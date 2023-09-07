You are here

Germany arrests 2 Syrians, one of them accused of war crimes related to a deadly attack in 2013

The suspects, identified only as Amer A. and Basel O. in line with German privacy rules, were arrested on Wednesday (AFP)
Updated 07 September 2023
  One of them suspected of involvement in a 2013 attack in eastern Syria in which more than 60 Shiite fighters and civilians were killed
BERLIN: Two Syrian men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of membership in extremist groups, and one of them is suspected of involvement in a 2013 attack in eastern Syria in which more than 60 Shiite fighters and civilians were killed, prosecutors said Thursday.
The suspects, identified only as Amer A. and Basel O. in line with German privacy rules, were arrested on Wednesday, the federal prosecutors’ office said. Both are accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization — Liwa Jund al Rahman, or Brigade of the Soldiers of the Merciful God, an armed rebel group that prosecutors said Amer A. formed in February 2013 and led.
Amer A. is also accused of committing war crimes by means of forced displacement and of membership in the Daesh group.
The war crimes charges relate to a June 2013 attack on Hatla, in Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province, that killed about 60 Shiite residents. At the time, the attack underlined the increasingly sectarian nature of Syria’s civil war. Prosecutors said the attack was carried out jointly by Liwa Jund al Rahman under Amer A.’s command and other jihadi groups.
Survivors of the attack were forced to flee to elsewhere in Syria or abroad “by intentionally stoking fears of death — also by means of arson and looting,” prosecutors said in a statement. “This forced displacement meant the end of all Shiite presence in Hatla.”
Amer A. joined IS in July 2014 and put his group under its command, prosecutors said. They said Basel O. took a “prominent military position” in his group by late 2013 and commanded units of the organization in battles with Syrian government forces in December that year and in April 2014, particularly at Deir Ezzor’s military airfield.
A judge on Wednesday ordered the two suspects held in custody pending a potential indictment.
Germany’s application of the rule of “universal jurisdiction,” allowing the prosecution of serious crimes committed abroad, led last year to the first conviction of a senior Syrian official for crimes against humanity.
And in February, a German court convicted a Palestinian man from Syria of a war crime and murder for launching a grenade into a crowd of civilians waiting for food in Damascus in 2014.

Dubai to host Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum during COP28

Dubai to host Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum during COP28
  Event aims to 'deliver concrete outcomes,' president-designate says
LONDON: The UAE will welcome more than 500 policymakers, business leaders and philanthropists from around the world when it hosts the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum on Dec. 1-2 in Dubai.

The aim of the meeting is to advance cross-sectoral progress toward net zero and nature-positive goals, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.

Attendees will discuss key priorities such as ensuring a fair energy transition, accelerating technology transfer, de-risking green investments and enabling effective nature conservation investment, it said.

The forum will be held alongside the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

“To disrupt business as usual and fix climate finance, we need action from everyone,” COP28 President-designate Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber said.

“We are committed to underpinning everything at COP28 with full inclusivity and we want to bring together key stakeholders to work on collective solutions. That is why I am hosting the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to deliver concrete outcomes from the private and philanthropic sectors that can be presented at the highest levels of COP28.

“Businesses and philanthropists must play leading roles in meeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development and at COP28 they will have a platform to do so,” he added.

The forum will be chaired by Badr Jafar, the COP28 special representative for business and philanthropy.

“The private sector holds the greatest promise to accelerate the accomplishment of our climate and nature global goals, which is why COP28 will ensure business and philanthropy are embraced as critical partners,” Jafar said.

The upcoming forum would serve as a “platform for action, breaking down silos between sectors and connecting stakeholders from all world regions around game-changing outcomes underpinned by the COP28 action agenda,” he added.

“This is what is needed to deliver scalable solutions that can positively transform the lives of billions of people.”

About 70,000 people are expected to attend COP28 UAE, including heads of state, government officials, industry leaders and academics.

One of the aims of the conference is to conduct an assessment of the progress made toward the climate targets mandated by the Paris agreement.

Lebanese premier warns Syrian refugees pose a danger to the small nation’s balance

