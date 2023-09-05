You are here

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  
Beond’s first flight will depart from Riyadh on Nov. 9. (Beond)
  

Luxury airline Beond selects Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as launch cities for Maldives  
RIYADH: Beond, a newly established luxury airline with its primary hub in the Maldives, has announced Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich as the inaugural origin cities for its flights to Malé. 

Scheduled to commence on Nov. 9, Beond’s first flight will depart from Riyadh to the Maldives, the company said in a press release. Munich and Zurich will follow with flights on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, respectively. 

Sascha Feuerherd, Beond’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are thrilled to announce Riyadh, Munich and Zurich as launch cities for Beond. Our customers there will enjoy an incredible premium leisure experience on their way to Maldives, a beautiful destination.”   

He added: “Our team is hard at work preparing for service launch with a goal to exceed every expectation of our first customers from the moment they book with us.” 

Founded by Feuerherd, along with aviation veterans Max Nilov and Tero Taskila in January 2022, Beond is a joint venture formed by the investment firm Arabesque and the Maldivian hospitality company SIMDI Group. 

The airline plans to operate to over 50 destinations in more than 25 countries with a fleet of over 30 aircraft in the next five years. 

Beond recently received its Air Operator’s Certificate in Maldives from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, the press statement added. 

Beond is focusing exclusively on premium travel in the leisure sector, with no economy-class seats, as it aims to distinguish itself from other airlines that typically cater to the business travel market. 

The Maldives, located in the Indian Ocean, is one of Asia’s most sought-after tourism destinations. It has received accolades, including “Best Long-Haul Destination of the Year”  at the UK’s Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards 2022, and the title of the “World’s Leading Destination”  for the third consecutive year in 2022 at the World Travel Awards. 

Arab economies set to grow by 3.4% in 2023, says director general of AMF 

Arab economies set to grow by 3.4% in 2023, says director general of AMF 
 

Arab economies set to grow by 3.4% in 2023, says director general of AMF 
RIYADH: In a significant announcement at the Arab Banking Conference 2023 held in Riyadh, Abdulrahman Al-Hamidy, the director general and chairman of the board of the Arab Monetary Fund, projected a growth rate of 3.4 percent for Arab economies this year.  

Speaking at the conference, held under the theme “Arab Economic Outlook in Light of International Changes,” he went on to forecast that growth could rise to 4 percent by 2024, indicating an optimistic outlook for the region.  

Highlighting the need to accelerate the shift towards digitalization, Al-Hamidy noted that Arab nations that quickly recovered from the COVID-19 fallout were those with higher levels of digital readiness.  

He also underscored the importance of intensifying efforts in financial and banking sector reforms across Arab countries.  

Furthermore, Al-Hamidy advocated for broader access to financing and financial services, a strengthening of domestic capital markets, and promoting regional financial integration to bolster economic stability and growth.  

Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China's economic woes offset expected supply cuts

Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts


Oil Updates — crude prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts
RIYADH: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as data showing China’s economy was still struggling with a post-pandemic recovery offset expectations of an extension in supply cuts by the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures for November fell 26 cents, or 0.29 percent, to $88.74 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude October futures meanwhile rose 21 cents, or 0.25 percent, to $85.76 at 9:20 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Arabia is widely expected to extend voluntary oil cuts into October and Russia will unveil a new OPEC+ supply cut deal this week, according to its deputy prime minister.

Moscow has already announced it will cut exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September, following a 500,000 bpd cut in August. Riyadh is also expected to roll over a voluntary 1 million bpd cut into October.

“Given market expectations, it is unlikely that the two producers would stray away from an extension and so risk a sell-off in the market,” analysts from ING said in a client note.

On the downside, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday that China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August as weak demand continued to dog the world’s second-largest economy and stimulus failed to meaningfully revive consumption.

Analysts said the markets had priced in China’s recent effort to boost the economy, offsetting support from the expected oil supply cuts.

In Japan, the world’s third-biggest economy, household spending in July fell 5.0 percent from a year earlier, deeper than a forecast decline of 2.5 percent and continuing into a fifth month of falls.

Global tensions risk clean energy progress: IEA chief

Global tensions risk clean energy progress: IEA chief


Global tensions risk clean energy progress: IEA chief
NAIROBI: The head of the International Energy Agency urged the US and China to set aside their differences and align on climate change, warning in an interview that “geopolitical fractures” risked holding back the clean energy transition, according to Agence France Presse.

Speaking at the African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Fatih Birol told AFP that these international rifts, partly stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are “becoming more and more pronounced.”

“When I look at the future of energy and climate, I see that the best and most optimistic agenda is that clean energy is set to dominate the game,” he said.

But he said geopolitical tensions were casting a “big shadow” because “international collaboration between the major players will be much more challenging.”

