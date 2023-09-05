You are here

French schools refuse dozens of girls wearing Muslim dress
French Education and Youth Minister Gabriel Attal visited Amandine Mallet school, on the first day of the academic year, as 12 million students go back to school in France. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

  • Nearly 300 girls showed up to school wearing abaya
  • Most agreed to change out of the dress, but 67 refused and were sent home
AFP

PARIS: French schools sent dozens of girls home for refusing to remove their abayas — an over-garment from the shoulders to the feet worn by Muslim women — on the first day of the school year, a government minister said Tuesday.
Defying a ban on the Muslim dress, nearly 300 girls showed up Monday morning wearing an abaya, Gabriel Attal told the BFM broadcaster.
Most agreed to change out of the dress, but 67 refused and were sent home, he said.
The government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools, saying it broke the rules on secularism in education that have already seen Muslim headscarves banned on the grounds they constitute a display of religious affiliation.
The move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties.
Attal said the girls refused entry were given a letter addressed to their families saying that “secularism is not a constraint, it is a liberty.”
If they showed up at school again wearing the dress there would be a “new dialogue,” the minister said.
Late Monday, President Emmanuel Macron defended the controversial measure, saying there was a “minority” in France who “hijack a religion and challenge the republic and secularism,” leading to the “worst consequences” such as the murder three years ago of teacher Samuel Paty for showing Mohamed caricatures during a civics education class.
“We cannot act as if the terrorist attack, the murder of Samuel Paty, had not happened,” he said in an interview with You Tube channel HugoDecrypte.
An association representing Muslims has filed a motion with the State Council, France’s highest court for complaints against state authorities, for an injunction against the ban on the abaya and the qamis, its equivalent dress for men.
The Action for the Rights of Muslims (ADM) motion is to be examined later Tuesday.
A law introduced in March 2004 banned “the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation” in schools.
This includes large Christian crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.
Unlike headscarves, abayas occupied a grey area and had faced no outright ban until now.

France in talks with Niger officials over troops withdrawal — Le Monde

France in talks with Niger officials over troops withdrawal — Le Monde
Reuters

  • At this stage, neither the number of French soldiers involved nor the timing of their departure have been decided, Le Monde said
  • The talks are not being held with putsch leaders, but with regular army officials with whom France has long cooperated
Reuters

PARIS: France has started talks with some Niger army officials over withdrawing some troops from the African country following a coup in July, Le Monde reported on Tuesday.
At this stage, neither the number of French soldiers involved nor the timing of their departure have been decided, Le Monde said, citing several unidentified French sources close to the matter.
The talks are not being held with putsch leaders, but with regular army officials with whom France has long cooperated, the newspaper said.
Following the coup, France, the former colonial power in Niger, said it would end military cooperation and cut all development aid to the country.
But Paris had so far rejected calls by the putsch leaders to withdraw the 1,500 French troops currently in Niger, saying it still regards democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, currently held prisoner, as the country’s legitimate leader.
The French defense ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside a French military base in Niger’s capital Niamey last Saturday demanding that its troops leave.
According to Le Monde, some French troops could be redeployed in the region, notably in neighboring Chad, while others could return to France. But a withdrawal from Niger would be a blow to France’s influence in the region, after having had to leave Mali, where Russian mercenaries have moved in.
Niger has been a security partner of France and the United States, which have used it as a base to fight an Islamist insurgency in West and Central Africa’s wider Sahel region.

