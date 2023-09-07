You are here

The King and I: Saudi minister shares selfie with US basketball star LeBron James

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and US basketball star LeBron James. Credit: @baderaalsaud
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and US basketball star LeBron James. Credit: @baderaalsaud
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

The King and I: Saudi minister shares selfie with US basketball star LeBron James

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and US basketball star LeBron James. Credit: @baderaalsaud
  • King James was spotted in Riyadh, where he appeared in a video accompanied by bodyguards and photographers in Saudi dress
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Culture and Gov. of the Royal Commission for AlUla Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud on Wednesday posted a selfie group photo on Instagram with US basketball star LeBron James, captioning the shot, “good times.”

The picture also showed James’ agent, American sports-marketing businessman and media personality Maverick Carter, and two other men.

The photograph was later shared on the four-time NBA champion’s Instagram story with a caption that read, “love my brother. Until next.”

King James, as he is known to fans, was spotted in Riyadh, where he appeared in a video accompanied by bodyguards and photographers in Saudi dress.

James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the game’s greatest players.

On July 25, the 38-year-old power forward posted an image on X of Forrest Gump (played by US actor Tom Hanks in the film of the same name) running fast accompanied by the caption, “me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 and @mavcarter for that one-year deal.”

Topics: LeBron James Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan National Basketball Association (NBA)

Basketball legend LeBron James spotted in Riyadh

American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket
American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Basketball legend LeBron James spotted in Riyadh

American basketball legend LeBron James. Credit: KSAbasket
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A video has been circulating online showing the American basketball legend LeBron James surrounded by men dressed in traditional Saudi dress — with captions suggesting it was filmed in Riyadh.
King James appeared in the video accompanied by bodyguards and photographers in Saudi dress.
Sources say that the superstar was invited by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports to visit the country but the ministry has not made any announcement in this regard.
James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the game’s greatest players.

Topics: LeBron James basketball National Basketball Association (NBA)

NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes

NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes

NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes
  • The series of leading global sports events will launch on Oct. 21 and feature five dynamic sports
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Beach Games will host Super League Triathlon NEOM, NEOM Beach Soccer Cup, NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023, NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia, and NEOM IFSC Masters.

NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, announced the return of the NEOM Beach Games that will welcome world-class sports events with international athletes.

The series of leading global sports events will launch on Oct. 21 and feature five dynamic sports: Super League Triathlon NEOM, NEOM Beach Soccer Cup, NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023, NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia, and NEOM IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) Masters.

The event will commence with the grand finale of short course Super League Triathlon NEOM on Oct. 21, followed by a NEOM Beach Soccer Cup competition. Next will be a three-day international NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger basketball competition.

The NEOM Titan Desert Saudi Arabia mountain bike race will return to the region for the second time on Nov. 14, featuring 230 male and female riders for a four-stage event, covering between 80 and 120 kilometers per stage.

The series will culminate with the introduction of an international sport climbing event, NEOM IFSC Masters, featuring world champions and Olympians, from Nov. 22 to 24.

Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “The inclusion of the International Federation of Sport Climbing in this year’s games is exciting, aligning with our goals to build a high-performance culture and inspire the next generations of athletes across the Kingdom.”

This year’s event will see the introduction of the NEOM Beach Games Volunteers Program, with 50 volunteers from the NEOM community helping to ensure a smooth and enjoyable event for spectators and athletes.

The program is open to those aged 18 years and over.

Topics: NEOM NEOM FIBA 3x3 Challenger 2023 International Federation of Sport Climbing

Jeddah hosts FIFA Club World Cup 2023 draw

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah. Credit: @sport_ekh
The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah. Credit: @sport_ekh
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Jeddah hosts FIFA Club World Cup 2023 draw

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah. Credit: @sport_ekh
  • Al-Ittihad will play against Auckland City in the first match on Dec. 12
  • Mexico’s Leon will meet Japan’s Urawa Reds
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Jeddah hosted the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 draw on Tuesday, with the tournament emblem being unveiled during a live broadcast on FIFA’s digital platforms and Saudi sports channels.

