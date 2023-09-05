Arab film festival returns to Rotterdam

AMSTERDAM: The Rotterdam Arab Film Festival, running until Sept. 10, is making its annual return to the Dutch city known for its artistic, multicultural and lively nature.
The festival showcases films from Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Tunisia.
The event will feature 28 films, along with discussions and workshops involving directors, actors, industry professionals and cinephiles.
The festival’s aim is to bolster Arab cinema and filmmakers while also fostering cultural exchange between the Arab world and Europe.
The organizers carefully selected films that break stereotypes and explore the cultural, political, social and artistic realms of the Arab world.
Saudi Arabia is represented by three compelling titles: the hit comedy-drama “Sattar,” which broke all box office records in the Kingdom; the short film “Yallah, Yallah, Beenah,” directed by Mohammed Hammad; and the country’s first-ever musical film “Valley Road.”
Throughout the coming week, there will be specific attention given to Arab music pioneers, the role of women in Arab cinema, and the development of Iraqi filmmaking in the last 30 years.
The festival will commence with a concert celebrating Arabic music. It will feature the Marmoucha Orchestra, the DoelenEnsemble, composer Martin Fondse and Moroccan artist Zakaria Ghafouli, all in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passing of Sayid Darwish.
Often recognized as the pioneer of Egyptian pop music, Darwish played an important role in bridging the gap between traditional Egyptian rhythms and Western musical influences.
The festival will also highlight the position of women in contemporary Arab cinema. Under the theme “Spotlight on Women in Arab Cinema,” the event will include the screening of five films, a panel discussion and a masterclass elaborating on these transformations.
Prominent figures from the Arab film industry such as Hana Shiha, Dalia El-Behery and Nisrin Erradi will meet the audiences and participate in open conversations.
With films such as “Inshallah a Boy,” “Riverbed” and “Big Little Women,” the program represents the narratives of women’s daily lives in various Arab countries through cinematic storytelling.
In the context of showcasing Iraqi cinema, a seminar titled “The Guardian of the National Memory” is scheduled with distinguished Iraqi film director Kassem Hawal.
He will be discussing topics such as the impact of the political landscape on film production and collective memories in Iraq.
All screenings and side events are scheduled to be held at two of Rotterdam’s renowned cinemas, LantarenVenster and Pathe Schouwburgplein, as well as the cultural center Verhalenhuis Belvedere.
Tickets are available at www.arabfilmfestival.nl.
Arab film festival returns to Rotterdam
https://arab.news/jma7x
Arab film festival returns to Rotterdam
- The largest such event in the Netherlands will screen 28 films, and hold discussions and workshops
- Saudi Arabia is represented by 3 films: a comedy-drama, a short, and the country’s first-ever musical
AMSTERDAM: The Rotterdam Arab Film Festival, running until Sept. 10, is making its annual return to the Dutch city known for its artistic, multicultural and lively nature.