Lebanese premier warns Syrian refugees pose a danger to the small nation’s balance
  • Mikati said what is worrying about the influx in refugees is that most of them are young men and women
  • “That threatens our entity’s independence and could create harsh imbalances that could affect Lebanon’s demographic balance,” Mikati said
BEIRUT: Over a thousand Syrian refugees each week fleeing to Lebanon from their country’s worsening economic and financial conditions “could create harsh imbalances” in the small Mediterranean nation, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned Thursday.
Over the past months, thousands of Syrian citizens made it to Lebanon through illegal crossing points seeking a better life. But Lebanon is going through its own four-year meltdown, with a drowning economy pinning its hopes on tourism and crumbling infrastructure where electricity and water cuts are widespread.
In the early years after conflict broke out in Syria in March 2011, Lebanon received hundreds of thousands of refugees. That changed in later years, especially after Lebanon’s economic crisis broke out in October 2019.
The Syrian conflict has killed half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million Syrians who fled the country, mostly to neighboring countries. Refugees usually pay smugglers to bring them to Lebanon through the long, shared border.
Speaking at the start of a Cabinet meeting Thursday in Beirut, Mikati said what is worrying about the influx in refugees is that most of them are young men and women.
“That threatens our entity’s independence and could create harsh imbalances that could affect Lebanon’s demographic balance,” Mikati said.
The demographic in question may be religious affiliation, as the vast majority of Syrians are Sunni Muslims. Lebanon, known for its religious diversity in the region, has struggled to keep peace between its 18 religious sects. Today, Christians make up nearly a third of the population, while the other two-thirds are almost equally split between Shiites and Sunnis.
Mikati said another Cabinet session will be held next week with the commander of the army and heads of security agencies to discuss refugees.
Lebanon hosts some 805,000 United Nations-registered Syrian refugees, but officials estimate the actual number is far higher: between 1.5 million and 2 million.
Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon’s caretaker minister of the displaced, told a local radio station that 8,000 Syrian refugees entered Lebanon through illegal crossing points since the beginning of August. He said 20,000 refugees have crossed since the beginning of the year.
Living conditions are worsening in Syria, where inflation surged after President Bashar Assad’s decision in August to double public sector wages and pensions. The crisis led to protests mostly in Sweida, the southern province that borders Jordan.
Syria’s economy has been struggling after years of conflict, corruption and mismanagement, and Western-led sanctions over accusations of government involvement in war crimes and the illicit narcotics trade. The UN estimates that about 90 percent of the population lives in poverty. The Syrian pound’s value against the US dollar declined to an all-time low of 15,000 pounds to the dollar in August. At the start of the conflict in 2011, the dollar was trading at 47 pounds.
The Lebanese army said in a statement Thursday that it prevented 1,200 Syrians from crossing into Lebanon this week alone. It said another 1,100 Syrians were prevented from reaching Lebanon the previous week.

Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment

Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment
  • New restrictions choke off the territory’s already ailing economy
  • Come on top of punishing 16-year blockade Israel, Egypt have maintained since Hamas seized control
KHAN YOUNIS: Israel closed the main commercial crossing in the Gaza Strip, effectively banning exports from the coastal territory after saying it had uncovered explosives in a shipment of clothes to the occupied West Bank. Gaza’s fishermen, with their perishable exports, were among the first to feel the pain.
The new restrictions choke off the territory’s already ailing economy. They come on top of the punishing 16-year blockade that Israel and Egypt have maintained since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized control of the enclave in 2007.
The blockade, which Israel says is needed to prevent Hamas from arming, severely limits the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza.
Israel closed the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing late on Monday after saying it had discovered explosives hidden in a shipment of Zara jeans and other clothing bound for the West Bank — one of the main markets for Gaza’s tiny export sector. Israeli officials fear the explosives were bound for Palestinian militants in the West Bank. Israel has not said when the crossing will reopen.
Palestinian fishermen, businessmen and rights advocates condemned Israel’s latest measure as a form of collective punishment against Gaza’s 2 million people, including tens of thousands of laborers who heavily depend on exports to Israel and the West Bank to stay afloat. Nearly all the goods that enter and exit Gaza pass through Kerem Shalom.
Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen, with their perishable exports, condemned the ban.
“Now I can’t make a living,” said Khalid Al-Laham, 35, from his bare home in the southern town of Khan Younis as his five children scurried around him. “I have to borrow food from the shops.”
The struggle also has reached Gaza’s wealthiest traders.
“Fish are completely different from any product, it’s sensitive,” said Mohammed Abu Hasira, a 38-year-old owner of a popular Gazan fish restaurant near the Mediterranean. “They should punish those who are at fault. Why are we being punished with them?”
Abu Hasira’s plans to export truckloads of seafood on Thursday were thwarted by the Israeli decision, he said. Within moments, his profits evaporated and costs skyrocketed.
Overall, the measure has caused 26 tons of fish to rot and resulted in $300,000 in weekly losses, Gaza’s main fishermen’s union said.
The restrictions represented a reversal of recent Israeli military moves to ease the blockade to relieve economic pressure on Gaza to prevent tensions from boiling over into another bloody conflict.
Israel now allows some 21,000 Gazan laborers to enter Israel for work, and in July, Israel issued hundreds more permits. Over 90 percent more people left the strip than during the same time last year, according to the United Nations humanitarian office.
But now Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen and others affected by the Israeli measure said they’ve again been subsumed into a larger political struggle that has nothing to do with them.
Israel says the closure was intended to deter militants from sneaking explosives through the crossing and to press the strip’s Hamas rules to crack down on the smuggling.
“The defense establishment will not allow terror organizations to take advantage of civilian and humanitarian facilities,” Israel’s defense ministry said.
But the move, rights groups said, also laid bare Israel’s inability to provide an effective answer to the security incidents and to address Gaza’s underlying problems.
“Instead of finding proportionate and reasonable measures, it just imposes sweeping measures and punitive closings,” said Miriam Marmur, a spokeswoman for Gisha, an Israeli human rights group.
Under the blockade, Gaza’s businessmen have grappled with what they describe as exasperating bureaucratic controls and routine indignities.
Fishermen say their struggle reflects how the blockade has damaged a vital part of Gaza’s economy. In July, fish accounted for 6 percent of all exports, according to the UN
The restrictions have prevented them from importing engines, fiberglass, and other materials needed to repair their dilapidated boats. The naval blockade limits how far out into the Mediterranean Sea the fishermen can go – and how much and what type of fish they can catch. If they drift too close to the boundaries, they risk being shot at or having their boats seized by the Israeli navy.
In an upscale tower just blocks away from the seaport, Muhammad Al-Ghussein, an engineer and spokesperson for the Palestinian Businessmen Association, said all merchants in Gaza shared the fishermen’s concerns.
“Halting exports is like dealing a fatal blow to a sector that’s already dying,” he said.

