You are here

  • Home
  • How Saudi Arabia is boosting food security by pursuing agricultural self-sufficiency

How Saudi Arabia is boosting food security by pursuing agricultural self-sufficiency

Special How Saudi Arabia is boosting food security by pursuing agricultural self-sufficiency
A general view taken from an airplane on September 11, 2014 shows cultured farms in northern Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7tx6

Updated 26 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

How Saudi Arabia is boosting food security by pursuing agricultural self-sufficiency

How Saudi Arabia is boosting food security by pursuing agricultural self-sufficiency
  • Kingdom taking proactive steps to develop agri-businesses as a buffer against global supply chain disruption
  • Heavy investment in small farming businesses and desalination has enabled Saudi Arabia to cultivate less-arable land
Updated 26 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Considering some 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s territory is largely desert and ill-suited for farming, few might expect the Kingdom to be the site of a new agricultural boom designed to boost domestic crop production and reduce dependence on imported foodstuffs.

As large swathes of the Arab world struggle with food insecurity and supply-chain disruptions, the Kingdom’s initiatives, investments and technological innovations are redefining what it means to achieve self-sufficiency in many food items across one of the world’s most arid regions.

Today, Saudi Arabia has achieved complete self-sufficiency in the production of dates, fresh dairy products and table eggs, according to figures from the General Authority for Statistics’ Agricultural Statistics Publication.

These figures also show that Saudi Arabia produces more than enough of these three food items to meet local demand — 124, 118, and 117 percent, respectively — meaning it has excess capacity for export.

The Kingdom has also made progress in growing potatoes, meeting 80 percent of local demand. Domestic poultry comprises 68 percent, tomatoes 67 percent, red meat 60 percent, carrots 50 percent, fish 48 percent and onions 44 percent.

Improving food self-sufficiency has required the Kingdom to navigate the twin obstacles posed by climate change, bringing with it new record temperatures and soil degradation, and water scarcity, amid depleted rainfall and limited natural freshwater reserves.

Jamal Al-Saadoun, CEO and vice chairman of the Red Sea Farms Cooperative, or Tamala, an initiative aimed at developing agriculture in the Red Sea region, told Arab News the Kingdom reached its level of food self-sufficiency “through planning and over a long period.”

Saudi Arabia’s journey to food self-sufficiency started in the 1980s. During that decade, Riyadh “began developing agricultural plans and focusing on important sectors and products such as dairy, dates, poultry and table eggs,” said Al-Saadoun.

It was supported by investors, assisted by consultations and boosted by a good domestic market for homegrown products. Some of these goods were even exported to the Kingdom’s neighbors, demonstrating the oil-rich country’s potential to become an exporter of foodstuffs rather than a mere importer and consumer.




A picture taken on March 31, 2018 shows a date farm amidst sandstones in the Khuraiba archaeological site near Saudi Arabia’s northwestern town of AlUla. (AFP)

Now Saudi agri-businesses and investors have adopted modern technologies to improve quality and yields, learning and exchanging best practices with counterparts in the industry around the world.

“The presence of many technical companies inside the Kingdom and regular participation in international exhibitions by the Ministry of Agriculture” are giving  Saudis in the agricultural sector opportunities to meet specialists and learn about the latest technologies in their field, said Al-Saadoun.

Several economists have sought to emphasize the importance of food self-sufficiency in the face of chronic food insecurity, especially in countries that rely heavily on imports for domestic consumption.

As the global food system becomes more interconnected, the risk of food insecurity is on the rise. In this century alone, the importance of food self-sufficiency became evident during the 2007-08 world food price crisis.

More recently, destabilizing events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have again underlined the importance of food security and the need for many countries to pursue self-sufficiency to avoid price inflation and shortages.

FASTFACTS

  • Saudi Arabia has implemented several innovative solutions to expand and improve its agricultural sector.
  • Riyadh has invested in desalination technologies to avoid depleting its freshwater reserves vital for growing crops.

Driven by the need to achieve self-sufficiency in keeping with its food-security strategy, the Saudi government has invested in modern desalination technologies and advanced irrigation techniques.

Such investments enable it to utilize its water reserves more effectively and avoid unnecessary wastage, particularly given its limited natural freshwater resources, especially groundwater.

Across most of the Arabian Peninsula, there is precious little rainfall and much of what there is runs off into desert sand or quickly evaporates.

An area covering more than 1,000,000 square miles contains almost no perennial rivers or streams, and the Kingdom’s southern section is covered by one of the largest deserts in the world.

