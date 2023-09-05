You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi Kurds protest unpaid salaries from Baghdad

Iraqi Kurds protest unpaid salaries from Baghdad

Iraqi Kurds protest unpaid salaries from Baghdad
People lift the regional flag during a rally in Dohuk city in the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq on September 5, 2023, to protest unpaid salaries for civil servants for which they hold the Baghdad federal government responsible, and in support of Kurds in Kirkuk. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmb6h

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Iraqi Kurds protest unpaid salaries from Baghdad

Iraqi Kurds protest unpaid salaries from Baghdad
  • The protest occurred in a region where activists usually accuse local Kurdistan authorities of repressing any sign of dissent
  • “Kurdistan will not back down in the face of the Iraqi authorities’ hostile policies,” one banner said at the demonstration in Dohuk
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

DOHUK, Iraq: Thousands of people carrying flags of Iraqi Kurdistan demonstrated on Tuesday in the autonomous region over unpaid civil service salaries which they blamed on Baghdad, an AFP correspondent reported.
The protest occurred in a region where activists usually accuse local Kurdistan authorities of repressing any sign of dissent.
It came in the context of simmering tensions after protests turned violent and led to the deaths of four people on Saturday in the multi-ethnic city of Kirkuk, whose control has historically been disputed between Iraqi Kurdistan and federal authorities in Baghdad.
“Kurdistan will not back down in the face of the Iraqi authorities’ hostile policies,” one banner said at the demonstration in Dohuk, the third-biggest city in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.
“Solidarity with our people in Kirkuk,” said another placard.
An administrator in a hospital, Massoud Mohamed, said he had not received a salary in two months. “We must get our rights,” the 45-year-old said. “They want to weaken our region.”
Iraqi Kurdistan has long accused Baghdad of not sending the necessary funds to pay civil servants.
Previously the region, thanks to its oil exports, had independent funding that partially covered salaries. Since the end of March it has been deprived of this resource because of a dispute with Baghdad and Turkiye, through which oil was exported.
In principle, Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad later agreed that sales of Kurdish oil would pass through the federal government. In exchange for this, 12.6 percent of the federal budget is allocated to Iraqi Kurdistan.
On Sunday, Baghdad unblocked a package of 500 billion dinars (about $380 million) for the region’s salaries, but practically double that would be needed each month, according to the government of Iraqi Kurdistan.
The violence in Kirkuk has added to tensions.
Arab and Turkmen demonstrators had staged a sit-in near the headquarters of the Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk province on August 28, after media reports that Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani had ordered the site to be handed over to the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which used to occupy it.
In response, Kurdish protesters tried to reach the headquarters on Saturday, and the situation degenerated.
Four Kurds were killed.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad Dohuk salaries Kurdistan protest

Related

An Iraqi Airways Canadair CRJ-900 jet plane on the tarmac at the airport in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaimaniyah. (AFP)
Middle-East
Air traffic resumes at Iraqi Kurdistan airports after drones activity -sources
Iraq’s Kurdistan region to hold elections on Nov. 18 — spokesman
Middle-East
Iraq’s Kurdistan region to hold elections on Nov. 18 — spokesman

Global Congress on Population to be organized annually in Egypt

Global Congress on Population to be organized annually in Egypt
Updated 8 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

Global Congress on Population to be organized annually in Egypt

Global Congress on Population to be organized annually in Egypt
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: On the African continent, within a few years, we will reach more than 1.6 billion people, and the resources in Africa are (abundant), but they cannot take care of (it) all,
  • Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, health and population minister, said that the problem of a growing population is the greatest challenge for Egypt, both now and in the future
Updated 8 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced on Tuesday that the Global Congress on Population, Health, and Development will be organized in the North African country annually.

El-Sisi’s remarks came as he addressed the congress, which continues until Friday in the New Administrative Capital.

While some countries have been able to control population growth, a number have not, El-Sisi said, adding that the resources available in Africa will not be able to meet the needs of the population in the future.

“For example, on the African continent, within a few years, we will reach more than 1.6 billion people, and the resources in Africa are (abundant), but they cannot take care of (it) all,” he said.

Organizing this congress on an annual basis is essential in light of this pressing issue, the president said.

“Egypt has a population of 105 million people, in addition to 9 million who are guests of the state, and it is able, with its resources, to manage things,” he added.

“During the 1950s, the gap between state resources and population growth was approximately 10-12 percent and the population ranged between 19 and 20 million people. The gap was not large.

“This gap has (grown) over the past 75 years and is reflected in the quality of the educational and health (services) provided to citizens,” El-Sisi said.

Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, health and population minister, said that the problem of a growing population is the greatest challenge for Egypt, both now and in the future.

