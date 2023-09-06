You are here

Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October

This handout photo released by the Iraqi prime minister's office on April 1, 2023, shows a view of installations at the Karbala oil refinery in the eponymous governorate, on the date it launched operations. (AFP)
This handout photo released by the Iraqi prime minister's office on April 1, 2023, shows a view of installations at the Karbala oil refinery in the eponymous governorate, on the date it launched operations. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October

Iraq-Turkiye oil flows not expected to resume before October
  • Erdogan still intends to visit Baghdad and “wants an agreement to be signed,” but “so far the concrete steps expected by Iraq have not yet been taken,” resulting in slow progress, a senior Turkish official said
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi oil flows to Turkiye are not expected to resume before October, when Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will likely visit Baghdad, sources said, after the trip originally scheduled for August was postponed.
Turkiye halted Iraqi northern oil export flows on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) between 2014 and 2018.
In April, Iraq petitioned a US federal court to enforce the ICC arbitration award. A lack of progress on resolving this litigation was one of the reasons behind the postponement of Erdogan’s August visit, the sources said.
Erdogan still intends to visit Baghdad and “wants an agreement to be signed,” but “so far the concrete steps expected by Iraq have not yet been taken,” resulting in slow progress, a senior Turkish official said.
One of the steps Ankara is seeking is a halt to the US litigation and as a result, Erdogan’s visit is scheduled for October, the source added.
“Until now we have not received a definite timeline from Ankara on when the Turkish president is expected in Baghdad,” another source, an Iraqi foreign ministry official, said.
“It could be the end of this month, or more likely in October, depending on the successful development of talks on energy issues which require a longer than expected time due to multiple thorny issues.”
Energy officials in Baghdad and Ankara are “having complicated discussions,” with the resumption of flows “the most difficult question,” an Iraqi oil official with knowledge of the talks said, adding it was “not likely” flows would restart this month.
Turkiye has also sought a compromise to reduce the damages to be paid to Iraq under the ICC arbitration, two Iraqi oil officials close the talks said.
Iraqi sources have previously said Turkiye wants Iraq to drop a second arbitration case on exports covering the period from 2018 onwards.
Turkiye’s energy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The KRG has lost roughly $4 billion since oil flows to Turkiye’s Ceyhan Port through a pipeline were halted, two sources familiar with the matter said.

 

Tunisia to reopen national museum closed in 2021 power seizure

A man walks inside national Bardo museum, in Tunis March 27, 2015. (REUTERS)
A man walks inside national Bardo museum, in Tunis March 27, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Tunisia to reopen national museum closed in 2021 power seizure

A man walks inside national Bardo museum, in Tunis March 27, 2015. (REUTERS)
  • After Tunisia’s 2011 revolution the parliament had emerged under the new democratic system as the most powerful elected body and its arcade-ringed chamber became home to some of the most open political debate of any Arab country
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia will soon reopen its Bardo national museum, the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday, two years after it was closed when President Kais Saied shuttered the parliament, which shares the same building.
The ministry did not give a date to reopen the Bardo, located in a historic palace and home to one of the world’s most magnificent collections of ancient Roman mosaics, but said that some restoration work had been carried out. Saied sent tanks to surround the parliament on July 25, 2021, as he seized most powers in moves his critics called a coup, closing both buildings while he rewrote the constitution and held elections to a new, far less influential, legislature. The new parliament started work this year but there had been no firm information about reopening the national museum — one of the capital’s main attractions in a country economically dependent on tourism.
After Tunisia’s 2011 revolution the parliament had emerged under the new democratic system as the most powerful elected body and its arcade-ringed chamber became home to some of the most open political debate of any Arab country. However, many Tunisians came to blame parliament and the main political parties for years of economic stagnation and government paralysis as a succession of coalition governments failed to bring prosperity.
In 2015 an attack by Islamist militants targeted visitors to the Bardo, killing more than 20 people in the building and its environs soon after completing a major renovation.
Enormous mosaics with rich details and vivid colors are displayed throughout the museum including ones showing the Roman sea god Neptune, hunting scenes and spectacular arrays of sea life.
As the home of ancient Carthage and its Punic culture, and as a major Roman colony that helped provide the empire with food, Tunisia is awash with classical-era sites and archaeological remains.
The Bardo mosaics, along with others in the museums at Sousse and by the amphitheater at El-Djem, are taken from the luxurious villas built during the Roman era and into late antiquity.
 