Saudi Arabia occupies about 80 percent of the Arabian Peninsula and is one of its driest countries. Water resources are scarce and climate conditions severe. The conditions cause groundwater salinization, which is a common problem affecting the Kingdom’s agricultural sector.

As part of its investment in desalination technologies, Saudi Arabia has built plants along its coastlines that convert sea water into freshwater, which is then used for irrigation and other agricultural needs.




The Saudi government has invested in modern desalination technologies and advanced irrigation techniques. (Shutterstock)

In addition to reducing the use of its freshwater reserves, this process has made it possible to cultivate crops in drier, water-scarce regions, potentially giving the Kingdom more arable land for agriculture.

To prevent the exploitation of aquifers, Riyadh has also imposed strict regulations against groundwater extraction. By taking these proactive measures, Saudi Arabia is working to sustain and preserve this vital resource.

The Kingdom has achieved notable self-sufficiency in various crops, especially those requiring modern technologies, largely thanks to its integrated water management system. This approach has noticeably reduced the water consumption needed for agriculture from 86 percent to 70 percent.

Saudi authorities are also exploring the option of localized vertical-farming technologies and hydroponics — the science of growing plants without soil and with limited amounts of water.




Saudi Arabia has built plants along its coastlines that convert sea water into freshwater, which is then used for irrigation and other agricultural needs. (Saudi Water Conversion Corporation)

These innovations boost the domestic cultivation of essential crops, such as wheat, barley and dates, and simultaneously reduce reliance on foreign sources for these staples.

Despite these successes, the Kingdom still relies heavily on imports for much of the food consumed by the Saudi public. However, authorities recognize that the Kingdom cannot achieve complete food self-sufficiency by remaining dependent on the international market.

Consequently, over the summer, the Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approved funding for small farmers in greenhouse vegetable production, fish and shrimp farming, and poultry breeding. Under this scheme, farmers were loaned $400 million in funding to support what many call “local-for-local” goods.

Al-Saadoun of Tamala highlighted the government’s support for agricultural cooperatives and initiatives to develop agriculture and livestock farming with a view to employ modern technologies, sustainable irrigation systems and organic farming practices.

Such initiatives include developing agricultural and livestock farming in the Red Sea region. In recent years, multiple centers for agricultural development have emerged throughout the coastal area, with small local farms adopting more advanced practices to boost yields.




Saudi companies and associations are helping farmers to transition to modern and sustainable farming methods. (Shutterstock)

Companies and associations like Tamala are playing a crucial role in helping such farmers transition to modern and sustainable farming methods. They aim to facilitate the development of high-quality produce while conserving vital resources.

Although Saudi Arabia is boosting local production, this does not mean it is turning its back on foreign imports. Rather, the Kingdom is diversifying its sources of food to guard against future systemic shocks.

Indeed, in a 2017 paper, “Food self-sufficiency: Making sense of it, and when it makes sense,” published by the journal Food Policy, the author argues that “policy choice on this issue is far from a straightforward binary choice between the extremes of relying solely on homegrown food and a fully open trade policy for foodstuffs.”

Saudi Arabia’s experience is a striking example of a country vigorously pursuing its goal of achieving food self-sufficiency and tackling food insecurity in an unpredictable and uncertain world.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia food security Editor’s Choice

Related

Deal signed to boost efficiency of Saudi farmers, ensure food security
Business & Economy
Deal signed to boost efficiency of Saudi farmers, ensure food security
Saudi-based ITFC’s initiatives support coffee farmers in Indonesia
World
Saudi-based ITFC’s initiatives support coffee farmers in Indonesia

Interior minister meets Belgium envoy to Saudi Arabia

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif holds talks with Pascal Gregoire in Riyadh. (SPA)
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif holds talks with Pascal Gregoire in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Interior minister meets Belgium envoy to Saudi Arabia

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif holds talks with Pascal Gregoire in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • The Saudi minister received Ambassador of Thailand to the Kingdom Dam Bontam
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif on Monday met Ambassador of Belgium to the Kingdom Pascal Gregoire at his office at the ministry in Riyadh.

The Saudi minister also received Ambassador of Thailand to the Kingdom Dam Bontam.

During the two meetings, the parties discussed various topics of common interest.

The meetings were also attended by Mohammed Al-Muhanna, the Interior Ministry’s undersecretary for security affairs, and a number of ministry officials.

