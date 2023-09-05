You are here

  • Home
  • UN food agency cuts rations to 2 million Afghans as funds dry up

UN food agency cuts rations to 2 million Afghans as funds dry up

UN food agency cuts rations to 2 million Afghans as funds dry up
Almost 20 percent of the people WFP helps are women heading households who were getting more desperate with restrictions and economic crisis. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmykc

Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters

UN food agency cuts rations to 2 million Afghans as funds dry up

UN food agency cuts rations to 2 million Afghans as funds dry up
  • WFP funding for food and cash assistance is expected to run out by end of October
  • WFP steadily cut assistance through the year to 10 million Afghans
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: The UN World Food Programme (WFP) had to cut rations to another 2 million Afghans this month and is warning of a “catastrophic” winter if funding runs out with little food for remote communities in place, the agency’s country director said.
The cut in rations comes amidst growing alarm over shrinking aid for Afghanistan, where a UN humanitarian response plan is only about a quarter funded, even after the budget was downgraded in the face of funding shortfalls.
WFP funding for food and cash assistance is expected to run out by the end of October and the agency has had to steadily cut assistance through the year to 10 million Afghans.
The positioning of food to areas that will be cut off in winter has also been limited. The WFP said if no funding comes through, 90 percent of remote areas in need will be cut off without food and even in accessible locations, people will get no supplies during the harsh weather.
“That is the catastrophe that we have to avert,” WFP Afghanistan Country Director Hsiao-Wei Lee told Reuters.
About three-quarters of Afghanistan’s people are in need of humanitarian aid as their country emerges from decades of conflict under an internationally isolated Taliban administration that took over as US-backed foreign forces withdrew in 2021.
Development assistance that for years formed the backbone of government finances has been cut and the administration is subject to sanctions and central bank assets abroad have been frozen.
Restrictions by the Taliban on women, including stopping most female Afghan humanitarian staff from working, are an obstacle to formal recognition and have also put off donors, many of whom have turned their attention to other humanitarian crises.
“What I do in my engagements with them is remind them that at the end of the day, we must focus on those who are most in need,” Lee said of donors.
“The cost of inaction is ultimately borne and paid for by the most vulnerable and poor mothers and children.”

’LIFELINE’
Almost 20 percent of the people the WFP helps are women heading households who Lee said were getting more desperate as the restrictions on women and the economic crisis meant they had fewer ways of earning.
“WFP is often the last lifeline for those who don’t have other options,” Lee said.
“It’s extremely difficult not only for myself but for our team to have to explain to mothers that we can’t help them.”
Three million people are now getting food aid but after October, they might be getting nothing.
The WFP needs $1 billion in funding to provide food aid and carry out planned projects until March, Lee said.
For Kabul resident Baba Karim, 45, the cash he has got twice this year from the WFP was been a vital supplement to the less than $2 a day he earns working odd jobs at a market with a push cart.
“I’m so worried about what will happen next, now that the assistance has ended,” said the father of five.
“I lie awake at night worrying about the future of my children.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Pakistani premier claims US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan is now in militant hands
World
Pakistani premier claims US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan is now in militant hands
France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'
Pakistan
France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'

Oil executives on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes role

Oil executives on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes role
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Oil executives on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes role