 

Tunisian police arrest two top officials in main opposition party

Mondher Ounissi. (Photo/Facebook)
Mondher Ounissi. (Photo/Facebook)
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

Tunisian police arrest two top officials in main opposition party

Mondher Ounissi. (Photo/Facebook)
  • The police this year arrested the party’s leader, Rached Ghannouchi, the most prominent critic of President Kais Saied, as well as several other party officials
Updated 06 September 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: The two top officials in Tunisia’s main opposition Ennahda party were arrested, the party said on Tuesday, the latest targeting of opponents of President Kais Saied.
The interim head of Ennahda, Mondher Ounissi, was detained by police and minutes afterward so was Abdel Karim Harouni, who was placed this week under house arrest, the party said.
Ounissi’s arrest follows the publication of audio recordings on social media this week attributed to Ounissi in which he accused some officials of his party of seeking to control Ennahda and receiving illegal funds.
The Public Prosecution Office on Monday opened an investigation into the recordings. Ounissi said in a video on his Facebook page that the recordings were fabricated.
Harouni heads the Shoura Council, the highest-ranking body in Ennahda, which was the biggest political party in the parliament closed by Saied in 2021.
The police this year arrested the party’s leader, Rached Ghannouchi, the most prominent critic of Saied, as well as several other party officials.
The government also banned meetings at all Ennahda offices and police closed all party offices, in a move Ennahda said aimed at consolidating a dictatorial regime.
Police this year have detained leading political figures, who accused Saied of carrying out a coup after he closed the elected parliament in 2021 and moved to rule by decree before rewriting the constitution. Saied has described those detained as “terrorists, traitors and criminals.”

 

US allocates $20.5m to help Jordan’s water infrastructure

US allocates $20.5m to help Jordan’s water infrastructure
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

US allocates $20.5m to help Jordan's water infrastructure

US allocates $20.5m to help Jordan’s water infrastructure
  • Grant to fund projects aimed reduce water loss in southern Jordan, deliver 1.2 million cubic meters of water per year
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the US Agency for International Development signed an agreement on Tuesday paving the way for a $20.5 million grant to the Aqaba Water Company, Jordan News Agency reported.

The grant will assist the AWC in improving Jordan’s water infrastructure, including improving the accuracy and efficiency of its billing system meter readings, and replacing old meters.

The AWC will also contribute an additional $2 million during the course of the five-year agreement.

The $22.5 million will also help to fund the company’s projects to reduce water loss in southern Jordan, while delivering 1.2 million cubic meters of water per year, as part of the country’s National Water Strategy 2023-2040.

AWC will also establish administrative offices in the southern governorates, build a new reservoir in Aqaba with a storage capacity of 30,000 cubic meters, construct a water station to increase supply to villages near Wadi Rum, and complete repairs on pipelines.

The deal also includes offering the AWC consulting services in management and planning, as well as technical support for its employees.

Jordan is one of the driest countries in the world, according to the UN, with an annual average precipitation of less than 100 mm.

Roughly 50 percent of Jordan’s extracted water is lost to leakage, theft, or inaccurate metering, USAID reported.

Jordan’s Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Najjar said reducing water loss and improving the quality of services were priorities under the 2023-2040 strategy.

He expressed the Jordanian government’s gratitude for the continued support of the US government through USAID, which has had a substantial impact in addressing the country’s water challenges.

The AWC is owned by the Water Authority of Jordan and the Aqaba Development Corporation.
 

Iran arrests Mahsa Amini uncle ahead of her death anniversary

Iran arrests Mahsa Amini uncle ahead of her death anniversary
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

Iran arrests Mahsa Amini uncle ahead of her death anniversary

Iran arrests Mahsa Amini uncle ahead of her death anniversary
  • Safa Aeli, 30, was arrested by security forces in the family’s hometown of Saqez in western Iran and taken to an unknown location
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Iranian authorities on Tuesday arrested an uncle of Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian Kurdish woman who died in custody sparking months of protests, just ahead of the first anniversary of her death, reports said on Tuesday.