 

 

Topics: Pascal Gregoire

Related

Saudi interior minister receives ambassador of Iraq to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior minister receives ambassador of Iraq to Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior minister receives GCC chief
Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior minister receives GCC chief

From impressive sculptures to vibrant oil paintings, meet the Saudi artist who does it all

From impressive sculptures to vibrant oil paintings, meet the Saudi artist who does it all
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

From impressive sculptures to vibrant oil paintings, meet the Saudi artist who does it all

From impressive sculptures to vibrant oil paintings, meet the Saudi artist who does it all
  • Azhar Saeed is an artistic force to be reckoned with
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Growing up in an artistic household helped multidisciplinary Saudi artist Azhar Saeed to flourish, allowing her to see life in a multitude of colors and draw inspiration from the beauty around her.

Speaking about this influence on her growth as an artist, Saeed said: “My mother was an artist … and worked with art in her free time, teaching us how to look at things with an artistic view until she refined our taste aesthetically, in addition to (teaching us) general refined behavior.”

By experimenting in different forms of art, Saeed has gained exceptional skills in a variety of media; she is a sculptor, potter, painter and art teacher.

‘Permanence’ was the artist’s contribution to Riyadh Art’s Tuwaiq Sculpture event. (Supplied)

Commenting on how an artist can evolve and develop various skills and disciplines, she explained the secret of her success: “It was through continuous knowledge, experimentation and education in all areas of life, which contribute to discovering new horizons in the world of visual art, which leads you to benefit from them in creating new designs.”

Her art is fueled by inspiration, whether it be a loved one or nature. She said people can “inspire me with their spirit. Their inner world, sufferings, joys and sorrows (motivate me), which makes me hopeful to what extent this great (person) can reach in terms of creativity in all aspects of life.”
She added: “There are other inspirations such as the beauty of nature on Earth and the splendor of outer space.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• In 2018, Azhar Saeed was one of the first women to participate in the Naqos Sculpture Forum in the Eastern Province.

• In 2019, her sculpture, titled ‘Love,’ was featured in Misk Art.

• The Saudi artist has showcased her work around the world.

Saeed’s work was featured in Riyadh Art’s Tuwaiq Sculpture, an annual sculpture symposium that showcases the works of local and international artists in a collaborative space.

Her sculpture, titled “Permanence,” is inspired by human existence and the shape of the Earth.

‘Permanence’ was the artist’s contribution to Riyadh Art’s Tuwaiq Sculpture event. (Supplied)

She said of its meaning: “Permanence is inspired by the pulse of human existence, as it refers to nature and the land of Riyadh. The three circles are inspired by the culture of art, architecture and originality leading to the continuous movement of life.

“The meeting of flowing lines designate the Arabic oud melodies that symbolize live communication and beautiful coexistence, which gives positivity and creativity in artistic achievement and keeps pace with development in light of Vision 2030.”

She said participating at Tuwaiq Sculpture was a great opportunity. “It was very fruitful on a personal level. I met elite sculptors from around the world, we shared experiences and I was very happy with my work.”

‘Permanence’ was the artist’s contribution to Riyadh Art’s Tuwaiq Sculpture event. (Supplied)

She said the experience was tough as it involved “dealing with dangerous machines”, but that it was “fun to be able to adapt the hard stone, granite, into a very beautiful sculpture.”

Aside from Tuwaiq Sculpture, Saeed has also participated in many art exhibitions and symposiums outside the Kingdom in countries such as Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Italy, Canada, the US, Bahrain and Lebanon, among many others.

She has also taken part in various artistic activities at charitable societies and art centers.

I’ve never lost my passion and faith in what I do, and I’m still in the process of research.

Azhar Saeed, Artist

In 2018, Saeed was one of the first women to participate in the Naqos Sculpture Forum in the Eastern Province. In 2019, her sculpture, titled “Love,” was featured in Misk Art.

Saeed said her greatest achievements as an artist were “to see your work in a public field for future generations and to see it featured in your homeland.”

She said she loved being an art teacher on top of her own artistic endeavors. “I’ve never lost my passion and faith in what I do, and I’m still in the process of research.”

Her aim is to empower the younger generation of artists in the Kingdom, advising them to “be patient and dedicated to your work and art. Continue to develop your capabilities and talents to reveal new horizons and new creativity.”

As an artist who believes in the innate value of art for society, Saeed said if she could go back in time, she would not change a thing: “Time that passes doesn’t return, so all my tremendous energy must be devoted to art and the field of creativity. This advice I gave to myself previously, and I give it to myself again. Providing beautiful art makes society happy and contributes to raising their visual taste.”

