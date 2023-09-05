You are here

  • Home
  • Arab film festival returns to Rotterdam

Arab film festival returns to Rotterdam

Arab film festival returns to Rotterdam
The Rotterdam Arab Film Festival, running until Sept. 10, is making its annual return to the Dutch city known for its artistic, multicultural and lively nature. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jma7x

Updated 05 September 2023
Aimee Doeksen

Arab film festival returns to Rotterdam

Arab film festival returns to Rotterdam
  • The largest such event in the Netherlands will screen 28 films, and hold discussions and workshops
  • Saudi Arabia is represented by 3 films: a comedy-drama, a short, and the country’s first-ever musical
Updated 05 September 2023
Aimee Doeksen

AMSTERDAM: The Rotterdam Arab Film Festival, running until Sept. 10, is making its annual return to the Dutch city known for its artistic, multicultural and lively nature.
The festival showcases films from Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Tunisia.
The event will feature 28 films, along with discussions and workshops involving directors, actors, industry professionals and cinephiles.
The festival’s aim is to bolster Arab cinema and filmmakers while also fostering cultural exchange between the Arab world and Europe.
The organizers carefully selected films that break stereotypes and explore the cultural, political, social and artistic realms of the Arab world.
Saudi Arabia is represented by three compelling titles: the hit comedy-drama “Sattar,” which broke all box office records in the Kingdom; the short film “Yallah, Yallah, Beenah,” directed by Mohammed Hammad; and the country’s first-ever musical film “Valley Road.”
Throughout the coming week, there will be specific attention given to Arab music pioneers, the role of women in Arab cinema, and the development of Iraqi filmmaking in the last 30 years.
The festival will commence with a concert celebrating Arabic music. It will feature the Marmoucha Orchestra, the DoelenEnsemble, composer Martin Fondse and Moroccan artist Zakaria Ghafouli, all in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passing of Sayid Darwish.
Often recognized as the pioneer of Egyptian pop music, Darwish played an important role in bridging the gap between traditional Egyptian rhythms and Western musical influences.
The festival will also highlight the position of women in contemporary Arab cinema. Under the theme “Spotlight on Women in Arab Cinema,” the event will include the screening of five films, a panel discussion and a masterclass elaborating on these transformations.
Prominent figures from the Arab film industry such as Hana Shiha, Dalia El-Behery and Nisrin Erradi will meet the audiences and participate in open conversations.
With films such as “Inshallah a Boy,” “Riverbed” and “Big Little Women,” the program represents the narratives of women’s daily lives in various Arab countries through cinematic storytelling.
In the context of showcasing Iraqi cinema, a seminar titled “The Guardian of the National Memory” is scheduled with distinguished Iraqi film director Kassem Hawal.
He will be discussing topics such as the impact of the political landscape on film production and collective memories in Iraq.
All screenings and side events are scheduled to be held at two of Rotterdam’s renowned cinemas, LantarenVenster and Pathe Schouwburgplein, as well as the cultural center Verhalenhuis Belvedere.
Tickets are available at www.arabfilmfestival.nl.

Topics: Rotterdam Arab Film Festival Arab cinema filmmakers

Related

BFI London Film Festival to screen Lina Soualem’s documentary on actor mother Hiam Abbas  
Lifestyle
BFI London Film Festival to screen Lina Soualem’s documentary on actor mother Hiam Abbas  
Arab designs spotted at the Venice International Film Festival
Lifestyle
Arab designs spotted at the Venice International Film Festival

50k heritage sites nominated for registration in KSA

50k heritage sites nominated for registration in KSA
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

50k heritage sites nominated for registration in KSA

50k heritage sites nominated for registration in KSA
  • Objective is to develop a strategy for registering, categorizing, and encoding nominated assets in the Architectural Heritage Register
  • Register catalogs heritage sites, assessing their national, urban, or cultural significance in accordance with the Antiquities and Urban Heritage System
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission has announced the nomination of 50,000 urban heritage assets from across the Kingdom for registration.

This collaborative effort complies with the Antiquities and Urban Heritage System. The objective is to develop a strategy for registering, categorizing, and encoding nominated assets in the Architectural Heritage Register using modern technologies.

The register catalogs heritage sites, assessing their national, urban, or cultural significance in accordance with the Antiquities and Urban Heritage System.