“It hinders the wheel of economic growth and eats up all development returns, which affects the level of services provided to citizens and their standard of living,” he said.

“This requires us to work to achieve a balance between economic growth and population growth to ensure the … well-being (of) all,” Abdel-Ghaffar added.

The minister presented El-Sisi with a copy of Egypt’s National Strategy for Population and Development 2023–2030.

Hala El-Said, minister of planning and economic development, said controlling population growth is not a new challenge.

Despite recent efforts to slow down fertility rates, Egypt, during the last 10 years, has added approximately 25 million people to its population, El-Said said.

The congress, held under the slogan “Healthy Population for Sustainable Development,” seeks to highlight the relationship between population, health, and sustainable development, and proposes a roadmap to face global challenges.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar

Related

Special Egyptian government reviews plan to control population growth
Business & Economy
Egyptian government reviews plan to control population growth
Egypt population reaches 105m
Middle-East
Egypt population reaches 105m

US top diplomat Blinken speaks with Israel’s Netanyahu: State Dept

US top diplomat Blinken speaks with Israel’s Netanyahu: State Dept
Updated 8 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

US top diplomat Blinken speaks with Israel’s Netanyahu: State Dept

US top diplomat Blinken speaks with Israel’s Netanyahu: State Dept
Updated 8 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about expanding Israel’s regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran, the State Department said.

Blinken also spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

He expressed continued concern about ongoing violence in the West Bank, and reaffirmed US support for measures to advance freedom and security and improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people.

Blinken and Abbas discussed their support for a two-state solution and opposition to actions endangering its viability.

Topics: Iran Israel US

Related

Israeli ban on Gaza exports deals blow to long-suffering economy
Middle-East
Israeli ban on Gaza exports deals blow to long-suffering economy
Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time
Media
Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy

Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy

Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy
  • The nomination comes after a spike in tensions with Biden openly criticizing an overhaul of the judiciary by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Lew will need confirmation from the Senate, where Biden’s Democratic Party retains control
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated former treasury secretary Jack Lew as ambassador to Israel, tapping a veteran political player with close ties to the Jewish state at a turbulent time between the allies.
Lew, an Orthodox Jew who observers the weekly sabbath, will play a key role in managing the relationship as Biden attempts to broker a potentially historic deal for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel.
The nomination comes after a spike in tensions with Biden openly criticizing an overhaul of the judiciary by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what critics say is a right-wing threat to Israel’s democratic traditions.
Lew will need confirmation from the Senate, where Biden’s Democratic Party retains control but Republicans ahead of the 2024 US election could fight against the nomination in protest against policies seen as unfavorable to Netanyahu.
In a formal statement, the White House cited the “distinguished career in public service” of Lew, who has served under successive Democratic administrations.
Under Barack Obama, Lew — a trained lawyer — served as treasury secretary and earlier as White House chief of staff, director of the Office of Management and Budget and as a deputy secretary of state to Hillary Clinton.
Lew would succeed Thomas Nides, another veteran Democratic political operative who made headlines with his unusually blunt language on Netanyahu’s judicial reforms.
Nides cited personal reasons as he left the position. His wife is a senior executive at CNN who remained in the United States during his tenure.

Topics: Israel US President Joe Biden Jack Lew

Related

Israeli ban on Gaza exports deals blow to long-suffering economy
Middle-East
Israeli ban on Gaza exports deals blow to long-suffering economy
Palestinian killed by Israel forces in West Bank
Middle-East
Palestinian killed by Israel forces in West Bank

Israeli ban on Gaza exports deals blow to long-suffering economy

Israeli ban on Gaza exports deals blow to long-suffering economy
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