To view more of Saeed’s work, visit azharsaeedgallery.com.

 

Topics: Azhar Saeed Tuwaiq Sculpture Riyadh Art Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi artists enriching 2023 Bienalsur in Argentina photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artists enriching 2023 Bienalsur in Argentina
Special Saudi artist awarded 2023-24 Hayy Jameel Facade Commission
Art & Culture
Saudi artist awarded 2023-24 Hayy Jameel Facade Commission

Saudi doctor develops herbal feminine hygiene products

Ahmed Al-Badr created Bylsan after noticing the need for properly formulated and hygienic herbal products for women. (Supplied)
Ahmed Al-Badr created Bylsan after noticing the need for properly formulated and hygienic herbal products for women. (Supplied)
Updated 04 September 2023
Afshan Aziz

Saudi doctor develops herbal feminine hygiene products

Ahmed Al-Badr created Bylsan after noticing the need for properly formulated and hygienic herbal products for women. (Supplied)
  • Al-Badr said switching from being a doctor to an entrepreneur posed challenges, including a lack of business knowledge and finding a laboratory to develop and produce the formula
Updated 04 September 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Gynecologist Dr. Ahmed Al-Badr says he is revolutionizing women’s health in the Kingdom with his Saudi Food and Drug Authority-approved line of feminine products called Bylsan.

Driven by Al-Badr’s dedication to enhancing women’s health and meeting their unique needs, he says these offer innovative herbal solutions that could transform the industry.

The former King Fahad Medical City researcher and executive director for research, who is also an expert in urogynecology (also known as female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery), Al-Badr has a passion for herbal medications. He created Bylsan after noticing the need for properly formulated and hygienic herbal products for women.

FASTFACT

The founder of Byslan is a former King Fahd Medical City researcher and executive director for research and an expert in urogynecology.

“While working as a researcher, I saw the potential of herbal medications for women’s health, but they were not available in the market,” Al-Badr said. “After retiring, I finally had the opportunity to create products that could make a difference in women’s lives.”

Al-Badr said switching from being a doctor to an entrepreneur posed challenges, including a lack of business knowledge and finding a laboratory to develop and produce the formula.

“I had to find a lab, work on samples, make content changes and handle registrations,” he added. “It was a steep learning curve, but I was determined to bring my vision to life.”

Despite being diagnosed with cancer, his passion for creating his products remained unwavering. Although he had to slow down during his treatment, he continued to develop them.

Al-Badr used social media extensively to spread the word about Bylsan, providing videos and engaging with his followers on women’s health issues.

“When introducing Bylsan, I emphasized its purpose and potential benefits beyond commercial gain,” he said. “Building trust and credibility was crucial in showing people the true usefulness and purpose behind what I’m doing.”

The first Bylsan product is a vaginal wash with myrrh and lavender extracts. Al-Badr said it improves healing, provides post-surgery or delivery pain relief, and reduces infection risk. He is developing four other women’s health products.

“This is just the beginning,” Al-Badr said. “I have 15 products ready for manufacturing, but financial limitations are currently hindering production. However, I’m committed to expanding the Bylsan range for comprehensive women’s health solutions.”

Dr. Samir Ghazi Hamada, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at the National Guard Hospital in Dammam, hailed the benefits of the Bylsan wash. He said it is especially beneficial for women experiencing fungal infections, odorous discharge or recurrent infections.

Dr. Ghadeer Al-Shaikh, a professor and consultant in urogynecology, said the Bylsan wash could be used as an antiseptic agent after gynecological surgery.

She added that Bylsan reduces the risk of infection by killing or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms in the intimate area.

“Patients have reported fewer symptoms of discharge and irritation postoperatively, expressing high satisfaction with the product,” Al-Shaikh said.

Customers have also praised the products. Alia from Riyadh said: “I have used it for two months and the results are great. For the first time, I used a wash that suits me and does not cause me allergies.”

Tagreed from Jeddah described Bylsan as a safe wash that helped her overcome inflammation.

 

Topics: Gynecologist Dr. Ahmed Al-Badr Saudi doctor

Related

Special Saudi doctor presents new research in neurological disease, epilepsy treatment
Saudi Arabia
Saudi doctor presents new research in neurological disease, epilepsy treatment
Dr. Jalees Razavi
Saudi Arabia
Saudi doctor wins prestigious lifetime achievement award from US college

Saudi Geological Survey achieves 4-star rating for Rawasi digital platform project

Tareq Abalkhail said that the achievement should be considered alongside the survey’s other accomplishments this year. (SPA)
Tareq Abalkhail said that the achievement should be considered alongside the survey’s other accomplishments this year. (SPA)
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Geological Survey achieves 4-star rating for Rawasi digital platform project

Tareq Abalkhail said that the achievement should be considered alongside the survey’s other accomplishments this year. (SPA)
  • The four-star certification was awarded for outstanding work on the Rawasi Digital Platform Project for Geological Hazards, which was launched in the middle of 2023
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Geological Survey has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the International Best Practice Certification.

