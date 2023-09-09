Philippines resupplies troops on South China Sea atoll
This photo taken on August 22, 2023 shows the skipper of Philippine coast guard BRP Cabra Emmanuel Dangate observing a Chinese coast guard ship during the re-supply mission by a civilian boat chartered by the Philippine navy to deliver supplies to Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea. (AFP)
China claims that the Philippines is bringing construction materials that reinforces the rusty warship and violates China’s sovereignty on the shoal. The Philippines says it is taking water and food to its troops
SOUTH CHINA SEA: The Philippines has completed a supply mission for troops stationed in a rusty World War Two-era ship, but not without a usual cat and mouse chase with Chinese vessels in the South China Sea.
Reuters went onboard one of the Philippine Coast Guard’s vessels escorting the mission to the Second Thomas Shoal on Friday and witnessed how the Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels tried to chase and block the Philippine contingent from reaching their destination.
China said the vessels entered the waters without its permission.
During the mission, two Chinese ships blocked two Philippine coast guard vessels. In another instance, a Philippine ship was surrounded by a Chinese coast guard vessel and three maritime militia vessels.
One of the Chinese ships was also seen heading dangerously close to the Philippine vessel which Reuters was onboard, while several Chinese militia vessels tried to block its path.
“We always encounter dangerous maneuvers, shadowing activities, blocking not only from China coast guard vessels, but also from China militia vessels,” Philippine Coast Guard commanding officer Emmanuel Dangate told reporters after the mission.
“It is imperative that the supplies be delivered to BRP Sierra Madre to support our soldiers stationed there.”
The Philippines intentionally grounded the warship in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the shoal, which is located inside its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.
China’s coast guard said on Friday two Philippine supply boats and two coast guard ships had entered the waters adjacent to the shoal without permission from the Chinese government.
A US Navy plane was also spotted overhead during Friday’s mission.
In a radio message to its Chinese counterpart, the Philippine coast guard warned that the Chinese actions would affect relations between the two countries.
The actions are “illegal, aggressive and destabilizing,” it said.
It was the second successfully completed resupply mission since Aug. 5 when China’s coast guard used a water cannon to deter the Philippine ships.
In 2016, the Philippines won an international arbitration award against China, with the tribunal invalidating Beijing’s sweeping claim to sovereignty over most of the South China Sea. Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines have various claims to certain areas.
Niger military accuses France of deploying forces with eye to ‘intervention’
France continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger
NIAMEY, Niger: Niger’s military regime, which took power in July, accused France of deploying forces in several West African countries with a view to “military intervention.”
“France continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger, which it is planning in collaboration with this community organization,” regime spokesman Col. Major Amadou Abdramane said in a statement broadcast on national television on Saturday.
Relations with France, Niger’s former colonial power, degraded swiftly after Paris stood by ousted president Mohamed Bazoum following the July coup.
The Sahel state is also embroiled in a standoff with the West African bloc ECOWAS, which has threatened to intervene militarily if diplomatic pressure to return Bazoum to office fails.
On August 3, Niger’s coup leaders renounced several military cooperation agreements with France, which has about 1,500 soldiers stationed in the country as part of a wider fight against jihadists.
On Tuesday, a Paris defense ministry source told AFP the French army was in talks with the military regime over withdrawing “elements” of its presence in Niger.
On September 1, the regime said its chief of staff had “received the commander of French forces in the Sahel... to discuss a plan for the disengagement of French military capabilities.”
NEW DELHI: The Group of 20 biggest economies reached consensus on a leaders’ declaration, India’s prime minister announced on Saturday, the first day of the bloc’s annual summit taking place in New Delhi.
Leaders of the G20 member states, alongside invited countries and international organizations, have gathered in the Indian capital to discuss pressing challenges facing the global economy at a time when the group is deeply divided over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Western nations have been pushing for a stronger collective stance condemning Moscow’s actions, while others have called for a greater focus on broader economic issues.
The announcement of the leaders’ declaration, which was expected at the end of the two-day summit, came after delegates from the world’s most powerful countries reportedly reached a compromise on the language used in reference to the war.
“On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have reached a consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration,” Narendra Modi told the G20 leaders in attendance. “I announce the adoption of this declaration.”
The 37-page declaration addressed the war in Ukraine immediately after the preamble, and reiterated that the G20 was “not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues.”
“We acknowledge that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” the statement read.
“We highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries … There were different views and assessments of the situation.”
The language differed from the one used during the G20 summit in Bali last year, where the declaration said “most members strongly condemned the war.” Draft communiques with such reference to Ukraine this year have reportedly been rejected by Russia and China.
This year’s leaders’ declaration also called for an end to military attacks on infrastructure that could affect food and energy security, while calling “on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.”
It added: “We will unite in our endeavor to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine … Today’s era must not be of war.”
The document’s early adoption was viewed as another important breakthrough, not only for the G20, but also for India, which holds this year’s presidency.
