You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ewk6

Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Scott Miller & James C. Moore

The Summit Mindset is based on insights the authors have acquired through experience and study, says a review published on goodreads.com. 

They developed a methodology to guide careers, grow revenues, exercise positive influence, and deliver happiness. 

In business, this increases productivity by improving the lives of employees, who become a part of something greater than themselves. The authors share stories of their experiences while providing examples and understanding of what made companies and individuals excel when others faltered.

You can increase performance by using the processes and perspective outlined in these pages.

Topics: Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity

What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs

What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs

What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs
Updated 1 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Jonathan Brown

Old master paintings are among the most valuable and prestigious of the visual arts, and the best examples command the highest prices of any luxury commodity.

In “Kings and Connoisseurs,” Jonathan Brown tells the story of how painting rose to this exalted status.

The transformation of painting from an inexpensive to a costly art form reached a crucial stage in the royal courts of Europe in the 17th century, where rulers and aristocrats assembled huge collections, often in short periods of time.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener

What We Are Reading Today: The Biodiversity Gardener
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Author: Paul Sterry

Over the past decade, wildlife author and photographer Paul Sterry has nurtured, both through action and by doing nothing, what has become a small island of flourishing biodiversity in the half-acre garden that surrounds his north Hampshire cottage.

In this inspiring and informative book, Sterry tells the story of his own experiences in biodiversity gardening and offers detailed practical advice to anyone who wants to give nature the upper hand on their own bit of land, no matter how small.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Painting and Reality’

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity

What We Are Reading Today: The Diffusion of Classical Art in Antiquity
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Author: John Boardman

In this book, acclaimed archaeologist and art historian John Boardman explores Greek art as a foreign art transmitted to the non-Greeks of antiquity—peoples who weren’t necessarily able to judge the meaning of Greek art and who may have regarded the Greeks themselves with great hostility.

Boardman examines how and why the arts of the classical world traveled and to what effect, from Britain to China, from roughly the 8th century BCE to the early centuries CE. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Painting and Reality’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Laws of Human Nature’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Painting and Reality’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Painting and Reality’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Author: ETIENNE GILSON

In this book, Étienne Gilson puts forward a bold interpretation of the kind of reality depicted in paintings and its relation to the natural order. Drawing on insights from the writings of great painters—from Leonardo, Reynolds, and Constable to Mondrian and Klee—Gilson shows how painting is foreign to the order of language and knowledge.

Painting, he argues, seeks to add new beings to nature, not to represent those that already exist. For this reason, we must distinguish it from another art, that of picturing, which seeks to produce images of actual or possible beings.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Laws of Human Nature’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Only Connect’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Laws of Human Nature’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 September 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Laws of Human Nature’

Photo/Supplied
  • The book emphasizes the importance of self-awareness as the foundation for understanding and interacting with others
Updated 03 September 2023
Ghadi Joudah

“The Laws of Human Nature” by Robert Greene was published in 2018. Greene, who is known for his books on strategy, power and human behavior, is the bestselling author of “The 48 Laws of Power.”

His latest book delves into the fundamental principles that govern human behavior, aiming to provide readers with a deeper understanding of themselves and others.

Building upon historical examples and case studies, Greene comprehensively examines human behavioral patterns and motivations. He also provides practical advice and strategies for readers to navigate these dynamics effectively.

The book emphasizes the importance of self-awareness as the foundation for understanding and interacting with others. By becoming aware of your own emotions, tendencies and biases, you can gain better control over your behavior and responses. This self-awareness allows you to project authenticity and build trust with others.

The author highlights the value of active listening, which involves fully engaging with, and understanding, what others are saying. By giving your full attention and demonstrating genuine interest, you can foster stronger connections and deeper understanding in your interactions. Active listening also helps you pick up on subtle cues and nonverbal communication.

Nonverbal cues play a significant role in interpersonal interactions. “The Laws of Human Nature” emphasizes the importance of observing and interpreting body language, facial expressions and other nonverbal signals. Developing the ability to read these cues can help you better understand the emotions, intentions and underlying feelings of other people.

Understanding human nature and the factors that motivate people can help you become more influential. “The Laws of Human Nature” provides insights into persuasion techniques, negotiation strategies and how to navigate power dynamics. It emphasizes the importance of building rapport, understanding desires and fears, and framing your arguments in ways that appeal to the self-interest of others.

These strategies, among others discussed in the book, can help individuals enhance their interpersonal skills, build stronger relationships and navigate social dynamics more effectively.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Only Connect’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: “How Women Became Poets,” A Gender History of Greek Literature

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
What We Are Reading Today: The Summit Mindset
What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs
What We Are Reading Today: Kings and Connoisseurs
Saudi motorists warned of costly vehicle damage caused by soaring temperatures
Saudi motorists warned of costly vehicle damage caused by soaring temperatures
Diplomatic Quarter: Sri Lankan envoy enjoys Saudi culture at Taif camel festival
Diplomatic Quarter: Sri Lankan envoy enjoys Saudi culture at Taif camel festival
Three-quarters of consumers in UAE are worried about unethical use of AI by businesses
Three-quarters of consumers in UAE are worried about unethical use of AI by businesses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.