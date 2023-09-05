Yara Shahidi fronts Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign 

DUBAI: Part-Middle Eastern actress Yara Shahidi this week starred in French label Jean-Paul Gaultier’s “Divine” campaign.

The luxury label launched a new women’s fragrance, Gaultier Divine, and Shahidi is the face of the new campaign.

The new eau de parfum was crafted by perfumer Quentin Bisch and has floral and marine notes. The fragrance is vegan, cruelty free and made with 90 percent “natural origin ingredients responsibly sourced,” according to the label.







The luxury label launched a new women’s fragrance, Gaultier Divine, and Shahidi is the face of the new campaign. (Supplied)



“WELCOME TO MY GOLDEN ERA: The world of Divine,” the actress wrote on Instagram sharing the campaign video. “Reliving these moments,” she also commented on a collaborated post with brand.

In the campaign, Shahhidi appears alongside Spanish actress Lola Rodriquez, South African catwalk star Thando Hopa, US actress and model Tess McMillan, Lagos-born model Janet Jumbo and Brazilian runway model Ana Elisa de Brito.

According to the statement, the brand “draws on the quintessence of its heritage to create a new fragrance that celebrates a new version of femininity: plural, sensual and free.”







The new eau de parfum was crafted by perfumer Quentin Bisch and has floral and marine notes. (Supplied)



The “Grown-ish” star was also included in the casting decisions and creative aspects of the launch, which aims to celebrate women.

“Actress, model, activist, social justice advocate and feminist, she was one of Time Magazines’ Most Influential Teens of 2016. Harvard graduate and creator of Eighteen x 18, a platform to encourage young US people to vote, Yara Shahidi has many different faces,” the brand wrote in the statement. “Utterly committed, and a perfect incarnation of the values of the brand, she strongly promotes the right for every woman to feel beautiful, unique, proud of her differences and merely herself.”

The collaboration comes after Shahidi was spotted wearing a custom-made, bronzed look by Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2023 Met Gala in May.

This is not Shahidi’s only brand collaboration. Last year, she partnered with Dior for the launch of their Rouge Dior Forever — the stick version of Dior’s best-selling Rouge Dior liquid lipstick.

She took to social media at the time to share her campaign photos in one of the brand’s stores. “You can already find my face in stores,” she wrote to her followers.