Arab film festival returns to Rotterdam

50k heritage sites nominated for registration in KSA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission has announced the nomination of 50,000 urban heritage assets from across the Kingdom for registration.

This collaborative effort complies with the Antiquities and Urban Heritage System. The objective is to develop a strategy for registering, categorizing, and encoding nominated assets in the Architectural Heritage Register using modern technologies.

The register catalogs heritage sites, assessing their national, urban, or cultural significance in accordance with the Antiquities and Urban Heritage System.

This process uses the geospatial information system to accurately manage, store, and preserve information about sites and structures.

The intention is to identify and enforce preventive and protective measures, ensuring the conservation of sites for future generations. This effort is of great significance in preserving the urban heritage of the Kingdom.

The process of registering urban heritage assets in Saudi Arabia involves five stages: discovery, nomination, registration, classification, and assigning a code.

Registering urban heritage sites provides advantages such as protection, documentation, support, and preservation. These sites will be included in future development plans, and their coding encourages community involvement.

The Architectural Heritage Register currently has more than 3,400 registered sites across the Kingdom.