
The ministry said earlier that Azerbaijan had fired at Armenian positions near the town of Sotk, less than ten kilometers (six miles) from the Azeri border.
Azerbaijan said two of its soldiers were injured by an Armenian drone strike in the region of Kalbajar, on the other side of the border, while another was injured in cross-border fire.
“We declare that all responsibility for the tension and its consequences lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” Baku’s defense ministry said.
Both sides regularly blame each other for starting the violence and both sides accuse the other of spreading disinformation.
The latest clashes mark another blow to achieving peace between the two ex-Soviet republics, which have for decades been locked in a bitter dispute over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Yerevan and Baku have fought two wars for control over the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but largely populated by ethnic Armenians.
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of blocking food and aid supplies to Armenian-populated towns in Nagorno-Karabakh via the Lachin corridor, the sole road linking Armenia to the region.
Yerevan and international aid groups have warned the humanitarian situation in the mountainous region is dire and deteriorating, with shortages of food and medicine.
The two sides have been unable to reach a lasting peace settlement despite mediation efforts by the European Union, United States and Russia.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh

Related

UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh
World
UN to hold emergency meeting on Azerbaijan’s blockade of road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh
Update New tensions explode over Nagorno-Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed
World
New tensions explode over Nagorno-Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed

Latest updates

Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians
This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes of deadly South African fire
Members of the K9 unit walk the dogs as they leave the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 1, 2023.
Chelsea and Man City make moves as EPL spending hurtles toward $3 billion in window
Chelsea and Man City make moves as EPL spending hurtles toward $3 billion in window
UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs
UN contacting Niger coup leaders over access curbs
Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing
Morocco launches probe into Algeria’s jet ski killing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.