That is a problem, with the world currently moving too slowly to meet the Paris Agreement goals to limit warming.

He singled out the US and China, the world’s two biggest emitters, urging them to come together at the crunch COP28 climate talks in Dubai in November-December and “leave aside their tensions” — both geopolitical and economic — to seek joint or at least common positions on key issues.

The November climate summit in the UAE will likely be dominated by clashing visions on energy.

Birol told AFP that global tensions were “definitely” holding back progress in the clean energy transition and warned of a “big pushback” from some countries and companies, without naming them.

But he said despite this change is happening, with more than 80 percent of the power plants built in the world last year focusing on renewable energy.

Birol said Africa was primed to play a “pivotal” role in the energy transition, with huge renewable potential and some 40 percent of the critical minerals needed for batteries and hydrogen fuel cells.

He said that countries in the region might need to continue to exploit their gas resources for certain activities, which he argued would not significantly increase the continent’s tiny carbon footprint — roughly 3 percent of global emissions.

The energy chief urged the international community, particularly Western countries, to accept this and avoid “naively dogmatic” prescriptions for the continent that could exacerbate rifts.

Instead, he said the international community should focus on helping Africa realize its “huge potential.”

He said it was an “injustice” that around half of the population on the continent did not have access to electricity, despite the fact that Africa hosts 60 percent of the world’s best solar energy resources, with solar now the cheapest way to generate power.

Meanwhile, he said millions of people across Africa use open fires or basic stoves to cook, exacerbating respiratory illnesses, particularly among women.

Birol said both issues could be fixed with about $25 billion — the approximate cost of one new LNG terminal.

Singling out the oil and gas companies who have said access to energy is a key priority, he added that it would cost $4 billion — or roughly less than 0.1 percent of the revenues the major fossil fuel firms racked up last year — to help millions access clean cooking technologies.

“This is in my view a litmus test for them, how serious, how sincere they are,” he said.

Currently, only about three percent of energy investments worldwide are made in Africa.

African countries are also hamstrung by rising debt costs.

Pressure is mounting for a retooling of the international financial architecture to better align with climate goals and green development, particularly as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank prepare for their autumn meetings in October.

Birol said the two institutions had “failed the test,” calling for promising recent statements to turn into real action on boosting concessional finance and unblocking lending.

Globally, a particular worry is relatively new existing coal power plants, mainly in Asia, with decades left on their expected lifecycles.

They could counteract all other progress if they are not retired early, he said.

But despite this, Birol said energy transition was well under way and “moving much faster than many people realize.”

UAE announces $4.5bn finance initiative for African clean energy 

UAE announces $4.5bn finance initiative for African clean energy 
 

UAE announces $4.5bn finance initiative for African clean energy 
NAIROBI: The UAE will give $4.5 billion to Africa’s clean energy initiatives, COP28 President-Designate Sultan Al Jaber said on Tuesday.

Saudi non-oil private sector maintains growth with August PMI at 56.6 

Saudi non-oil private sector maintains growth with August PMI at 56.6 
 

Saudi non-oil private sector maintains growth with August PMI at 56.6 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued its growth momentum as the Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 56.6 in August, a business tracker revealed.  

According to the latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, compiled by S&P Global, the month of August witnessed an improvement in operating conditions across the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector.  

Saudi Arabia’s index, however, dipped slightly in August, as the Kingdom secured a PMI of 57.7 in July.  

Any PMI readings above the 50 mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.  

“The Kingdom’s non-oil activities have managed to expand despite the continuous challenges arising from input prices and the high interest rates,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.  

He added: “Tighter monetary policy dampens consumption and investment, reducing demand for consumer and business products. However, the non-oil economy has not displayed much of the tighter monetary policy symptoms.”

Strengthening the non-oil business sector has been a crucial agenda for Saudi Arabia since the launch of Vision 2030, as the Kingdom’s economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades, is currently on a path of diversification.

The report, however, noted that the rate of expansion in new business inflows also eased, slowing for the second month running from June's multi-year high.

Moreover, some companies who took part in the survey said that an increase in the number of market competitors had harmed growth, while a slowdown in export sales was also recorded.

“The Vision (2030) has attracted and is continuing to attract foreign firms to enter the market. It is expected to increase the level of competition and enhance services and products deliveries,” said Al-Ghaith.

He added: “The higher level of competition made firms increase the quantity and stocks of purchases. Unemployment is expected to fall with firms attracting talent and marketing staff.”

The report went on to say that employment levels in the non-oil economy rose solidly in August, with the rate of job creation picking up from July, driven by the creation of new businesses in the Kingdom.

“Both employment and wages continue to increase in response to firms’ expansions. However, the pace of staff cost inflation was notably slower than that of purchasing costs,” explained Al-Ghaith.