Safa Aeli, 30, was arrested by security forces in the family’s hometown of Saqez in western Iran and taken to an unknown location, the Kurdish-focused Hengaw rights group, France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network and the 1500tasvir protest monitor said in separate statements.

Hengaw said Iranian authorities deployed a convoy of five vehicles filled with members of the security forces to forcibly enter Aeli’s residence, without presenting any legal documentation.

Media based outside Iran have said that the town of Saqez is under particular scrutiny ahead of the anniversary, with hotels told not to accept outsiders and new security cameras being set up including around Amini’s grave.

The uncle’s arrest comes as activists accuse the Iranian government of stepping up a crackdown ahead of the Sept. 16 anniversary of the death of Amini, 22, who had been arrested days before for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.

The ensuing protests shook Iran’s authorities but have now subsided in the face of a crackdown in which rights groups said hundreds were killed and the UN tallied thousands arrested.

Campaign groups, including Amnesty International, have accused Iran of arresting and interrogating family members of those killed in the protests in a bid to force them into silence and prevent further demonstrations erupting.

Ankara gears up for pivotal EU visit as relations hang in the balance

Ankara gears up for pivotal EU visit as relations hang in the balance
Updated 05 September 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ankara gears up for pivotal EU visit as relations hang in the balance

Ankara gears up for pivotal EU visit as relations hang in the balance
  • The historic visit marks the first official visit by an EU representative to Turkiye since the May presidential elections
  • The EU is poised to unveil its forthcoming progress report on Turkiye and a fresh enlargement report in October
Updated 05 September 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A crucial rendezvous is set to unfold in Ankara on Sept. 6-7, with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Verhelyi making his way to the Turkish capital to engage in discussions spanning bilateral relations and potential avenues for cooperation.
The historic visit marks the first official visit by an EU representative to Turkiye since the May presidential elections.
Varhelyi’s itinerary includes meetings with prominent Turkish officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan; Minister of Trade Omer Bolat; Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas; Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar; and Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir.
The EU is poised to unveil its forthcoming progress report on Turkiye and a fresh enlargement report in October.
On Sept. 1, the European Commission officially inked an association agreement with Turkiye, granting access to the €7.5 billion ($8 billion) Digital Europe Programme slated for the period spanning 2021-2027. Once the agreement is ratified, Turkish enterprises, public administrations and eligible organizations will be empowered to take part in digital technology projects. Turkiye is also expected to establish Digital Innovation Hubs across the nation as part of the scheme.
In the wake of the devastating earthquakes in the country this February, the European Commission proposed a financial lifeline of €400 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund to provide much-needed assistance.
Furthermore, during his visit, Varhelyi is set to finalize a €781 million contract, allocating EU funds to support refugees in Turkiye, thereby fulfilling a prior commitment of €3 billion in funding to continue aiding refugees in the country.
Cigdem Nas, a prominent expert on EU-Turkiye relations and secretary-general of the Istanbul-based Economic Development Foundation of Turkiye, said a critical stage in Turkiye-EU relations has already come.
“Despite being a candidate, Turkiye is no longer considered as a country with membership perspective. Turkiye was not invited to the recent summit with candidate countries in Athens. The European Council has tasked the commission and high representative to write a report on the future of the relations. Mr. Sanchez Amor, the European Parliament rapporteur for Turkiye, also recommended a new kind of relationship replacing the accession process,” she told Arab News.
While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently called for a revival of the accession process, Nas thinks that such a move appears increasingly challenging.
“In a paradoxical twist, while Ukraine’s candidacy has generated an unprecedented enlargement perspective toward the Eurasia region, it has also made Turkiye’s membership prospects more improbable due to the EU’s limited integration capacity,” she said.
On July 10, Erdogan unexpectedly called for a reopening of Turkiye’s accession talks, linking it with Turkiye’s greenlight to Sweden’s stalled bid to join NATO.
However, experts have said that the Turkish government’s decades-long backsliding in domestic reforms, especially in rule of law, press freedom and democracy, compounds the complexity of the accession process.
Accession talks have stalled since 2016 over the EU’s concerns about human rights violations and respect for rule of law in the country.