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah with the participation of seven clubs: the host Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia; CAF Champions League 2022/2023 winners Al-Ahly from Egypt; AFC Champions League 2022 winners Urawa Reds from Japan; Concacaf Champions League 2023 winners Club Leon from Mexico; OFC Champions League 2023 winners Auckland City from New Zealand; UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 winners Manchester City from England; and the yet-to-be-determined Copa Libertadores champions.

The draw was conducted by Jaime Yarza, director of FIFA Tournaments, with Samantha Johnson presenting and the roles of assistants performed by City legend Yaya Toure and Al-Ittihad icon Manaf Abushugair.

Al-Ittihad will play against Auckland City in the first match on Dec. 12 at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

In the same round, Mexico’s Leon will meet Japan’s Urawa Reds. The winners of the two matches will qualify for the semifinals to face Manchester City and the yet-to-be-determined Copa Libertadores champions.

Al-Ahly will play against the winner of the match between Al-Ittihad and Auckland City.

This is the first time the tournament will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Urawa Reds Al-ittihad Al-Ahly

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club
Updated 04 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club

First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club
Updated 04 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: On June 8, Hanan Al-Qurashi became the first Saudi woman sports club president in the Kingdom’s history after she was appointed head of Taif-based Wej Club by the Ministry of Sport.

Al-Qurashi had previously served as a member of the board of directors at the Wej Club, and she was assigned to handle women’s sports in 2021. In August 2022, she was appointed vice president of the Wej Club.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Qurashi said: “I am truly honored to be Wej’s president, and would like to thank the Ministry of Sport for putting its faith in me to deliver this enormously important role, for the good of the sport I have loved all my life.”

She added: “This represents an affirmation of confidence in women and an enhancement of their pioneering role in all fields with the support of the leadership in the country that has provided and continues to provide all citizens of the country, men and women, with all support and confidence, in order to accomplish many difficult tasks for this dear country.

“This confidence is ‘a crown on our heads’ as Saudi women, as it confirms that there is no difference between men and women except through work and achievement, which determines the competence and ability to perform the tasks assigned to each of us.”

She called being the first woman in the club’s history to be made chairperson “a good gesture and a breakthrough for all women.”

She said it will be a challenging job, revealing that the club has great ambitions for the future.

“It is a big job, so you’ve got to be brave in a lot of ways, and come out of your comfort zone if you want to create change,” she told Arab News.

When asked about her plan to develop the club in all sports, she said: “My ambition is to work, strive and be up to the responsibility entrusted to us to work on a new path for the club, from where we already started by forming a new council that will be integrated and work together to expand the club’s games in order to be more competitive with other clubs, and achieve the aspirations of the people of Taif.”

Al-Qurashi said that she did face difficulties when first entering the sports field. “I certainly experienced opposition from the family at the beginning, but I saw that the way would one day be paved for women to enter this field, and this is what was achieved so far,” she said.

“In fact, I was keen to learn, train and attend courses, whether in the Kingdom or outside it,” she added.

On the privatization of clubs, she said: “The privatization of clubs, I see it as a good thing for the clubs; it will raise levels a lot. We have generous support. It just needs us to take a serious stand, whether officials or others, to make this vision a success.”

As for the future, Al-Qurashi said she wants to make Wej Club competitive in all sports, especially football, adding: “Our football is playing in the first division and I hope we can see it someday in the Saudi Pro League. I look forward to a successful sporting future for Wej Club in the coming years, with the support of the people of Taif.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Saudi women empowerment

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Speculation over Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool continued Monday as the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Roshn transfer deadline approached – despite Jurgen Klopp saying the Egyptian was not for sale.

The transfer window closed before the weekend in England with a whopping $2.98 billion spent in the Premier League.

But Saudi teams have until Thursday, Sept. 7 to seal their deals.

Al-Ittihad could potentially increase their previously rejected offer for Salah, of  £189.5 million.

This is despite Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp insisting that the 31-year-old is not for sale and reports that Salah told teammates he intended to stay.

The next transfer window for the men’s game is on Jan. 1 to 30 in the Kingdom according to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation website.

Topics: Mo Salah