Israeli ban on Gaza exports deals blow to long-suffering economy

Israeli ban on Gaza exports deals blow to long-suffering economy
  • Israel said it was temporarily stopping commercial goods from leaving Gaza
  • Unjust decision added to a policy of collective punishment adopted by Israel since 2007 that had caused a humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters
GAZA: Palestinians demanded on Tuesday that Israel lift a ban on exports from the Gaza Strip imposed over what Israel called an attempt to smuggle explosives, saying it would hit thousands of families and ruin precarious livelihoods in the blockaded enclave.
Israel said on Monday it was temporarily stopping commercial goods from leaving Gaza after inspectors found several kilograms of “high-quality explosives” in a shipment, hidden in the lining of clothes.
At the beachfront Al-Bahar (The Sailor) restaurant and fish farm, owner Mohammad Al-Hajj said he used to export 20 tons of fish per week to Israel and the West Bank.
“The fish in fridges will decay if we can’t export it, and we will be forced to sell the fish of the farm at the lowest prices,” said Hajj, saying the jobs of 200 workers at his business were at risk unless the ban is lifted.
Around 2 million Palestinians live in the narrow Gaza Strip, the vast majority of them descendants of refugees who fled or were driven from what is now Israel at its founding in 1948.
Since the Hamas Islamist group took power in the territory in 2007, it has suffered from the one of the world’s highest unemployment rates under a blockade of many goods imposed by Israel with Egyptian backing. It has also been severely damaged in four major wars and numerous other clashes between Hamas and Israel.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the Israeli decision “would increase the already existing tension because of continued Israeli blockade and aggression against our people.”
In Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian economy minister Khaled Assaili demanded Israel cancel the ban which stops Gaza exports to Israel and the West Bank.
The unjust decision added to a policy of collective punishment adopted by Israel since 2007 that had caused a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, said Assaili, who is part of the Palestinian Authority that claims to represent all Palestinians although it lost control of Gaza to Hamas.
Gaza exports are estimated at $134 million per year, mostly to Israel and the West Bank, according to the enclave’s ministry of economy.
The Hamas-run agriculture ministry in Gaza said the Israeli move would impact 60,000 families of farmers and fishermen. It estimated daily losses at one million shekels ($263,000).
“We demand the unjust decision be retracted. It isn’t based on any real justification and it violates the international law using fragile pretexts,” the ministry said in a statement.
Despite its blockade, Israel allows thousands of workers to leave Gaza to work in Israel and the West Bank, and maintains customs posts to allow exports in a bid to foster a certain level of economic stability.
As well as fish and agricultural produce, Gaza exports significant quantities of textiles and other products.
Osama Nofal, an official in Gaza’s economy ministry, said the border closure would have wider effects beyond the immediate freeze on exports.
“The decision will impact industrial installations, close them, and may lay off many workers and increase unemployment. Such a decision is purely catastrophic,” he said.
Wadhah Bseisso, spokesman of the Palestinian Industries Union, said as many as 30,000 jobs could be lost if the shutdown continued.

Related

A Palestinian extinguishes a fire at a landfill in Juhr al-Deek, southeast of Gaza City, September 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Gaza landfill fire rages for days, officials appeal for help
UNRWA-run schools in Gaza begin new term amid uncertainty
Middle-East
UNRWA-run schools in Gaza begin new term amid uncertainty

Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month

Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month

Turkiye’s Erdogan to discuss grain deal with UN’s Guterres this month
  • Erdogan says the latest UN proposal sought to address some Russian demands
  • Moscow puts two demands forth as “musts” to revive the initiative
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye is in close contact with the United Nations on reviving the Black Sea grain initiative and he will discuss it with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at its general assembly this month, Turkish media reported.
Speaking to reporters after talks in Russia with Vladimir Putin, Erdogan was quoted as saying the latest UN proposal sought to address some Russian demands, and he repeated he believed a solution could be found soon.
Russian demands include a return of its Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT payments system and insuring the ships involved in the grain initiative, he was quoted as saying by TRT, Haberturk, and other Turkish broadcasters.
“On August 28, UN Secretary General Guterres, in the letter he sent, proposed an intermediary mechanism that would result from the SWIFT transaction, not directly SWIFT as the Russians wanted,” Erdogan said. “They said work was underway on the insurance issue too.”
He added that Moscow was putting these two demands forth as “musts” to revive the initiative, and that Putin had told him he would not take steps on this until “Europe keeps the promises they made me,” according to Turkish media.
NATO member Turkiye is seeking to convince Russia to return to the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Ankara and the United Nations. Moscow withdrew in July, ending a year of protected exports from Ukrainian ports amid the war.
On Monday, Putin repeated that Russia could return to the initiative, but only if the West stopped restricting Russian agricultural exports from reaching global markets.
Erdogan will participate in the G20 summit in India on Sept. 9-10 before attending the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 18-26.
“We will have meetings with Guterres there to discuss these issues,” Erdogan was cited as saying.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turkey United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Update Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hand with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Sochi. (AFP)
Middle-East
Hopes rise for revival of grain deal as Putin and Erdogan meet for talks
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
World
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks

Latest updates

Iraqi Kurds protest unpaid salaries from Baghdad
Iraqi Kurds protest unpaid salaries from Baghdad
Global Congress on Population to be organized annually in Egypt
Global Congress on Population to be organized annually in Egypt
US top diplomat Blinken speaks with Israel’s Netanyahu: State Dept
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File/AFP)
NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes
NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes
PIF finalizes sale of National Gas and Industrialization Co. stake for $131m
PIF finalizes sale of National Gas and Industrialization Co. stake for $131m

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.