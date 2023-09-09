You are here

  • Home
  • Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying

Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying

Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying
Brazil's forward Neymar (L) strikes and scores a goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Jornalista Edgar Proença 'Mangueirao' stadium, in Belem, state of Para, Brazil. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8cujc

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying

Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying
  • Neymar’s goals in the Amazon city of Belem put him two above the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé as the Selecao’s top goal scorer
  • Uruguay beat Chile 3-1 in Montevideo in the first official match for coach Marcelo Bielsa for the hosts
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

SAO PAULO: Neymar scored his record 78th and 79th goals for Brazil in a 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia on Friday.

Neymar’s goals in the Amazon city of Belem put him two above the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé as the Selecao’s top goal scorer.

Earlier, Uruguay beat Chile 3-1 in Montevideo in the first official match for coach Marcelo Bielsa for the hosts. Uruguay did not play either of their two veteran goal scorers — Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez — as the team go through a rebuilding process under the Argentinian coach.

All 10 teams in the region will play their second round on Tuesday.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format. The leading six positions in South America will secure a direct spot. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

BRAZIL 5 BOLIVIA 1

Brazil fans did not know how the team would react under new coach Fernando Diniz, who is in a caretaker position until the next Copa America, possibly to be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti. Supporters were also wondering how competitive Neymar would be after his transfer out of European soccer and return from injury.

The doubts didn’t last long.

Neymar missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which was saved by goalkeeper Billy Viscarra, but he dribbled through the Bolivian defense during the entire match. He opened space for Raphinha to shoot in the 24th minute. Viscarra saved again, but Rodrygo had the rebound to finish from close range.

Brazil had several other opportunities to double their lead in the first half, but failed. Two minutes after the break the second goal came in a crossed shot by Raphinha, who played because Vinicius Júnior is injured.

In the 53rd minute, Rodrygo scored his second goal after an assist by Bruno Guimarães.

Neymar scored his record-breaking goal in the 61st minute from close range after a low cross that found him near the penalty spot. His second came in added time in similar fashion, also with a low cross from Raphinha that created the clear opportunity for the 31-year-old striker.

Bolivia scored their consolation goal in a counter-attack in the 78th minute with Victor Abrego.

Brazil will play at Peru on Tuesday, the same day Bolivia will host World Cup champions Argentina.

URUGUAY 3 CHILE 1

Bielsa’s reshaping of Uruguay started with two goals by veteran Nicolás de la Cruz and another by captain Federico Valverde.

Uruguay opened the scoring in the 38th minute with de La Cruz following quick passing into the box that started with Manuel Ugarte, one of the new pivotal players of the team. Later, Darwin Núñez wasted three more opportunities for Uruguay, giving fans hope there was more to come.

And it did in added time, when Valverde hit the ball hard from the edge of the box and past goalkeeper Brayan Cortés.

Chile tried to change the dynamics of the match after the halftime break, but Uruguay kept the pressure on. Valverde found De La Cruz once more and the midfielder scored the third for the host in the 71st minute, just pushing to the empty net.

Uruguay will face Ecuador in the next round, and Chile will host Colombia.

Three other matches in South American World Cup qualifying were played Thursday. Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 victory against Ecuador; Colombia beat Venezuela by the same score; and Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru.

Topics: Neymar Brazil Bolivia World Cup qualify match FIFA World Cup

Related

Update Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1 video
Saudi Football
Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1
Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
Saudi Football
Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari team Al Duhail on loan from Villa

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari team Al Duhail on loan from Villa
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari team Al Duhail on loan from Villa

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari team Al Duhail on loan from Villa
  • Al-Duhail described the Brazil international as a “great asset” after confirming his arrival
  • The 31-year-old Coutinho was a record signing for Barcelona when joining the Catalan club in a deal worth up to 160 million euros
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: After spells with some of European soccer’s biggest clubs, Philippe Coutinho joined Qatari team Al-Duhail on a season-long loan from Aston Villa on Friday.
The former Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan playmaker’s move comes after a slew of the sport’s biggest stars have been lured to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative league.
Al-Duhail described the Brazil international as a “great asset” after confirming his arrival.
The 31-year-old Coutinho was a record signing for Barcelona when joining the Catalan club in a deal worth up to 160 million euros (then $192 million) in 2018.
But his time at the Nou Camp did not go to plan as injury problems saw him fail to live up to expectations and led to loans at Bayern and Villa. He joined Villa in a permanent deal last year, but did not appear to be part of manager Unai Emery’s plans this season after making just two substitute appearances.
He made 43 appearances for Villa and scored six goals.
Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter in 2013 and the money earned from his move to Barcelona played a big part in Jurgen Klopp’s rebuild that saw the Merseyside club win the Champions League and the Premier League in the following years.
Al-Duhail won the Qatar league last season and hope Coutinho’s arrival will boost their chances of triumphing in the Asian Champions League.
Qatar hosted the men’s World Cup last year, but since then it has been Saudi Arabia that has established itself as a powerhouse of world soccer.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have been among the marquee names to head to the Saudi league, which spent over $1 billion dollars on signings during the last transfer window.