This process uses the geospatial information system to accurately manage, store, and preserve information about sites and structures.

The intention is to identify and enforce preventive and protective measures, ensuring the conservation of sites for future generations. This effort is of great significance in preserving the urban heritage of the Kingdom.

The process of registering urban heritage assets in Saudi Arabia involves five stages: discovery, nomination, registration, classification, and assigning a code.

Registering urban heritage sites provides advantages such as protection, documentation, support, and preservation. These sites will be included in future development plans, and their coding encourages community involvement.

The Architectural Heritage Register currently has more than 3,400 registered sites across the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Antiquities and Urban Heritage System Al-Balad

Related

The Buraidah date Festival is displaying an array of old handicrafts, including traditional embroidery and clothing. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Commission organizes activities at Buraidah Date Festival
Special Saudi Heritage Commission’s project aims at cleaning historic sites, artifacts  photos
Art & Culture
Saudi Heritage Commission’s project aims at cleaning historic sites, artifacts 

Saudi Arabia launches first music diploma course 

Saudi Arabia launches first music diploma course 
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches first music diploma course 

Saudi Arabia launches first music diploma course 
  • Initiative will contribute to ‘spreading the culture of music as a global language’
  • Saudi Music Commission recently inaugurated its Oud House project in Riyadh
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has approved the country’s first diploma course for music, which will be offered by the Music Home School of Art in Riyadh, it was announced by the latter on Tuesday. 

Traditional instruments such as the oud, duff, rebab and mizmar, commonly played at celebrations in the Kingdom, are a key part of the country’s musical culture.

Moataz Al-Shabanah, the executive director of the school, made the announcement in the presence of Noha Kattan, deputy minister for national partnerships and development at the Ministry of Culture, along with various prominent figures from the media and music industry.

Al-Shabanah said the world-class two-year diploma course starts in September. It would contribute to spreading the global language of music, which helps create bridges between cultures.

Al-Shabanah said the course covers education and performance, and that it would qualify graduates to become teachers or professionals.

The diploma course is one of several initiatives undertaken recently by the ministry to develop the music industry in the country.

The Saudi Music Commission recently inaugurated its Oud House project in Riyadh and invited applications from people interested in learning how to play Arab musical instruments.

Oud House has been set up as a training center for musicians under the guidance and supervision of maestro Naseer Shamma and will offer lectures and workshops.

The oud, which has been used for more than 3,000 years, is one of the oldest and most important string instruments in the Arab world.

The Oud House curriculum will include lessons by experts on instruments including the flute, bezek, cello and violin.

The project aims to promote Arab culture, raise awareness about the significance of the oud, and foster a global community of professional players.

After undergoing a period of training and rehearsals, students will have the opportunity to participate in concerts.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture Music Home School of Art Moataz Al-Shabanah Saudi music commission Naseer Shamma Noha Kattan

Related

Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh
Art & Culture
Saudi Music Commission launches Oud House in Riyadh
Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians
Media
Anghami, Saudi Music Commission launch program to support aspiring musicians

Arab designs spotted at the Venice International Film Festival

Arab designs spotted at the Venice International Film Festival
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Arab designs spotted at the Venice International Film Festival

Arab designs spotted at the Venice International Film Festival
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab designers have been stealing the show at the Venice International Film Festival. Here are six times celebrities turned heads in Arab creations on the red carpet.  

Nadine Labaki  

Lebanese actress and director Nadine Labaki wore a black ready-to-wear lace gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi as she attended the “Cartier” event at the 80th edition of the annual festival.  

Nicole Mazzocato 

Pregnant Italian actress Nicole Mazzocato donned a pale orange embroidered gown from Kadi’s “Mantra” collection. 

Virginia Varinelli 

Italian blogger and author Virginia Varinelli wore a white chiffon gown with beaded detailing at the bust and a one-shoulder cape from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad’s Resort 2023 collection.  

Federica Garcia  

Debutant Spanish actress Federica Garcia opted for a strapless couture gown, adorned with exquisite gold embellishments, from Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali’s Autumn/Winter 2023 couture collection.  

Natalia Paragoni 

The Italian internet personality, who gave birth in July, also wowed fans in a white form-fitting dress by Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran that she said she “knew would highlight my postpartum shapes.” 