Philippines says ready to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar

Philippines says ready to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar
AFP

  • “It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026,” Marcos told Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders
  • Marcos did not say why Manila was taking over the chair from Myanmar
AFP

JAKARTA: The Philippines is ready to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Tuesday, as the bloc wrestles with how to engage with the country’s junta rulers.
Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a 2021 military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government and unleashed a bloody crackdown on dissent.
“It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair ASEAN in 2026,” Marcos told Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.
“We will fortify the foundations of our community-building and navigate ASEAN as it embarks on a new chapter,” he said, according to a statement from the presidential palace.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun confirmed it would be replaced as chair.
“Myanmar will skip ASEAN chairmanship in 2026,” he told AFP, without giving further details.
Marcos did not say why Manila was taking over the chair from Myanmar.
However, two Southeast Asian diplomats attending the summit said the move was agreed by leaders so the crisis would not hijack the bloc’s agenda and prevent “external partners” coming to Myanmar for their gatherings.
“It’s been decided. It was announced at the leaders’ meeting and there was no objection,” said one diplomat on the condition of anonymity.
ASEAN wrote to the Philippines to ask if it was willing to accept the chair for that year and Manila accepted, the diplomat said.
A second diplomat, who also declined to be identified, said the switch had been agreed after “leaders’ assessment on the progress” of a five-point plan agreed two years ago that the junta in Myanmar has largely ignored.
Laos will host next year’s summit and Malaysia will chair the event in 2025.

KSrelief assistance reaches thousands of vulnerable Afghan families

KSrelief assistance reaches thousands of vulnerable Afghan families
  • KSrelief food program expected to benefit 47,400 families
  • Aid operations in Afghanistan facing $1.3bn funding gap, UN warns
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief is helping tens of thousands of Afghan families, many of whom have no access to other assistance as international support for the war-torn country is drying up.

KSrelief has been providing lifesaving aid to Afghan civilians even when major global organizations stopped operations and left millions of vulnerable people on their own following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021.

Two years since, nearly 29 million people, or two-thirds of Afghanistan’s population, need urgent humanitarian aid as the country enters its third consecutive year of drought-like conditions, while still reeling from the effects of four decades of armed conflict.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned last month that operations in Afghanistan were facing a “critical funding gap” of $1.3 billion and aid pipelines were at risk of imminent rupture, including for food assistance.

It is in this situation on the ground that KSrelief has been over the past few months conducting aid distribution, facilitated by its partners — the Afghan Red Crescent Society and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The latest round of relief over the weekend helped over 24,000 families in the provinces of Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Bamyan, Daykundi, Parwan, Panjshir, Kapisa, Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, Balkh and Jowzjan.

Once complete, the program is expected to reach 47,400 families.

“This aid carries a lot of importance for Afghans as they are facing numerous hardships,” ARCS spokesperson Irrfanullah Sharafzoi told Arab News. “This assistance can help Afghans meet their immediate needs.”

The aid, comprising mostly flour, ghee, sugar and beans, is critical at a time when high unemployment and rising prices for key commodities have resulted in significant household debt across Afghanistan, further challenging families’ already fragile situation.

“I want to thank King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the center for humanitarian aid, which has been significantly providing assistance to Afghans in 2022 and 2023,” Mawlawi Matiul Haq Khalis, acting director of the ARCS, told reporters in Kabul.

“The aid will be distributed in several areas, particularly in the northeast and central zones. We are trying to deliver it to those in need as quickly as possible.”

Earlier this year, KSrelief aid reached the eastern parts of Afghanistan, including Nuristan, Laghman and Nangarhar. Some of those who received it at the time, like Mohammad Numan, 34, told Arab News it would help families stay afloat.

“I want to thank the KSrelief for providing food packages to the needy and poor families across Afghanistan,” he said. “In this hard time, what I have received will definitely help meet my family’s needs for a while.”

