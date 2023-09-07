RIYADH: A number of Saudi female artists showcased the concept of marine industry sustainability in their paintings at the “Art and Sea” corner, which is part of the exhibition of the Sustainable Marine Industry Conference, which was launched in Jeddah on Monday.
The participating artists unleashed their creativity to recreate scenes showcasing the biodiversity of the Red Sea. During the planning phase, they made sure that their pieces aligned with the conference’s overall theme.
Some of the paintings showed marine creatures going in a continuous circular motion, symbolizing sustainability, while the colors used were green and blue in order to fit the conference’s theme. Other art pieces showed swarms of sharks in the deep waters of the sea, as sun rays reflected on the calm waves. Most of the paintings drew their inspiration from the importance of achieving sustainability in the marine industry, preserving the environment and protecting the creatures living in it.
The pieces also depicted a kind of Bagrus fish in the deep waters of the Red Sea, which is rich in marine creatures and coral reefs, along with dolphins jumping above the waves in glorious colors, the Red Sea jellyfish in their bright colors as well as stingrays and their collective movement.
The artworks displayed in the “Art and Sea” corner caught the attention of the conference’s attendees and participants, who praised them for their beauty and commended the Saudi artists for excelling in this field.
‘Art and Sea’ reflects Jeddah’s marine sustainability
