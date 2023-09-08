You are here

Violence in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp wounds at least 20

Clashes broke out late on September 7, in the restive Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon that was rocked by deadly fighting just weeks ago. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

  • Palestinian factions in Ein el-Hilweh earlier announced their joint security forces would launch raids in search of accused killers
AFP

SIDON: Clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon have left 20 people wounded, official news agency NNA reported Friday, weeks after a deadly outbreak of violence rocked Ain Al-Helweh.
The fighting late Thursday in the camp, which is located on the outskirts of the coastal city of Sidon, once again pitted members of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement against Islamist militants.
An AFP correspondent in Sidon reported the sound of intermittent automatic weapon fire and rocket launchers emanating from within the camp on Friday morning.
Dozens of families with children fled on Thursday evening from the camp’s northern end where the clashes were concentrated, and some took shelter in a nearby mosque, the correspondent added.
NNA reported “intensive contacts made between Lebanese and Palestinian leaders” in a bid to restore calm.
Ain Al-Helweh is home to more than 54,000 registered refugees. It was created for Palestinians who were driven out or fled during the 1948 war that coincided with Israel’s creation.
Thousands of Palestinians who sought refuge from Syria’s civil war have also joined the camp in recent years.
In the worst outbreak of violence in years, five days of clashes that began in late July left 13 people dead and dozens wounded in Ain Al-Helweh.
By long-standing convention, the army does not enter Palestinian refugee camps — now bustling but impoverished urban districts — leaving the factions themselves to handle security.
The July violence erupted after the death of an Islamist militant, followed by an ambush that killed five Fatah members including a military leader.
A joint committee of Palestinian factions in the camp had given the Islamist group a Thursday deadline to hand over the fighters involved in the ambush, but it did not comply.
Lebanon hosts an estimated 250,000 Palestinian refugees, according to UNRWA, the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees.
Most live in one of Lebanon’s 12 official camps, and face a variety of legal restrictions, including on employment.

Syrians tear down poster of Assad in Sweida as protests swell

Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

  • In footage posted on activist pages, a group of men could be seen ripping a banner portraying Assad’s face that was hanging above the local branch of the Farmers’ Union
  • Criticism of Assad has been growing in Sweida since demonstrations began in mid-August over the removal of fuel subsidies
Reuters

BEIRUT: Demonstrators in the southern Syrian city of Sweida tore down a portrait of President Bashar Assad on Friday as anti-government protests that began three weeks ago swelled with crowds coming in from surrounding villages.
In footage posted on activist pages, a group of men could be seen ripping a banner portraying Assad’s face that was hanging above the local branch of the Farmers’ Union.
They then proceeded to weld shut the doors of the offices.
Criticism of Assad has been growing in Sweida since demonstrations began in mid-August over the removal of fuel subsidies, the latest in a string of measures that have put a strain on people suffering from an economic meltdown.
Sweida is capital of a province of the same name that is home to most of Syria’s minority Druze sect. The city remained in government hands throughout the civil war and was largely spared the violence seen elsewhere.
Open criticism of the government has been rare in government-controlled areas of the country, but the economic situation has prompted public discontent that is increasingly directed at Assad.
In Sweida city, hundreds gathered in Karama Square on Friday as the protests, carrying the multi-colored Druze flag.
“We raised our voices and Assad ran in fear!” the crowds chanted. “Hey Bashar, we don’t want you!“
Earlier this week, demonstrators tore down a portrait of Bashar’s father, former President Hafez Assad, that had been hanging on a government building and smashed a bust of his head, slapping it with their shoes.
Residents of other government-held parts of Syria — where restrictions are tighter — have made more discrete gestures of protest to avoid detection by government forces.

Israel to end ban on exports from Gaza on Sunday — officials

Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

  • Palestinians said the ban hit thousands of families and could ruin livelihoods in the blockaded enclave
  • Israel said on Monday it was temporarily stopping commercial goods from leaving Gaza
Reuters

GAZA: Israel will allow the export of commercial goods from the Gaza Strip through a main border crossing from Sunday after a days-long ban for what it called an attempt to smuggle explosives, Palestinian officials said on Friday.
Palestinians said the ban hit thousands of families and could ruin livelihoods in the blockaded enclave.
Israel said on Monday it was temporarily stopping commercial goods from leaving Gaza after inspectors found several kilograms of “high-quality explosives” in a shipment, hidden in the lining of clothes.
“A short while ago, the Israeli side informed us of the decision by the Israeli government to resume exports from Gaza Strip through Kerem Shalom crossing starting Sunday, the same way it used to be before the closure,” said a statement by the Palestinian Authority’s committee that liaises on the movement of goods in and out of Gaza.
There was no immediate comment from COGAT, the Israeli authority that coordinates administration with the Palestinian Territories.
Since the Hamas Islamist group took power in Gaza in 2007, it has suffered from one of the world’s highest unemployment rates under a blockade of many goods imposed by Israel with Egyptian backing. It has also been severely damaged in four major wars and numerous other clashes between Hamas and Israel.