The recognition was earned through the participation of the SGS in the ninth International Best Practice Competition, which took place in New Zealand.

The four-star certification was awarded for outstanding work on the Rawasi Digital Platform Project for Geological Hazards, which was launched in the middle of 2023.

Tareq Abalkhail, the official spokesperson of the SGS, said that the achievement should be considered alongside the survey’s other accomplishments this year.

These had helped to showcase the survey’s commitment to “developing and digitizing its scientific and research outputs in line with international standards and in the manner that serves the community, researchers and the government of the Kingdom,” he said.

 

Topics: Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) Rawasi digital platform project IBPC

Related

Saudi Geological Survey dating Kingdom’s rock layers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Geological Survey dating Kingdom’s rock layers
The museum is an enduring record of the Kingdom’s discoveries of minerals, rocks, ores, and oil fields over time. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Museum at King Abdulaziz University showcases Saudi geological heritage

Who’s Who: Awad Al-Sulami, executive vice president at the General Authority of Civil Aviation

Awad Al-Sulami
Awad Al-Sulami
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Awad Al-Sulami, executive vice president at the General Authority of Civil Aviation

Awad Al-Sulami
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Awad Al-Sulami was appointed as executive vice president of economic policies and logistics services at the General Authority of Civil Aviation in March this year.

Prior to this, he served as an advisor to the president and later vice president of logistics and special economic zones at the authority.

Al-Sulami began his logistics career at Saudia Cargo in 2007 and has since served in various leadership roles in the public and private sectors.

In his current role, Al-Sulami is leading the restructuring of the aviation sector and also oversees regulatory reforms to enable the growth of a competitive aviation ecosystem that attracts investment.

During his tenure at the authority, Al-Sulami led the launch of the Riyadh Integrated Special Logistics Zone, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, and designed its regulations, by-laws, incentives schemes, and operating model.

Al-Sulami has also spearheaded the restructuring of the air cargo and logistics ecosystem at Saudi airports by enhancing governance mechanisms, increasing quality of services, and enacting regulatory reforms to enable fair competition in the market.

He was appointed as acting CEO and board member in October 2022 and April 2021, respectively, at the Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company, which is the operator and master developer of the Riyadh Integrated Special Logistics Zone. He developed and implemented the strategic direction of the company, ensuring its financial and operational success.

Prior to his tenure at the authority, Al-Sulami worked at the General Investment Authority (currently the Ministry of Investment) as the director of the aviation sector.

As director, he made significant contributions to the design and launch of strategic engagements for generating quality investment opportunities in the Kingdom, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan. He also designed initiatives for the transport and logistics sector that contributed to the development of the Saudi Aviation Strategy and improvement of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Prior to serving in the public sector, Al-Sulami held positions at Saudia Cargo as the executive director of commercial and business development in Jeddah and at Qatar Airways as the cargo manager.

Al-Sulami earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from King Abdulaziz University in 2013.

He also earned a certificate for completing the strategic management program at Harvard Graduate School of Design, and a certificate for completing the supply chain management program at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

 

 

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Mohammed Ashour
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Mohammed Ashour, senior manager of corporate social responsibility at ROSHN
Who’s Who: Reham Al-Musa, Managing Director and Country Leader for Oracle Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Reham Al-Musa, Managing Director and Country Leader for Oracle Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

UNESCO Global Geopark Conference takes place in Morocco 
UNESCO Global Geopark Conference takes place in Morocco 
Italy’s Eni plans to invest $7.7bn in Egypt
Italy’s Eni plans to invest $7.7bn in Egypt
How Saudi Arabia is boosting food security by pursuing agricultural self-sufficiency
How Saudi Arabia is boosting food security by pursuing agricultural self-sufficiency
Interior minister meets Belgium envoy to Saudi Arabia
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif holds talks with Pascal Gregoire in Riyadh. (SPA)
Moroccans protest after Algeria acknowledges deadly shooting at a group on water scooters
Moroccans protest after Algeria acknowledges deadly shooting at a group on water scooters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.