Topics: Al-Duhail Qatar Philippe Coutinho Aston Villa

Related

Jesus, Coutinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
Sport
Jesus, Coutinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
'I missed the Premier League' says Coutinho after dream Villa debut
Sport
'I missed the Premier League' says Coutinho after dream Villa debut

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle
  • Arab News spoke to fans who could not wait to see Mancini’s first game in charge
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Saudi nationals traveled from far and wide to witness Roberto Mancini’s international side play the first of two historic games at the home of PIF-owned Newcastle United.

Some fans made a round trip of more than 14 hours to be at St. James’ Park to see the Green Falcons take on Costa Rica on Tyneside.

Mancini’s first game in charge ended in defeat, with the Central American outfit running out 3-1 winners, thanks to goals from Francisco Calvo, Manfred Ugalde and Randall Leal. 

Ali Al-Bulayhi netted for the Green Falcons in a close encounter that only slipped away from them in the 90th minute with Leal’s impressive finish.

Arab News spoke to fans from English cities such as Leeds and Portsmouth, which is situated a seven-hour drive away on the south coast of England, all of whom could not wait to see Mancini’s first game in charge.

The Saudi national team are playing two historic friendlies at the Premier League ground in the international break, with Mancini’s men playing South Korea on Tuesday evening.

“I am so proud,” said Leeds-based student Abdullah Mohammed, when asked about the game coming to the UK.

“People have traveled from all over, different places, the majority students in the UK. This is my first time here (at St. James’ Park) and I am excited. I do not support a team in the UK, but I might be (a Newcastle fan), probably.”

Journalist Ali Alshammari had two special reasons for excitement ahead of the match.

“I was a Newcastle United fan before the takeover — and now after, I went to 20 or 30 games in this stadium and even away games,” he said.

“After the takeover I could not be happier. I used to study in Newcastle in 2020 and I started to follow the team. Then the takeover happened one year later.”

On the match itself, he said: “It is the first game of Mancini, and after the World Cup, so I am not expecting too much. I hope he starts well with us.”

The Saudi national team has not played since former coach Herve Renard left the job to take up a women’s team role with the French Football Federation. Mancini’s side are in preparation for January’s Asian Cup, which the Saudis will be looking to win for the first time since 1996. World Cup qualification also starts in November.

“It is amazing. We have all seen how football has changed in Saudi Arabia. It is amazing that we can play football here,” said fellow fan Rashed Alshayieri.

“We are optimistic. In Saudi it is always nice to have the national team watched in the world, especially after what happened (in the World Cup) against Argentina. It is great that it is in the UK so people like us, and other Saudis here, can watch the national team.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Costa Rica Newcastle

Related

Special Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Sport
Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Sport
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots
  • Following summer spending spree by SPL clubs of almost €1 billion ($1.07 billion), has been suggested that Saudi Arabia could lobby UEFA for entry
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The chairman of Paris Saint-Germain has said there is “no chance” Saudi clubs would be granted places in the UEFA Champions League.

Following a summer spending spree by Saudi Pro League clubs of almost €1 billion ($1.07 billion), it has been suggested that Saudi Arabia could lobby UEFA for entry to its flagship competition in the future in the form of “wildcard” spots.

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for Al-Nassr, Karim Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid and Neymar swapped PSG for Al-Hilal as part of an influx of players from European clubs to the Saudi league.

Speaking at the end of the European Club Association general assembly in Berlin in his role as chairman of the organization, Nasser Al-Khelaifi said it would be “extremely difficult” for Saudi clubs to join the competition, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

“Today we are trying to develop and grow, let more European clubs participate in European competition. The smaller and medium sized clubs want that,” he said.

“I don’t see there are other clubs coming from outside to Europe, I don’t know what is going to happen in a few years but today I don’t see that anyone from outside will play here.

“If there is a Super Cup or something, why not? But to play in Europe in a competition, if you are not a European — you know better than me — I do not see (it),” he added.

During his speech, Al-Khelaifi touched upon the potential for an expansion of the Financial Fair Play rules European clubs currently operate under to govern global football; something he said FIFA would have to deal with.

“My role is that we focus more on Europe, and the European club sustainability,” he said. “But, listen, most of the clubs sold their players to (the Saudi league), so, if we are not happy why do we sell our players to them? That’s the truth.”

He continued: “Is it dangerous? If you ask the clubs, some of them say: ‘Yes.’ Some of them say ‘No.’ Some of them are happy, some of them unhappy, I told you my opinion, if there is danger the European clubs will not be quiet. So far, I don’t see any danger.”