Rivals Turkiye, Greece herald ‘new era’ in ties

Rivals Turkiye, Greece herald ‘new era’ in ties
AFP

  • The two NATO members have had troubled relations dating back to the creation of the modern Turkish republic out of the ruins of the Ottoman Empire a century ago
  • Erdogan and Mitsotakis are due to meet on the margins of the annual United Nations General Assembly meetings this month
Istanbul: The top diplomats of historic rivals Turkiye and Greece on Tuesday hailed a “new era” in relations and vowed to intensify dialogue in the coming months.
The visit by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis to Ankara came with Turkiye seeking to improve its testy relations with Western allies two years into a deep economic crisis.
It follows a rare meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the margins of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.
Both leaders, coming off difficult election victories, then promised to build on the “positive momentum” of their brief talks.
“We have entered a new and positive era in our relations with Greece,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart.
“We are ready to continue dialogue with our neighbor Greece without any preconditions, and to develop our relations in all fields based on common interests,” Fidan said.
The two NATO members have had troubled relations dating back to the creation of the modern Turkish republic out of the ruins of the Ottoman Empire a century ago.
They have long-standing disputes over exploratory drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean, the divided island of Cyprus as well as rival claims over the Aegean Sea.
Greece also frequently accuses Turkiye of waving through migrants from across their joint border and at sea.
Ankara in turn accuses Athens of being engaged in illegal pushbacks of migrant boats.
Gerapetritis said Greece was ready to back Turkiye’s recently reaffirmed ambition to join the European Union, provided it meets the required conditions, which include human rights issues.
“We are ready to resolve our differences,” Gerapetritis said.
Erdogan and Mitsotakis are due to meet on the margins of the annual United Nations General Assembly meetings this month.
Although their relations have been strained, Greece became one of the first countries to send a rescue team in the wake of a February earthquake that hit southeastern Turkiye, claiming more than 50,000 lives.
Fidan thanked the Greek government on Tuesday and said Turkiye was “ready to help” Greece’s weeks-long battle against wildfires.

India’s government replaces ‘India’ with ancient name ‘Bharat’ in dinner invitation to G20 guests

India’s government replaces ‘India’ with ancient name ‘Bharat’ in dinner invitation to G20 guests
AP

  • Bharat is an ancient Sanskrit word which many historians believe dates back to early Hindu texts
  • Modi’s government says the name changes are an effort to reclaim India’s Hindu past
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has replaced the name India with a Sanskrit word in dinner invitations sent to guests attending this week’s Group of 20 summit, in a move that reflects his Hindu nationalist party’s efforts to eliminate what it sees as colonial-era names.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu is referred to as “President of Bharat” instead of “President of India” in the invitation sent to G20 attendees. The nation of more than 1.4 billion people is officially known by two names, India and Bharat, but the former is most commonly used, both domestically and internationally.
Bharat is an ancient Sanskrit word which many historians believe dates back to early Hindu texts. The word also means India in Hindi.
The change in nomenclature is backed by officials of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. They argue that the name India was introduced by British colonials and is a “symbol of slavery.” The British ruled India for about 200 years until the country gained independence in 1947.
“Another blow to slavery mentality,” the top elected official of Uttarakhand state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Dhami, who is a leader of Modi’s governing party, shared the dinner invitation sent to G20 guests in his post.
Modi’s party has long tried to erase names related to India’s Mughal and colonial past.
In 2015, New Delhi’s famous Aurangzeb Road, named after a Mughal king, was changed to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road after protests from Modi’s party leaders. Last year, the government also renamed a colonial-era avenue in the heart of New Delhi that is used for ceremonial military parades.
Modi’s government says the name changes are an effort to reclaim India’s Hindu past.
India’s opposition parties, however, criticized the move.
“While there is no constitutional objection to calling India “Bharat,” which is one of the country’s two official names, I hope the government will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with “India,” which has incalculable brand value built up over centuries,” opposition lawmaker Shashi Tharoor said on X.
Tharoor said Indians should “continue to use both words rather than relinquish our claim to a name redolent of history, a name that is recognized around the world.”
Disputes over “India” versus “Bharat” have gained ground since opposition parties in July announced a new alliance — called INDIA — to unseat Modi and defeat his party ahead of national elections in 2024. The acronym stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
Since then, some officials in Modi’s party have demanded that the country be called Bharat instead of India.