Paris mayor strips Palestinian leader of honor over Holocaust outburst

Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

  • Abbas could no longer hold the Grand Vermeil medal after he “justified the extermination of the Jews of Europe” in World War II
  • “The comments you made are contrary to our universal values and the historical truth of the Shoah,” Hidalgo said
AFP

PARIS: Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has stripped Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas of the French capital’s highest honor after he made remarks about the Holocaust that echoed anti-Semitic tropes, her office said on Friday.
Abbas could no longer hold the Grand Vermeil medal after he “justified the extermination of the Jews of Europe” in World War II, her office told AFP.
“The comments you made are contrary to our universal values and the historical truth of the Shoah,” Hidalgo said in a letter to Abbas sent on Thursday. “You can therefore no longer hold this distinction.”
The text of the letter was published on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), an umbrella organization representing French Jews.
“This important decision honors Paris and the city’s ongoing commitment against anti-Semitism,” he wrote.
Abbas, 87, claimed Jews had been murdered in the Holocaust because of their “social role” and not religion, saying it was “not true” that “(Adolf) Hitler killed the Jews because they were Jews.”
Echoing anti-Semitic tropes, he claimed Europeans “fought (the Jews) because of their social role, and not their religion. Because of usury and money.”
Abbas made the remarks during a speech late last month before senior members of his Fatah party in Ramallah, and a video of the event surfaced this week.
“You (...) justified the extermination of the Jews of Europe during World War II with a clear desire to deny the genocide,” Hidalgo said in the letter.
“I vehemently condemn your remarks, no cause can justify revisionism and negationism,” she added.
Abbas had been given the award during a 2015 visit to Paris.
A spokesperson for the European Union said: “the speech... contained false and grossly misleading remarks about Jews and anti-Semitism.”
France’s consulate in Jerusalem called the remarks “totally unacceptable.”

Helicopter crashes into sea off UAE coast, search for crew underway

Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

  • AeroGulf helicopter crashed after taking off from Al Maktoum International Airport for a night training session
  • One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said
Arab News

DUBAI: An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea off UAE’s coast on Thursday evening, with a search underway for its crew of two pilots, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

In a statement, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said the helicopter had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport for a night training exercise.

The pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter missing are of Egyptian and South African nationalities, the aviation regulator said.
“The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage,” the authority said, noting that the air accident investigation team has moved to the site in search for the missing pilots.

Arab News called the authority for further information, but no one was immediately available for a comment.

A Daesh militant or an undercover agent? Danish court to decide

Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

  • Ruling in favor of Ahmed Samsam could help the 34-year-old fight a conviction in Spain over his alleged Daesh ties
  • The intelligence services have insisted they cannot confirm the identities of their informants
AFP

Copenhagen: A Dane who claims he was jailed due to work spying on Daesh group militants wraps up his court case Friday aimed at forcing Danish authorities to confirm his story — or not.
A ruling in favor of Ahmed Samsam could help the 34-year-old fight a conviction in Spain over his alleged Daesh ties, but a win in Denmark is far from assured.
Samsam has sued Denmark’s intelligence secret service PET and military intelligence service FE to force them to admit that he was spying on foreign militant fighters for them in Syria in 2013 and 2014.
But even if his claims are true, the security services are under no obligation to confirm them.
The verdict is due in about a month.
Five years ago, the Danish national of Syrian origin was unable to prove his claim in a Spanish court, which convicted him over his Daesh ties and sent him to prison for eight years.
Samsam reiterated his claim during a trial that opened in Denmark in August, calling witnesses and citing investigative newspaper reports that backed up his claims after digging into the affair.
The intelligence services have insisted they cannot confirm the identities of their informants.
“To do so would harm their ability to speak to sources, to protect them and prevent terrorism,” their defense lawyer Peter Biering told the court when proceedings began last month.
“It’s a question of national security.”
Samsam, who has a long criminal record, traveled to Syria in 2012 of his own accord to fight the regime of Bashar Assad.
Danish authorities investigated him after his return but did not press charges.
He claims he was then sent to the war zone on several occasions, with money and equipment provided by PET and later FE, according to Danish media outlets DR and Berlingske citing anonymous witnesses and money transfers to Samsam.
In 2017, threatened by Copenhagen thugs in a settling of scores unrelated to his trips to Syria, Samsam headed to Spain.
There, he was arrested by Spanish police, who were surprised to find pictures of him on Facebook posing with a Daesh flag.
Samsam was sentenced the following year to eight years in prison for having joined Daesh, after the Danish authorities refused to come to his defense.
Since 2020 he has been serving his sentence — reduced to six years — in Denmark.
He is due to be released this autumn, according to his lawyer Irbil Kaya.
In the Danish trial, the court heard testimony from several media representatives, including the former news editor at daily newspaper Berlingske, Simon Andersen.
He testified that he had been contacted about the Samsam case on his personal email by the former head of FE, Lars Findsen — who has been indicted in an unrelated case for leaking information to the press.
Andersen told the court that Findsen suggested FE wanted to make amends by negotiating a settlement with Samsam’s lawyer at the time, Thomas Braedder.
“I perceived it as an official request coming from a person in a position of authority,” Andersen told the court.
Braedder also testified about his contacts with the intelligence services but was unable to provide the court with details for reasons of national security, he said.
Like a good spy novel, the case has enthralled the Danish public for more than six years, but embarrassed the intelligence community and politicians.
The government has been opposed to an inquiry, and in parliament, a preliminary investigative committee probe that was opened in February to shed light on Samsam’s claims was quietly dropped in June.