Oil executives on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes role
  • The trial is set to be the biggest in Swedish history
  • The two face charge of “complicity in grave war crimes” committed during Omar Al-Bashir’s rule
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Two former executives at a Swedish oil company went on trial in Stockholm on Tuesday accused of complicity in war crimes committed by Sudan’s regime between 1999 and 2003.
Swede Ian Lundin and Swiss national Alex Schneiter are accused of asking Sudan’s government to make its military responsible for security at the site of one of Lundin Oil’s exploration fields, which later led to aerial bombings, killing of civilians and burning of entire villages, according to the prosecution.
Lundin, 62, was chief executive of family firm Lundin Oil, now known as Orron Energy, from 1998-2002, and Schneiter, 61, was vice president at the time.
Heading into the courtroom, Lundin, dressed in a grey suit, told reporters he and Schneiter looked “forward to defending ourselves in a court of law.”
“The accusations against us are false, they are completely false. They are also very vague,” he continued.
The trial is set to be the biggest in Swedish history, following an over a decade-long probe, a more than 80,000-page investigation report and with closing arguments scheduled for February 2026.
The two, who were formally named as suspects in 2016, face the formal charge of “complicity in grave war crimes” committed during the rule of Omar Al-Bashir.
In their opening arguments, the prosecution claimed that after Lundin Oil struck oil in 1999 in the “Block 5A” field in what is now South Sudan, the Sudanese military, together with an allied militia, led offensive military operations to take control of the area and create “the necessary preconditions for Lundin Oil’s oil exploration.”
Public prosecutor Henrik Attorps said “the perpetrators used tactics and weapons that neither distinguished between civilians and fighters nor civilian property and military targets.”
According to the charge sheet, this included aerial bombardments from transport planes, shooting civilians from helicopter gunships, abducting and plundering civilians and burning villages and crops.
Prosecutors claim the accused were complicit because Lundin Oil had entered into agreements with Sudan’s government to make the military responsible for security, knowing it meant the military and allied militias would need to take control of areas by “military force.”
Prosecutor Karolina Wieslander told the court that Lundin and Schneiter had demanded that Sudan create “conditions” for oil operations in areas not controlled by the military or regime allied militias, knowing the military would need to perform “offensive” operations to do this.
If convicted, Lundin and Schneiter risk life sentences.
The prosecution has already requested that the two be banned from any business undertakings for 10 years.
It has also asked for the confiscation of 2.4 billion kronor ($218 million) from Orron Energy, equivalent to the profit the company made on the sale of its Sudan operations in 2003.
The defense has argued that the prosecution’s case does not hold up.
“Our opinion is that these two years that will now be spent in the district court will be a huge waste of time and resources,” Torgny Wetterberg, a lawyer for Ian Lundin, told AFP on the eve of the trial.
Wetterberg said the defense disagreed with the prosecution’s descriptions of events, and that it had built its case on circumstantial claims with no concrete evidence.
Lundin himself noted that Sudan had long suffered from internal conflict.
“We never had anything to do with this conflict, to the contrary we were a force for good,” Lundin told reporters Monday.
Sweden can prosecute crimes committed abroad in its court system, though the government had to give its approval to indict a foreign national for crimes committed abroad.
When the charges were brought, Schneiter argued that the principle of universal jurisdiction did not apply to him as he was neither a resident nor a citizen.
His objection was eventually dismissed by Sweden’s Supreme Court, ruling in November 2022 that “some form of connection to Sweden” was necessary for an indictment and that Schneiter’s connection “in other regards” was “sufficient.”
A small group of protesters showed up in front of the Stockolm courthouse ahead of the start of the trial.
“We are here today to show our support to the people in South Sudan who have suffered due to the consequences of oil companies drillings, the business they do there,” 58-year-old Olof Andersson told AFP.

Topics: Sweden Sudan

Related

UN says $1b for Sudan refugees amid soaring needs
Middle-East
UN says $1b for Sudan refugees amid soaring needs
Sudan’s Burhan in neighboring South Sudan for talks with its president on the war
Middle-East
Sudan’s Burhan in neighboring South Sudan for talks with its president on the war

EU sees asylum requests jump 28% so far in 2023 — agency

EU sees asylum requests jump 28% so far in 2023 — agency
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

EU sees asylum requests jump 28% so far in 2023 — agency

EU sees asylum requests jump 28% so far in 2023 — agency
  • Between January and June 2023, 519,000 requests were made in the 27-nation bloc
  • Afghans, Syrians, and Pakistanis among main nationalities seeking protection in Europe
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: The number of migrants lodging asylum applications in the EU has jumped 28 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, official figures released Tuesday showed.

Between January and the end of June this year, there were 519,000 such requests made in the 27-nation bloc and associated countries Switzerland and Norway, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said.

That puts the EU on track to receive more than one million asylum-seekers this year -- the biggest number since 2015-2016 when it saw a huge influx, mainly Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

In 2015, the bloc received 1.35 million asylum requests, then in 2016 there were 1.25 million more applications.

Numbers dropped in 2017 after the EU did a deal with Turkey to have it clamp down on irregular border crossings, and during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021 when travel restrictions were in place.