Jordan unable to take in more Syrian refugees, FM says

Jordan unable to take in more Syrian refugees, FM says
  Safadi urges international community to take responsibility for providing refugees with right to dignified living
LONDON: Jordan is unable to accept any more Syrian refugees, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday, even if Syria’s ongoing crisis worsens and results in an exodus of people.
During a press conference with Irish Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Amman, Safadi urged the international community to take responsibility for providing refugees with the right to dignified living, Kuwait News Agency reported.
The two officials discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with a step-by-step approach and UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and in a way that fulfills the Syrian people’s rights to a safe and stable homeland while preserving the country’s sovereignty.
Safadi highlighted the security threats in the region resulting from the Syrian crisis, including terrorism and drug smuggling.
Jordan will continue to protect its borders against the illegal movement of narcotics, he stressed.
Martin and Safadi signed a memorandum of understanding for political consultation between the two countries, which allows them to meet on a regular basis and set specific objectives to strengthen cooperation in various fields and maintain coordination on regional issues.
Safadi lauded Ireland’s continuous efforts to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international resolutions.
Martin stated that the relations between Ireland and Jordan are growing stronger, noting the two countries share similar stances, particularly on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and two-state solution.
During his trip to Jordan, Martin also met with King Abdullah II to discuss the Young Scientist Award, peacekeeping, security, innovation and economic cooperation. He also toured UN operations in the country to hear firsthand from Syrian refugees about the challenges they face.
 

Sudan’s RSF deputy leader says US sanctions on him ‘unfair’

Sudan’s RSF deputy leader says US sanctions on him ‘unfair’
  The move to target Dagalo is the highest profile use of sanctions since conflict broke out between the RSF and Sudan's army in mid-April
DUBAI: The deputy leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Thursday that US sanctions imposed on him over human rights abuses were unfair and declared that the RSF has seized enough army weapons to last 20 years.
The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced the sanctions on Abdelrahim Dagalo — who is also brother of the RSF commander — during a trip to Adre on Chad’s border with Sudan to meet with refugees fleeing ethnic and sexual violence.
“The decision for us is an unfair decision and a decision taken from information from one side or from a side that is very opposite to the Rapid Support Forces,” Dagalo told Sky News Arabia on Thursday, saying that the US action had been taken without a clear investigation.
Thomas-Greenfield scoffed at Dagalo’s response.
“Please. What is unfair, unconscionable are the atrocities that are being committed against the Sudanese people. That’s the issue that is unfair,” she told Reuters in N’Djamena.
“This is about justice, this is about accountability and that’s where we’re continuing to focus our attention.”
The move to target Dagalo is the highest profile use of sanctions since conflict broke out between the RSF and Sudan’s army in mid-April and is an apparent response to the violence in West Darfur, which the RSF is accused of perpetrating along with allied militias.
“The authorities that issued the sanctions did not wait and did not know who creates strives in Darfur or who kills people and who defends people’s lives and what strife is happening in Darfur or who solves the problems in Darfur,” Dagalo said.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS
The war began four years after a popular uprising ousted President Omar Al-Bashir. Tensions between the army and RSF, which jointly staged a coup in 2021, erupted into fighting over a plan to integrate their forces as part of a transition to civilian rule.
Late on Wednesday, Sudan’s military ruler General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan issued a constitutional decree ordering the dissolution of the RSF.
Dagalo said that Burhan did not have the legitimacy to do so.
“Now we have stores of weapons and supplies belonging to the armed forces (...) that could last us 20 years,” he added.
The United Nations says half Sudan’s 49 million people need help and has appealed for $2.6 billion — so far, it has secured only 26 percent of this amount.
Since April some 380,000 refugees — mostly women and children — have fled to Chad, the UN says. Hundreds of thousands more have escaped to Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has appealed for $1 billion to help provide aid and protection to more than 1.8 million people expected to flee Sudan this year. Nearly 7.1 million people are displaced inside the country, according to the International Organization for Migration.