“Given Turkiye’s strategic importance to the EU, its growing geopolitical significance in light of the conflict in Ukraine and Russian aggression, the enhanced cooperation is preferred and it encouraged rapprochement in areas such as security, energy, migration and supply chains,” Nas said.
However, analysts agree that the renewed rapprochement between the EU and Turkiye is unlikely to result in full membership for Ankara, but will instead herald a new form of partnership.
“Given that Turkiye already enjoys associate status with the EU under the Ankara Agreement, which commemorates its 60th anniversary this year, any fresh model for these relations must be rooted in the existing legal framework and must integrate current policy priorities, such as the green and digital agendas,” Nas affirmed.
Nonetheless, political roadblocks and disputes, such as the Cyprus issue, could yet present formidable obstacles to the future of relations.
“In such a scenario, a transactional and issue-based, sporadic relationship may materialize instead of a comprehensive, neatly packaged arrangement,” Nas said.
Meanwhile, Turkiye’s geopolitical influence has experienced a notable surge, especially following its role as a middleman in persuading Russia to re-enter the grain deal.
Samuel Doveri Vesterbye, managing director of the European Neighborhood Council in Brussels, said that this week’s visit to Turkiye by Varhelyi is “very important” because it comes at the same time as the EP and EU’s Foreign Ministry report about EU-Turkiye relations is handed to the European Council.
“We expect this report to be submitted between Sept. 17 and 25, and it is likely to include views about a new strategic partnership with Turkiye,” he told Arab News.
Vesterbye added that the numerous visits by high-level commissioners to Turkiye is a strong sign that negotiations have started.
Dialogue about a future EU-Turkiye relationship based on institutional ties, economic interdependence, trade, investment, migration, security, connectivity, digital policies, energy, visa liberalization, disaster management and reforms are high on the agenda, he added.
“There are still many challenges, including the Cyprus question and how a renewed customs union is possible without settling the age-old question of trade to and from the island, as well as issues linked to uncompetitive, illegal state-funding practices by the Turkish government and questions regarding labor laws, media and juridical independence,” he said.
But, for Vesterbye, an essential component is Turkiye’s capability to uphold environmental and labor standards.
This will allow EU companies to continue operating in Turkiye, and provide a legally risk-free environment for existing and new EU-Turkish supply chains in the country, as well as encourage the creation of new trade routes though Turkiye and into the Caucasus and Central Asia.
“For the EU to pursue a deeper strategic relationship with Turkiye, there also has to be genuine and verifiable proof of goodwill from the Turkish side on these topics,” he said.
However, experts remain cautious about the next phase of rapprochement.
“Forced migration and conflict across Eurasia is a serious problem for both the EU and Turkiye, and the only way to solve this is by increasing EU-Turkiye cooperation in security sectors in the future. Between 2007 and 2022, the EU and Turkiye have de-aligned in common foreign and security policy from 97 percent alignment to only 7 percent.
“This poses a huge risk for both the EU and Turkiye, since both are tied together in terms of energy, trade and supply chains among many other areas, like migration and environmental policies,” said Vesterbye.
He added that the new EU report on Turkiye could help launch more dialogue and negotiations in order to find better ways to cement a new post-accession partnership based on a common strategic vision.
“The alternative could be devastating, since economic decoupling between the EU and Turkiye will have detrimental effects on both economies and security,” Vesterbye said.
A day before Varhelyi’s visit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, marking the latter’s inaugural ministerial visit to Turkiye.
“We are now in a new and positive stage in our relations with our neighbor and ally, Greece. Revitalization of high-level contacts and dialogue channels are positive developments. Today, we confirmed our mutual will to sustain this momentum,” Fidan said on X (formerly Twitter).
During their meeting, discussions spanned cooperation in areas including trade, the economy and tourism, as well as strategies to combat illegal migration and terrorism.
“We believe we can overcome our differences with the spirit of good neighborliness and through constructive dialogue,” Fidan said.
Vesterbye said that the meeting between Fidan and his Greek counterpart demonstrates “real interest” between the two countries in easing tensions.
He added: “About the grain deal — it is clear that Turkiye is playing its hand well. It has an important role in Africa, and Russia is now directly blamed for impeding access to food on the continent for millions of people. The EU and Turkiye have a real role to play in Africa since the continent’s well-being and growth equals better security, safety and trade for the EU.”