Numbers have since rebounded, with 2022 seeing a 53-percent rise in applications, putting many EU countries "under pressure," the EUAA said.

Accommodation and support is already stretched thin in many cases as several EU countries are hosting four million Ukrainian refugees who benefit from a protection status separate from asylum because of Russia's war on their country.

Syrians and Afghans account for nearly a quarter of asylum applications received so far this year.

The next main nationalities seeking protection in Europe are those from Venezuela, Turkey, Colombia, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Germany, which took in most of the Syrian refugees in 2015-2016, continues to be the top EU destination for asylum-seekers, principally those from Syria and Afghanistan.
Germany received 62 percent of all asylum applications by Syrians in the EU in the first half of 2023.

Spain was the main destination for Venezuelan asylum-seekers, who tended to be granted humanitarian visas rather than asylum status where their cases warranted protection.
Overall, 41 percent of applicants received either refugee status or another form of protection allowing them to stay, but there were very different outcomes associated with different nationalities.

Syrians and Afghans, with conflict and repression at home, were more likely to get such status, while Turks were more likely to be rejected.

The EUAA said the numbers of Russians and Iranians being granted protection in Europe has increased compared to recent previous years.
 

French schools refuse dozens of girls wearing Muslim dress

French schools refuse dozens of girls wearing Muslim dress
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

French schools refuse dozens of girls wearing Muslim dress

French schools refuse dozens of girls wearing Muslim dress
  • Nearly 300 girls showed up to school wearing abaya
  • Most agreed to change out of the dress, but 67 refused and were sent home
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: French schools sent dozens of girls home for refusing to remove their abayas — an over-garment from the shoulders to the feet worn by Muslim women — on the first day of the school year, a government minister said Tuesday.
Defying a ban on the Muslim dress, nearly 300 girls showed up Monday morning wearing an abaya, Gabriel Attal told the BFM broadcaster.
Most agreed to change out of the dress, but 67 refused and were sent home, he said.
The government announced last month it was banning the abaya in schools, saying it broke the rules on secularism in education that have already seen Muslim headscarves banned on the grounds they constitute a display of religious affiliation.
The move gladdened the political right but the hard-left argued it represented an affront to civil liberties.
Attal said the girls refused entry were given a letter addressed to their families saying that “secularism is not a constraint, it is a liberty.”
If they showed up at school again wearing the dress there would be a “new dialogue,” the minister said.
Late Monday, President Emmanuel Macron defended the controversial measure, saying there was a “minority” in France who “hijack a religion and challenge the republic and secularism,” leading to the “worst consequences” such as the murder three years ago of teacher Samuel Paty for showing Mohamed caricatures during a civics education class.
“We cannot act as if the terrorist attack, the murder of Samuel Paty, had not happened,” he said in an interview with You Tube channel HugoDecrypte.
An association representing Muslims has filed a motion with the State Council, France’s highest court for complaints against state authorities, for an injunction against the ban on the abaya and the qamis, its equivalent dress for men.
The Action for the Rights of Muslims (ADM) motion is to be examined later Tuesday.
A law introduced in March 2004 banned “the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation” in schools.
This includes large Christian crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.
Unlike headscarves, abayas occupied a grey area and had faced no outright ban until now.

Topics: France

Related

France imposes abaya ban on first day of school
World
France imposes abaya ban on first day of school
France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'
Pakistan
France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'

Over 900 cluster munition casualties in Ukraine in 2022: monitor

Over 900 cluster munition casualties in Ukraine in 2022: monitor
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

Over 900 cluster munition casualties in Ukraine in 2022: monitor

Over 900 cluster munition casualties in Ukraine in 2022: monitor
  • The country, which had registered no cluster munition casualties for several years, recorded 916 deaths and injuries
  • Nearly all of the casualties registered in Ukraine — 890 of them, including 294 deaths — were caused by attacks using cluster munitions
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