“Despite the fact that there was intense speculation about the inability to reach consensus on the Delhi declaration, India has managed to come out with a joint and consensus-based document,” Harsh V. Pant, vice president of the Observer Research in New Delhi, told Arab News.
“It signifies India’s leadership in bringing different contending parties together and in framing the language of the document in a manner that appeals to both sides or all sides when it comes to this issue.”
Consensus was achieved in part thanks to its language, which tied together international law and the territorial integrity of states with the developmental challenges brought about by the Ukraine war in various parts of the world, he said.
“That also allowed the contending parties to continue with the document because, if they did not agree to the document, they would have been seen as spoilers, because India was framing it through the lens of the Global South.”
Under India’s presidency, Modi has been building momentum to give a greater voice and focus to the Global South, a term that broadly comprises low-income nations in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and developing nations in Asia and Oceania.
In a strong step in that direction, the G20 on Saturday welcomed the African Union to join, making it only the second regional bloc to become a permanent member after the EU. The AU’s newly minted membership was also seen as a major achievement for India.
“From the very beginning, India was saying that we need to make multilateral institutions more diverse, more inclusive, and without Africa’s representation as part of the G20, it looked incomplete,” Pant said.
“Bringing the African Union on par with the EU and placing them together on this platform will be remembered as India’s big accomplishment.”
The AU, a body made up of some 55 member states, has long called for African representation among the G20, which previously comprised 19 countries and the EU, representing about 85 percent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world population.
Moussa Faki Mahamat, head of the African Union Commission, took to social media to celebrate the bloc’s entry into the G20.
“I welcome the African Union’s entry into the G20 as a full member,” Mahamat wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges.”
Bringing the AU into the G20 was in line with India’s “move to act as the voice of the Global South,” Rezaul H Laskar, a senior Indian journalist and strategic affairs expert, told Arab News.
“I think it’s a very significant decision because the AU is, after all, a bloc with 55 countries. There are a lot of countries over there which need to have a greater say in the global governance architecture.”
Laskar said that it was “a very significant decision and it was good to see the African Union president (Azali Assoumani, president of Comoros) being invited to take his place even at the start of the discussions.”
India made big waves on the first day of the summit despite the absence of at least a fifth of G20 heads of state and government. The leaders of Russia, China and Mexico opted not to attend, while Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez was not able to to make it after contracting COVID-19.
Marking the opening of India’s first G20 summit, Modi called on members to overcome a crisis of trust in the world.
“After COVID-19, a huge crisis of lack of trust has come in the world. Conflict has deepened this trust deficit,” he said.
“Today, as the president of the G20, India invites the entire world to come together and, first and foremost, transform this global trust deficit into global trust and confidence. This is a time for all of us to walk together.”
Who is attending the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi?
Since 2008, the G20 leaders’ summit has been among the world’s most high-profile geopolitical assemblies
This year’s summit is the biggest to date, drawing together delegations from member states and a long list of guests
NEW DELHI: Heads of state, government and other senior officials from the Group of 20 major economies and allied nations are in India’s capital New Delhi for the G20 leaders’ summit this weekend to seek solutions to the world’s shared challenges.
This year’s leaders’ summit is the biggest to date, drawing together large delegations from member states and a long list of guests representing the world’s emerging economies and multilateral organizations.
Attendees include:
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
European Council President Charles Michel
French President Emmanuel Macron
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Indonesian President Joko Widodo
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
US President Joe Biden
On Saturday, the African Union became a permanent member of the G20, only the second regional grouping to be admitted to the group following the EU, after a proposal put forward by Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister and host of the summit.
“In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (alongside everyone), India has proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20,” Modi told delegates.
The announcement came at the start of the two-day G20 leaders’ summit amid cheers and applause as Azali Assoumani, chair of the AU and president of Comoros, was escorted to his seat among his fellow world leaders.
Several leaders and top officials from non-member states are also attending the summit as guests:
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi
Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Omani Deputy Prime Minister Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
Spanish First Vice President Nadia Calvino
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
India assumed the G20 presidency on Dec. 1, 2022. More than 200 meetings were held across 60 cities across the country, attended by top government officials, ministers, engagement groups and emissaries, known as “sherpas” in G20 parlance.
The intergovernmental forum was founded in 1999 in the wake of the Asian financial crisis to bring together finance ministers from 19 nations plus the EU to address common issues related to the global economy.
Since 2008, the G20 leaders’ summit has been among the world’s most high-profile geopolitical assemblies.
Underlining the G20’s focus on the sustainable development of emerging economies in the coming years, the next troika will comprise India, the current chair, Brazil, the successor, and South Africa, the next in line.
Maldives presidential election heading for 2nd round after no clear winner emerges
Mohamed Shareef, a senior official for Muiz’s party, told The Associated Press that the removal of Indian military personnel was a “non-negotiable” position for the party
Both India and China are vying for influence in the tiny state made up of some 1,200 coral islands in the Indian Ocean, located by the main shipping route between East and the West
MALE, Maldives: The Maldives presidential election Saturday was headed toward a second round between the top two candidates after none of the eight contestants secured more than 50 percent of the vote for an outright win, local media reported.
