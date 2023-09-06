What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset

Authors: Scott Miller & James C. Moore

The Summit Mindset is based on insights the authors have acquired through experience and study, says a review published on goodreads.com.

They developed a methodology to guide careers, grow revenues, exercise positive influence, and deliver happiness.

In business, this increases productivity by improving the lives of employees, who become a part of something greater than themselves. The authors share stories of their experiences while providing examples and understanding of what made companies and individuals excel when others faltered.

You can increase performance by using the processes and perspective outlined in these pages.