Geneva: Ukraine saw more than 900 cluster munition casualties in 2022, amid broad Russian use of the widely-banned weapons, driving global casualty figures to a record high, a monitoring group said Tuesday.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, it has “extensively” used stocks of old cluster munitions and newly developed ones, and Ukrainian forces also used such weapons “to a lesser extent,” the Cluster Munition Coalition said in an annual report.
In all, the country, which had registered no cluster munition casualties for several years, recorded 916 deaths and injuries from the weapons last year, impacting essentially civilians, the report showed.
Those casualties accounted for the vast majority of the global figure, which rose to 1,172 in 2022 — the highest annual number since CMC began reporting in 2010.
Nearly all of the casualties registered in Ukraine — 890 of them, including 294 deaths — were caused by attacks using cluster munitions, which can be dropped from planes or fired from artillery, before exploding in mid-air and scattering bomblets over a wide area.
Such weapons also pose a lasting threat, as many fail to explode on impact, continuing to litter the ground and effectively act as land mines that can go off years after they are deployed.
Twenty-six of the casualties recorded in Ukraine last year were caused by such cluster munition remnants.
As is typically the case with such weapons, “the vast majority of cluster munition casualties in Ukraine were civilians,” Loren Persi, a co-author of the report, told AFP in an email.
A full 855 of the known casualties in Ukraine — 93.3 percent — were civilians, while 58 were military and three were deminers, according to CMC’s data.
Persi meanwhile stressed that many casualties could have gone unrecorded, pointing to indications that there were at least another 51 cluster munition attacks in 2022 where casualties were not recorded.
Beyond Ukraine, cluster munition attacks were registered last year in Syria and Myanmar, with such attacks across the three countries causing 987 casualties in total.
That comes after no new casualties were recorded anywhere in the world from attacks using such weapons in 2021.
At least 185 people were meanwhile killed or wounded by cluster munition remnants across those and five other countries: Azerbaijan, Iraq, Laos, Lebanon and Yemen, the report showed.
That compares to 149 casualties in 2021, it said, pointing out that children make up over 70 percent of all casualties from cluster munition remnants.
Neither Russia, Ukraine, Syria nor Myanmar have joined the convention prohibiting the use, transfer, production and stockpiling of cluster bombs, which has 112 state parties and 12 other signatories.
The United States, which is also not a party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, meanwhile sparked widespread outcry in July with its decision to provide Kyiv the weapons.
“New transfers and use of cluster munitions are of grave concern due to the documented harm to civilians and fact that a majority of countries have banned these weapons,” said Mary Wareham, the arms advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, who participated in editing CMC’s annual report.
nl/apo/cw

Topics: Russia ukraine war

Related

Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter
World
Ukraine’s defense minister submits resignation letter
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
World
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks

Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative

Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative

Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative
  • White House did not immediately confirm whether Biden’s foreign travel could be affected
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before President Joe Biden, who tested negative for the virus, is due to travel to a Group of 20 summit in India, the White House said on Monday.

Biden’s 72-year-old wife, whose symptoms were described as mild, last had COVID in August of last year. The president, now 80, last tested positive in July 2022.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. “She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”
Biden flew back alone from Delaware on Monday evening.
“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening,” the White House said. “The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden’s foreign travel could be affected.
But Biden’s official week-ahead schedule, released shortly after the announcement of the first lady’s diagnosis, showed him traveling to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 summit. Biden is scheduled to fly to Hanoi on Sunday.
Biden is running for re-election in 2024 in a campaign in which the question about his age has loomed as a key issue for voters.
He is the oldest president to seek a second term, and some Republicans have said he is too old to be given another four years in the White House.
Biden’s allies say he remains fit to serve as president.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Jill Biden Joe Biden

Related

Biden ‘disappointed’ that China’s President Xi will skip G20 summit in India
World
Biden ‘disappointed’ that China’s President Xi will skip G20 summit in India
US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death
World
US President Joe Biden ‘not surprised’ by Prigozhin’s possible death

Latest updates

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Egypt resumes commercial flights to Sudan for the first time since the war
Egypt resumes commercial flights to Sudan for the first time since the war
ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China
ACWA Power signs agreement with Bank of China
Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 
Saudi NIDLP partners with Maritime Industry Sustainability Conference 
India’s Manipur charges four journalists with misrepresenting violence in the state
India’s Manipur charges four journalists with misrepresenting violence in the state

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.