Main opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz secured a surprise lead with more than 46 percent of votes, while the incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih secured 39 percent in an election that turned into a virtual referendum over which regional power — India or China — will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago state.
The elections commission was scheduled to announce its official results Sunday morning. A second round, if confirmed, will take place later this month.
Saturday’s vote was to choose the country’s fifth freely elected president since Maldives became a multiparty democracy in 2008. Eight candidates are vying for the post with Solih, perceived as pro-India, facing off against his main rival Muiz, who is seen as pro-China.
Solih is seeking a second term and is battling allegations by Muiz that he had allowed India an unchecked presence in the country.
Muiz promised that if he wins the presidency, he will remove Indian troops stationed in the Maldives and balance the country’s trade relations, which he said is heavily in India’s favor.
The People’s National Congress, Muiz’s party, is viewed as heavily pro-China. Its leader, Abdullah Yameen, was president from 2013-2018, during which he made the Maldives a part of China’s Belt and Road initiative. The initiative envisages building ports, railways and roads to expand trade — and China’s influence — across Asia, Africa and Europe.
Mohamed Shareef, a senior official for Muiz’s party, told The Associated Press that the removal of Indian military personnel was a “non-negotiable” position for the party. He said the number of Indian troops and their activities are hidden from Maldivians and that they have near-exclusive use of certain ports and airports in the country.
Both India and China are vying for influence in the tiny state made up of some 1,200 coral islands in the Indian Ocean, located by the main shipping route between East and the West.
Solih was considered the front-runner in the field of eight candidates since his strongest rival, Yameen, was blocked from running by the Supreme Court because he is in prison for corruption and money laundering convictions.
Muiz seems to have taken advantage of a split in Solih’s Maldivian Democratic Party that led Mohamed Nasheed, a charismatic former president, to break away and field his own candidate. Nasheed’s candidate, Ilyas Labeeb, has secured 7 percent of the vote.
Sahida Saeed, a university student who was voting in the Maldives Embassy in neighboring Sri Lanka, said she wanted a leader who can take care of current issues. “Due to the population increase, the employment rates are at risk (of decreasing),” she said.
“Indian influences are a threat to us since military bases are coming to Maldives. And I don’t believe that any other country’s military forces should come to our country and try to take over,” said Isaq Nuhan, a school teacher also voting in Colombo.
Nasheed is backing Labeeb who, though not highly critical of India, has accused Solih of not being transparent in his dealings with New Delhi, said Azim Zahir, a political science and international relations lecturer at the University of Western Australia.
The “India Out” campaign — spearheaded by Muiz’s party — has been ubiquitous on social media in the runup to the election and almost all candidates except Solih adopted the “India vs. the rest” rhetoric, said Zahir.
Solih was widely credited with having brought stability to the country and adeptly handling the COVID pandemic, which was expected to help him gain support.
Solih also had no corruption allegations against him, unlike Muiz, who had served as a housing minister.
There is also a possibility that the mostly Sunni Muslim nation could become more socially conservative because both sides are backed by religious hard-liners. The groups are not known to espouse violence but they want more control over women and are against music and art and religious freedom, Zahir said.
Maldives is believed to have sent the highest number of fighters per capita when the Daesh group was at its height. A local group with the IS ideology set off a bomb targeting Nasheed in 2021, seriously wounding him.
More than 282,000 people were eligible to vote in the election.
UK parliament researcher arrested for China spying: report
A man in his 30s was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire and a man in his 20s was arrested at an address in Edinburgh
The Sunday Times said the suspect in his twenties had contacts with MPs from the ruling Conservative Party
LONDON: UK police said Saturday they had arrested a man in his twenties for spying, with the Sunday Times reporting he was a researcher in Britain’s parliament suspected of working for China.
“Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service arrested two men on 13 March on suspicion of offenses under section 1 of the Official Secrets Act, 1911,” said the force.
“A man in his 30s was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire and a man in his 20s was arrested at an address in Edinburgh.”
The Sunday Times said the suspect in his twenties had contacts with MPs from the ruling Conservative Party while working as a parliamentary researcher. They included Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Alicia Kearns, the chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee.
He is a Briton who has worked on international policy, including relations with Beijing, and previously worked in China, the paper added.
If proven, it would represent one of the most serious breaches of security involving a hostile state at the UK’s parliament.
Domestic intelligence service MI5 last year warned that a female Chinese government agent called Christine Lee had been “engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with members here at parliament.”
In July the Commons intelligence and security committee claimed that China was targeting the UK “prolifically and aggressively” and that the government did not have the “resources, expertise or knowledge” to deal with it.
Tugendhat is reported to have only had limited contact with the suspect, and none while security minister.