Gulf bragging rights will be on the line in this season’s Champions League when Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned Newcastle United come up against Al-Khelaifi’s PSG in the group stage — something the Qatari is excited about.

“I am not a politician. I am about sport,” he said. “Football for me brings people together, I am so proud and happy to play against this Newcastle home and away, all together with our clubs. This is football.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia UEFA Champions League Qatar Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Related

Update Newcastle United drawn with PSG, Milan and Dortmund in UEFA Champions League group stage
Sport
Newcastle United drawn with PSG, Milan and Dortmund in UEFA Champions League group stage
Update Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1 video
Saudi Football
Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
  • Prosecutors presented a case against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault
  • Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Friday.
Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.
Prosecutors presented a case against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.
According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.
Prosecutors added Friday that Rubiales could have committed an act of coercion when, according to Hermoso, he pressured her to speak out in his defense immediately after the scandal erupted regarding his behavior.
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that in statements issued by her and her players’ union.
Prosecutors have asked the judge that Rubiales appear before a court to give preliminary testimony.
If the National Court judge agrees the hear the case, it would lead to a formal court investigation that will end with a recommendation for the case to either be dismissed or go to trial.

Topics: Luis Rubiales Jenni Hermoso Spanish prosecutor FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) Kiss

Related

Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal
Football
Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Football
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars
  • Based on reported fees, Saudi clubs paid just over $1 billion on players
  • Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool for now but will the next window throw out a more lucrative offer?
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: After an outlay of $1 billion, Saudi Arabia’s transfer window shut on Thursday with the Kingdom having announced itself as a new powerhouse in global soccer.
Leading target Mohamed Salah may not have joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema by moving to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, but it seems inevitable more stars will eventually be lured away from Europe’s biggest clubs.
Liverpool last week reportedly rejected a bid worth 150 million pounds ($188 million) from Al-Ittihad for Salah and despite speculation a renewed offer would come before Thursday’s deadline, no deal was struck for the Egypt international.
There is, however, little suggestion Saudi Arabia’s spectacular spending will end there as the country has sought to move its way into international sports, investing in recent years in golf, boxing, Formula One racing and tennis, as well as soccer.
Based on reported fees, Saudi clubs paid just over $1 billion on players, which would place it behind only the English Premier League in terms of global spending during the window.
Then there are the large salaries said to be on offer, with Ronaldo’s deal reportedly worth up to $200 million a year.
Despite anticipation that Salah could be the latest superstar signing, the Saudi window ended relatively quietly. Demarai Gray joined Al-Ettifaq from Everton and Luiz Felipe completed a move from Real Betis to Al-Ittihad.
There was also speculation that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could join the exodus, but a move did not materialize.
The transfer business of Saudi’s leading clubs has been spectacular enough, even without a deadline day deal for Salah.
Ronaldo’s decision to join Al-Nassr in December has paved the way for more of the world’s leading players to head to the country.
Champions League winners N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Aymeric Laporte have joined Benzema and Neymar as star recruits to a league that was previously little known outside of the region.
Failed attempts were made for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
The push is backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, which took up a majority ownership stake in four of its top clubs, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al Hilal.
The moves into sport are cast as part of efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to leverage the Kingdom’s oil wealth to provide new jobs and opportunities for the country’s youth.
As well its drive to improve its domestic league, Saudi Arabia also has a foot in the Premier League after PIF bought Newcastle United in 2021, with its financial backing enabling the club to qualify for this season’s Champions League.
There is also speculation Saudi Arabia will bid to host the 2030 men’s soccer World Cup.
Neymar proved to be the biggest signing of the window after joining Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain.
Al Hilal is Saudi’s most successful team, having won the league championship a record 18 times and the Asian Champions League four times. It had already missed out on Messi, who joined MLS club Inter Miami, and bid a record $332 million for Mbappe.
As well as Neymar, Al Hilal signed Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr signed Mane, Otavio, Marcelo Brozovic, Laporte and Alex Telles.
Reigning Saudi champion Al-Ittihad brought in Benzema, Kante and Fabinho before the deadline day signing of Felipe.
Al-Ahli’s signings included Firmino, Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie and Gabri Veiga.
Al-Ettifaq hired former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as coach and signed ex-Liverpool captain Henderson before landing Gray before the window closed.

Topics: Mo Salah Saudi Football Association

Related

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Sport
All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Saudi Sport
Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Latest updates

Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying
Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying
17 arrested in Cuba for scamming citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine
17 arrested in Cuba for scamming citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine
What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit in India’s capital New Delhi
What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit in India’s capital New Delhi
Saudi crown prince gets phone call from Ukraine president
Saudi crown prince gets phone call from Ukraine president
Why India’s G20 leaders’ summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence 
Why India’s G20 leaders’ summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.