Paola Turani  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PAOLA TURANI (@paolaturani)

Italian model Paola Turani wore a fitted white halter dress from Murad’s Resort 2024 collection, adorned with intricate embellishments.  

Topics: Venice International Film Festival

Yara Shahidi fronts Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign 

Yara Shahidi fronts Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign 
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Yara Shahidi fronts Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign 

Yara Shahidi fronts Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Divine’ campaign 
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Middle Eastern actress Yara Shahidi this week starred in French label Jean-Paul Gaultier’s “Divine” campaign. 

The luxury label launched a new women’s fragrance, Gaultier Divine, and Shahidi is the face of the new campaign.  

The new eau de parfum was crafted by perfumer Quentin Bisch and has floral and marine notes. The fragrance is vegan, cruelty free and made with 90 percent “natural origin ingredients responsibly sourced,” according to the label.  

The luxury label launched a new women’s fragrance, Gaultier Divine, and Shahidi is the face of the new campaign.  (Supplied)

“WELCOME TO MY GOLDEN ERA: The world of Divine,” the actress wrote on Instagram sharing the campaign video. “Reliving these moments,” she also commented on a collaborated post with brand. 

In the campaign, Shahhidi appears alongside Spanish actress Lola Rodriquez, South African catwalk star Thando Hopa, US actress and model Tess McMillan, Lagos-born model Janet Jumbo and Brazilian runway model Ana Elisa de Brito.  

According to the statement, the brand “draws on the quintessence of its heritage to create a new fragrance that celebrates a new version of femininity: plural, sensual and free.” 

The new eau de parfum was crafted by perfumer Quentin Bisch and has floral and marine notes. (Supplied)

The “Grown-ish” star was also included in the casting decisions and creative aspects of the launch, which aims to celebrate women. 

“Actress, model, activist, social justice advocate and feminist, she was one of Time Magazines’ Most Influential Teens of 2016. Harvard graduate and creator of Eighteen x 18, a platform to encourage young US people to vote, Yara Shahidi has many different faces,” the brand wrote in the statement. “Utterly committed, and a perfect incarnation of the values of the brand, she strongly promotes the right for every woman to feel beautiful, unique, proud of her differences and merely herself.” 

The collaboration comes after Shahidi was spotted wearing a custom-made, bronzed look by Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2023 Met Gala in May. 

This is not Shahidi’s only brand collaboration. Last year, she partnered with Dior for the launch of their Rouge Dior Forever — the stick version of Dior’s best-selling Rouge Dior liquid lipstick. 

She took to social media at the time to share her campaign photos in one of the brand’s stores. “You can already find my face in stores,” she wrote to her followers. 

Topics: Yara Shahidi Jean-Paul Gaultier

Jada Pinkett Smith to talk new memoir in Abu Dhabi  

Jada Pinkett Smith to talk new memoir in Abu Dhabi  
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Jada Pinkett Smith to talk new memoir in Abu Dhabi  

Jada Pinkett Smith to talk new memoir in Abu Dhabi  
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi is set to host US actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith as she headlines an intimate conversation inspired by her Emmy Award-winning show “Red Table Talk” on Nov. 6 this year.   

The event marks Pinkett Smith’s first stop in the Middle East as she embarks on the world tour of her memoir, “Worthy.”  

In a released statement, the 51-year-old said: "I'm thrilled to celebrate the incredible spirit of Abu Dhabi's businesswomen. I'm eager to intertwine our stories, exchange ideas, and explore new horizons of storytelling for Westbrook, Inc. in the capital city of the UAE. In every endeavor and story, we are all Worthy and I look forward to having unforgettable conversations at this event.”  

Co-hosting the event alongside Jada Pinkett Smith will be corporate brand and leadership developer Souad Al-Serkal and Sarah Omolewu, co-founder of Maven Global Access.   

Topics: Jada Pinkett Smith Worthy Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Climate envoy heads Saudi delegation to Africa summit 
Climate envoy heads Saudi delegation to Africa summit 
Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October — sources
Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October — sources
Shabtai Shavit, Israeli spymaster who led Mossad in 1990s, dies at 84
Shabtai Shavit. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims
Death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in UK was ‘an accident,’ grandfather claims
Tunisia to reopen national museum closed in 2021 power seizure
A man walks inside national Bardo museum, in Tunis March 27, 2015. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.